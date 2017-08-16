La fin du miracle stratégique asiatique ?

TOKYO – Le défi que pose le développement de l'arme nucléaire et de missiles par la Corée du Nord va-t-il être résolu ? Il est trop tôt pour savoir ; par contre il est possible d'examiner ses conséquences pour un continent qui présente des aspects absolument uniques dans l'Histoire.
L'expression de "miracle asiatique" traduit le caractère extraordinaire de la croissance économique dans de nombreux pays d'Asie depuis un dernier demi-siècle. Ce miracle a commencé avec le décollage économique du Japon qui reste la troisième économie mondiale - malgré un ralentissement au cours des dernières décennies et d'une population relativement réduite.
La montée en puissance de la Chine a commencé un peu plus tard, mais elle est au moins aussi impressionnante : elle est parvenue en 30 ans de croissance à deux chiffres à devenir la deuxième économie mondiale. L'Inde, bientôt le pays le plus peuplé de la planète, connaît depuis peu une croissance impressionnante de 7% à 8% par an de son PIB. Et les 10 pays membres de l'Association des nations du Sud-Est asiatique ont un taux de croissance de 5% depuis quelques années.
Mais le miracle économique de l'Asie repose sur un autre miracle stratégique que l'on a tendance à oublier : une paix de longue durée et l'ordre. Depuis la fin de la guerre du Vietnam au milieu des années 1970, l'Asie se distingue par l'absence de conflit majeur à travers le continent - une réussite qui la distingue de l'Afrique, de l'Europe, du Moyen-Orient et même de l'Amérique latine.
Cette stabilité est d'autant plus extraordinaire que l'Asie couve un grand nombre de conflits. A la fin de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale en 1945, le Japon et la Russie n'ont pas signé de traité de paix, essentiellement du fait de leur désaccord territorial sur les îles Kouriles méridionales (appelées Territoires du Nord par le Japon). Huit ans plus tard, la guerre de Corée s'est terminée sans traité de paix, laissant la péninsule profondément divisée et surarmée.
Aujourd'hui, des désaccords territoriaux - la Chine y est impliquée la plupart du temps - entretiennent des foyers de tension à travers le continent. Le Japon et la Chine sont embourbés dans un conflit territorial au sujet de quelques petites îles rocheuses en mer de Chine méridionale qu'ils appellent respectivement Senkaku et Diaoyu. La Chine est aussi en conflit avec l'Inde au sujet du tracé de leur longue frontière commune dans l'Himalaya.
Malgré ces tensions, pour l'essentiel le continent est en paix, notamment parce qu'aucun pays ne veut mettre en danger sa croissance économique en déclenchant un conflit. C'était en particulier le point de vue de Deng Xiaoping. En initiant son processus économique de "réformes et d'ouverture" entre la fin des années 1970 et le début des années 1990, il soulignait l'importance d'un environnement extérieur stable pour le développement économique du pays. Le renforcement de liens commerciaux régionaux pour soutenir la croissance et l'emploi constitue encore un autre élément en faveur de la paix.
Mais l'économie n'est sans doute pas le seul facteur en jeu. La plupart des pays asiatiques étant relativement homogènes, avec une identité nationale marquée, le risque d'un conflit interne qui déborderait les frontières d'un pays est relativement faible. Et, fondation d'un système d'alliance régional fort, l'importante présence américaine dans le continent réduit les dépenses de défense des pays asiatiques et renforce un statu quo qui décourage tout aventurisme militaire.
Mais ces facteurs contributifs à la paix et à la stabilité ne sont pas acquis une fois pour toute. Ils sont de plus en plus remis en question, ce qui menace le miracle stratégique qui a ouvert la voie au miracle asiatique.
Qu'est-ce qui a changé ? La montée en puissance économique de la Chine lui a permis d'accroître sa puissance militaire. Et sa politique étrangère de plus en plus revendicative, on le voit dans son conflit frontalier avec l'Inde et en mer de Chine méridionale, pousse les autres pays du continent à accroître leur budget militaire. Ce contexte accroît le risque de voir un désaccord ou un incident dégénérer en un conflit armé.
Ce n'est pas tout. Les USA - seule puissance capable de rivaliser avec la Chine - semblent abandonner leur rôle habituel en Asie. Trump a déjà décidé l'abandon du Partenariat transpacifique et critique les dépenses militaires insuffisantes à ses yeux des pays alliés des USA et leur déficit commercial persistant. Plus généralement, l'imprévisibilité croissante de la politique étrangère américaine pourrait affaiblir la dissuasion militaire et pousser les alliés à prendre leur sécurité entre leurs propres mains.
La Corée du Nord est la cause la plus immédiate d'instabilité potentielle, car elle ne constitue plus simplement une menace militaire conventionnelle pour la Corée du Sud, mais une menace nucléaire pour l'ensemble de l'Asie et les USA. Son attitude pourrait inciter les USA à une frappe préventive dévastatrice. Mais s'ils s'en abstiennent, le résultat pourrait également être catastrophique si la Corée du Nord décidait de frapper. La simple menace de cette frappe pourrait être déstabilisante, car elle incite des pays alliés des USA comme la Corée du Sud et le Japon à accroître leur budget de défense et à envisager de se doter de l'arme nucléaire.
Si l'un de ces scénarios se matérialise, les conséquences seront terribles. Sans compter le coût humain, elles menaceraient non seulement la prospérité de l'Asie, mais celle du reste du monde. Un conflit entre les USA et la Chine mettrait à mal la relation bilatérale la plus importante du 21° siècle.
Mais rien de tout cela n'est inévitable. Les Etats en cause peuvent encore faire preuve de modération, recourir à la diplomatie et reconsidérer des politiques qui menacent la stabilité. Malheureusement nous sommes dans une période de résurgence nationaliste, avec parfois des dirigeants qui font preuve d'irresponsabilité. Si l'on ajoute à cela une situation politico-militaire difficile au niveau régional, il n'est pas sûr que la sagesse l'emporte et que cette période de paix sans précédent en Asie se prolonge.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Richard N. Haass expresses his concern about the geopolitical future in Asia in the face of the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula. Since the end of World War II, Asia has been running an economic marathon, with Japan being its first torchbearer. China, South Korea and other small countries joined the race and India is catching up.
The author points out the tortuous path to economic success in "a part of the world that has in many ways defied history." While the world had been impressed by Asia’s miraculous growth, little had been said about its "strategic miracle: the maintenance of peace and order." Indeed, Asia - unlike the Middle East, Africa, parts of eastern Europe, and Latin America - has not seen any major armed conflicts - "within or across borders" - since the end of the Vietnam War in the mid-1970s.
What makes this stability "all the more extraordinary" is the "large number of unresolved disputes" that have been dogging the continent. Japan and Russia had not signed a formal peace treaty since the end of the World War II. There are competing claims over the Southern Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, which were seized at the end of the war by Soviet Russia. The Korean War ended in 1953 "without a formal peace treaty, leaving behind a divided and heavily armed peninsula." China is embroiled in territorial disputes with Japan over the Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands in the East China Sea, and with coastal countries in the South China Sea. India had fought wars with China over their "long-shared Himalayan border" and with Pakistan over Kashmir.
Although the unresolved disputes continue "to stoke tension across Asia," it has remained " largely at peace," thanks partly to ecnomic growth that "no country has wanted to jeopardize." But demographic homogeneity and strong civil societies don't prevent conflicts from erupting and "spilling over national borders." Indeed, "peace and stability" can no longer be taken for granted. "America’s strong military presence in Asia – which underpins its robust regional alliance system - reducing "the need for Asian countries to develop large military programs of their own," will soon be history. Developments in recent years are posing a threat to growth and prosperity.
A rising China has become more assertive. Its status as the world's second largest economy has to be matched accordingly in terms of foregin policy and military capabilities. America's pivot to Asia had been Obama's policy, but Trump is precipitating the US decline, by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, and chafing at sharing the security umbrella with allies and at "persistent trade imbalances." As the US is becoming more unpredictable, allies are being encouraged to "take their security into their own hands" and embark on "armed adventurism."
