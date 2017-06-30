10

مائة عام من المديونية

كمبريدج ــ كان جابرييل جارسيا ماركيز، الروائي الحائز على جائزة نوبل في الأدب، وصاحب الرواية الأكثر شهرة "مائة عام من العزلة"، مواطنا كولومبيا. ومع ذلك، كان جارسيا ماركيز، بوصفه ضليعا في فن الواقعية السحرية، ليقدر التركيبة الحديثة التي تتألف من الواقع والخيال في جمهورية الأرجنتين. ففي منتصف يونيو/حزيران، باعت وزارة الخزانة هناك ما قيمته 2.75 مليار دولار من السندات المقومة بالدولار والتي تُستَحَق بعد مائة عام.

لا شك أن حكومة الأرجنتين الجديدة أحرزت تقدما هائلا في فترة وجيزة. فقد حررت إدارة الرئيس موريشيو ماكري تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الدولية، وسمحت للبيزو الأرجنتيني بالتحرك بقدر أكبر من المرونة في سوق صرف النقد الأجنبي، وعملت على ترشيد إعانات الدعم المجنونة، وأنشأت سلطة إحصائية جديرة بالثقة من الصِفر. ولكن هناك الكثير من الوعود التي لم تتحقق بعد، بما في ذلك المزيد من تفكيك إعانات الدعم، وتقليص فاتورة الأجور الحكومية على المستويين الفيدرالي والإقليمي، وخفض التضخم إلى خانة الآحاد، وجعل نظام معاشات التقاعد أكثر اكتمالا من الناحية الإكتوارية وأكثر عدالة بالنسبة للشباب.

الواقع أن التوازن الصحيح بين مواجهة هذه القضايا بشكل مباشر ودفع عجلة التغييرات التدريجية ليس واضحا على الإطلاق. وكان التنسيق بين الحكومة المركزية والحكومات المحلية مصدرا للتوتر بشكل خاص، ويمضي الوقت سريعا إلى الانتخابات التالية. وسوف يستغرق التعويض عن الناتج المفقود خلال الركود في العام المنصرم بعض الوقت، وهي المشكلة التي أصبحت أشد صعوبة بفِعل الإضرابات الاقتصادية التي تعيشها الجارة الشمالية البرازيل.

في المقابل، يبدو أن الاقتصاد السياسي في الأرجنتين يتجه في المسار الصحيح. بيد أن مائة عام فترة طويلة للغاية للتعاقد على أي شيء. ففي فترة السنوات المائة المنصرمة، عجزت الحكومات في الأرجنتين عن سداد ديونها الدولية في ثماني مناسبات، وأصدرت نحو عشر عملات، وصممت فترة من التضخم المفرط، وجربت مع ضوابط رأس المال والمصادرات. وقد ترك هذا التاريخ المتقلب من التدخل الحكومي الأرجنتين في حال أسوأ كثيرا نسبة إلى بقية العالم: ففي عام 1916، كانت الأرجنتين الدولة صاحبة ثاني عشر أكبر نصيب فرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي على مستوى العالَم (أعلى من ألمانيا)؛ واليوم تأتي في المرتبة السادسة والستين.

بيد أن الحيلة المطلوبة لتقدير الواقعية السحرية تتمثل في وضع وجهات نظر مختلفة في الاعتبار. وهذه ليست حقا قصة عن بلد ذي تاريخ مالي مشحون وعلى استعداد لإصدار سندات ديون تستحق بعد مائة عام. بل هي قصة تدور فصولها حول بلد قادر على إصدار سندات دين تستحق بعد مائة عام لأن المستثمرين العالميين كانوا على استعداد لشراء ما قيمته 2.75 مليار دولار من هذه السندات. والواقع أنهم كانوا متلهفين على القيام بذلك: كان مجموع المتقدمين لطلب السندات أكبر بنحو ثلاثة أضعاف ونصف ضعف حجم المباع منها.

