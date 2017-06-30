10

Cent ans d'endettement

CAMBRIDGE – Gabriel Garcia Marquez, l'écrivain prix Nobel de littérature célèbre pour son roman Cent ans de solitude, est né en Colombie. Maître du réalisme magique, il aurait apprécié le récent mélange de réalisme et d'élucubrations de la part du gouvernement argentin. Mi-juin, le ministère des Finances a vendu pour 2,75 milliards d'obligations américaines libellées en dollars qui ont une maturité de cent ans.

Le nouveau gouvernement argentin du président Mauricio Macri a accompli rapidement d'énormes progrès. Il a libéralisé les flux de capitaux internationaux, levé le contrôle des changes, rationalisé l'attribution quelque peu délirante des subventions et créé un bureau des statistiques à partir de zéro. Mais il doit encore remplir nombre d'autres promesses : contrôler encore plus séverement les subventions ou y mettre fin, diminuer l'enveloppe salariale des fonctionnaires au niveau fédéral et provincial, amener le taux d'inflation en dessous de 10% et rendre le système de retraite plus équitable pour les jeunes.

Le bon équilibre entre changement brutal et réforme graduelle n'est pas évident. Il est d'autant plus difficile à trouver que la coordination entre le gouvernement central et les autorités provinciales a toujours été une source de tensions et que la prochaine élection se rapproche. Rattraper la perte de production due à la récession de l'année dernière prendra du temps, d'autant que le voisin du nord, le Brésil, est en pleine désorganisation économique.

Globalement, la politique économique argentine va dans la bonne direction. Néanmoins cent ans est une période un peu longue pour quelque type de contrat que ce soit. Lors des cent dernières années, l'Argentine a fait défaut à huit reprises sur sa dette, créé une demi-douzaine de devises, suscité une phase d'hyperinflation et expérimenté le contrôle des changes et saisi des biens. Ce passé compliqué d'interventions gouvernementales a appauvri le pays par rapport au reste du monde : en 1916 il était classé 12° en termes de PIB/habitant (devançant l'Allemagne), alors qu'aujourd'hui il est en 66° position.

Pour apprécier le réalisme magique du gouvernement argentin, il faut adopter une nouvelle perspective. Il ne s'agit pas vraiment d'une histoire sur un pays au passé financier inquiétant qui veut s'endetter en émettant des obligations à cent ans. Il s'agit plutôt d'un pays qui a émis des obligations à cent ans parce que des investisseurs internationaux étaient disposés à en acheter à hauteur de 2,75 milliards. Ils étaient partants pour cela : l'offre était 3,5 fois supérieure au volume vendu.

En fin de compte ce qui est en cause, ce n'est pas le passé du pays, la maturité de la dette ou les montants en cause. C'est le taux d'intérêt de ces obligations, 7,9%, ce qui est beaucoup plus que la plupart des autres alternatives possibles. De même que l'eau se dirige naturellement vers le point le plus bas, les capitaux se dirigent là où les taux d'intérêt sont les plus prometteurs.

Il n'y a guère de précédents, mais les taux d'intérêt des pays avancés sont à un niveau incroyablement bas, en partie à cause du ralentissement de la croissance à long terme, mais aussi de leurs choix politiques. Deux des trois grandes banques centrales, la Banque centrale européenne et la Banque du Japon, ont même adopté des taux directeurs négatifs et continuent à alourdir leur bilan. Quant à la Fed, elle augmente progressivement son taux directeur qui vient de dépasser 1% et elle semble préparer une réduction de ses actifs. Comme le montre un graphe, presque la moitié du PIB des pays avancés provient de ceux dont les taux directeurs sont inférieurs à 0,5%, et seule une petite part de ceux dont les taux directeurs dépassent 1,5%.

gdp production policy rate

Cette politique s'étend au-delà des banques centrales. Avec les énormes réserves en devises étrangères accumulées à travers le monde, le secteur public détient davantage de bons du Trésor américain que le secteur privé.

Ces distorsions incitent les investisseurs à chercher des pays plus attractifs pour investir. L'Argentine a retenu leur attention, mais il en a été de même de Chypre, autre pays qui a connu récemment une crise financière. De la même manière, les capitaux ont afflué si rapidement en Islande, que le FMI a alerté quant au risque de surchauffe.

L'Histoire financière montre que lorsqu'un flux massif de capitaux inonde un marché financier local de faible envergure, le taux de change tend à s'apprécier, poussant à la hausse le prix des actifs. Mais ce mouvement à la hausse qui améliore les indicateurs budgétaires d'un pays et stimule son crédit intérieur, accroît la fragilité structurelle de son secteur bancaire.

Pour agir sur un marché en surchauffe, les institutions financières internationales cherchent à attirer les banques nationales. Trop souvent le gouvernement prend cela pour un vote de confiance, ce qui l'encourage à s'endetter encore davantage. La dette publique des pays en développement va alors se creuser depuis un niveau de départ faible en comparaison des pays avancés.

Mais dans les années qui ont suivi la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, le taux d'endettement public de la moitié des pays émergents qui ont fait défaut était inférieur à la limite de 60% du PIB qui figure dans le traité de Maastricht. La vague de distorsions du marché suscitée par la politique des pays développés frappe maintenant les pays émergents, mais construire une digue magique n'est pas une solution.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz