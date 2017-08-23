Je násilí cestou, jak bojovat s rasismem?

PRINCETON – Měla by shromáždění neonacistů a hlasatelů nadřazenosti bílé rasy narážet na násilný odpor?
Tato otázka vyvstala po tragických událostech, k nimž došlo 12. srpna v Charlottesville v americkém státě Virginie. Bílí nacionalisté tam zorganizovali protestní shromáždění proti plánovanému odstranění sochy Roberta E. Leeho, velitele konfederačních vojsk během americké občanské války, z veřejného parku. Jejich odpůrci uspořádali kontraprotest a situace vyústila v pouliční boje. Při nich zahynula jedna žena, Heather Heyerová, a 19 lidí utrpělo zranění, když bílý nacionalista James Fields najel vysokou rychlostí automobilem do davu kontrademonstrantů.
Prezident Donald Trump na pozdější tiskové konferenci prohlásil, že vinu za tyto události nesou „obě strany“. Trumpovo zjevné srovnávání rasistů a odpůrců rasismu se setkalo s nejtvrdšími odsudky, a to i od některých čelních republikánů. Neonacisty a hlasatele nadřazenosti bílé rasy samozřejmě nelze klást na roveň těm, kdo se proti rasismu stavějí. Pozorná četba přepisu Trumpových výroků však umožňuje i shovívavější interpretaci.
Trump možná nehodil rasisty a antirasisty do jednoho pytle, ale spíše prohlásil, že za vzniklé násilí mohou obě strany. Na podporu tohoto tvrzení uvedl, že někteří stoupenci levice „přišli s holemi v rukou, oháněli se holemi“, a dodal: „Je to problém? Podle mě ano.“
Toto konstatování stále ignoruje skutečnost, že bílý nacionalista použil jako zbraň automobil, což mělo smrtelné následky. Žádný antirasista nic srovnatelného neučinil.
Pravdou nicméně zůstává, že jak uvedli novináři pokrývající tuto akci pro deník New York Times, někteří kontrademonstranti použili proti bílým nacionalistům hole a jeden z napadených odcházel z parku s krvavým zraněním na hlavě. V Times neopomněli dodat, že mnozí kontrademonstranti se žádného násilí nedopouštěli, avšak následný článek popisoval růst volného sdružení levičáků, kteří si říkají „antifa“ – což je zkrácená verze termínu „antifašismus“ – a jsou připraveni bojovat s neonacisty holemi a pěstmi.
Aktivisté antify vysvětlili svůj postoj v rozhovorech. „Potřebujete násilí, abyste ochránili nenásilí,“ prohlásila Emily Rose Nauerová. „Momentálně je to naprosto vyloženě nutné. V podstatě probíhá otevřená válka.“ Další aktivisté antify se nechali slyšet, že není neetické použít násilí k zastavení bílých nacionalistů, poněvadž ti už rozněcováním nenávisti vůči menšinám zapříčinili násilné útoky na jednotlivé členy těchto skupin.
Reportéři New York Times hovořili také s antirasistickými aktivisty, kteří násilí odmítají. Řídí se přitom vzorem striktně nenásilných forem občanské neposlušnosti, které byly pod vedením Martina Luthera Kinga úspěšně použity během boje za občanská práva v 50. a 60. letech. Stoupenci antify nicméně tvrdí, že rasisté a bílí nacionalisté nejsou racionální, takže nemá smysl pokoušet se je přesvědčovat, že se mýlí. Zastaví prý je jedině fyzická síla.
Uznejme, že aktivisté antify mají pravdu v otázce iracionality tvrdého jádra rasistických fanatiků. Stále však platí, že ve Spojených státech i v dalších zemích, kde cestu k moci představují volby, může krajní pravice dosahovat svých cílů pouze tím, že získá na svou stranu středové voliče. A třebaže mnozí z těchto voličů nejsou zcela racionální – takových lidí je málo –, na stranu antirasistů se pravděpodobně nepřidají poté, co uvidí záběry, na nichž antirasisté mlátí rasisty holemi nebo po nich házejí lahve naplněné močí.
Takové záběry vytvářejí především dojem, že antirasisté jsou chuligáni, kteří se chtějí poprat. Důstojný nenásilný odpor a disciplinovaná občanská neposlušnost jsou mnohem účinnějším prostředkem, jak dát najevo upřímnou etickou podporu lepší nerasové společnosti, než bití jiných lidí holí a metání moči.
V USA je násilný odpor obzvláště nebezpečný, protože některé státy umožňují držení střelné zbraně. V Charlottesville pochodoval velký počet bílých nacionalistů ulicemi v maskáčích a s poloautomatickými útočnými puškami. Chtějí-li se aktivisté antify vyrovnat rasistům v oblasti násilí, podaří se zůstat jen u holí? Jak dlouho potrvá, než někdo použije smrtící zbraně, které se dnes otevřeně stavějí na odiv?
Někteří aktivisté antify hledají předobraz svého hnutí u skupin, které ve 20. a 30. letech bojovaly proti fašistům v Evropě. Ještě před Hitlerovým nástupem k moci existoval v Německu polovojenský oddíl s názvem Sturmabteilung (SA nebo lidově také „hnědé košile“), jehož členové bili – a někdy i ubíjeli – Židy a politické odpůrce. Levice pak v rámci své obrany založila vlastní milice: komunistická strana Rudý svaz frontových bojovníků a sociální demokraté Železnou frontu.
Výsledkem byla eskalace pouličního násilí a pocit širší veřejnosti, že se v zemi hroutí právo a řád. Mnozí lidé dospěli k přesvědčení, že k obnově pořádku a stability je zapotřebí pevná ruka. A právě obraz pevné ruky se snažil vytvářet Hitler, takže s rostoucím násilím rostla volební podpora nacistů. Všichni víme, jak tato tragédie skončila.
Je přehnané domnívat se, že by se dějiny mohly tímto způsobem opakovat? Pro aktivisty antify, kteří chápou násilí jako odpověď krajní pravici, by to to přehnané být nemělo. To oni totiž vyvozují historické paralely. New York Times citovaly jednoho z nich: „Pokud jen stojíme stranou, umožňujeme jim budovat hnutí, jehož konečným cílem je genocida.“ Hrozí-li právě toto, pak musíme najít lepší způsob boje než taktiku, která v Německu tak jednoznačně selhala.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
Paul Daley
Boston's Mayor and Massachusetts' Governor showed how to deal with situations of potential vigilante violence surrounding political demonstrations. Virginia's Governor and Charlottesville's Mayor failed at the same task. Trump's comments neither aggravated the violence nor excused it. He is not a good President, but he is not responsible for local and government failures. Read more
Jose araujo
They should just send drones or planes to kill the Neo-Nazis, then it would be all alright Read more
Jose araujo
There are also many cases that treating Neo-Nazis without violence failed also...
There are many moderates that are moderates by conviction, and others that are just plain cowards.
All in all I think this article is an "insult" to the memory off all who fell fighting for our rights Read more
Steve Wolf
The antifa bullies are fascists. They have no tolerance for a difference of opinion. Many appear to be hired thugs, not political activists. They suppress free speech. They support a big business/corrupt government system that defines fascism. Why do they not get shown for what they are by main stream media? I find them every bit as repulsive as the white supremacists.
Read more
Jose araujo
Are you afraid or embarrassed to call yourself a white supremacist? Read more
Petey Bee
+1 for the article.
Just to be clear tho, I having counterprotesters is definitely a good thing. What is essential, however, is discipline, in maintaining non-violence.
Also the goal of the counter protest is NOT to "shut down" the right-wingers in the sense of shouting them down or intimidating them, but to make a display of solidarity for humane values and make it clear that the general population does not condone racism and so forth.
A potential tit-for-tat series of escalations is definitely the scenario to avoid.
Last but not least, one must remember that the audience of the spectacle may be nationwide, but the judges of the "debate" are a narrower group - swing state voters. Their trust for the media is already limited. Being completely honest about factual coverage will be necessary to keep it from deteriorating and rebuild it. Read more
j. von Hettlingen
Peter Singer does not approve of violence to fight racism, as was the case on August 12 in Charlottesville, when anti-racism and anti-faschism groups came to protest against white supremacists, racists, nationalists, neo-Nazis . Violence broke out between the two camps. A Nazi sympathiser drove a car into the counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 people.
But on the eve of this atrocious incident, alt-right extremists marched to the University of Virginia campus, wielding torches. They reportedly surrounded a smaller group of counter-protesters, who had linked arms around a statue of Thomas Jefferson. There was a short verbal confrontation. Witnesses said counter-protesters were attacked with lit torches, fists, pepper spray and lighter fluid, and they hit back. The event was filmed and widely shared.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that alt-right extremists were itching for a fight. Pushing and shoving, they clashed with counter-protesters, with both sides descending into violence. The police were to blame for not intervening until long after the alt-right marchers struck out - unprovoked - at counter-demonstrators.
Trump's behaviour was deplorable. At first he condemned the violence by "many sides", instead of being firm and admitting that it was white supremacists who were in the wrong, and that the car being driven into the crowd was an act of terrorism. Two days later, reading from a teleprompter, he said: "Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs." The next day, at Trump Tower, he defended alt-right marchers, saying they were not all neo-Nazis and white supremacists, laying the blame equally on what he called the “alt-left", which he accused of “charging at people without a permit”. The counter-demonstrators “were very, very violent”.
In fact there were many "anti-racist activists who disavow violence" and some counter-protesters who were themselves armed. But non-violent demonstrators, who wanted to promote the values of antiracism, feminism, LGBT rights and equality, maintained they would have been "crushed like cockroaches if it were not for the anarchists and the anti-fascists." The counter-protesters seemed behave themselves and they only turned violent in response to provocation.
What the author says is untenable: "Let’s grant that the antifa activists are right about the irrationality of hard-core racist fanatics. It remains true that in the United States, and other countries where elections are the path to power, the far right can achieve its goals only by winning over middle-of-the-road voters. Even if many of these voters are also not completely rational – few people are – they are not likely to be won over to the anti-racist cause by seeing footage of anti-racists hitting racists with clubs or throwing urine-filled water bottles."
There are peopele who want anti-racists to be seen as "hooligans looking for a fight." It is the task of the FBI to conduct an investigation into the incident and hold perpetrators to account. It's true that "dignified nonviolent resistance and disciplined civil disobedience are more conducive to demonstrating a sincere ethical commitment to a better, non-racist society than clubbing people and hurling piss at them." But Trump has created a toxic political environment, that glorifies violence.
The author points out that "violent resistance is particularly dangerous in the US because some states allow anyone to carry a firearm. In Charlottesville, a large number of white supremacists paraded through the streets dressed in camouflage and carrying semi-automatic assault rifles. If the antifa activists are going to match the racists in violence, will it be possible to hold the line at clubs? How long will it be before the deadly weapons now openly on display are also used?" It raises the question: Is it proper that alt-right groups are allowed to bear arms going to rallies, while counter-protesters should stay away for fear of being shot?
The author points out the danger of resorting to violence as a means to counter facism in Europe during the interwar period. In Germany before Hitler came to power, Jews and political adversaries were constantly battered by Nazis' Stormtroopers. In self-defence, the left formed its own militias, leading to "an escalation of street violence". The wider public had enough and longed for the restoration of law and order, prompting many to see Hitler as their white knight.
It's most unlikely that history would repeat itself. That antifa activists "see violence as the answer to the far right," reveals the failure of the political establishment to stem hatred among white supremacists. Another antifa activist: “If we just stand back, we are allowing them to build a movement whose end goal is genocide.” Let's hope that Heather Heyer hasn't died in vain, and that her death will spark a national debate on racial harmony and national unity.
Read more
Jen PeiWeng
Peter understood it fairly well that “is violence the way to fight racism” is not the issue. The real question is the sort of the conflict in society is really rooted on the trait of the culture and social structure. It happened in the past and why not happen today on the same soil. What we hope to do is to reduce the magnitude of violence and the time band of the unrest phase. Read more
Steve Hurst
A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday 23rd Aug 2017 showed that among all US adults, 63% blamed white supremacists, compared to just 16% who blamed counterprotesters for the violence.
(https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=2482)
But among Republicans, 38% blamed white supremacists, compared to 30% who blamed counterprotesters, and 32% who said they didn't know.
The number stood in stark contrast to the number of Democrats and self-described independents who said counterprotesters were to blame.
Among Democrats, 88% of respondents blamed neo-Nazis, 4% blamed counterprotesters, and 8% said they didn't know. Among independents, 60% blamed white supremacists, compared to 15% who blamed counterprotesters and 25% who said they didn't know.
So I guess it depends whether you dress to the right or dress to the left. Crypto fascists do tend to like particular types of shirts and gel their hair with supreme creme (tm)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA27aQZCQMk Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
1) The rally in Charlottesville was about the removal of the Robert Lee statue. Calling it a neo-Nazi rally is disingenuous. Yes, racists were there, but not everyone there was a racist.