What worries many people is North Korea's aggression, which could "invite" the US to strike first, devastating not only South Korea, but the wider region. Even if the North wouldn't strike, the threat its nuclear arsenal poses would only trigger an arms race, with Japan and South Korea stepping up their defence spending, poisoning the Sino-American relations. Asian is home to three - China, Japan and South Korea - of the world's largest economies. Yet it "is not at all certain that wisdom will triumph over recklessness, or that Asia’s unique decades-long peace will endure."
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
I would add to my comment the imminent visit of the Vatican Sect of State to Moscow to set up the historic visit of the Pope to Moscow--the first ever in history--and to Kyev. This clearly is part of the deal between Ukraine and Russia that is beginning to be worked out. I would expect the announcement before Sept. 1 so there will be no sanctions.
I do think these are historic times and that we talking about an extremely effective foreign policy President. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
Mr. Haass,
I think Japan's take-off should be considered not simply as an economic take-off but more in a longer and wider historical context, namely as part of Japan's smooth transformation from a premodern and unindustrialized non-Western country to a modern industrial Asian country with a lot of Western values internalized. This smooth change was done not because the Japanese were wicked but they were rather good. Japan had to do it quickly so that it would not be colonized or devided by Western imperialism. Fortunately Japan had prepared itself for this task in the Edo Period (1603~1868). But the West soon responded to it by calling Japan the Yellow Peril.
We know Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, India and the like were saved from being pelted with the opprobrium, and we know why.
I do not want to make this comment a long one, but it is mistakenly believed, for instance, that democracy was implanted in postwar Japan. But the fact is that Japan had been developing it at least since 1889.
Japan and Russia did not sign a peace treaty due not to their competing claims over the islands but largely because Japan was involved in the Cold War and Japanese conservatives of course chose the free world.
Japan and Czarist Russia singned the treaty of Saint Petersburg in 1875 and Russia took the whole of Sakhalin, the southern half of which Japan aquired after the Russo-Japanese war of 1904 and 05, and Japan all of the Kuril Islands. The four Northern Islands, now under Russian jurisdiction, were not the item of the treaty of 1875. They were taken by both sides as belonging to Hokkaido. In passing, President Roosevelt agreed to Stalin at Yalta that Russia should get back the southern half of Sakhalin and take all of the Kuril Islands.
The Russian army saw in 1945 that the United States army were not on the four Northern Islands and advanced to them.
ECAFE announced in 1969 that billions of barrels of oil lay under the sea around the Senkaku Isles. Taiwan said in June, 1971, that the isles were Taiwanese and China said in December that they belonged to Beijing. Japan said nothing. Perhaps you do not say when you go out for a walk, "I am wearing my hat. These shoes on my feet are mine."
Beijing held a conference on May 15, 1950, expecting that Communist China would be invited to the San Francisco Conference of peace with Japan, to discuss which stance to adopt: Did the islands belong to Japan or to Taiwan? A ten-page paper had been got ready for discussion and the Japanese words Senkaku, not the Chinese Diaoyu, were used throughout in the paper.
The People's Daily introduced the Senkaku, using Japanese, as belonging to Ryukyu (Okinawa) in its January 8th issue of 1953 and said that encouragement should be given to the Ryukyu people who were resisting the American authorities.
China has told a lot more lies. They do not only tell lies abroad as propaganda but they tell lies to each other, faithfully keeping their thousands of years' tradition.
Europe is a cultual as well as geographical concept, but Asia is only a geographical concept and I am afraid that most Asian countries are not homogenous societies.
an countries are host to relatively hetrogenous societies Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
This seems a very general comment, and at what seems to be the time of a truly historic change in American foreign policy. All the McCarthyism and hysteria has obscured an extremely sophisticated foreign policy by Trump.
By all the evidence, Russian-American relations are not at an historic low, but are quite strong. The two countries seem to have formed an alliance of the greatest importance.
Trump seems determined not to abandon Asia, but to abandon the intense focus on the Middle East and end 16 years of war in order to increase the American role in Asia.
The alliance with Russia and the economic incentives to China produced a remarkable --even unprecedented--set of effective sanctions on North Korea.
As I read the signs, Trump has embraced the Gelb strategy (Gelb-Biden) in the Middle East. That seems to be the purpose of the Russian alliance in Libya that was formalized in late December just as Flynn had his secret talks with the Russians. It certainly seems to be the strategy in Syria and I assume in Iraq. One prays it involves giving Turkey its historic role in the north and Persia its in the South. The Russian-Iranian alliance in Afghanistan which Trump seems to be following is to protect the Farshi-speaking Tajiks and give the south to the Pashtunis.
