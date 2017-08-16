La fin du miracle stratégique asiatique ?

S.Mahmud Ali AUG 16, 2017

Dr Haass issues a timely and substantive warning to all major actors girding themselves across the Indo-Pacific. He lists disputes roiling the East- and South China Seas, and the challenges posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, to regional peace and security. He rightly cautions PS readers that a conflict between the USA and China could be truly 'poisonous'. However, he merely hints at the dynamics at the heart of the systemic- and sub-systemic transitional fluidity whose symptoms are currently and increasingly apparent. Context often helps.



The reduction of the bipolar systemic core, with its terrifying 'balance of terror' MAD-based stability within the dominant system, into the unipolar post-Soviet order transformed the system without, mercifully, triggering great-power warfare. However, post-Soviet Europe has not really been stable or peaceful since then. Eurasia and Africa, too, have experienced significant violence. The primate has pursued its own interests, usually conflating these with its self-proclaimed global leadership responsibilities, seeking to impose its writ and preferences on distant and alien lands. Large-scale US-led arming of Islamist combatants to fight Soviet and Soviet-supported forces in Afghanistan created the context in which substantial US military presence in Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbourhood, especially in the wake of Saddam Hussein's short-lived conquest of Kuwaiti oilfields, outraged former CIA-linked militants and precipitated al-Qaeda's attacks, first on US diplomatic enclaves in Africa and, then, on US targets themselves. This was followed by misplaced, perhaps even illegal, decapitating invasions of Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, and proxy conflicts in Yemen and Syria. While the costs in US blood and treasure, estimated to lie in the low thousands in dead and injured US personnel and several trillions of dollars, the devastation visited upon those tortured lands has been immeasurable. There is no indication so far that US and allied involvement in these states has made any significant improvement on the quality of lives of surviving segments of their populaces still incarcerated in those combat zones.



How does that impact on Asia? The primate's determination to extend its unipolar systemic mastery into the indefinite future, primarily by relying on its overwhelming all-domains military-technological superiority, turned two former partners into challengers. Between 1971 and 1989, China had voluntarily joined the USA as the junior partner in a clandestine anti-Soviet front, engaging in covert proxy campaigns against Soviet-clients across Central America, Southern Africa, the Horn of Africa, Indochina and, most spectacularly, in Afghanistan. When public outrage and Congressional restraints limited President George HW Bush's enthusiasm for US-China collaboration in the wake of the June 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on democracy activists, Bush secretly sent two senior emissaries to Deng Xiaoping to reassure him of continuing US interest in anti-Soviet collusion. In fact, although most security links were severed, secret US-Chinese surveillance stations at Korla and Qitai (and elsewhere) in Xinjiang continued monitoring Moscow's nuclear and ballistic missile tests for several years.



Unipolar primacy, robustly articulated and aggressively pursued, so worried Beijing that in 1993, a gathering of CPC Central Committee and CMC luminaries, exchanging ideas with strategic analysts over several days, concluded that the USA-Japan-RoK alliance posed the most acute security threats to China's autonomy over the coming decades. The CPCCC and CMC instructed Party-State and PLA organs to prepare themselves for two decades combining risks and opportunity. Deliberately designed emphases on military modernisation based on technological innovation followed. The results are apparent.



Six years later, the DoD's Office of Net Assessment, in its 1999 Summer Study, identified China as the only power capable of obstructing America's primacy-securing force-projection exercises across the Indo-Pacific. China's growing power and willingness to use it along the PRC's periphery, especially in countering America's regular and frequent close-in ISR missions, threatened to erode manifest writ of the primate and had to be countered. China was becoming a 'constant competitor', a near-peer rival. This could not be countenanced - as a consensus between the Executive and Legislative Branches emphasised. In revising the 2000 NDAA, Congress ordered DoD to cut contacts with the PLA to preclude the transfer of ideas and concepts helpful to China, to establish a Centre for Studying the Chinese Military at the NDU, and to issue an annual report on China's military power, similar to yhe 1980s reports on the Soviet military. Congress also established a bipartisan commission to study economic and security concerns emanating from US-Chinese interactions, with a brief to submit an annual report. For the Executive Branch, in 2000, President Clinton strong-armed Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak into cancelling a well-advanced contract to supply two Phalcon AWACS to Beijing. He then travelled to India and Vietnam, two Asian neighbours of China with deeply troubled relations with their northern neighbour, to lay the foundations of what, under Clinton's successors, grew to be remarkably deep, tacit but clearly anti-Chinese alliances. By 2001, Sino-US rivalry had become the staple of national security discourse, to be temporarily shelved following al Qaeda's aerial attacks in September. But the competitive dynamics were now well-established and even formalised in both Washington and Beijing.



The Obama Administration's Asian Pivot/Rebalance reinforced these trends. America's determination to sustain its military primacy and thwart any likely, probable and possible challenges, on the one hand, and China's increasingly assertive refusal to be structurallly marginalised within an order it had contributed little in shaping, on the other, meant that, since 2010, the world's two largest and historically unprecedentedly, even symbiotically, entwined economies felt threatened by each other. Washington's determination to prevent the rise of a major-power occupying Halford Mackinder's Eurasian 'World Island', and Sino-Russian counter-measures, reinforced the dialectic dynamics that have catalysed systemic transitional fluidity engendering widespread uncertainty.



These trends, aside from the simmering flash-points Haass refers to, carry a deeper, more historical, message. After five centuries of Euro-Atlantic domination of the world of politics, economics, science, culture, and hard- and soft-power since the Vasco da Gama era, assumptions and prejudices steeped in historical experience are for the first time being challenged. New norms appear on the horizon, although in this era of transitional fluidity there is little in the way of clarity and definition to guide either statesmen or businessmen. Can Donald Trump and Xi Jinping chart a pacific course through this turbulence? Do they understand their responsibilities? Can they prevent a systemic meltdown and stop taking the planet down with them? The world waits with bated breath to find out.

