7

أهي نهاية معجزة آسيا الاستراتيجية؟

طوكيو ــ من السابق للأوان كثيرا أن نعرف ما إذا كان التحدي المتمثل في برامج كوريا الشمالية النووية والصاروخية سيُحَل، وكيف سيُحَل. ولكن ليس من السابق للأوان أن ننظر في ما قد يعنيه هذا التحدي لجزء من العالَم تحدى التاريخ على أكثر من نحو.

يقطع مسمى "المعجزة الآسيوية" جزءا من المسافة نحو توضيح مدى استثنائية نصف القرن المنصرم من النمو الاقتصادي في العديد من الدول الآسيوية. كان الاقتصاد الياباني أول اقتصاد يُقلِع، ولا يزال على الرغم من التباطؤ في العقود الأخيرة، وقِلة عدد سكانه نسبيا، ثالث أكبر اقتصاد في العالَم.

بدأ صعود الصين بعد بعض الوقت، ولكنه لا يقل إبهارا: فقد حققت الصين على مدار ثلاثة عقود من نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بما تجاوز 10% في المتوسط، مما يجعلها الدولة صاحبة ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالَم اليوم. وقريبا، سوف تصبح الهند الدولة الأكثر اكتظاظا بالسكان في العالَم، وكانت مؤخرا تشهد معدل نمو سنوي مبهرا للناتج المحلي الإجمالي تراوح بين 7% إلى 8%. وكان متوسط النمو في البلدان العشرة الأعضاء في رابطة دول جنوب شرق آسيا نحو 5% في السنوات الأخيرة.

لكن المعجزة الاقتصادية المعاصرة في آسيا تقوم على معجزة استراتيجية أقل طرحا للمناقشة: الحفاظ على السلام والنظام. فمنذ نهاية حرب فيتنام في منتصف السبعينيات، برزت آسيا بوصفها قارة تتميز بقِلة الصراعات الكبرى داخل حدودها أو عبرها ــ وهو الإنجاز الذي يميزها عن أفريقيا، وأوروبا، والشرق الأوسط، بل وحتى أميركا اللاتينية.

وتتضح استثنائية هذا الاستقرار إذا ما علمنا أن آسيا موطن لعدد كبير من النزاعات المعلقة. فعندما انتهت الحرب العالمية الثانية في عام 1945، لم توقع اليابان وروسيا على معاهدة سلام، وهو ما يرجع إلى حد كبير إلى مطالباتهما المتنافسة على جزر كوريل الجنوبية، المعروفة في اليابان باسم الأقاليم الشمالية. وبعد ثماني سنوات، انتهت الحرب الكورية أيضا دون التوصل إلى معاهدة سلام رسمية، تاركة من ورائها شبه جزيرة مقسمة ومدججة بالسلاح.

واليوم، لا تزال المطالبات الإقليمية المتنافسة ــ وأغلبها تضم الصين ــ تثير التوترات عبر آسيا. فاليابان متورطة في نزاع مع الصين حول جزر سينكاكو (دياويو) في بحر الصين الشرقي. وتعترض أكثر من ست دول أخرى بشدة على مطالبات الصين الإقليمية في بحر الصين الجنوبي. كما تنخرط الهند في نزاع مع الصين حول حدودهما الطويلة المشتركة في منطقة الهيمالايا.

على الرغم من كل هذه التوترات، ظلت آسيا في سلام إلى حد كبير، ويرجع هذا جزئيا إلى عدم رغبة أي دولة في تعريض النمو الاقتصادي للخطر بالدخول في منازعات. ويرتبط هذا المنظور بأكبر قدر من الوضوح بالرئيس السابق دينج شياو بينج. ففي إطار قيادة عملية "الإصلاح والانفتاح" الاقتصادي في الفترة من أواخر السبعينيات إلى أوائل التسعينيات، أكَّد دينج صراحة على أهمية البيئة الخارجية المستقرة لتسهيل التنمية الاقتصادية الداخلية. وقد وفر الاعتماد على الروابط التجارية الإقليمية لدعم النمو وتشغيل العمالة حافزا آخر لصيانة السلام.

ولكن ربما لم يكن الاقتصاد العامل الوحيد المؤثر هنا. فلأن أغلب الدول الآسيوية تسكنها مجتمعات متجانسة نسبيا وتتمتع بهويات وطنية قوية، فإن فرص اندلاع صراعات أهلية وامتدادها عبر الحدود الوطنية منخفضة نسبيا. أخيرا ولكن ليس آخرا بكل تأكيد، كان الحضور العسكري القوي في آسيا ــ والذي يدعم نظام التحالفات الإقليمية القوية هناك ــ سببا في الحد من احتياج الدول الآسيوية إلى وضع برامج عسكرية كبيرة خاصة بها، وتعزيز الوضع القائم الذي يثبط نزعة المغامرة المسلحة.

وقد ساهمت هذه العوامل في صيانة السلام والاستقرار في آسيا، ولكن لا يجوز لنا أن نعتبر هذه العوامل من المسلمات. والواقع أنها تتعرض الآن لضغوط متزايدة ــ مما يجعل المعجزة الاستراتيجية التي سهلت المعجزة الاقتصادية في آسيا عُرضة للخطر.

ولكن ماذا تغير؟ بادئ ذي بدء، سمح صعود الصين الاقتصادي بتوسيع قدراتها العسكرية. ومع تبني الصين لسياسة خارجية تتسم بالتأكيد على الذات بشكل متزايد ــ والتي تتجسد في نزاعها الحدودي مع الهند ومطالباتها الإقليمية في بحر الصين الجنوبي ــ تجد دول أخرى حافزا متزايد القوة لتعزيز إنفاقها العسكري. ومع حدوث ذلك، يُصبِح من المرجح على نحو متزايد أن يتصاعد خلاف أو حادث إلى صراع.

من ناحية أخرى، يبدو أن الولايات المتحدة ــ القوة الوحيدة التي تمتلك القدرة على مواجهة الصين ــ تتراجع عن دورها التقليدي في آسيا. وبالفعل، سحب الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب الولايات المتحدة من الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ، وواجه حلفاء الولايات المتحدة بشأن إنفاقهم الدفاعي واختلالات التوازن التجاري المستمرة. وفي عموم الأمر، ربما يؤدي تزايد عدم القدرة على التنبؤ بتحركات السياسة الخارجية الأميركية إلى إضعاف الردع وحث الحلفاء على تولي أمنهم بأيديهم.

وتُعَد كوريا الشمالية السبب الأكثر مباشرة لعدم الاستقرار المحتمل، فهي لا تشكل الآن تهديدا عسكريا تقليديا لكوريا الجنوبية فحسب، بل تفرض أيضا تهديدا نوويا على آسيا بأسرها، والولايات المتحدة أيضا. وقد يدعو هذا إلى توجيه ضربة وقائية مدمرة من قِبَل الولايات المتحدة. ولكن إذا امتنعت الولايات المتحدة عن العمل العسكري، فقد تكون النتائج كارثية أيضا، إذا أقدمت كوريا الشمالية على شن ضربة حقا. وحتى مجرد التهديد بمثل هذه الضربة قد يزعزع الاستقرار، إذا دفع حلفاء الولايات المتحدة القلقين مثل كوريا الجنوبية واليابان إلى زيادة إنفاقهم العسكري وإعادة النظر في وضعهم غير النووي.

إذا تحقق أي من هذه السيناريوهات، فسوف تكون العواقب بعيدة المدى. وبعيدا عن التكاليف البشرية، فإن هذا من شأنه أن يهدد الازدهار الاقتصادي ليس فقط في آسيا، بل وأيضا في العالَم بأسره. وبشكل خاص، ربما يتسبب الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة والصين في تسميم العلاقة الثنائية الأكثر أهمية في القرن الحادي والعشرين.

DONATE NOW

الخبر السار هنا هو أن أيا من هذا ليس حتميا. فلا يزال في الوقت متسع لكي تتبنى الحكومات ضبط النفس، وتستكشف الدبلوماسية، وتعيد النظر في السياسات التي تهدد بتقويض الاستقرار. ولكن من المؤسف أننا نعيش في وقت يشهد صعود النزعة القومية وفي بعض الأحيان قيادات غير مسؤولة. أضف إلى هذا عدم كفاية الترتيبات السياسية العسكرية الإقليمية، فيصبح من غير المؤكد على الإطلاق ما إذا كانت الحكمة ستنتصر على التهور، أو ما إذا كان السلام الفريد القائم في آسيا منذ عقود ليظل باقيا.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel