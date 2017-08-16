7

亚洲战略奇迹的终结？

东京——现在还无法知道朝鲜核及导弹计划所造成的挑战将如何解决。但是时候考虑这一挑战对曾在诸多方面书写历史的亚洲地区来说究竟意味着什么。

“亚洲奇迹”这一名词在某种程度上说明了亚洲许多国家之前半个世纪的经济增长有多么特别。领先起飞的亚洲经济体是日本，尽管近几十年来经历了增速放缓和人口减少，但仍然是全世界第三大经济体。

中国的地位攀升开始稍晚，但同样令人印象深刻：该国实现了30多年的双位数平均GDP增长，并成为当今世界第二大经济体。很快就将成为全世界人口最多国家的印度近期也实现了7-8%的可观的年均GDP增长。而东盟十国近年则实现了约5%的平均增长。

但当代亚州经济奇迹是以维护和平与秩序这样一个不大被人提及的战略奇迹为基础的。自从20世纪70年代中期越南战争结束以来，亚洲就一直没有发生过主要的国内和跨境冲突——这样的成就使得亚洲从与非洲、欧洲、中东甚至是拉美等地的较量中脱颖而出。

由于亚洲有大量悬而未决的领土争端，这样的稳定就更加特殊。1945年二战结束时，日本和俄罗斯并未签署和平协议，这在很大程度上是因为两国对南千岛群岛针锋相对的领土要求，该地区在日本被称之为北方四岛。八年后，朝鲜战争结束时也没有签订正式协议，留下了一个四分五裂、全副武装的朝鲜半岛。

今天，针锋相对的领土要求——其中多数涉及中国——继续导致亚洲局势紧张。日本在东海卷入与中国的尖阁列岛（钓鱼岛）领土争端。超过半打其他亚洲国家强烈反对中国对南海的领土要求。而印度则因为长期以来所共有的喜马拉雅边界与中国发生冲突。

尽管存在所有这些紧张因素，但亚洲一直在大体上维持了和平的局面，部分原因是没有哪个国家希望威胁经济增长并挑起冲突。邓小平是上述观点最明显的持有者。在领导20世纪70年代末到20世纪90年代初中国经济“改革开放”的过程中，邓明确强调保持外部环境稳定对促进国内经济发展有多重要。依赖区域贸易关系支持增长和就业为维持和平提供了另外一个主观因素。

但经济很可能并非唯一的因素。多数亚洲国家均为具有较强民族认同感的相对同质化社会，因此爆发国内冲突并向境外蔓延的可能性是比较低的。最后但同样重要的是，美国在亚洲强大的军事存在——这支撑了亚洲地区强大的区域联盟体制——降低了亚洲国家发展本国大规模军事计划的必要性，并且强化了遏制武装冒险主义倾向的现状

上述因素促成了亚洲的和平与稳定，但它们不能被视为是理所当然的。事实上，它们现在所面临的压力越来越大——威胁到促成亚洲经济奇迹的战略奇迹的健康。

究竟哪些因素发生了改变？其一是，中国的经济崛起已经导致其军力扩张。随着中国采取越来越自信的外交政策——与印度的边境争端和对南海的领土要求就是很好的例子——其他国家提升本国军事开支的动力也越来越强。正因如此，分歧或事件更有可能升级为冲突。

此外，唯一有能力平衡中国的国家美国似乎正在退出其在亚洲所扮演的传统角色。美国总统唐纳德·特朗普政府已经退出跨太平洋贸易伙伴关系，并因为国防开支和持续的贸易失衡与美国的盟友发生冲突。更广义的说，美国外交政策不断增强的不可预测性可能会削弱其威慑力，并促使盟国将安全掌握在自己的手中。

潜在动荡的最直接原因是朝鲜，该国现在不仅对韩国构成传统的军事威胁，而且核威慑所有的亚洲国家及美国。这可能引致美国发起破坏性的先发制人的打击。但即使美国避免采取军事行动，如果朝鲜真的发起打击，仍有可能造成灾难性的后果。即使仅仅是核打击威胁也有可能引发动荡，前提是上述威胁促使韩国和日本等美国相关盟国增加他们的军事开支并重新思考他们不拥核的立场。

如果上述设想中的任何一种真的发生，都会造成影响深远的后果。除人道主义代价外，它们可能威胁亚洲乃至整个世界的经济繁荣现状。尤其是美中之间如果爆发冲突都可能造��21世纪最重要的双边关系毒化。

好消息是所有这些都并非不可避免。各国政府还有时间来力行克制、探索外交，并重新思考有可能破坏稳定的政策。不幸的是，我们生活的时代民族主义情绪高涨，领导人也越来越不负责。再加上地区政治军事安排不够充分，我们根本无法确定智慧能否战胜鲁莽，也无法确定亚洲独一无二的数十年和平能否继续惠及该地区民众。