مائة عام من المديونية

كمبريدج ــ كان جابرييل جارسيا ماركيز، الروائي الحائز على جائزة نوبل في الأدب، وصاحب الرواية الأكثر شهرة "مائة عام من العزلة"، مواطنا كولومبيا. ومع ذلك، كان جارسيا ماركيز، بوصفه ضليعا في فن الواقعية السحرية، ليقدر التركيبة الحديثة التي تتألف من الواقع والخيال في جمهورية الأرجنتين. ففي منتصف يونيو/حزيران، باعت وزارة الخزانة هناك ما قيمته 2.75 مليار دولار من السندات المقومة بالدولار والتي تُستَحَق بعد مائة عام.
لا شك أن حكومة الأرجنتين الجديدة أحرزت تقدما هائلا في فترة وجيزة. فقد حررت إدارة الرئيس موريشيو ماكري تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الدولية، وسمحت للبيزو الأرجنتيني بالتحرك بقدر أكبر من المرونة في سوق صرف النقد الأجنبي، وعملت على ترشيد إعانات الدعم المجنونة، وأنشأت سلطة إحصائية جديرة بالثقة من الصِفر. ولكن هناك الكثير من الوعود التي لم تتحقق بعد، بما في ذلك المزيد من تفكيك إعانات الدعم، وتقليص فاتورة الأجور الحكومية على المستويين الفيدرالي والإقليمي، وخفض التضخم إلى خانة الآحاد، وجعل نظام معاشات التقاعد أكثر اكتمالا من الناحية الإكتوارية وأكثر عدالة بالنسبة للشباب.
الواقع أن التوازن الصحيح بين مواجهة هذه القضايا بشكل مباشر ودفع عجلة التغييرات التدريجية ليس واضحا على الإطلاق. وكان التنسيق بين الحكومة المركزية والحكومات المحلية مصدرا للتوتر بشكل خاص، ويمضي الوقت سريعا إلى الانتخابات التالية. وسوف يستغرق التعويض عن الناتج المفقود خلال الركود في العام المنصرم بعض الوقت، وهي المشكلة التي أصبحت أشد صعوبة بفِعل الإضرابات الاقتصادية التي تعيشها الجارة الشمالية البرازيل.
في المقابل، يبدو أن الاقتصاد السياسي في الأرجنتين يتجه في المسار الصحيح. بيد أن مائة عام فترة طويلة للغاية للتعاقد على أي شيء. ففي فترة السنوات المائة المنصرمة، عجزت الحكومات في الأرجنتين عن سداد ديونها الدولية في ثماني مناسبات، وأصدرت نحو عشر عملات، وصممت فترة من التضخم المفرط، وجربت مع ضوابط رأس المال والمصادرات. وقد ترك هذا التاريخ المتقلب من التدخل الحكومي الأرجنتين في حال أسوأ كثيرا نسبة إلى بقية العالم: ففي عام 1916، كانت الأرجنتين الدولة صاحبة ثاني عشر أكبر نصيب فرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي على مستوى العالَم (أعلى من ألمانيا)؛ واليوم تأتي في المرتبة السادسة والستين.
بيد أن الحيلة المطلوبة لتقدير الواقعية السحرية تتمثل في وضع وجهات نظر مختلفة في الاعتبار. وهذه ليست حقا قصة عن بلد ذي تاريخ مالي مشحون وعلى استعداد لإصدار سندات ديون تستحق بعد مائة عام. بل هي قصة تدور فصولها حول بلد قادر على إصدار سندات دين تستحق بعد مائة عام لأن المستثمرين العالميين كانوا على استعداد لشراء ما قيمته 2.75 مليار دولار من هذه السندات. والواقع أنهم كانوا متلهفين على القيام بذلك: كان مجموع المتقدمين لطلب السندات أكبر بنحو ثلاثة أضعاف ونصف ضعف حجم المباع منها.
وفي نهاية المطاف، لا يتعلق الأمر بطابع البلد وشخصيته، أو موعد استحقاق الدين، أو حجم الإصدار. بل يتصل بمعدل الكوبون المعروض بنسبة 7.9%، وهو أعلى كثيرا من أغلب البدائل الأخرى المعقولة. وكما يجد الماء مستواه في الطبيعة، يجد رأس المال مستواه في التمويل الدولي: فعندما تكون أسعار الفائدة منخفضة في الأسواق الرئيسية، يتدفق إلى بدائل أعلى عائدا.