وفي نهاية المطاف، لا يتعلق الأمر بطابع البلد وشخصيته، أو موعد استحقاق الدين، أو حجم الإصدار. بل يتصل بمعدل الكوبون المعروض بنسبة 7.9%، وهو أعلى كثيرا من أغلب البدائل الأخرى المعقولة. وكما يجد الماء مستواه في الطبيعة، يجد رأس المال مستواه في التمويل الدولي: فعندما تكون أسعار الفائدة منخفضة في الأسواق الرئيسية، يتدفق إلى بدائل أعلى عائدا.

بدون شك (وبلا سابقات أخرى تُذكَر)، تُعَد أسعار الفائدة منخفضة إلى حد غير عادي في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى تباطؤ نمو الن��تج في الأمد الأبعد، ولكنه أيضا نتيجة لجهود رسمية. فقد خفض اثنان من البنوك المركزية "الثلاثة الكبرى"، البنك المركزي الأوروبي وبنك اليابان، أسعار الفائدة إلى منطقة سلبية ولا زالا يضيفان إلى دفاتر الميزانية. أما عن البنك الثالث، فقد تسببت عملية إحكام القواعد النقدية بالحركة البطيئة من قِبَل بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي في وضع أسعار الفائدة على الأموال الفيدرالية عند مستوى أعلى من 1%، ويبدو أن خطط تشذيب أصول بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي جارية بالفعل. وكما يُظهِر الرسم البياني فإن ما يقرب من نصف الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الاقتصادات المتقدمة يُنتَج عندما تكون أسعار الفائدة أقل من 0.5%. ولا يحدث قدر كبير من النشاط عندما تكون أسعار الفائدة أعلى من 1.5%.

gdp production policy rate

وتمتد التدابير الرسمية إلى خارج نطاق البنوك المركزية أيضا. فعندما يتعلق الأمر بالمخزون الضخم من احتياطيات النقد الأجنبي المحتفظ بها في مختلف أنحاء العالَم، يحتفظ القطاع العام بقدر من سندات الخزانة الأميركية أكبر من ذلك الذي يحتفظ به القطاع الخاص.

وتشجع هذه التشوهات المستثمرين في مراكز المال على استكشاف الآفاق بحثا عن جهات أكثر جاذبية. وقد حظيت الأرجنتين باهتمام المستثمرين، ولكن كذلك فعلت قبرص، وهي دولة أخرى ابتليت مؤخرا بأزمة مالية. وعلى نحو مماثل، تدفق رأس المال إلى أيسلندا، بخطوات سريعة حتى أن صندوق النقد الدولي شعر بأنه ملزم بتحذيرها قائلا إن "مخاطر فرط النشاط تشكل مصدرا واضحا وحاضرا للقلق".

في نمط محفور بشكل عميق في التاريخ المالي، عندما تتدفق كميات كبيرة من رأس المال إلى الأسواق المالية المحلية الصغيرة الضحلة، يميل سعر الصرف إلى الارتفاع، وهو ما من شأنه أن يدفع أسعار الأصول إلى الارتفاع. وبالتالي، تعمل تحركات أسعار الأصول المواتية على تحسين المؤشرات المالية الوطنية وتشجع التوسع الائتماني المحلي، فيتفاقم الضَعف البنيوي في القطاع المصرفي المحلي.

في الوقت نفسه، تبدأ المؤسسات المالية العالمية الساعية إلى دخول الأسواق الساخنة، في مغازلة البنوك المحلية. وكثيرا ما تتعامل السلطات مع هذا الاهتمام على أنه تصويت عالمي على الثقة، الأمر الذي يشجعها على إصدار المزيد من الدين. ونظرا لنقطة الانطلاق الحالية، فسوف يتراكم الدين العام من قاعدة منخفضة مقارنة بالاقتصادات المتقدمة.

ولكن يجدر بنا أن نتذكر أن نصف جميع حالات التخلف عن سداد الديون من قِبَل اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة في فترة ما بعد عام 1945 حدثت عند مستويات الدين إلى الدخل دون الحد الأقصى، الذي حددته معاهدة ماستريخت بنسبة 60%. واليوم، مع وصول موجات تشوهات السوق الناجمة عن السياسات المالية في الاقتصادات المتقدمة إلى شواطئ الأسواق الناشئة، فإن الحل ليس إقامة جدران بحرية سحرية.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel