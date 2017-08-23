هل العنف وسيلة فعالة لمكافحة العنصرية؟

برينستون - هل يجب أن تتعرض المسيرات التي يٌنظمها النازيون الجدد والمتمردون البيض للهجوم؟
لقد طُرح هذا السؤال جراء الأحداث المأساوية التي وقعت في شارلوتسفيل بولاية فرجينيا في 12 أغسطس / آب. وأقام المتمردون البيض مظاهرة احتجاجا على الإزالة المدبرة لتمثال روبرت إي لي من متنزه عام، وهو زعيم الجيش الكونفدرالي خلال الحرب الأهلية. وقد نظمت مظاهرة مضادة، واندلع الاقتتال في الشوارع. مما أسفر عن مقتل امرأة تدعى هيذر هير، وإصابة تسعة عشر شخصا بجروح عندما قاد جيمس فيلدز، وهو قومي أبيض، سيارته بسرعة فائقة صوب حشد كبير من المتظاهرين المعارضين.
وقال الرئيس دونالد ترامب في مؤتمر صحفي بعد ذلك إن "كلا الطرفين" يُلامان على ما حدث. وقد أدينت معادلة ترامب الواضحة للعنصريين مع معارضي العنصرية بأقوى العبارات، حتى من قبل بعض الجمهوريين البارزين. لا يمكن بالطبع أن يكون هناك أي توازن بين النازيين الجدد والمتمردين البيض الذين يعارضون العنصرية. لكن القراءة الوثيقة لتعليقات ترامب تشير إلى أنه من الممكن أن يكون هناك تأويل أحسن.
وبدلا من وضع العنصريين ومعارضيهم على قدم المساواة، قال ترامب إن كلا الطرفين يتحملان مسؤولية العنف الذي اندلع. ودعما لهذا الادعاء، قال إن بعضهم من اليسار "كانوا يحملون عصي في أيديهم"، وأضاف: "هل لديهم أي مشكلة؟ أعتقد ذلك".
ولا يزال هذا البيان يتجاهل حقيقة أن متمردا أبيض استخدم سيارته كسلاح، وتسبب في قتل الأبرياء. ولم يقم أي من المناهضين للعنصرية بأعمال مماثلة من قبل.
ومع ذلك، فقد أفاد الصحفيون الذين غطوا الحدث من "نيويورك تايمز" بأن بعض المتظاهرين المعارضين استخدموا العصي ضد القوميين البيض، وقد أصيب أحدهم بجروح بليغة في الرأس. وأكدت صحيفة تايمز أن العديد من المتظاهرين المناهضين للعنصرية لم يستخدموا العنف، ولكن في مقال لاحق، وصفت الصحيفة ظهور جمعية لليساريين الذين يطلقون على أنفسهم اسم "أنتيفا"، وهو مصطلح مستمد من "معاداة الفاشية" ، وهم مستعدون لمحاربة النازيين الجدد بالعصي والضرب.
وفي بعض المقابلات، أوضح نشطاء أنتيفا موقفهم. وقالت إميلي روز نويرت: "أنت بحاجة إلى العنف لحماية اللاعنف". "هذا ما نحتاجه في الوقت الحالي. إنها حرب كاملة". وقال ناشطون آخرون في أنتيفا إنه ليس من غير الأخلاقي استخدام العنف لوقف المتمردين البيض، لأنهم قد تسببوا بالفعل، عن طريق إثارة الكراهية ضد الأقليات، في هجمات عنيفة على أفراد من تلك الجماعات.
كما تحدثت الصحيفة مع نشطاء مناهضين للعنصرية ينكرون العنف. فهم يتبعون الأشكال السلمية للعصيان المدني التي استخدمت بنجاح في حركة الحقوق المدنية خلال الخمسينيات والستينيات تحت قيادة مارتن لوثر كينك. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، يقول مؤيدو أنتيفا إن العنصريين والقوميين البيض ليسوا عقلانيين، لذا ليس هناك أي داع لمحاولة إقناعهم بأنهم خاطئون. القوة البدنية هي الشيء الوحيد الذي ستوقفهم.
يجب الاعتراف بأن نشطاء أنتيفا على حق حول عدم عقلانية المتعصبين العنصريين المتشددين. ومن المؤكد أنه في الولايات المتحدة، والبلدان الأخرى حيث الانتخابات هي السبيل الوحيد إلى السلطة، لا يمكن لليمين المتطرف تحقيق أهدافه إلا من خلال الفوز بأصوات أكثر من نصف ناخبي الشارع. وحتى لو لم يكن العديد من هؤلاء الناخبين عقلانيين تماما - أغلبهم غير عقلاني- لا يحتمل أن يفوز بعطف الرأي العام بعد مشاهدة لقطات لمناهضي العنصرية يضربون العنصريين بالعصي أو يقذفونهم بزجاجات ماء مملوءة بالبول.
هذه الصور تنقل، أكثر من أي شيء آخر، فكرة أن المناهضين للعنصرية هم همجيون يريدون العراك. إن المقاومة السلمية المخلصة والعصيان المدني المنضبط هما أكثر ملائمة لإثبات التزام أخلاقي مخلص تجاه مجتمع غير عنصري، وأفضل من ضرب الناس وقذفهم بالبول.
إن المقاومة العنيفة خطيرة بشكل خاص في الولايات المتحدة لأن بعض الولايات تسمح لأي شخص بحمل السلاح. وفي شارلوتسفيل، تظاهر عدد كبير من المتمردين البيض في الشوارع مرتدبن ثياب تنكرية وحاملين بنادق هجومية شبه آلية. إذا كان نشطاء أنتيفا سوف يستخدمون العنف مثل العنصريين، هل سيكون من الممكن تجنب العصي؟ ومتى سيتم استخدام الأسلحة الفتاكة المعلنة الآن على الشاشة؟
بعض نشطاء أنتيفا يُرجعون أصل الحركة إلى الجماعات التي قاتلت ضد الفاشيين في أوروبا في العشرينيات و الثلاثينيات من القرن الماضي. في ألمانيا، في السنوات التي سبقت حكم هتلر، قام النازيون شبه العسكريين (ستورمتروبيرز، والمعروفين أيضا باسم "براونشيرتس") بضرب، وأحيانا بشكل مميت، اليهود والمعارضين السياسيين. وللدفاع عن النفس، استخدم اليسار جيشه الخاص: مقاتلي الجبهة الحمراء للحزب الشيوعي و مقاتلي الجبهة الحديدية الاجتماعية الديمقراطية.
وكانت النتيجة تصعيد العنف في الشوارع، وتنامي الشعور بأن القانون والنظام ينهاران. وبدأ الكثيرون يشعرون بالحاجة إلى يد حازمة لاستعادة النظام والاستقرار. كانت اليد الحازمة هي بالضبط الصورة التي كان هتلر يحاول تقديمها، ومع تصاعد العنف، تصاعد التصويت للنازية. نحن جميعا نعرف كيف حدثت هذه المأساة.
هل من البديهي أن يكرر التاريخ نفسه بهذه الطريقة؟ بالنسبة لنشطاء أنتيفا الذين يرون العنف كرد على اليمين المتطرف، فإنه لا ينبغي حدوث ذلك. هم الذين يرسمون أوجه التشابه التاريخية. ونقلت صحيفة "تايمز" عن ناشط "أنتيفا": "إذا قمنا بالتراجع، فإننا سنسمح لهم ببناء حركة هدفها النهائي هو الإبادة الجماعية". وإذا كان هذا هو المصير الذي ينتظرنا، فنحن بحاجة إلى إيجاد طريقة أفضل لمكافحتهم بدلا من التكتيك الذي فشل في ألمانيا.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
descendants, not descendant...
Its not meant to be a personal insult. Read more
Comment Commented Max Isert
I am sorry to see and read that you did not do your proper research, Mr. Singer.
The following statement of yours is demonstrably false:
''In Charlottesville, a large number of white supremacists paraded through the streets dressed in camouflage and carrying semi-automatic assault rifles.''
These people were not ''white supremacists'', whatever that term means, but they were neutral militia members:
''"We've seen violent clashes in the past between the left and the right, that's nothing new," says Daryl Johnson, who spent years as a Department of Homeland Security analyst. The new wrinkle, he says, is "guys walking around in military garb with guns. You think that's the police but in reality it's the local militia or The Three Percenters."
Christian Yingling of the Light Foot militia of Pennsylvania told the Washington Post his was one of the groups patrolling the Unite the Right rally. Yingling in a subsequent Facebook video post said that his group, the Light Foot militia from New York and other militias were in Virginia under one centralized command.
He said the Light Foot militia "do not support, condone or in any way align ourselves with white supremacy and racist dialogue. We were there to support First Amendment rights, we were there to keep the peace."'' - http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/militias-oath-keepers-rallies-1.4246317
Here the account of events that took place in Charlottesville by one of the people you and the media falsely label ''white supremacists'':
''The Charlottesville Police Department assured the organizers of the #UniteTheRight rally that our people would be kept safe with or without a permit and violent Antifa would be penned and allowed to peacefully express their views but not allowed to engage in violence. In light of the events of July 8th, it seemed plausible to us that the police would do their jobs, which is why our groups debated coming armed into Charlottesville but decided against this because carrying firearms would look “too provocative.” We expected to have a tense but peaceful event in Lee Park along the lines of the previous rally in Pikeville, KY in April in which both sides were kept separated by riot police and there were no injuries.'' - http://www.occidentaldissent.com/2017/08/14/anarchy-the-truth-about-charlottesville/ Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Violence is the only right and proper way to fight a violent minority who mistakenly believe that they are in the stronger position, just as deontic logic is the only right and proper way to fight a vociferous minority which mistakenly believes it isn't as stupid as shit. If the vociferous minority is Utilitarian then Economics sublates Ethics.
As a black man who may well be viewed with disdain or loathing by some Americans, it is in my own interest to insist on the distinction that nevertheless exists between such bigots (as I would consider them) as respect the law and those who consider the law itself to be a corrupt imposition and who view killing or maiming people like me to be an obligatory step in accomplishing the overthrow of a 'Jewish' morality- i.e. that of Lord Jesus Christ- and the 'Freemason' or 'Illuminati' conspiracy (i.e. the Deist and Liberal ideas that motivated the Founding Fathers) represented by the Constitution.
Non lethal violence against the latter is justified even if the Social Welfare Function gives a higher weightage to their suffering because it dispels an information asymmetry- viz. the notion that they would prevail in a showdown. Thus, General Napier was justified in telling the 'Physical force' Chartists that he would happily deal with them the way he had dealt with the people of Sindh. There is no sin in an alethic threat which averts a worse consequence. Thus when Napier telegraphed 'Peccavi' (I have Sindh) he hadn't actually sinned but, rather, accomplished an unsavoury task with minimal swinishness.
The question Singer addresses is-' should justified non-lethal violence with a signalling function be the monopoly of the State?' I
If Singer is an Utilitarian, the Economic theory of imperfect competition has salience here. If not, then an Hohfeldian analysis of rights under the 'incomplete' Social Contract suggests Coasian or Muth Rational solution concepts.
In the former case, some non State actor violence is a good thing as is a judicial bias towards it. Specifically, some Whites find that the same quantum of violence as part of 'antifa' is a costly signal with a higher return than if deployed the other way. However, the returns to violence decrease in this case. There is no runaway process. It is not currently the case that the 'antifa' want to overturn the Constitution or Judaeo-Christian morality in favour of some Communistic totalitarianism. No doubt, it is wrong to call a person 'racist' or 'sexist' or whatever when they are no such thing. But that's really as bad as it will get. These 'antifas' aint actually going to blow up the 'grid' (whatever that might be) and so this 'Fight Club' aint some big existential threat.
Thus what we are speaking of here is merely a 'competitive fringe' which does not challenge the State's monopoly of legitimate coercion but rather reinforces it while providing a cheap information and preference aggregating mechanism which serves to improve allocative and dynamic efficiency.
From a deontological perspective, something similar happens. Essentially, a particular type of semantic normativity gets an 'epoche' or 'sandbox' via 'the competitive fringe' in a Hannan consistent, or regret minimising manner.
Hitler was backed by the German Army which saw his S.A as a 'force multiplier' and a way to circumvent the provisions of the Treaty of Versailles. That game was rigged in advance.
America really isn't an evil country. Its people are overwhelmingly good- including some 'bigots' who genuinely wouldn't be happy if my son married their daughter or if I moved into their neighbourhood. But they wouldn't break the law or act with malice against me either. The important thing is that once we do become neighbours or in-laws or colleagues- we support each other and resolve our own disputes without relying upon the State which in fact boosts its power to do good.
Aggression and Violence have a 'micro-Sociology'. One must understand that there is a great deal of plasticity here. The big White guy or big Muslim guy or whoever it is I am supposed to be frightened off, could- just as easily- switch from a runaway path to suicidal and utterly nihilistic violence to punching a guy and then regretting it because that guy aint an alterity but rather just Society's punching bag of a stereotype applied to your own class or clan. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Boston's Mayor and Massachusetts' Governor showed how to deal with situations of potential vigilante violence surrounding political demonstrations. Virginia's Governor and Charlottesville's Mayor failed at the same task. Trump's comments neither aggravated the violence nor excused it. He is not a good President, but he is not responsible for local and government failures. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
There are also many cases that treating Neo-Nazis without violence failed also...
There are many moderates that are moderates by conviction, and others that are just plain cowards.
All in all I think this article is an "insult" to the memory off all who fell fighting for our rights Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
.... descendants... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
@Alex, don't see the need for insults, at least in this post I made.
I think you grandfather and his two brothers would be feeling ashamed if they knew what kind of descendant they left... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Alex, in case you didn't notice the article is about Nazi Germany, and the assumption that Nazis were helped by the violence on the other side...
" If that is the danger, we need to find a better way of combating it than the tactic that so plainly failed in Germany." Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Your comments do not belong here. they create an impression of a small minded coward bent on revenge who completely misunderstands what tolerance means. My grandfather died in WW2 fighting the Nazis and so have his two brothers. Enough said. But instead of branding anyone as a Nazi and encouraging violence through an anonymous comment is free outlet, I would confront the ideas and individuals, I would remember that there are uneducated and confused souls in their marches who are probably less dangerous than the pseudo intellectual violent and cowardly types like yourselves. This is not Franco's Spain or Chile or wherever you come from, and if you think why your home country, whichever of the two, got f ed up for so long, it is because of people like you on both side of the "debate". And since you seem to place a limitation on free speech, what about deporting someone like you for inciting violence? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Wolf
The antifa bullies are fascists. They have no tolerance for a difference of opinion. Many appear to be hired thugs, not political activists. They suppress free speech. They support a big business/corrupt government system that defines fascism. Why do they not get shown for what they are by main stream media? I find them every bit as repulsive as the white supremacists.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Are you afraid or embarrassed to call yourself a white supremacist? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 for the article.
Just to be clear tho, I having counterprotesters is definitely a good thing. What is essential, however, is discipline, in maintaining non-violence.
Also the goal of the counter protest is NOT to "shut down" the right-wingers in the sense of shouting them down or intimidating them, but to make a display of solidarity for humane values and make it clear that the general population does not condone racism and so forth.
A potential tit-for-tat series of escalations is definitely the scenario to avoid.
Last but not least, one must remember that the audience of the spectacle may be nationwide, but the judges of the "debate" are a narrower group - swing state voters. Their trust for the media is already limited. Being completely honest about factual coverage will be necessary to keep it from deteriorating and rebuild it. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Peter Singer does not approve of violence to fight racism, as was the case on August 12 in Charlottesville, when anti-racism and anti-faschism groups came to protest against white supremacists, racists, nationalists, neo-Nazis . Violence broke out between the two camps. A Nazi sympathiser drove a car into the counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 people.
But on the eve of this atrocious incident, alt-right extremists marched to the University of Virginia campus, wielding torches. They reportedly surrounded a smaller group of counter-protesters, who had linked arms around a statue of Thomas Jefferson. There was a short verbal confrontation. Witnesses said counter-protesters were attacked with lit torches, fists, pepper spray and lighter fluid, and they hit back. The event was filmed and widely shared.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that alt-right extremists were itching for a fight. Pushing and shoving, they clashed with counter-protesters, with both sides descending into violence. The police were to blame for not intervening until long after the alt-right marchers struck out - unprovoked - at counter-demonstrators.
Trump's behaviour was deplorable. At first he condemned the violence by "many sides", instead of being firm and admitting that it was white supremacists who were in the wrong, and that the car being driven into the crowd was an act of terrorism. Two days later, reading from a teleprompter, he said: "Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs." The next day, at Trump Tower, he defended alt-right marchers, saying they were not all neo-Nazis and white supremacists, laying the blame equally on what he called the “alt-left", which he accused of “charging at people without a permit”. The counter-demonstrators “were very, very violent”.
In fact there were many "anti-racist activists who disavow violence" and some counter-protesters who were themselves armed. But non-violent demonstrators, who wanted to promote the values of antiracism, feminism, LGBT rights and equality, maintained they would have been "crushed like cockroaches if it were not for the anarchists and the anti-fascists." The counter-protesters seemed behave themselves and they only turned violent in response to provocation.
What the author says is untenable: "Let’s grant that the antifa activists are right about the irrationality of hard-core racist fanatics. It remains true that in the United States, and other countries where elections are the path to power, the far right can achieve its goals only by winning over middle-of-the-road voters. Even if many of these voters are also not completely rational – few people are – they are not likely to be won over to the anti-racist cause by seeing footage of anti-racists hitting racists with clubs or throwing urine-filled water bottles."
There are peopele who want anti-racists to be seen as "hooligans looking for a fight." It is the task of the FBI to conduct an investigation into the incident and hold perpetrators to account. It's true that "dignified nonviolent resistance and disciplined civil disobedience are more conducive to demonstrating a sincere ethical commitment to a better, non-racist society than clubbing people and hurling piss at them." But Trump has created a toxic political environment, that glorifies violence.
The author points out that "violent resistance is particularly dangerous in the US because some states allow anyone to carry a firearm. In Charlottesville, a large number of white supremacists paraded through the streets dressed in camouflage and carrying semi-automatic assault rifles. If the antifa activists are going to match the racists in violence, will it be possible to hold the line at clubs? How long will it be before the deadly weapons now openly on display are also used?" It raises the question: Is it proper that alt-right groups are allowed to bear arms going to rallies, while counter-protesters should stay away for fear of being shot?
The author points out the danger of resorting to violence as a means to counter facism in Europe during the interwar period. In Germany before Hitler came to power, Jews and political adversaries were constantly battered by Nazis' Stormtroopers. In self-defence, the left formed its own militias, leading to "an escalation of street violence". The wider public had enough and longed for the restoration of law and order, prompting many to see Hitler as their white knight.
It's most unlikely that history would repeat itself. That antifa activists "see violence as the answer to the far right," reveals the failure of the political establishment to stem hatred among white supremacists. Another antifa activist: “If we just stand back, we are allowing them to build a movement whose end goal is genocide.” Let's hope that Heather Heyer hasn't died in vain, and that her death will spark a national debate on racial harmony and national unity.
Read more
Comment Commented Jen PeiWeng
Peter understood it fairly well that “is violence the way to fight racism” is not the issue. The real question is the sort of the conflict in society is really rooted on the trait of the culture and social structure. It happened in the past and why not happen today on the same soil. What we hope to do is to reduce the magnitude of violence and the time band of the unrest phase. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday 23rd Aug 2017 showed that among all US adults, 63% blamed white supremacists, compared to just 16% who blamed counterprotesters for the violence.
(https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=2482)
But among Republicans, 38% blamed white supremacists, compared to 30% who blamed counterprotesters, and 32% who said they didn't know.
The number stood in stark contrast to the number of Democrats and self-described independents who said counterprotesters were to blame.
Among Democrats, 88% of respondents blamed neo-Nazis, 4% blamed counterprotesters, and 8% said they didn't know. Among independents, 60% blamed white supremacists, compared to 15% who blamed counterprotesters and 25% who said they didn't know.
So I guess it depends whether you dress to the right or dress to the left. Crypto fascists do tend to like particular types of shirts and gel their hair with supreme creme (tm)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA27aQZCQMk Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
1) The rally in Charlottesville was about the removal of the Robert Lee statue. Calling it a neo-Nazi rally is disingenuous. Yes, racists were there, but not everyone there was a racist.
2) Violence is unacceptable response to free speech.
3) The police failed in their job. Either on purpose or incompetence. Considering the documented amount of police and the fact the alt-right members had a permit, there should have been no direct violence.
The bigger issue isn't violence against people who hold abhorrent views. I don't think you'd find many people who would care much about violence towards actual Nazi's. The issue is those committing this violence predicated on moral righteousness include anyone who isn't 100% in step with their views as "Nazi's".
Support borders and stopping illegal immigration - Nazi
Disagree with the Paris Climate Accord - Nazi
Question the scientific evidence surrounding gender fluidity - Nazi
On and on. This is the issue and the "mission creep", if you will, of the militant left. You see this on college campuses as moderate authors who have a viewpoint that is seen a challenging liberal views having their speaking events silenced and shut down.
I usually disagree with Singer, but I agree with his last statement "we need to find a better way of combating it than the tactic that so plainly failed in Germany". Expanding even further, not only did this tactic fail, it directly lead to the Nazi's gaining power as the moderates sided with the right over the communist left.
History should not be repeated. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
How do you rationalize war, or the American revolution then?
Should violence only be used to protect our properties and for economic purposes then? Read more
Comment Commented Nicolas Cornejo
The "tragedy of Germany" was that the State was a spectator in the rightist violence. Saying that the left and center left are to blame is blaming the victim for fighting back.
Or do you think, like the pacifist Ghandi, that "the Jews should have offered themselves to the butcher's knife"?.
Pacifisim is only a tactic that serves in some cases, something the insanely stupid comment from Ghandi ilustrates in a very clear way.
And let's not start to talk about the us "democracy" in which a 40% of the people who voted (a 60% of the elegible to vote) elected someone.
Also, for every Martin Luther King, we had a Malcolm X, Black Panthers, etc. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Agreed that in a functioning democracy, only a win at the polls (as defined locally - eg in the US, it's possible for a minority party legitimately to win - as did Trump, because of strange constitutional arrangements) can return a legitimate government. And if that government is itself fascist, then ... ?
However, situations such as arose in Charlotte, VA where both sides arrived armed, are supposed to be defused by the police. It is to them that in a democracy possible use of 'everyday' physical power is invested. AS a matter of trust. A thankless task for them should both sides be armed and hence they're under attack from all sides! Still, in this case, the police, while present in armed and convincing force, kept to themselves - for whatever reasons. This needs close investigation.
There is the additional point that King and the Civil Rights movement were for most of the time, allowed to demonstrate without inordinate police violence. Of course, there were occasions on which the authorities acted murderously. But can you imagine a civil rights movement being largely unmolested under a true dictatorship? Of course not. The evidence is extensive and unequivocal.
The not unreasonable fear is that if unstopped, even moderatly violent state action will become overwhelming (as at various pipeline protests earlier this year).
So the success of nonviolent protest almost requires an essentially nonviolent state! This is, historically, an unusual thing. And with the rapid militarization of the police in the US, one wonders how long restraint can be expected to remain the norm there.
So there's a genuine 'damned if you do, damned if you don't' possibility so far as using violence contra violence, goes. Absent fast, wholesale public response by demonstration to negate the (in this case) white supremacist eruption, I have no idea how to advise potential protesters. For now, the public seems to have risen to the occasion. Long may it continue to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Surely there should be a very heavy police presence and they are fully responsible for protecting both sides. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Surely any Neo-Nazi, white supremacist club or party should be outlawed and their members put in prison. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"That statement still ignores the fact that a white supremacist used his car as a weapon, with lethal results. Nothing comparable was done by any of the anti-racists."
Obama didn't have a problem with the racist ideology that drove Micah Xavier Johnson to kill five Dallas police officers. Indeed, he didn't even mention it (until days later). Strangely, the press didn't have a problem with Obama's attempts to avoid the racism at work in the killings and instead blame "gun laws". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Get your facts right.
Obama praised the Dallas police as heroes and called the killings "an act not just of demented violence but of racial hatred."[163] In the aftermath, Obama urged Americans not to give in to despair, saying, "[W]e are not so divided as we seem."[163][165] Read more
