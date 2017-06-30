Hundert Jahre Verschuldung

CAMBRIDGE – Gabriel Garcia Márquez, der Literaturnobelpreisträger, der für seinen Roman Hundert Jahre Einsamkeit berühmt ist, stammte aus Kolumbien. Trotzdem hätte er, der Meister des Magischen Realismus, sich sicherlich darüber gefreut, wie momentan in Argentinien die Tatsachen mit der Phantasie zusammenspielen. Mitte Juni gab das dortige Finanzministerium US-Dollar-notierte Anleihen im Wert von 2,75 Milliarden Dollar heraus – mit einer Laufzeit von hundert Jahren.
Zweifellos hat die neue argentinische Regierung in kurzer Zeit enorme Fortschritte gemacht. Unter Präsident Mauricio Macri wurden die internationalen Kapitalströme liberalisiert, also kann der argentinische Peso jetzt auf dem Währungsmarkt frei gehandelt werden. Weiterhin hat die Regierung das Problem der ausufernden Subventionen angepackt und eine völlig neue, glaubwürdige Statistikbehörde ins Leben gerufen. Aber es müssen noch viele Versprechen erfüllt werden, darunter der weitere Abbau der Subventionen. Ebenso muss die Regierung auf staatlicher und regionaler Ebene ihre Lohnkosten in den Griff kriegen, die Inflation in den einstelligen Bereich bringen und das Rentensystem überarbeiten, damit es versicherungstechnisch nachhaltig und fairer gegenüber den jüngeren Menschen wird.
Dabei ist es keineswegs leicht, die richtige Balance zwischen schnellen Lösungsansätzen und schrittweisen Anpassungen zu finden. Insbesondere die Zusammenarbeit zwischen der Zentralregierung und den örtlichen Behörden war schon immer schwierig, und die Zeit bis zur nächsten Wahl wird knapp. Den Produktionsrückgang der letzten Rezession wieder aufzuholen wird einige Zeit dauern – und wird durch die wirtschaftlichen Verwerfungen beim nördlichen argentinischen Nachbarn Brasilien noch erschwert.
Insgesamt bewegt sich die politische Ökonomie Argentiniens in die richtige Richtung. Trotzdem ist eine Vertragsdauer von hundert Jahren eine lange Zeit. Immerhin sind die argentinischen Regierungen in den letzten hundert Jahren achtmal pleite gegangen und haben etwa ein halbes Dutzend verschiedene Währungen ausgegeben, eine Episode der Hyperinflation eingeleitet und mit Kapitalkontrollen und Enteignungen experimentiert. Durch diese zweifelhafte Bilanz von Regierungsinterventionen wurde Argentinien gegenüber dem Rest der Welt weit zurückgeworfen: 1916 hatte das Land das weltweit zwölftgrößte Pro-Kopf-BIP (und lag damit vor Deutschland). Heute steht es an 66ster Stelle.
Der Trick beim Magischen Realismus ist allerdings, sich der unterschiedlichen Perspektiven bewusst zu sein. Dies ist nicht wirklich eine Geschichte über ein finanzhistorisch vorbelastetes Land, das hundertjährige Anleihen ausgeben will. Vielmehr geht es darum, dass ein Land tatsächlich in der Lage ist, hundertjährige Anleihen auszugeben, weil die Investoren in aller Welt dafür 2,75 Milliarden Dollar übrig haben. Dabei war die Nachfrage sogar dreieinhalb mal höher als das Angebot.
Letztlich geht es nicht um den Charakter des Landes, die Laufzeit der Anleihen oder die Höhe des Ausgabevolumens. Es geht um die Zinsen, die auf die Anleihen bezahlt werden, und die sind hier mit 7,9% erheblich höher als diejenigen der meisten vergleichbaren Alternativen. Genauso wie sich Wasser in der Natur immer unten sammelt, fließt das Kapital der internationalen Finanzmärkte immer nach oben: Wenn die Zinsen in den Kernmärkten niedrig sind, wird es von den rentableren Alternativen angezogen.
Ohne Frage sind die Zinsen in den Industriestaaten so niedrig wie fast nie zuvor, was einerseits eine Folge des langfristigen Rückgangs des Produktionswachstums ist, aber andererseits auch so gewollt wurde. Zwei der „großen drei“ Zentralbanken, die Europäische Zentralbank und die Bank von Japan, haben ihre Leitzinsen in negative Bereiche gesenkt und blähen weiterhin ihre Bilanzen auf. Die dritte von ihnen, die US-Federal-Reserve, hat die Leitzinsen gerade über 1% erhöht und ist damit im Begriff, ihre Geldpolitik ganz langsam wieder zu straffen. Offensichtlich will sie auch ihre Anleihenbestände wieder ins Gleichgewicht bringen. Wie das Schaubild zeigt, wird fast die Hälfte des BIP der Industriestaaten in Ländern erzeugt, wo die Zinsen unter 0,5% liegen. Über 1,5% sind nur geringe Aktivitäten zu erkennen.
Dabei gehen die offiziellen Maßnahmen noch über den Zuständigkeitsbereich der Zentralbanken hinaus. Mit seinen enormen Vorräten an internationalen Währungsreserven hält der öffentliche Sektor in aller Welt mehr US-Staatsanleihen als der private.
Durch diese Verwerfungen werden die Investoren in den Finanzzentren ermutigt, nach attraktiveren Möglichkeiten zu suchen. Ihr Blick fiel dabei nicht nur auf Argentinien, sondern auch auf Zypern – ein weiteres Land, das kürzlich eine Finanzkrise überstanden hat. Auch nach Island ist so viel Kapital geflossen, dass der Internationale Währungsfonds seine „klaren und akuten Sorgen“ äußerte, die dortigen Finanzmärkte könnten sich überhitzen.
Wie die Finanzgeschichte zeigt, neigt der Wechselkurs bei starken Kapitalzuflüssen in kleine und enge Finanzmärkte zur Aufwertung, was zu höheren Vermögenspreisen führt. Höhere Vermögenswerte wiederum verbessern die staatlichen Haushaltsindikatoren und fördern die Vergabe von Krediten im Land, was die strukturellen Schwächen im Bankensektor verstärkt.
Unterdessen werden die Banken vieler Länder von globalen Finanzinstituten umworben, die Zugang zu Märkten suchen, die bereits überhitzt sind. Ein solches Interesse wird von den Politikern nur allzu oft als globaler Vertrauensbeweis gewertet, der sie anspornt, mehr Anleihen auszugeben. Immerhin findet der Anstieg der Staatsschulden in diesen Ländern von einem niedrigeren Niveau aus statt als in den Industrieländern.
Aber wir sollten uns daran erinnern, dass in der Zeit nach 1945 die Hälfte aller Staatspleiten in den Schwellenländern bei Schuldenquoten stattfanden, die unterhalb der Maastricht-Obergrenze von 60% lagen. Heute, wo die Wellen der politisch bedingten Marktverzerrungen der Industrieländer an den Ufern der Schwellenländer brechen, ist es nicht unbedingt eine Lösung, magische Dämme zu bauen.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented Richard H. Serlin
I think it's important to explicitly note some basic finance, time value of money here. At 7.9% interest, even if these bonds 100% default after just 20 years, using my trusty HP 17Bii financial calculator, just collecting that $7.90 on a $100 investment for 20 years gives you the equivalent of a 4.8% return, which is good for today. If they last for 30 years, you end up with a 6.8% return, which is excellent. And what's that $100 principle worth today, if you discount it at 7.9% for 100 years? Five cents.
Obviously, a world class economist like Carmen Reinhart knows this, and learned it long ago, but it's worth pointing out explicitly.
I think one of the reasons Argentina might have to do this is to make it look like they are a stable well-run country, that can be relied on 100 years from now. Of course, if it's too far from the truth, it can make them look unrealistic and unserious.
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
See also: https://www.ft.com/content/5ac33abc-551b-11e7-9fed-c19e2700005f?mhq5j=e3
Comment Commented Richard H. Serlin
Comment Commented emilio ros
Totally outraged Ms. CARMEN REINHART for her comment as it seems she has not made a review of the latest developments in the world order. The IMF, B. WORLD and at the last meeting in Davos, where George Soros was urging everyone to insist on Universal Basic Income. Why ? For the simple reason that now they have realized that they have broken the contract with society and capital has become so distant that an unprecedented social revolt is likely to erupt, hence it is to be avoided. That is why it is not understood how it is that it asks that it deepens more in "the cut of the wage mass of the government at federal and provincial level". It's hard for me to understand that you support and venere a character like Macri, being the worst to govern a country, for his incompetence and his dark behavior. Knowing that this pending of I do not know how many previous causes, plus the surprise gift of the Papeles de Panama. And with the management that takes in something more than a year and a half, already began to arise legal problems. As if all this were not enough, his incapacity makes him take the country in the same way as the terrifying Economy Minister of the last dictatorship, to end in a monstrous default. This man is not qualified to rule a country. Please review your notes and finally correct your note. Thank you.
Comment Commented emilio ros
Totalmente indignado Sra. CARMEN REINHART por su comentario ya que parece que no ha hecho una revisión de los últimos acontecimientos en el orden mundial. El FMI, B. MUNDIAL y en la última reunión de Davos, donde George Soros pedía a todos con insistencia aprobar la Renta Básica Universal. Por qué ? por la sencilla razón que ahora se han dado cuenta de que han roto el contrato con la sociedad y el capital se ha distanciado tanto que es probable que estalle una revuelta social sin precedentes, de ahí que se quiere evitar. Por eso no se entiende como es que pide que profundice más en "el recorte de la masa salarial del gobierno a nivel federal y provincial". Me cuesta mucho poder comprender que Ud. apoye y venere a un personaje como Macri, siendo este de lo peor para gobernar un país, por su incompetencia y su oscuro comportamiento. A sabiendas de que esta pendiente de no sé cuantas causas anteriores, más el regalo sorpresa de los Papeles de Panamá. Y con la gestión que lleva en algo más de un año y medio, ya empezaron a surgir problemas legales. Como si todo esto fuera poco, su incapacidad lo hace que lleve a el país de la misma forma en que el terrorífico ministro de Economía de la última dictadura, para terminar en un monstruoso default. Este hombre no esta capacitado par gobernar un país. Ruego que revise sus notas y que finalmente corrija su nota. Gracias. Read more
Comment Commented Linda Jamin
Above all Gabriel Marquez would have appreciated the irony of a another very corrupt head of state and aspiring dictator in SA selling off those bonds to the very same corrupt banks and other corrupt investors responsible for his ascension. He would also have appreciated the combination of fact and fantasy in your economic analysis of Macri's "accomplishments" to date. When and where will predatory neoliberalism finally go to die? NOT in South America apparently. Read more
Comment Commented Santiago Garcia Loriente
I dont understand when you said that "Argentina’s political economy appears headed in the right direction". Are you talking about the 1.5 million of new poor people? Or maybe about a rise of 120% in the price of food? Perhaps, could be about the 500.000 new unemployed workers. Maybe it is just about financial markets. Definitely, no. There is no antecedent of an economy grow up by an average of 8% in a period of 100 years. Maybe you need to recheck the official data about employment, industry, fiscal deficit and how the internal market dramatically decrease. Maybe some economist need to think more about how to improve the life of workers and not just in e profit of a couple of financial companies. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is nothing magical about debt. Nothing magical about passing debt to the next generation. Without debt banks do not exist. As banks create debt at will it follows debt can only expand, it has to for banks to exisit. Debt default is not important to banks since debt can be replaced. Debt default is waste but all production processes have waste. Debt default is particularly unimportant when the taxpayer underwrites losses directly or indirectly. The only issue is the availability of creditors and guvnts ensure that provision. Only an idiot would play this game which is why we have politicians. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
¡Una joya! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. Central banks in advanced economies need income as well as price tools. They can't help but wreak havoc at home and abroad by working with only prices. That should be one of the great lessons of the past 40 years. Read more