بدون شك (وبلا سابقات أخرى تُذكَر)، تُعَد أسعار الفائدة منخفضة إلى حد غير عادي في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى تباطؤ نمو الن��تج في الأمد الأبعد، ولكنه أيضا نتيجة لجهود رسمية. فقد خفض اثنان من البنوك المركزية "الثلاثة الكبرى"، البنك المركزي الأوروبي وبنك اليابان، أسعار الفائدة إلى منطقة سلبية ولا زالا يضيفان إلى دفاتر الميزانية. أما عن البنك الثالث، فقد تسببت عملية إحكام القواعد النقدية بالحركة البطيئة من قِبَل بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي في وضع أسعار الفائدة على الأموال الفيدرالية عند مستوى أعلى من 1%، ويبدو أن خطط تشذيب أصول بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي جارية بالفعل. وكما يُظهِر الرسم البياني فإن ما يقرب من نصف الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الاقتصادات المتقدمة يُنتَج عندما تكون أسعار الفائدة أقل من 0.5%. ولا يحدث قدر كبير من النشاط عندما تكون أسعار الفائدة أعلى من 1.5%.
وتمتد التدابير الرسمية إلى خارج نطاق البنوك المركزية أيضا. فعندما يتعلق الأمر بالمخزون الضخم من احتياطيات النقد الأجنبي المحتفظ بها في مختلف أنحاء العالَم، يحتفظ القطاع العام بقدر من سندات الخزانة الأميركية أكبر من ذلك الذي يحتفظ به القطاع الخاص.
وتشجع هذه التشوهات المستثمرين في مراكز المال على استكشاف الآفاق بحثا عن جهات أكثر جاذبية. وقد حظيت الأرجنتين باهتمام المستثمرين، ولكن كذلك فعلت قبرص، وهي دولة أخرى ابتليت مؤخرا بأزمة مالية. وعلى نحو مماثل، تدفق رأس المال إلى أيسلندا، بخطوات سريعة حتى أن صندوق النقد الدولي شعر بأنه ملزم بتحذيرها قائلا إن "مخاطر فرط النشاط تشكل مصدرا واضحا وحاضرا للقلق".
في نمط محفور بشكل عميق في التاريخ المالي، عندما تتدفق كميات كبيرة من رأس المال إلى الأسواق المالية المحلية الصغيرة الضحلة، يميل سعر الصرف إلى الارتفاع، وهو ما من شأنه أن يدفع أسعار الأصول إلى الارتفاع. وبالتالي، تعمل تحركات أسعار الأصول المواتية على تحسين المؤشرات المالية الوطنية وتشجع التوسع الائتماني المحلي، فيتفاقم الضَعف البنيوي في القطاع المصرفي المحلي.
في الوقت نفسه، تبدأ المؤسسات المالية العالمية الساعية إلى دخول الأسواق الساخنة، في مغازلة البنوك المحلية. وكثيرا ما تتعامل السلطات مع هذا الاهتمام على أنه تصويت عالمي على الثقة، الأمر الذي يشجعها على إصدار المزيد من الدين. ونظرا لنقطة الانطلاق الحالية، فسوف يتراكم الدين العام من قاعدة منخفضة مقارنة بالاقتصادات المتقدمة.
ولكن يجدر بنا أن نتذكر أن نصف جميع حالات التخلف عن سداد الديون من قِبَل اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة في فترة ما بعد عام 1945 حدثت عند مستويات الدين إلى الدخل دون الحد الأقصى، الذي حددته معاهدة ماستريخت بنسبة 60%. واليوم، مع وصول موجات تشوهات السوق الناجمة عن السياسات المالية في الاقتصادات المتقدمة إلى شواطئ الأسواق الناشئة، فإن الحل ليس إقامة جدران بحرية سحرية.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Richard H. Serlin
I think it's important to explicitly note some basic finance, time value of money here. At 7.9% interest, even if these bonds 100% default after just 20 years, using my trusty HP 17Bii financial calculator, just collecting that $7.90 on a $100 investment for 20 years gives you the equivalent of a 4.8% return, which is good for today. If they last for 30 years, you end up with a 6.8% return, which is excellent. And what's that $100 principle worth today, if you discount it at 7.9% for 100 years? Five cents.
Obviously, a world class economist like Carmen Reinhart knows this, and learned it long ago, but it's worth pointing out explicitly.
I think one of the reasons Argentina might have to do this is to make it look like they are a stable well-run country, that can be relied on 100 years from now. Of course, if it's too far from the truth, it can make them look unrealistic and unserious.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
See also: https://www.ft.com/content/5ac33abc-551b-11e7-9fed-c19e2700005f?mhq5j=e3
Read more
Comment Commented Richard H. Serlin
"This is not really a story about a country with a fraught financial history willing to issue 100-year debt. Rather, it is a story about a country able to issue 100-year debt because global investors were willing to purchase $2.75 billion of it. Indeed, they were eager to do so: total tenders for the bonds were 3.5 times the volume sold.
At the end of the day, this is not about the character of the country, the maturity of the debt, or the size of the issue. It is about the coupon rate on the offering, 7.9%"
I think it's important to explicitly note some basic finance, time value of money here. At 7.9% interest, even if these bonds 100% default after just 20 years, using my trusty HP 17Bii financial calculator, just collecting that $7.90 on a $100 investment for 20 years gives you the equivalent of a 4.8% return, which is good for today. If they last for 30 years, you end up with a 6.8% return, which is excellent. And what's that $100 principle worth today, if you discount it at 7.9% for 100 years? Five cents.
Obviously, a world class economist like Carmen Reinhart knows this, and learned it long ago, but it's worth pointing out explicitly.
I think one of the reasons Argentina might have to do this is to make it look like they are a stable well-run country, that can be relied on 100 years from now. Of course, if it's too far from the truth, it can make them look unrealistic and unserious. Read more
Comment Commented emilio ros
Totally outraged Ms. CARMEN REINHART for her comment as it seems she has not made a review of the latest developments in the world order. The IMF, B. WORLD and at the last meeting in Davos, where George Soros was urging everyone to insist on Universal Basic Income. Why ? For the simple reason that now they have realized that they have broken the contract with society and capital has become so distant that an unprecedented social revolt is likely to erupt, hence it is to be avoided. That is why it is not understood how it is that it asks that it deepens more in "the cut of the wage mass of the government at federal and provincial level". It's hard for me to understand that you support and venere a character like Macri, being the worst to govern a country, for his incompetence and his dark behavior. Knowing that this pending of I do not know how many previous causes, plus the surprise gift of the Papeles de Panama. And with the management that takes in something more than a year and a half, already began to arise legal problems. As if all this were not enough, his incapacity makes him take the country in the same way as the terrifying Economy Minister of the last dictatorship, to end in a monstrous default. This man is not qualified to rule a country. Please review your notes and finally correct your note. Thank you.
Read more
Comment Commented emilio ros
Totalmente indignado Sra. CARMEN REINHART por su comentario ya que parece que no ha hecho una revisión de los últimos acontecimientos en el orden mundial. El FMI, B. MUNDIAL y en la última reunión de Davos, donde George Soros pedía a todos con insistencia aprobar la Renta Básica Universal. Por qué ? por la sencilla razón que ahora se han dado cuenta de que han roto el contrato con la sociedad y el capital se ha distanciado tanto que es probable que estalle una revuelta social sin precedentes, de ahí que se quiere evitar. Por eso no se entiende como es que pide que profundice más en "el recorte de la masa salarial del gobierno a nivel federal y provincial". Me cuesta mucho poder comprender que Ud. apoye y venere a un personaje como Macri, siendo este de lo peor para gobernar un país, por su incompetencia y su oscuro comportamiento. A sabiendas de que esta pendiente de no sé cuantas causas anteriores, más el regalo sorpresa de los Papeles de Panamá. Y con la gestión que lleva en algo más de un año y medio, ya empezaron a surgir problemas legales. Como si todo esto fuera poco, su incapacidad lo hace que lleve a el país de la misma forma en que el terrorífico ministro de Economía de la última dictadura, para terminar en un monstruoso default. Este hombre no esta capacitado par gobernar un país. Ruego que revise sus notas y que finalmente corrija su nota. Gracias. Read more
Comment Commented Linda Jamin
Above all Gabriel Marquez would have appreciated the irony of a another very corrupt head of state and aspiring dictator in SA selling off those bonds to the very same corrupt banks and other corrupt investors responsible for his ascension. He would also have appreciated the combination of fact and fantasy in your economic analysis of Macri's "accomplishments" to date. When and where will predatory neoliberalism finally go to die? NOT in South America apparently. Read more
Comment Commented Santiago Garcia Loriente
I dont understand when you said that "Argentina’s political economy appears headed in the right direction". Are you talking about the 1.5 million of new poor people? Or maybe about a rise of 120% in the price of food? Perhaps, could be about the 500.000 new unemployed workers. Maybe it is just about financial markets. Definitely, no. There is no antecedent of an economy grow up by an average of 8% in a period of 100 years. Maybe you need to recheck the official data about employment, industry, fiscal deficit and how the internal market dramatically decrease. Maybe some economist need to think more about how to improve the life of workers and not just in e profit of a couple of financial companies. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is nothing magical about debt. Nothing magical about passing debt to the next generation. Without debt banks do not exist. As banks create debt at will it follows debt can only expand, it has to for banks to exisit. Debt default is not important to banks since debt can be replaced. Debt default is waste but all production processes have waste. Debt default is particularly unimportant when the taxpayer underwrites losses directly or indirectly. The only issue is the availability of creditors and guvnts ensure that provision. Only an idiot would play this game which is why we have politicians. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
¡Una joya! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. Central banks in advanced economies need income as well as price tools. They can't help but wreak havoc at home and abroad by working with only prices. That should be one of the great lessons of the past 40 years. Read more
