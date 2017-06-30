10

Hundert Jahre Verschuldung

CAMBRIDGE – Gabriel Garcia Márquez, der Literaturnobelpreisträger, der für seinen Roman Hundert Jahre Einsamkeit berühmt ist, stammte aus Kolumbien. Trotzdem hätte er, der Meister des Magischen Realismus, sich sicherlich darüber gefreut, wie momentan in Argentinien die Tatsachen mit der Phantasie zusammenspielen. Mitte Juni gab das dortige Finanzministerium US-Dollar-notierte Anleihen im Wert von 2,75 Milliarden Dollar heraus – mit einer Laufzeit von hundert Jahren.

Zweifellos hat die neue argentinische Regierung in kurzer Zeit enorme Fortschritte gemacht. Unter Präsident Mauricio Macri wurden die internationalen Kapitalströme liberalisiert, also kann der argentinische Peso jetzt auf dem Währungsmarkt frei gehandelt werden. Weiterhin hat die Regierung das Problem der ausufernden Subventionen angepackt und eine völlig neue, glaubwürdige Statistikbehörde ins Leben gerufen. Aber es müssen noch viele Versprechen erfüllt werden, darunter der weitere Abbau der Subventionen. Ebenso muss die Regierung auf staatlicher und regionaler Ebene ihre Lohnkosten in den Griff kriegen, die Inflation in den einstelligen Bereich bringen und das Rentensystem überarbeiten, damit es versicherungstechnisch nachhaltig und fairer gegenüber den jüngeren Menschen wird.

Dabei ist es keineswegs leicht, die richtige Balance zwischen schnellen Lösungsansätzen und schrittweisen Anpassungen zu finden. Insbesondere die Zusammenarbeit zwischen der Zentralregierung und den örtlichen Behörden war schon immer schwierig, und die Zeit bis zur nächsten Wahl wird knapp. Den Produktionsrückgang der letzten Rezession wieder aufzuholen wird einige Zeit dauern – und wird durch die wirtschaftlichen Verwerfungen beim nördlichen argentinischen Nachbarn Brasilien noch erschwert.

Insgesamt bewegt sich die politische Ökonomie Argentiniens in die richtige Richtung. Trotzdem ist eine Vertragsdauer von hundert Jahren eine lange Zeit. Immerhin sind die argentinischen Regierungen in den letzten hundert Jahren achtmal pleite gegangen und haben etwa ein halbes Dutzend verschiedene Währungen ausgegeben, eine Episode der Hyperinflation eingeleitet und mit Kapitalkontrollen und Enteignungen experimentiert. Durch diese zweifelhafte Bilanz von Regierungsinterventionen wurde Argentinien gegenüber dem Rest der Welt weit zurückgeworfen: 1916 hatte das Land das weltweit zwölftgrößte Pro-Kopf-BIP (und lag damit vor Deutschland). Heute steht es an 66ster Stelle.

Der Trick beim Magischen Realismus ist allerdings, sich der unterschiedlichen Perspektiven bewusst zu sein. Dies ist nicht wirklich eine Geschichte über ein finanzhistorisch vorbelastetes Land, das hundertjährige Anleihen ausgeben will. Vielmehr geht es darum, dass ein Land tatsächlich in der Lage ist, hundertjährige Anleihen auszugeben, weil die Investoren in aller Welt dafür 2,75 Milliarden Dollar übrig haben. Dabei war die Nachfrage sogar dreieinhalb mal höher als das Angebot.

Letztlich geht es nicht um den Charakter des Landes, die Laufzeit der Anleihen oder die Höhe des Ausgabevolumens. Es geht um die Zinsen, die auf die Anleihen bezahlt werden, und die sind hier mit 7,9% erheblich höher als diejenigen der meisten vergleichbaren Alternativen. Genauso wie sich Wasser in der Natur immer unten sammelt, fließt das Kapital der internationalen Finanzmärkte immer nach oben: Wenn die Zinsen in den Kernmärkten niedrig sind, wird es von den rentableren Alternativen angezogen.

Ohne Frage sind die Zinsen in den Industriestaaten so niedrig wie fast nie zuvor, was einerseits eine Folge des langfristigen Rückgangs des Produktionswachstums ist, aber andererseits auch so gewollt wurde. Zwei der „großen drei“ Zentralbanken, die Europäische Zentralbank und die Bank von Japan, haben ihre Leitzinsen in negative Bereiche gesenkt und blähen weiterhin ihre Bilanzen auf. Die dritte von ihnen, die US-Federal-Reserve, hat die Leitzinsen gerade über 1% erhöht und ist damit im Begriff, ihre Geldpolitik ganz langsam wieder zu straffen. Offensichtlich will sie auch ihre Anleihenbestände wieder ins Gleichgewicht bringen. Wie das Schaubild zeigt, wird fast die Hälfte des BIP der Industriestaaten in Ländern erzeugt, wo die Zinsen unter 0,5% liegen. Über 1,5% sind nur geringe Aktivitäten zu erkennen.

Dabei gehen die offiziellen Maßnahmen noch über den Zuständigkeitsbereich der Zentralbanken hinaus. Mit seinen enormen Vorräten an internationalen Währungsreserven hält der öffentliche Sektor in aller Welt mehr US-Staatsanleihen als der private.

Durch diese Verwerfungen werden die Investoren in den Finanzzentren ermutigt, nach attraktiveren Möglichkeiten zu suchen. Ihr Blick fiel dabei nicht nur auf Argentinien, sondern auch auf Zypern – ein weiteres Land, das kürzlich eine Finanzkrise überstanden hat. Auch nach Island ist so viel Kapital geflossen, dass der Internationale Währungsfonds seine „klaren und akuten Sorgen“ äußerte, die dortigen Finanzmärkte könnten sich überhitzen.

Wie die Finanzgeschichte zeigt, neigt der Wechselkurs bei starken Kapitalzuflüssen in kleine und enge Finanzmärkte zur Aufwertung, was zu höheren Vermögenspreisen führt. Höhere Vermögenswerte wiederum verbessern die staatlichen Haushaltsindikatoren und fördern die Vergabe von Krediten im Land, was die strukturellen Schwächen im Bankensektor verstärkt.

Unterdessen werden die Banken vieler Länder von globalen Finanzinstituten umworben, die Zugang zu Märkten suchen, die bereits überhitzt sind. Ein solches Interesse wird von den Politikern nur allzu oft als globaler Vertrauensbeweis gewertet, der sie anspornt, mehr Anleihen auszugeben. Immerhin findet der Anstieg der Staatsschulden in diesen Ländern von einem niedrigeren Niveau aus statt als in den Industrieländern.

Aber wir sollten uns daran erinnern, dass in der Zeit nach 1945 die Hälfte aller Staatspleiten in den Schwellenländern bei Schuldenquoten stattfanden, die unterhalb der Maastricht-Obergrenze von 60% lagen. Heute, wo die Wellen der politisch bedingten Marktverzerrungen der Industrieländer an den Ufern der Schwellenländer brechen, ist es nicht unbedingt eine Lösung, magische Dämme zu bauen.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff