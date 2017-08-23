¿Se puede combatir el racismo con violencia?

PRINCETON – ¿Es lícito responder a las marchas de neonazis y supremacistas blancos con violencia?
Es la pregunta que plantean los trágicos hechos del 12 de agosto en Charlottesville (Virginia). Un grupo de supremacistas blancos marchó para protestar contra el plan de quitar de un parque público una estatua de Robert E. Lee, jefe del ejército confederado durante la Guerra Civil. Se organizó una contramarcha, y se desataron combates callejeros. Un nacionalista blanco llamado James Fields embistió con su auto a una multitud de contramanifestantes, matando a una mujer, Heather Heyer, y lesionando a otras diecinueve personas.
En una conferencia de prensa después de los hechos, el presidente Donald Trump dijo que “ambos lados” tenían responsabilidad por lo ocurrido. La aparente equiparación de racistas y opositores al racismo por parte de Trump suscitó enérgicas condenas, incluso de algunas importantes figuras del Partido Republicano. De más está decir que no se puede igualar a los neonazis y supremacistas blancos con quienes se oponen al racismo. Pero una lectura atenta de la transcripción de los comentarios de Trump sugiere que es posible una interpretación más piadosa.
Más que poner a los racistas y antirracistas en un plano de igualdad, Trump dijo que ambos lados tenían responsabilidad por la violencia que se desató. En respaldo de dicha afirmación, dijo que algunos manifestantes de izquierda “llegaron blandiendo garrotes”, y añadió: “¿No hay allí un problema? Yo creo que lo hay”.
Esta declaración pasa por alto el hecho de que un supremacista blanco usó un auto a modo de arma, con resultados letales. Ninguno de los antirracistas hizo algo comparable.
Pero es verdad que, como informaron periodistas que cubrían los hechos para The New York Times, algunos de los contramanifestantes atacaron con garrotes a los nacionalistas blancos, uno de los cuales abandonó el parque con una herida sangrante en la cabeza. El Times se tomó el recaudo de señalar la no violencia de muchos de los contramanifestantes, pero en un artículo posterior, describió el crecimiento de un conglomerado impreciso de personas de izquierda que se denominan “antifa” (término derivado de “antifascista”) dispuestas a combatir a los neonazis con palos y puños.
Algunos activistas antifa entrevistados explicaron su postura. Emily Rose Nauert declaró: “Se necesita violencia para proteger la no violencia. Esa necesidad es muy obvia ahora. Esto es básicamente una guerra declarada”. Otros activistas antifa dijeron que no es inmoral usar la violencia para detener a los supremacistas blancos, porque estos, al incitar al odio a las minorías, ya provocaron ataques violentos a miembros de esos colectivos.
El Times también habló con activistas antirracistas que repudian la violencia y siguen el ejemplo de formas de desobediencia civil estrictamente no violentas usadas con éxito en los años cincuenta y sesenta por el movimiento por los derechos civiles bajo el liderazgo de Martin Luther King. En cambio, los seguidores del movimiento antifa dicen que los racistas y los nacionalistas blancos son irracionales, así que no sirve de nada tratar de convencerlos de que están equivocados: lo único que los detendrá es la fuerza física.
Concedamos que los activistas antifa tengan razón acerca de la irracionalidad de los fanáticos racistas más duros. Aun así, subsiste el hecho de que en Estados Unidos, y en otros países donde el camino al poder pasa por las urnas, la única forma que tiene la extrema derecha de conseguir sus objetivos es convencer a los votantes moderados. Aun suponiendo que muchos de estos votantes no sean del todo racionales (y poca gente lo es), el ver a antirracistas dando garrotazos o arrojando botellas con orina al otro bando difícilmente los convertirá a la causa antirracista.
Imágenes como estas transmiten ante todo la idea de que los antirracistas son unos patanes en busca de pelea. Para demostrar un compromiso ético sincero con una sociedad mejor y no racista son mucho más eficaces una resistencia no violenta digna y la desobediencia civil disciplinada que garrotes o botellas con orina.
La resistencia violenta es particularmente peligrosa en Estados Unidos porque hay jurisdicciones donde la portación de armas de fuego es totalmente legal. En Charlottesville, numerosos supremacistas blancos desfilaron vestidos con ropas camufladas y portando rifles de asalto semiautomáticos. Si los activistas antifa van a responder a la violencia de los racistas con violencia, ¿quedará todo en usar garrotes? ¿Cuánto tiempo pasará antes de que las armas mortales que por ahora sólo se exhiben abiertamente empiecen a ser usadas?
Algunos activistas antifa buscan el origen del movimiento en grupos que combatieron a los fascistas en Europa en los años veinte y treinta. En Alemania, en los años previos a la llegada de Hitler al poder, la Sturmabteilung (una banda paramilitar nazi también llamada “camisas pardas”) salía a golpear (a veces hasta la muerte) a judíos y opositores políticos. Para defenderse, la izquierda respondió con milicias propias: los Combatientes del Frente Rojo del Partido Comunista y el Frente de Hierro de los socialdemócratas.
El resultado fue una escalada de violencia callejera, y una sensación generalizada de ruptura de la legalidad y el orden. Muchos concluyeron que se necesitaba mano dura para restaurar el orden y la estabilidad. Mano dura era justamente la imagen que Hitler trataba de proyectar; y cuanta más violencia había, más votos conseguían los nazis. Sabemos bien cómo siguió esa tragedia.
¿Es exagerado pensar que la historia puede repetirse? Seguramente no lo es para los activistas antifa que ven la violencia como respuesta a la extrema derecha: ellos mismos trazan ese paralelo histórico. El Times cita a un activista antifa: “No hacer nada sería permitirles crear un movimiento que apunta al genocidio”. Pero si el peligro es ese, necesitamos una forma mejor de combatirlo que las tácticas que tan mal resultaron en Alemania.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
In the west there is a trend towards cars hitting random people, muslims and apparently anti-fa people. Random people tend to be hit by islamists, while muslims tend to be hit by islamophobes and anti-fa are hit by racists. A little bit of down boiling and we got egalitarians-horizontalists e.g. muslims, islamists and anti-fa vs elitists-verticalists e.g. racists, white supremacists, islamophobes, in other words verticalophobes vs horizontalophobes. The former might be moderated by some level of hierarchisation-verticalisation as demonstrated by Iran and China, the latter by some form of de-hierarchisation-horizontalization as demonstrated by Scandinavia. Read more
Comment Commented michael mittel
Oy vey, (((Peter Singer))) is trying to tone it down a little bit and pretending to be a (((moderate voice of reason))), sorry shlomo, your typical tricks don't work anymore. Da Goyim Know. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Violence is the only right and proper way to fight a violent minority who mistakenly believe that they are in the stronger position, just as deontic logic is the only right and proper way to fight a vociferous minority which mistakenly believes it isn't as stupid as shit. If the vociferous minority is Utilitarian then Economics sublates Ethics.
As a black man who may well be viewed with disdain or loathing by some Americans, it is in my own interest to insist on the distinction that nevertheless exists between such bigots (as I would consider them) as respect the law and those who consider the law itself to be a corrupt imposition and who view killing or maiming people like me to be an obligatory step in accomplishing the overthrow of a 'Jewish' morality- i.e. that of Lord Jesus Christ- and the 'Freemason' or 'Illuminati' conspiracy (i.e. the Deist and Liberal ideas that motivated the Founding Fathers) represented by the Constitution.
Non lethal violence against the latter is justified even if the Social Welfare Function gives a higher weightage to their suffering because it dispels an information asymmetry- viz. the notion that they would prevail in a showdown. Thus, General Napier was justified in telling the 'Physical force' Chartists that he would happily deal with them the way he had dealt with the people of Sindh. There is no sin in an alethic threat which averts a worse consequence. Thus when Napier telegraphed 'Peccavi' (I have Sindh) he hadn't actually sinned but, rather, accomplished an unsavoury task with minimal swinishness.
The question Singer addresses is-' should justified non-lethal violence with a signalling function be the monopoly of the State?' I
If Singer is an Utilitarian, the Economic theory of imperfect competition has salience here. If not, then an Hohfeldian analysis of rights under the 'incomplete' Social Contract suggests Coasian or Muth Rational solution concepts.
In the former case, some non State actor violence is a good thing as is a judicial bias towards it. Specifically, some Whites find that the same quantum of violence as part of 'antifa' is a costly signal with a higher return than if deployed the other way. However, the returns to violence decrease in this case. There is no runaway process. It is not currently the case that the 'antifa' want to overturn the Constitution or Judaeo-Christian morality in favour of some Communistic totalitarianism. No doubt, it is wrong to call a person 'racist' or 'sexist' or whatever when they are no such thing. But that's really as bad as it will get. These 'antifas' aint actually going to blow up the 'grid' (whatever that might be) and so this 'Fight Club' aint some big existential threat.
Thus what we are speaking of here is merely a 'competitive fringe' which does not challenge the State's monopoly of legitimate coercion but rather reinforces it while providing a cheap information and preference aggregating mechanism which serves to improve allocative and dynamic efficiency.
From a deontological perspective, something similar happens. Essentially, a particular type of semantic normativity gets an 'epoche' or 'sandbox' via 'the competitive fringe' in a Hannan consistent, or regret minimising manner.
Hitler was backed by the German Army which saw his S.A as a 'force multiplier' and a way to circumvent the provisions of the Treaty of Versailles. That game was rigged in advance.
America really isn't an evil country. Its people are overwhelmingly good- including some 'bigots' who genuinely wouldn't be happy if my son married their daughter or if I moved into their neighbourhood. But they wouldn't break the law or act with malice against me either. The important thing is that once we do become neighbours or in-laws or colleagues- we support each other and resolve our own disputes without relying upon the State which in fact boosts its power to do good.
Aggression and Violence have a 'micro-Sociology'. One must understand that there is a great deal of plasticity here. The big White guy or big Muslim guy or whoever it is I am supposed to be frightened off, could- just as easily- switch from a runaway path to suicidal and utterly nihilistic violence to punching a guy and then regretting it because that guy aint an alterity but rather just Society's punching bag of a stereotype applied to your own class or clan. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Boston's Mayor and Massachusetts' Governor showed how to deal with situations of potential vigilante violence surrounding political demonstrations. Virginia's Governor and Charlottesville's Mayor failed at the same task. Trump's comments neither aggravated the violence nor excused it. He is not a good President, but he is not responsible for local and government failures. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
They should just send drones or planes to kill the Neo-Nazis, then it would be all alright Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Sorry friend, but the United States protects and cherishes free speech. Killing people you deem "Nazi's" isn't an acceptable solution. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
There are also many cases that treating Neo-Nazis without violence failed also...
There are many moderates that are moderates by conviction, and others that are just plain cowards.
All in all I think this article is an "insult" to the memory off all who fell fighting for our rights Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Your comments do not belong here. they create an impression of a small minded coward bent on revenge who completely misunderstands what tolerance means. My grandfather died in WW2 fighting the Nazis and so have his two brothers. Enough said. But instead of branding anyone as a Nazi and encouraging violence through an anonymous comment is free outlet, I would confront the ideas and individuals, I would remember that there are uneducated and confused souls in their marches who are probably less dangerous than the pseudo intellectual violent and cowardly types like yourselves. This is not Franco's Spain or Chile or wherever you come from, and if you think why your home country, whichever of the two, got f ed up for so long, it is because of people like you on both side of the "debate". And since you seem to place a limitation on free speech, what about deporting someone like you for inciting violence? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Wolf
The antifa bullies are fascists. They have no tolerance for a difference of opinion. Many appear to be hired thugs, not political activists. They suppress free speech. They support a big business/corrupt government system that defines fascism. Why do they not get shown for what they are by main stream media? I find them every bit as repulsive as the white supremacists.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Are you afraid or embarrassed to call yourself a white supremacist? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 for the article.
Just to be clear tho, I having counterprotesters is definitely a good thing. What is essential, however, is discipline, in maintaining non-violence.
Also the goal of the counter protest is NOT to "shut down" the right-wingers in the sense of shouting them down or intimidating them, but to make a display of solidarity for humane values and make it clear that the general population does not condone racism and so forth.
A potential tit-for-tat series of escalations is definitely the scenario to avoid.
Last but not least, one must remember that the audience of the spectacle may be nationwide, but the judges of the "debate" are a narrower group - swing state voters. Their trust for the media is already limited. Being completely honest about factual coverage will be necessary to keep it from deteriorating and rebuild it. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Peter Singer does not approve of violence to fight racism, as was the case on August 12 in Charlottesville, when anti-racism and anti-faschism groups came to protest against white supremacists, racists, nationalists, neo-Nazis . Violence broke out between the two camps. A Nazi sympathiser drove a car into the counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 people.
But on the eve of this atrocious incident, alt-right extremists marched to the University of Virginia campus, wielding torches. They reportedly surrounded a smaller group of counter-protesters, who had linked arms around a statue of Thomas Jefferson. There was a short verbal confrontation. Witnesses said counter-protesters were attacked with lit torches, fists, pepper spray and lighter fluid, and they hit back. The event was filmed and widely shared.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that alt-right extremists were itching for a fight. Pushing and shoving, they clashed with counter-protesters, with both sides descending into violence. The police were to blame for not intervening until long after the alt-right marchers struck out - unprovoked - at counter-demonstrators.
Trump's behaviour was deplorable. At first he condemned the violence by "many sides", instead of being firm and admitting that it was white supremacists who were in the wrong, and that the car being driven into the crowd was an act of terrorism. Two days later, reading from a teleprompter, he said: "Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs." The next day, at Trump Tower, he defended alt-right marchers, saying they were not all neo-Nazis and white supremacists, laying the blame equally on what he called the “alt-left", which he accused of “charging at people without a permit”. The counter-demonstrators “were very, very violent”.
In fact there were many "anti-racist activists who disavow violence" and some counter-protesters who were themselves armed. But non-violent demonstrators, who wanted to promote the values of antiracism, feminism, LGBT rights and equality, maintained they would have been "crushed like cockroaches if it were not for the anarchists and the anti-fascists." The counter-protesters seemed behave themselves and they only turned violent in response to provocation.
What the author says is untenable: "Let’s grant that the antifa activists are right about the irrationality of hard-core racist fanatics. It remains true that in the United States, and other countries where elections are the path to power, the far right can achieve its goals only by winning over middle-of-the-road voters. Even if many of these voters are also not completely rational – few people are – they are not likely to be won over to the anti-racist cause by seeing footage of anti-racists hitting racists with clubs or throwing urine-filled water bottles."
There are peopele who want anti-racists to be seen as "hooligans looking for a fight." It is the task of the FBI to conduct an investigation into the incident and hold perpetrators to account. It's true that "dignified nonviolent resistance and disciplined civil disobedience are more conducive to demonstrating a sincere ethical commitment to a better, non-racist society than clubbing people and hurling piss at them." But Trump has created a toxic political environment, that glorifies violence.
The author points out that "violent resistance is particularly dangerous in the US because some states allow anyone to carry a firearm. In Charlottesville, a large number of white supremacists paraded through the streets dressed in camouflage and carrying semi-automatic assault rifles. If the antifa activists are going to match the racists in violence, will it be possible to hold the line at clubs? How long will it be before the deadly weapons now openly on display are also used?" It raises the question: Is it proper that alt-right groups are allowed to bear arms going to rallies, while counter-protesters should stay away for fear of being shot?
The author points out the danger of resorting to violence as a means to counter facism in Europe during the interwar period. In Germany before Hitler came to power, Jews and political adversaries were constantly battered by Nazis' Stormtroopers. In self-defence, the left formed its own militias, leading to "an escalation of street violence". The wider public had enough and longed for the restoration of law and order, prompting many to see Hitler as their white knight.
It's most unlikely that history would repeat itself. That antifa activists "see violence as the answer to the far right," reveals the failure of the political establishment to stem hatred among white supremacists. Another antifa activist: “If we just stand back, we are allowing them to build a movement whose end goal is genocide.” Let's hope that Heather Heyer hasn't died in vain, and that her death will spark a national debate on racial harmony and national unity.
Read more
Comment Commented Jen PeiWeng
Peter understood it fairly well that “is violence the way to fight racism” is not the issue. The real question is the sort of the conflict in society is really rooted on the trait of the culture and social structure. It happened in the past and why not happen today on the same soil. What we hope to do is to reduce the magnitude of violence and the time band of the unrest phase. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday 23rd Aug 2017 showed that among all US adults, 63% blamed white supremacists, compared to just 16% who blamed counterprotesters for the violence.
(https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=2482)
But among Republicans, 38% blamed white supremacists, compared to 30% who blamed counterprotesters, and 32% who said they didn't know.
The number stood in stark contrast to the number of Democrats and self-described independents who said counterprotesters were to blame.
Among Democrats, 88% of respondents blamed neo-Nazis, 4% blamed counterprotesters, and 8% said they didn't know. Among independents, 60% blamed white supremacists, compared to 15% who blamed counterprotesters and 25% who said they didn't know.
So I guess it depends whether you dress to the right or dress to the left. Crypto fascists do tend to like particular types of shirts and gel their hair with supreme creme (tm)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA27aQZCQMk Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
1) The rally in Charlottesville was about the removal of the Robert Lee statue. Calling it a neo-Nazi rally is disingenuous. Yes, racists were there, but not everyone there was a racist.
2) Violence is unacceptable response to free speech.
3) The police failed in their job. Either on purpose or incompetence. Considering the documented amount of police and the fact the alt-right members had a permit, there should have been no direct violence.
The bigger issue isn't violence against people who hold abhorrent views. I don't think you'd find many people who would care much about violence towards actual Nazi's. The issue is those committing this violence predicated on moral righteousness include anyone who isn't 100% in step with their views as "Nazi's".
Support borders and stopping illegal immigration - Nazi
Disagree with the Paris Climate Accord - Nazi
Question the scientific evidence surrounding gender fluidity - Nazi
On and on. This is the issue and the "mission creep", if you will, of the militant left. You see this on college campuses as moderate authors who have a viewpoint that is seen a challenging liberal views having their speaking events silenced and shut down.
I usually disagree with Singer, but I agree with his last statement "we need to find a better way of combating it than the tactic that so plainly failed in Germany". Expanding even further, not only did this tactic fail, it directly lead to the Nazi's gaining power as the moderates sided with the right over the communist left.
History should not be repeated. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
How do you rationalize war, or the American revolution then?
Should violence only be used to protect our properties and for economic purposes then? Read more
Comment Commented Nicolas Cornejo
The "tragedy of Germany" was that the State was a spectator in the rightist violence. Saying that the left and center left are to blame is blaming the victim for fighting back.
Or do you think, like the pacifist Ghandi, that "the Jews should have offered themselves to the butcher's knife"?.
Pacifisim is only a tactic that serves in some cases, something the insanely stupid comment from Ghandi ilustrates in a very clear way.
And let's not start to talk about the us "democracy" in which a 40% of the people who voted (a 60% of the elegible to vote) elected someone.
Also, for every Martin Luther King, we had a Malcolm X, Black Panthers, etc. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Agreed that in a functioning democracy, only a win at the polls (as defined locally - eg in the US, it's possible for a minority party legitimately to win - as did Trump, because of strange constitutional arrangements) can return a legitimate government. And if that government is itself fascist, then ... ?
However, situations such as arose in Charlotte, VA where both sides arrived armed, are supposed to be defused by the police. It is to them that in a democracy possible use of 'everyday' physical power is invested. AS a matter of trust. A thankless task for them should both sides be armed and hence they're under attack from all sides! Still, in this case, the police, while present in armed and convincing force, kept to themselves - for whatever reasons. This needs close investigation.
There is the additional point that King and the Civil Rights movement were for most of the time, allowed to demonstrate without inordinate police violence. Of course, there were occasions on which the authorities acted murderously. But can you imagine a civil rights movement being largely unmolested under a true dictatorship? Of course not. The evidence is extensive and unequivocal.
The not unreasonable fear is that if unstopped, even moderatly violent state action will become overwhelming (as at various pipeline protests earlier this year).
So the success of nonviolent protest almost requires an essentially nonviolent state! This is, historically, an unusual thing. And with the rapid militarization of the police in the US, one wonders how long restraint can be expected to remain the norm there.
So there's a genuine 'damned if you do, damned if you don't' possibility so far as using violence contra violence, goes. Absent fast, wholesale public response by demonstration to negate the (in this case) white supremacist eruption, I have no idea how to advise potential protesters. For now, the public seems to have risen to the occasion. Long may it continue to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Surely there should be a very heavy police presence and they are fully responsible for protecting both sides. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Surely any Neo-Nazi, white supremacist club or party should be outlawed and their members put in prison. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"That statement still ignores the fact that a white supremacist used his car as a weapon, with lethal results. Nothing comparable was done by any of the anti-racists."
Obama didn't have a problem with the racist ideology that drove Micah Xavier Johnson to kill five Dallas police officers. Indeed, he didn't even mention it (until days later). Strangely, the press didn't have a problem with Obama's attempts to avoid the racism at work in the killings and instead blame "gun laws". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Get your facts right.
Obama praised the Dallas police as heroes and called the killings "an act not just of demented violence but of racial hatred."[163] In the aftermath, Obama urged Americans not to give in to despair, saying, "[W]e are not so divided as we seem."[163][165] Read more