I understand that we thought we had to label the Soviet-American near-alliance after World War II to end the civil war in Western Europe with American and Soviet military occupation as a Cold War, and maybe that is necessary now in order to end the civil war in the Middle East.
But one hopes the elite understands and makes proposals within that framework. What does Haass think of the Gelb strategy? Does China have to be given a role in the Afghan peace to prevent it from taking sides in the Indian-Pakistan conflict as in the past?. Or is a Chinese-Pakistan alliance the best way to keep Pakistan under control and relieve Iran's fear of a nuclear attack from Pakistan that is driving its nuclear policy? Is an occasional dusting up with India a necessary part of the theater?
I certainly think Israeli-Palestinian peace is crucial to turn Israel into its proper economic and political role as Switzerland. The totally proper Israeli lobby has become too much a Netanyahu lobby, and the Netanyahu lobby is the major force in the McCarthyism on Trump and Putin--which in many ways is worst than that of Joe himself. A change in Israel's role and a replacement of Netanyahu will do wonders for the American foreign policy debate. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Interesting that peace in East Asia seems to have resulted from a collective mindset oriented towards development rather than the many political and military guarantees that the US and others have put in place. Compare that with the situation in Europe in 1914 when an alliance system pulled apart a world characterized by unprecedented growth. The lesson for diplomats like Haass may be that the key to peace lies in recognizing and reinforcing common interests. Political and military maneuvering may only really be helpful when it supports that effort. Read more
Comment Commented S.Mahmud Ali
Dr Haass issues a timely and substantive warning to all major actors girding themselves across the Indo-Pacific. He lists disputes roiling the East- and South China Seas, and the challenges posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, to regional peace and security. He rightly cautions PS readers that a conflict between the USA and China could be truly 'poisonous'. However, he merely hints at the dynamics at the heart of the systemic- and sub-systemic transitional fluidity whose symptoms are currently and increasingly apparent. Context often helps.
The reduction of the bipolar systemic core, with its terrifying 'balance of terror' MAD-based stability within the dominant system, into the unipolar post-Soviet order transformed the system without, mercifully, triggering great-power warfare. However, post-Soviet Europe has not really been stable or peaceful since then. Eurasia and Africa, too, have experienced significant violence. The primate has pursued its own interests, usually conflating these with its self-proclaimed global leadership responsibilities, seeking to impose its writ and preferences on distant and alien lands. Large-scale US-led arming of Islamist combatants to fight Soviet and Soviet-supported forces in Afghanistan created the context in which substantial US military presence in Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbourhood, especially in the wake of Saddam Hussein's short-lived conquest of Kuwaiti oilfields, outraged former CIA-linked militants and precipitated al-Qaeda's attacks, first on US diplomatic enclaves in Africa and, then, on US targets themselves. This was followed by misplaced, perhaps even illegal, decapitating invasions of Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, and proxy conflicts in Yemen and Syria. While the costs in US blood and treasure, estimated to lie in the low thousands in dead and injured US personnel and several trillions of dollars, the devastation visited upon those tortured lands has been immeasurable. There is no indication so far that US and allied involvement in these states has made any significant improvement on the quality of lives of surviving segments of their populaces still incarcerated in those combat zones.
How does that impact on Asia? The primate's determination to extend its unipolar systemic mastery into the indefinite future, primarily by relying on its overwhelming all-domains military-technological superiority, turned two former partners into challengers. Between 1971 and 1989, China had voluntarily joined the USA as the junior partner in a clandestine anti-Soviet front, engaging in covert proxy campaigns against Soviet-clients across Central America, Southern Africa, the Horn of Africa, Indochina and, most spectacularly, in Afghanistan. When public outrage and Congressional restraints limited President George HW Bush's enthusiasm for US-China collaboration in the wake of the June 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on democracy activists, Bush secretly sent two senior emissaries to Deng Xiaoping to reassure him of continuing US interest in anti-Soviet collusion. In fact, although most security links were severed, secret US-Chinese surveillance stations at Korla and Qitai (and elsewhere) in Xinjiang continued monitoring Moscow's nuclear and ballistic missile tests for several years.
