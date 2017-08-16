7

La fin du miracle stratégique asiatique ?

TOKYO – Le défi que pose le développement de l'arme nucléaire et de missiles par la Corée du Nord va-t-il être résolu ? Il est trop tôt pour savoir ; par contre il est possible d'examiner ses conséquences pour un continent qui présente des aspects absolument uniques dans l'Histoire.

L'expression de "miracle asiatique" traduit le caractère extraordinaire de la croissance économique dans de nombreux pays d'Asie depuis un dernier demi-siècle. Ce miracle a commencé avec le décollage économique du Japon qui reste la troisième économie mondiale - malgré un ralentissement au cours des dernières décennies et d'une population relativement réduite.

La montée en puissance de la Chine a commencé un peu plus tard, mais elle est au moins aussi impressionnante : elle est parvenue en 30 ans de croissance à deux chiffres à devenir la deuxième économie mondiale. L'Inde, bientôt le pays le plus peuplé de la planète, connaît depuis peu une croissance impressionnante de 7% à 8% par an de son PIB. Et les 10 pays membres de l'Association des nations du Sud-Est asiatique ont un taux de croissance de 5% depuis quelques années.

Mais le miracle économique de l'Asie repose sur un autre miracle stratégique que l'on a tendance à oublier : une paix de longue durée et l'ordre. Depuis la fin de la guerre du Vietnam au milieu des années 1970, l'Asie se distingue par l'absence de conflit majeur à travers le continent - une réussite qui la distingue de l'Afrique, de l'Europe, du Moyen-Orient et même de l'Amérique latine.

Cette stabilité est d'autant plus extraordinaire que l'Asie couve un grand nombre de conflits. A la fin de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale en 1945, le Japon et la Russie n'ont pas signé de traité de paix, essentiellement du fait de leur désaccord territorial sur les îles Kouriles méridionales (appelées Territoires du Nord par le Japon). Huit ans plus tard, la guerre de Corée s'est terminée sans traité de paix, laissant la péninsule profondément divisée et surarmée.

Aujourd'hui, des désaccords territoriaux - la Chine y est impliquée la plupart du temps - entretiennent des foyers de tension à travers le continent. Le Japon et la Chine sont embourbés dans un conflit territorial au sujet de quelques petites îles rocheuses en mer de Chine méridionale qu'ils appellent respectivement Senkaku et Diaoyu. La Chine est aussi en conflit avec l'Inde au sujet du tracé de leur longue frontière commune dans l'Himalaya.

Malgré ces tensions, pour l'essentiel le continent est en paix, notamment parce qu'aucun pays ne veut mettre en danger sa croissance économique en déclenchant un conflit. C'était en particulier le point de vue de Deng Xiaoping. En initiant son processus économique de "réformes et d'ouverture" entre la fin des années 1970 et le début des années 1990, il soulignait l'importance d'un environnement extérieur stable pour le développement économique du pays. Le renforcement de liens commerciaux régionaux pour soutenir la croissance et l'emploi constitue encore un autre élément en faveur de la paix.

Mais l'économie n'est sans doute pas le seul facteur en jeu. La plupart des pays asiatiques étant relativement homogènes, avec une identité nationale marquée, le risque d'un conflit interne qui déborderait les frontières d'un pays est relativement faible. Et, fondation d'un système d'alliance régional fort, l'importante présence américaine dans le continent réduit les dépenses de défense des pays asiatiques et renforce un statu quo qui décourage tout aventurisme militaire.

Mais ces facteurs contributifs à la paix et à la stabilité ne sont pas acquis une fois pour toute. Ils sont de plus en plus remis en question, ce qui menace le miracle stratégique qui a ouvert la voie au miracle asiatique.

Qu'est-ce qui a changé ? La montée en puissance économique de la Chine lui a permis d'accroître sa puissance militaire. Et sa politique étrangère de plus en plus revendicative, on le voit dans son conflit frontalier avec l'Inde et en mer de Chine méridionale, pousse les autres pays du continent à accroître leur budget militaire. Ce contexte accroît le risque de voir un désaccord ou un incident dégénérer en un conflit armé.

Ce n'est pas tout. Les USA - seule puissance capable de rivaliser avec la Chine - semblent abandonner leur rôle habituel en Asie. Trump a déjà décidé l'abandon du Partenariat transpacifique et critique les dépenses militaires insuffisantes à ses yeux des pays alliés des USA et leur déficit commercial persistant. Plus généralement, l'imprévisibilité croissante de la politique étrangère américaine pourrait affaiblir la dissuasion militaire et pousser les alliés à prendre leur sécurité entre leurs propres mains.

La Corée du Nord est la cause la plus immédiate d'instabilité potentielle, car elle ne constitue plus simplement une menace militaire conventionnelle pour la Corée du Sud, mais une menace nucléaire pour l'ensemble de l'Asie et les USA. Son attitude pourrait inciter les USA à une frappe préventive dévastatrice. Mais s'ils s'en abstiennent, le résultat pourrait également être catastrophique si la Corée du Nord décidait de frapper. La simple menace de cette frappe pourrait être déstabilisante, car elle incite des pays alliés des USA comme la Corée du Sud et le Japon à accroître leur budget de défense et à envisager de se doter de l'arme nucléaire.

Si l'un de ces scénarios se matérialise, les conséquences seront terribles. Sans compter le coût humain, elles menaceraient non seulement la prospérité de l'Asie, mais celle du reste du monde. Un conflit entre les USA et la Chine mettrait à mal la relation bilatérale la plus importante du 21° siècle.

DONATE NOW

Mais rien de tout cela n'est inévitable. Les Etats en cause peuvent encore faire preuve de modération, recourir à la diplomatie et reconsidérer des politiques qui menacent la stabilité. Malheureusement nous sommes dans une période de résurgence nationaliste, avec parfois des dirigeants qui font preuve d'irresponsabilité. Si l'on ajoute à cela une situation politico-militaire difficile au niveau régional, il n'est pas sûr que la sagesse l'emporte et que cette période de paix sans précédent en Asie se prolonge.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz