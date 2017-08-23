22

¿Se puede combatir el racismo con violencia?

PRINCETON – ¿Es lícito responder a las marchas de neonazis y supremacistas blancos con violencia?

Es la pregunta que plantean los trágicos hechos del 12 de agosto en Charlottesville (Virginia). Un grupo de supremacistas blancos marchó para protestar contra el plan de quitar de un parque público una estatua de Robert E. Lee, jefe del ejército confederado durante la Guerra Civil. Se organizó una contramarcha, y se desataron combates callejeros. Un nacionalista blanco llamado James Fields embistió con su auto a una multitud de contramanifestantes, matando a una mujer, Heather Heyer, y lesionando a otras diecinueve personas.

En una conferencia de prensa después de los hechos, el presidente Donald Trump dijo que “ambos lados” tenían responsabilidad por lo ocurrido. La aparente equiparación de racistas y opositores al racismo por parte de Trump suscitó enérgicas condenas, incluso de algunas importantes figuras del Partido Republicano. De más está decir que no se puede igualar a los neonazis y supremacistas blancos con quienes se oponen al racismo. Pero una lectura atenta de la transcripción de los comentarios de Trump sugiere que es posible una interpretación más piadosa.

Más que poner a los racistas y antirracistas en un plano de igualdad, Trump dijo que ambos lados tenían responsabilidad por la violencia que se desató. En respaldo de dicha afirmación, dijo que algunos manifestantes de izquierda “llegaron blandiendo garrotes”, y añadió: “¿No hay allí un problema? Yo creo que lo hay”.

Esta declaración pasa por alto el hecho de que un supremacista blanco usó un auto a modo de arma, con resultados letales. Ninguno de los antirracistas hizo algo comparable.

Pero es verdad que, como informaron periodistas que cubrían los hechos para The New York Times, algunos de los contramanifestantes atacaron con garrotes a los nacionalistas blancos, uno de los cuales abandonó el parque con una herida sangrante en la cabeza. El Times se tomó el recaudo de señalar la no violencia de muchos de los contramanifestantes, pero en un artículo posterior, describió el crecimiento de un conglomerado impreciso de personas de izquierda que se denominan “antifa” (término derivado de “antifascista”) dispuestas a combatir a los neonazis con palos y puños.

Algunos activistas antifa entrevistados explicaron su postura. Emily Rose Nauert declaró: “Se necesita violencia para proteger la no violencia. Esa necesidad es muy obvia ahora. Esto es básicamente una guerra declarada”. Otros activistas antifa dijeron que no es inmoral usar la violencia para detener a los supremacistas blancos, porque estos, al incitar al odio a las minorías, ya provocaron ataques violentos a miembros de esos colectivos.

El Times también habló con activistas antirracistas que repudian la violencia y siguen el ejemplo de formas de desobediencia civil estrictamente no violentas usadas con éxito en los años cincuenta y sesenta por el movimiento por los derechos civiles bajo el liderazgo de Martin Luther King. En cambio, los seguidores del movimiento antifa dicen que los racistas y los nacionalistas blancos son irracionales, así que no sirve de nada tratar de convencerlos de que están equivocados: lo único que los detendrá es la fuerza física.

Concedamos que los activistas antifa tengan razón acerca de la irracionalidad de los fanáticos racistas más duros. Aun así, subsiste el hecho de que en Estados Unidos, y en otros países donde el camino al poder pasa por las urnas, la única forma que tiene la extrema derecha de conseguir sus objetivos es convencer a los votantes moderados. Aun suponiendo que muchos de estos votantes no sean del todo racionales (y poca gente lo es), el ver a antirracistas dando garrotazos o arrojando botellas con orina al otro bando difícilmente los convertirá a la causa antirracista.

Imágenes como estas transmiten ante todo la idea de que los antirracistas son unos patanes en busca de pelea. Para demostrar un compromiso ético sincero con una sociedad mejor y no racista son mucho más eficaces una resistencia no violenta digna y la desobediencia civil disciplinada que garrotes o botellas con orina.

La resistencia violenta es particularmente peligrosa en Estados Unidos porque hay jurisdicciones donde la portación de armas de fuego es totalmente legal. En Charlottesville, numerosos supremacistas blancos desfilaron vestidos con ropas camufladas y portando rifles de asalto semiautomáticos. Si los activistas antifa van a responder a la violencia de los racistas con violencia, ¿quedará todo en usar garrotes? ¿Cuánto tiempo pasará antes de que las armas mortales que por ahora sólo se exhiben abiertamente empiecen a ser usadas?

Algunos activistas antifa buscan el origen del movimiento en grupos que combatieron a los fascistas en Europa en los años veinte y treinta. En Alemania, en los años previos a la llegada de Hitler al poder, la Sturmabteilung (una banda paramilitar nazi también llamada “camisas pardas”) salía a golpear (a veces hasta la muerte) a judíos y opositores políticos. Para defenderse, la izquierda respondió con milicias propias: los Combatientes del Frente Rojo del Partido Comunista y el Frente de Hierro de los socialdemócratas.

El resultado fue una escalada de violencia callejera, y una sensación generalizada de ruptura de la legalidad y el orden. Muchos concluyeron que se necesitaba mano dura para restaurar el orden y la estabilidad. Mano dura era justamente la imagen que Hitler trataba de proyectar; y cuanta más violencia había, más votos conseguían los nazis. Sabemos bien cómo siguió esa tragedia.

¿Es exagerado pensar que la historia puede repetirse? Seguramente no lo es para los activistas antifa que ven la violencia como respuesta a la extrema derecha: ellos mismos trazan ese paralelo histórico. El Times cita a un activista antifa: “No hacer nada sería permitirles crear un movimiento que apunta al genocidio”. Pero si el peligro es ese, necesitamos una forma mejor de combatirlo que las tácticas que tan mal resultaron en Alemania.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini