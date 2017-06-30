Cent ans d'endettement

CAMBRIDGE – Gabriel Garcia Marquez, l'écrivain prix Nobel de littérature célèbre pour son roman Cent ans de solitude, est né en Colombie. Maître du réalisme magique, il aurait apprécié le récent mélange de réalisme et d'élucubrations de la part du gouvernement argentin. Mi-juin, le ministère des Finances a vendu pour 2,75 milliards d'obligations américaines libellées en dollars qui ont une maturité de cent ans.
Le nouveau gouvernement argentin du président Mauricio Macri a accompli rapidement d'énormes progrès. Il a libéralisé les flux de capitaux internationaux, levé le contrôle des changes, rationalisé l'attribution quelque peu délirante des subventions et créé un bureau des statistiques à partir de zéro. Mais il doit encore remplir nombre d'autres promesses : contrôler encore plus séverement les subventions ou y mettre fin, diminuer l'enveloppe salariale des fonctionnaires au niveau fédéral et provincial, amener le taux d'inflation en dessous de 10% et rendre le système de retraite plus équitable pour les jeunes.
Le bon équilibre entre changement brutal et réforme graduelle n'est pas évident. Il est d'autant plus difficile à trouver que la coordination entre le gouvernement central et les autorités provinciales a toujours été une source de tensions et que la prochaine élection se rapproche. Rattraper la perte de production due à la récession de l'année dernière prendra du temps, d'autant que le voisin du nord, le Brésil, est en pleine désorganisation économique.
Globalement, la politique économique argentine va dans la bonne direction. Néanmoins cent ans est une période un peu longue pour quelque type de contrat que ce soit. Lors des cent dernières années, l'Argentine a fait défaut à huit reprises sur sa dette, créé une demi-douzaine de devises, suscité une phase d'hyperinflation et expérimenté le contrôle des changes et saisi des biens. Ce passé compliqué d'interventions gouvernementales a appauvri le pays par rapport au reste du monde : en 1916 il était classé 12° en termes de PIB/habitant (devançant l'Allemagne), alors qu'aujourd'hui il est en 66° position.
Pour apprécier le réalisme magique du gouvernement argentin, il faut adopter une nouvelle perspective. Il ne s'agit pas vraiment d'une histoire sur un pays au passé financier inquiétant qui veut s'endetter en émettant des obligations à cent ans. Il s'agit plutôt d'un pays qui a émis des obligations à cent ans parce que des investisseurs internationaux étaient disposés à en acheter à hauteur de 2,75 milliards. Ils étaient partants pour cela : l'offre était 3,5 fois supérieure au volume vendu.
En fin de compte ce qui est en cause, ce n'est pas le passé du pays, la maturité de la dette ou les montants en cause. C'est le taux d'intérêt de ces obligations, 7,9%, ce qui est beaucoup plus que la plupart des autres alternatives possibles. De même que l'eau se dirige naturellement vers le point le plus bas, les capitaux se dirigent là où les taux d'intérêt sont les plus prometteurs.
Il n'y a guère de précédents, mais les taux d'intérêt des pays avancés sont à un niveau incroyablement bas, en partie à cause du ralentissement de la croissance à long terme, mais aussi de leurs choix politiques. Deux des trois grandes banques centrales, la Banque centrale européenne et la Banque du Japon, ont même adopté des taux directeurs négatifs et continuent à alourdir leur bilan. Quant à la Fed, elle augmente progressivement son taux directeur qui vient de dépasser 1% et elle semble préparer une réduction de ses actifs. Comme le montre un graphe, presque la moitié du PIB des pays avancés provient de ceux dont les taux directeurs sont inférieurs à 0,5%, et seule une petite part de ceux dont les taux directeurs dépassent 1,5%.
Cette politique s'étend au-delà des banques centrales. Avec les énormes réserves en devises étrangères accumulées à travers le monde, le secteur public détient davantage de bons du Trésor américain que le secteur privé.
Ces distorsions incitent les investisseurs à chercher des pays plus attractifs pour investir. L'Argentine a retenu leur attention, mais il en a été de même de Chypre, autre pays qui a connu récemment une crise financière. De la même manière, les capitaux ont afflué si rapidement en Islande, que le FMI a alerté quant au risque de surchauffe.
L'Histoire financière montre que lorsqu'un flux massif de capitaux inonde un marché financier local de faible envergure, le taux de change tend à s'apprécier, poussant à la hausse le prix des actifs. Mais ce mouvement à la hausse qui améliore les indicateurs budgétaires d'un pays et stimule son crédit intérieur, accroît la fragilité structurelle de son secteur bancaire.
Pour agir sur un marché en surchauffe, les institutions financières internationales cherchent à attirer les banques nationales. Trop souvent le gouvernement prend cela pour un vote de confiance, ce qui l'encourage à s'endetter encore davantage. La dette publique des pays en développement va alors se creuser depuis un niveau de départ faible en comparaison des pays avancés.
Mais dans les années qui ont suivi la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, le taux d'endettement public de la moitié des pays émergents qui ont fait défaut était inférieur à la limite de 60% du PIB qui figure dans le traité de Maastricht. La vague de distorsions du marché suscitée par la politique des pays développés frappe maintenant les pays émergents, mais construire une digue magique n'est pas une solution.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
Comment Commented Richard H. Serlin
I think it's important to explicitly note some basic finance, time value of money here. At 7.9% interest, even if these bonds 100% default after just 20 years, using my trusty HP 17Bii financial calculator, just collecting that $7.90 on a $100 investment for 20 years gives you the equivalent of a 4.8% return, which is good for today. If they last for 30 years, you end up with a 6.8% return, which is excellent. And what's that $100 principle worth today, if you discount it at 7.9% for 100 years? Five cents.
Obviously, a world class economist like Carmen Reinhart knows this, and learned it long ago, but it's worth pointing out explicitly.
I think one of the reasons Argentina might have to do this is to make it look like they are a stable well-run country, that can be relied on 100 years from now. Of course, if it's too far from the truth, it can make them look unrealistic and unserious.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
See also: https://www.ft.com/content/5ac33abc-551b-11e7-9fed-c19e2700005f?mhq5j=e3
Read more
Comment Commented Richard H. Serlin
"This is not really a story about a country with a fraught financial history willing to issue 100-year debt. Rather, it is a story about a country able to issue 100-year debt because global investors were willing to purchase $2.75 billion of it. Indeed, they were eager to do so: total tenders for the bonds were 3.5 times the volume sold.
At the end of the day, this is not about the character of the country, the maturity of the debt, or the size of the issue. It is about the coupon rate on the offering, 7.9%"
I think it's important to explicitly note some basic finance, time value of money here. At 7.9% interest, even if these bonds 100% default after just 20 years, using my trusty HP 17Bii financial calculator, just collecting that $7.90 on a $100 investment for 20 years gives you the equivalent of a 4.8% return, which is good for today. If they last for 30 years, you end up with a 6.8% return, which is excellent. And what's that $100 principle worth today, if you discount it at 7.9% for 100 years? Five cents.
Obviously, a world class economist like Carmen Reinhart knows this, and learned it long ago, but it's worth pointing out explicitly.
I think one of the reasons Argentina might have to do this is to make it look like they are a stable well-run country, that can be relied on 100 years from now. Of course, if it's too far from the truth, it can make them look unrealistic and unserious. Read more
Comment Commented emilio ros
Totally outraged Ms. CARMEN REINHART for her comment as it seems she has not made a review of the latest developments in the world order. The IMF, B. WORLD and at the last meeting in Davos, where George Soros was urging everyone to insist on Universal Basic Income. Why ? For the simple reason that now they have realized that they have broken the contract with society and capital has become so distant that an unprecedented social revolt is likely to erupt, hence it is to be avoided. That is why it is not understood how it is that it asks that it deepens more in "the cut of the wage mass of the government at federal and provincial level". It's hard for me to understand that you support and venere a character like Macri, being the worst to govern a country, for his incompetence and his dark behavior. Knowing that this pending of I do not know how many previous causes, plus the surprise gift of the Papeles de Panama. And with the management that takes in something more than a year and a half, already began to arise legal problems. As if all this were not enough, his incapacity makes him take the country in the same way as the terrifying Economy Minister of the last dictatorship, to end in a monstrous default. This man is not qualified to rule a country. Please review your notes and finally correct your note. Thank you.
Read more
Comment Commented emilio ros
Totalmente indignado Sra. CARMEN REINHART por su comentario ya que parece que no ha hecho una revisión de los últimos acontecimientos en el orden mundial. El FMI, B. MUNDIAL y en la última reunión de Davos, donde George Soros pedía a todos con insistencia aprobar la Renta Básica Universal. Por qué ? por la sencilla razón que ahora se han dado cuenta de que han roto el contrato con la sociedad y el capital se ha distanciado tanto que es probable que estalle una revuelta social sin precedentes, de ahí que se quiere evitar. Por eso no se entiende como es que pide que profundice más en "el recorte de la masa salarial del gobierno a nivel federal y provincial". Me cuesta mucho poder comprender que Ud. apoye y venere a un personaje como Macri, siendo este de lo peor para gobernar un país, por su incompetencia y su oscuro comportamiento. A sabiendas de que esta pendiente de no sé cuantas causas anteriores, más el regalo sorpresa de los Papeles de Panamá. Y con la gestión que lleva en algo más de un año y medio, ya empezaron a surgir problemas legales. Como si todo esto fuera poco, su incapacidad lo hace que lleve a el país de la misma forma en que el terrorífico ministro de Economía de la última dictadura, para terminar en un monstruoso default. Este hombre no esta capacitado par gobernar un país. Ruego que revise sus notas y que finalmente corrija su nota. Gracias. Read more
Comment Commented Linda Jamin
Above all Gabriel Marquez would have appreciated the irony of a another very corrupt head of state and aspiring dictator in SA selling off those bonds to the very same corrupt banks and other corrupt investors responsible for his ascension. He would also have appreciated the combination of fact and fantasy in your economic analysis of Macri's "accomplishments" to date. When and where will predatory neoliberalism finally go to die? NOT in South America apparently. Read more
Comment Commented Santiago Garcia Loriente
I dont understand when you said that "Argentina’s political economy appears headed in the right direction". Are you talking about the 1.5 million of new poor people? Or maybe about a rise of 120% in the price of food? Perhaps, could be about the 500.000 new unemployed workers. Maybe it is just about financial markets. Definitely, no. There is no antecedent of an economy grow up by an average of 8% in a period of 100 years. Maybe you need to recheck the official data about employment, industry, fiscal deficit and how the internal market dramatically decrease. Maybe some economist need to think more about how to improve the life of workers and not just in e profit of a couple of financial companies. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is nothing magical about debt. Nothing magical about passing debt to the next generation. Without debt banks do not exist. As banks create debt at will it follows debt can only expand, it has to for banks to exisit. Debt default is not important to banks since debt can be replaced. Debt default is waste but all production processes have waste. Debt default is particularly unimportant when the taxpayer underwrites losses directly or indirectly. The only issue is the availability of creditors and guvnts ensure that provision. Only an idiot would play this game which is why we have politicians. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
¡Una joya! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. Central banks in advanced economies need income as well as price tools. They can't help but wreak havoc at home and abroad by working with only prices. That should be one of the great lessons of the past 40 years. Read more
