هل العنف وسيلة فعالة لمكافحة العنصرية؟

برينستون - هل يجب أن تتعرض المسيرات التي يٌنظمها النازيون الجدد والمتمردون البيض للهجوم؟

لقد طُرح هذا السؤال جراء الأحداث المأساوية التي وقعت في شارلوتسفيل بولاية فرجينيا في 12 أغسطس / آب. وأقام المتمردون البيض مظاهرة احتجاجا على الإزالة المدبرة  لتمثال روبرت إي لي من متنزه عام، وهو زعيم الجيش الكونفدرالي خلال الحرب الأهلية. وقد نظمت مظاهرة مضادة، واندلع الاقتتال في الشوارع. مما أسفر عن مقتل امرأة تدعى هيذر هير، وإصابة تسعة عشر شخصا بجروح عندما قاد جيمس فيلدز، وهو قومي أبيض، سيارته بسرعة فائقة صوب حشد كبير من المتظاهرين المعارضين.

وقال الرئيس دونالد ترامب في مؤتمر صحفي بعد ذلك إن "كلا الطرفين" يُلامان على ما حدث. وقد أدينت معادلة ترامب الواضحة للعنصريين مع معارضي العنصرية بأقوى العبارات، حتى من قبل بعض الجمهوريين البارزين. لا يمكن بالطبع أن يكون هناك أي توازن بين النازيين الجدد والمتمردين البيض الذين يعارضون العنصرية. لكن القراءة الوثيقة لتعليقات ترامب تشير إلى أنه من الممكن أن يكون هناك تأويل أحسن.

وبدلا من وضع العنصريين ومعارضيهم على قدم المساواة، قال ترامب إن كلا الطرفين يتحملان مسؤولية العنف الذي اندلع. ودعما لهذا الادعاء، قال إن بعضهم من اليسار "كانوا يحملون عصي في أيديهم"، وأضاف: "هل لديهم أي مشكلة؟ أعتقد ذلك".

ولا يزال هذا البيان يتجاهل حقيقة أن متمردا أبيض استخدم سيارته كسلاح، وتسبب في قتل الأبرياء. ولم يقم أي من المناهضين للعنصرية بأعمال مماثلة من قبل.

ومع ذلك، فقد أفاد الصحفيون الذين غطوا الحدث من "نيويورك تايمز" بأن بعض المتظاهرين المعارضين استخدموا العصي ضد القوميين البيض، وقد أصيب أحدهم بجروح بليغة في الرأس. وأكدت صحيفة تايمز أن العديد من المتظاهرين المناهضين للعنصرية لم يستخدموا العنف، ولكن في مقال لاحق، وصفت الصحيفة ظهور جمعية لليساريين الذين يطلقون على أنفسهم اسم "أنتيفا"، وهو مصطلح مستمد من "معاداة الفاشية" ، وهم مستعدون لمحاربة النازيين الجدد بالعصي والضرب.

وفي بعض المقابلات، أوضح نشطاء أنتيفا موقفهم. وقالت إميلي روز نويرت: "أنت بحاجة إلى العنف لحماية اللاعنف". "هذا ما نحتاجه في الوقت الحالي. إنها حرب كاملة". وقال ناشطون آخرون في أنتيفا إنه ليس من غير الأخلاقي استخدام العنف لوقف المتمردين البيض، لأنهم قد تسببوا بالفعل، عن طريق إثارة الكراهية ضد الأقليات، في هجمات عنيفة على أفراد من تلك الجماعات.

كما تحدثت الصحيفة مع نشطاء مناهضين للعنصرية ينكرون العنف. فهم يتبعون الأشكال السلمية للعصيان المدني التي استخدمت بنجاح في حركة الحقوق المدنية خلال الخمسينيات والستينيات تحت قيادة مارتن لوثر كينك. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، يقول مؤيدو أنتيفا إن العنصريين والقوميين البيض ليسوا عقلانيين، لذا ليس هناك أي داع لمحاولة إقناعهم بأنهم خاطئون. القوة البدنية هي الشيء الوحيد الذي ستوقفهم.

يجب الاعتراف بأن نشطاء أنتيفا على حق حول عدم عقلانية المتعصبين العنصريين المتشددين. ومن المؤكد أنه في الولايات المتحدة، والبلدان الأخرى حيث الانتخابات هي السبيل الوحيد إلى السلطة، لا يمكن لليمين المتطرف تحقيق أهدافه إلا من خلال الفوز بأصوات أكثر من نصف ناخبي الشارع. وحتى لو لم يكن العديد من هؤلاء الناخبين عقلانيين تماما - أغلبهم غير عقلاني- لا يحتمل أن يفوز بعطف الرأي العام بعد مشاهدة لقطات لمناهضي العنصرية يضربون العنصريين بالعصي أو يقذفونهم بزجاجات ماء مملوءة بالبول.

هذه الصور تنقل، أكثر من أي شيء آخر، فكرة أن المناهضين للعنصرية هم همجيون يريدون العراك. إن المقاومة السلمية المخلصة والعصيان المدني المنضبط هما أكثر ملائمة لإثبات التزام أخلاقي مخلص تجاه مجتمع غير عنصري، وأفضل من ضرب الناس وقذفهم بالبول.

إن المقاومة العنيفة خطيرة بشكل خاص في الولايات المتحدة لأن بعض الولايات تسمح لأي شخص بحمل السلاح. وفي شارلوتسفيل، تظاهر عدد كبير من المتمردين البيض في الشوارع مرتدبن ثياب تنكرية وحاملين بنادق هجومية شبه آلية. إذا كان نشطاء أنتيفا سوف يستخدمون العنف مثل العنصريين، هل سيكون من الممكن تجنب العصي؟ ومتى سيتم استخدام الأسلحة الفتاكة المعلنة الآن على الشاشة؟

بعض نشطاء أنتيفا يُرجعون أصل الحركة إلى الجماعات التي قاتلت ضد الفاشيين في أوروبا في العشرينيات و الثلاثينيات من القرن الماضي. في ألمانيا، في السنوات التي سبقت حكم هتلر، قام النازيون شبه العسكريين (ستورمتروبيرز، والمعروفين أيضا باسم "براونشيرتس") بضرب، وأحيانا بشكل مميت، اليهود والمعارضين السياسيين. وللدفاع عن النفس، استخدم اليسار جيشه الخاص: مقاتلي الجبهة الحمراء للحزب الشيوعي و مقاتلي الجبهة الحديدية الاجتماعية الديمقراطية.

وكانت النتيجة تصعيد العنف في الشوارع، وتنامي الشعور بأن القانون والنظام ينهاران. وبدأ الكثيرون يشعرون بالحاجة إلى يد حازمة لاستعادة النظام والاستقرار. كانت اليد الحازمة هي بالضبط الصورة التي كان هتلر يحاول تقديمها، ومع تصاعد العنف، تصاعد التصويت للنازية. نحن جميعا نعرف كيف حدثت هذه المأساة.

هل من البديهي أن يكرر التاريخ نفسه بهذه الطريقة؟ بالنسبة لنشطاء أنتيفا الذين يرون العنف كرد على اليمين المتطرف، فإنه لا ينبغي حدوث ذلك. هم الذين يرسمون أوجه التشابه التاريخية. ونقلت صحيفة "تايمز" عن ناشط "أنتيفا": "إذا قمنا بالتراجع، فإننا سنسمح لهم ببناء حركة هدفها النهائي هو الإبادة الجماعية". وإذا كان هذا هو المصير الذي ينتظرنا، فنحن بحاجة إلى إيجاد طريقة أفضل لمكافحتهم بدلا من التكتيك الذي فشل في ألمانيا.