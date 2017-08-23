17

Je násilí cestou, jak bojovat s rasismem?

PRINCETON – Měla by shromáždění neonacistů a hlasatelů nadřazenosti bílé rasy narážet na násilný odpor?

Tato otázka vyvstala po tragických událostech, k nimž došlo 12. srpna v Charlottesville v americkém státě Virginie. Bílí nacionalisté tam zorganizovali protestní shromáždění proti plánovanému odstranění sochy Roberta E. Leeho, velitele konfederačních vojsk během americké občanské války, z veřejného parku. Jejich odpůrci uspořádali kontraprotest a situace vyústila v pouliční boje. Při nich zahynula jedna žena, Heather Heyerová, a 19 lidí utrpělo zranění, když bílý nacionalista James Fields najel vysokou rychlostí automobilem do davu kontrademonstrantů.

Prezident Donald Trump na pozdější tiskové konferenci prohlásil, že vinu za tyto události nesou „obě strany“. Trumpovo zjevné srovnávání rasistů a odpůrců rasismu se setkalo s nejtvrdšími odsudky, a to i od některých čelních republikánů. Neonacisty a hlasatele nadřazenosti bílé rasy samozřejmě nelze klást na roveň těm, kdo se proti rasismu stavějí. Pozorná četba přepisu Trumpových výroků však umožňuje i shovívavější interpretaci.

Trump možná nehodil rasisty a antirasisty do jednoho pytle, ale spíše prohlásil, že za vzniklé násilí mohou obě strany. Na podporu tohoto tvrzení uvedl, že někteří stoupenci levice „přišli s holemi v rukou, oháněli se holemi“, a dodal: „Je to problém? Podle mě ano.“

Toto konstatování stále ignoruje skutečnost, že bílý nacionalista použil jako zbraň automobil, což mělo smrtelné následky. Žádný antirasista nic srovnatelného neučinil.

Pravdou nicméně zůstává, že jak uvedli novináři pokrývající tuto akci pro deník New York Times, někteří kontrademonstranti použili proti bílým nacionalistům hole a jeden z napadených odcházel z parku s krvavým zraněním na hlavě. V Times neopomněli dodat, že mnozí kontrademonstranti se žádného násilí nedopouštěli, avšak následný článek popisoval růst volného sdružení levičáků, kteří si říkají „antifa“ – což je zkrácená verze termínu „antifašismus“ – a jsou připraveni bojovat s neonacisty holemi a pěstmi.

Aktivisté antify vysvětlili svůj postoj v rozhovorech. „Potřebujete násilí, abyste ochránili nenásilí,“ prohlásila Emily Rose Nauerová. „Momentálně je to naprosto vyloženě nutné. V podstatě probíhá otevřená válka.“ Další aktivisté antify se nechali slyšet, že není neetické použít násilí k zastavení bílých nacionalistů, poněvadž ti už rozněcováním nenávisti vůči menšinám zapříčinili násilné útoky na jednotlivé členy těchto skupin.

Reportéři New York Times hovořili také s antirasistickými aktivisty, kteří násilí odmítají. Řídí se přitom vzorem striktně nenásilných forem občanské neposlušnosti, které byly pod vedením Martina Luthera Kinga úspěšně použity během boje za občanská práva v 50. a 60. letech. Stoupenci antify nicméně tvrdí, že rasisté a bílí nacionalisté nejsou racionální, takže nemá smysl pokoušet se je přesvědčovat, že se mýlí. Zastaví prý je jedině fyzická síla.

Uznejme, že aktivisté antify mají pravdu v otázce iracionality tvrdého jádra rasistických fanatiků. Stále však platí, že ve Spojených státech i v dalších zemích, kde cestu k moci představují volby, může krajní pravice dosahovat svých cílů pouze tím, že získá na svou stranu středové voliče. A třebaže mnozí z těchto voličů nejsou zcela racionální – takových lidí je málo –, na stranu antirasistů se pravděpodobně nepřidají poté, co uvidí záběry, na nichž antirasisté mlátí rasisty holemi nebo po nich házejí lahve naplněné močí.

Takové záběry vytvářejí především dojem, že antirasisté jsou chuligáni, kteří se chtějí poprat. Důstojný nenásilný odpor a disciplinovaná občanská neposlušnost jsou mnohem účinnějším prostředkem, jak dát najevo upřímnou etickou podporu lepší nerasové společnosti, než bití jiných lidí holí a metání moči.

V USA je násilný odpor obzvláště nebezpečný, protože některé státy umožňují držení střelné zbraně. V Charlottesville pochodoval velký počet bílých nacionalistů ulicemi v maskáčích a s poloautomatickými útočnými puškami. Chtějí-li se aktivisté antify vyrovnat rasistům v oblasti násilí, podaří se zůstat jen u holí? Jak dlouho potrvá, než někdo použije smrtící zbraně, které se dnes otevřeně stavějí na odiv?

Někteří aktivisté antify hledají předobraz svého hnutí u skupin, které ve 20. a 30. letech bojovaly proti fašistům v Evropě. Ještě před Hitlerovým nástupem k moci existoval v Německu polovojenský oddíl s názvem Sturmabteilung (SA nebo lidově také „hnědé košile“), jehož členové bili – a někdy i ubíjeli – Židy a politické odpůrce. Levice pak v rámci své obrany založila vlastní milice: komunistická strana Rudý svaz frontových bojovníků a sociální demokraté Železnou frontu.

Výsledkem byla eskalace pouličního násilí a pocit širší veřejnosti, že se v zemi hroutí právo a řád. Mnozí lidé dospěli k přesvědčení, že k obnově pořádku a stability je zapotřebí pevná ruka. A právě obraz pevné ruky se snažil vytvářet Hitler, takže s rostoucím násilím rostla volební podpora nacistů. Všichni víme, jak tato tragédie skončila.

Je přehnané domnívat se, že by se dějiny mohly tímto způsobem opakovat? Pro aktivisty antify, kteří chápou násilí jako odpověď krajní pravici, by to to přehnané být nemělo. To oni totiž vyvozují historické paralely. New York Times citovaly jednoho z nich: „Pokud jen stojíme stranou, umožňujeme jim budovat hnutí, jehož konečným cílem je genocida.“ Hrozí-li právě toto, pak musíme najít lepší způsob boje než taktiku, která v Německu tak jednoznačně selhala.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.