Unipolar primacy, robustly articulated and aggressively pursued, so worried Beijing that in 1993, a gathering of CPC Central Committee and CMC luminaries, exchanging ideas with strategic analysts over several days, concluded that the USA-Japan-RoK alliance posed the most acute security threats to China's autonomy over the coming decades. The CPCCC and CMC instructed Party-State and PLA organs to prepare themselves for two decades combining risks and opportunity. Deliberately designed emphases on military modernisation based on technological innovation followed. The results are apparent.
Six years later, the DoD's Office of Net Assessment, in its 1999 Summer Study, identified China as the only power capable of obstructing America's primacy-securing force-projection exercises across the Indo-Pacific. China's growing power and willingness to use it along the PRC's periphery, especially in countering America's regular and frequent close-in ISR missions, threatened to erode manifest writ of the primate and had to be countered. China was becoming a 'constant competitor', a near-peer rival. This could not be countenanced - as a consensus between the Executive and Legislative Branches emphasised. In revising the 2000 NDAA, Congress ordered DoD to cut contacts with the PLA to preclude the transfer of ideas and concepts helpful to China, to establish a Centre for Studying the Chinese Military at the NDU, and to issue an annual report on China's military power, similar to yhe 1980s reports on the Soviet military. Congress also established a bipartisan commission to study economic and security concerns emanating from US-Chinese interactions, with a brief to submit an annual report. For the Executive Branch, in 2000, President Clinton strong-armed Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak into cancelling a well-advanced contract to supply two Phalcon AWACS to Beijing. He then travelled to India and Vietnam, two Asian neighbours of China with deeply troubled relations with their northern neighbour, to lay the foundations of what, under Clinton's successors, grew to be remarkably deep, tacit but clearly anti-Chinese alliances. By 2001, Sino-US rivalry had become the staple of national security discourse, to be temporarily shelved following al Qaeda's aerial attacks in September. But the competitive dynamics were now well-established and even formalised in both Washington and Beijing.
The Obama Administration's Asian Pivot/Rebalance reinforced these trends. America's determination to sustain its military primacy and thwart any likely, probable and possible challenges, on the one hand, and China's increasingly assertive refusal to be structurallly marginalised within an order it had contributed little in shaping, on the other, meant that, since 2010, the world's two largest and historically unprecedentedly, even symbiotically, entwined economies felt threatened by each other. Washington's determination to prevent the rise of a major-power occupying Halford Mackinder's Eurasian 'World Island', and Sino-Russian counter-measures, reinforced the dialectic dynamics that have catalysed systemic transitional fluidity engendering widespread uncertainty.
These trends, aside from the simmering flash-points Haass refers to, carry a deeper, more historical, message. After five centuries of Euro-Atlantic domination of the world of politics, economics, science, culture, and hard- and soft-power since the Vasco da Gama era, assumptions and prejudices steeped in historical experience are for the first time being challenged. New norms appear on the horizon, although in this era of transitional fluidity there is little in the way of clarity and definition to guide either statesmen or businessmen. Can Donald Trump and Xi Jinping chart a pacific course through this turbulence? Do they understand their responsibilities? Can they prevent a systemic meltdown and stop taking the planet down with them? The world waits with bated breath to find out.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Not sure what point you are trying to make here.
'Wars are caused by undefended wealth'
Ernest Hemingway
Seem a reasonable comment from someone who observed war first hand over extended periods
If Hemingway's statement is true then as wealth grows - which it surely has in Asia - then defence measures can be expected to also grow, there probably is catch-up going on.
If so then NK is a red herring because it relatively speaking has no wealth to defend and does not in reality have the capability to win any wealth. NK sole issue, or should that be Seoul issue, is regime survival, it is not clear how NK aggression aids that.
Hence the probability of the risk of conflict lies elsewhere in Asia.
I suspect Machiavelli would agree with Hemingway.
NK is regularly characterised in the media as nutters at the helm but there appears to be logic in their activity in terms of regime survival. Regime survival is unlikely in the event of a hostile nuke launch.
If Nk disappeared overnight the undefended wealth v wealth growth issue would still exist in Asia Read more