2) Violence is unacceptable response to free speech.
3) The police failed in their job. Either on purpose or incompetence. Considering the documented amount of police and the fact the alt-right members had a permit, there should have been no direct violence.
The bigger issue isn't violence against people who hold abhorrent views. I don't think you'd find many people who would care much about violence towards actual Nazi's. The issue is those committing this violence predicated on moral righteousness include anyone who isn't 100% in step with their views as "Nazi's".
Support borders and stopping illegal immigration - Nazi
Disagree with the Paris Climate Accord - Nazi
Question the scientific evidence surrounding gender fluidity - Nazi
On and on. This is the issue and the "mission creep", if you will, of the militant left. You see this on college campuses as moderate authors who have a viewpoint that is seen a challenging liberal views having their speaking events silenced and shut down.
I usually disagree with Singer, but I agree with his last statement "we need to find a better way of combating it than the tactic that so plainly failed in Germany". Expanding even further, not only did this tactic fail, it directly lead to the Nazi's gaining power as the moderates sided with the right over the communist left.
History should not be repeated. Read more
Jose araujo
How do you rationalize war, or the American revolution then?
Should violence only be used to protect our properties and for economic purposes then? Read more
Nicolas Cornejo
The "tragedy of Germany" was that the State was a spectator in the rightist violence. Saying that the left and center left are to blame is blaming the victim for fighting back.
Or do you think, like the pacifist Ghandi, that "the Jews should have offered themselves to the butcher's knife"?.
Pacifisim is only a tactic that serves in some cases, something the insanely stupid comment from Ghandi ilustrates in a very clear way.
And let's not start to talk about the us "democracy" in which a 40% of the people who voted (a 60% of the elegible to vote) elected someone.
Also, for every Martin Luther King, we had a Malcolm X, Black Panthers, etc. Read more
Odyssios Redux
Agreed that in a functioning democracy, only a win at the polls (as defined locally - eg in the US, it's possible for a minority party legitimately to win - as did Trump, because of strange constitutional arrangements) can return a legitimate government. And if that government is itself fascist, then ... ?
However, situations such as arose in Charlotte, VA where both sides arrived armed, are supposed to be defused by the police. It is to them that in a democracy possible use of 'everyday' physical power is invested. AS a matter of trust. A thankless task for them should both sides be armed and hence they're under attack from all sides! Still, in this case, the police, while present in armed and convincing force, kept to themselves - for whatever reasons. This needs close investigation.
There is the additional point that King and the Civil Rights movement were for most of the time, allowed to demonstrate without inordinate police violence. Of course, there were occasions on which the authorities acted murderously. But can you imagine a civil rights movement being largely unmolested under a true dictatorship? Of course not. The evidence is extensive and unequivocal.
The not unreasonable fear is that if unstopped, even moderatly violent state action will become overwhelming (as at various pipeline protests earlier this year).
So the success of nonviolent protest almost requires an essentially nonviolent state! This is, historically, an unusual thing. And with the rapid militarization of the police in the US, one wonders how long restraint can be expected to remain the norm there.
So there's a genuine 'damned if you do, damned if you don't' possibility so far as using violence contra violence, goes. Absent fast, wholesale public response by demonstration to negate the (in this case) white supremacist eruption, I have no idea how to advise potential protesters. For now, the public seems to have risen to the occasion. Long may it continue to do so. Read more
Michael Public
Surely there should be a very heavy police presence and they are fully responsible for protecting both sides. Read more
Jose araujo
Surely any Neo-Nazi, white supremacist club or party should be outlawed and their members put in prison. Read more
Peter Schaeffer
"That statement still ignores the fact that a white supremacist used his car as a weapon, with lethal results. Nothing comparable was done by any of the anti-racists."
Obama didn't have a problem with the racist ideology that drove Micah Xavier Johnson to kill five Dallas police officers. Indeed, he didn't even mention it (until days later). Strangely, the press didn't have a problem with Obama's attempts to avoid the racism at work in the killings and instead blame "gun laws". Read more
Jose araujo
Get your facts right.
Obama praised the Dallas police as heroes and called the killings "an act not just of demented violence but of racial hatred."[163] In the aftermath, Obama urged Americans not to give in to despair, saying, "[W]e are not so divided as we seem."[163][165] Read more
