هل العنف وسيلة فعالة لمكافحة العنصرية؟

j. von Hettlingen AUG 23, 2017

Peter Singer does not approve of violence to fight racism, as was the case on August 12 in Charlottesville, when anti-racism and anti-faschism groups came to protest against white supremacists, racists, nationalists, neo-Nazis . Violence broke out between the two camps. A Nazi sympathiser drove a car into the counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 people.

But on the eve of this atrocious incident, alt-right extremists marched to the University of Virginia campus, wielding torches. They reportedly surrounded a smaller group of counter-protesters, who had linked arms around a statue of Thomas Jefferson. There was a short verbal confrontation. Witnesses said counter-protesters were attacked with lit torches, fists, pepper spray and lighter fluid, and they hit back. The event was filmed and widely shared.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that alt-right extremists were itching for a fight. Pushing and shoving, they clashed with counter-protesters, with both sides descending into violence. The police were to blame for not intervening until long after the alt-right marchers struck out - unprovoked - at counter-demonstrators.

Trump's behaviour was deplorable. At first he condemned the violence by "many sides", instead of being firm and admitting that it was white supremacists who were in the wrong, and that the car being driven into the crowd was an act of terrorism. Two days later, reading from a teleprompter, he said: "Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs." The next day, at Trump Tower, he defended alt-right marchers, saying they were not all neo-Nazis and white supremacists, laying the blame equally on what he called the “alt-left", which he accused of “charging at people without a permit”. The counter-demonstrators “were very, very violent”.

In fact there were many "anti-racist activists who disavow violence" and some counter-protesters who were themselves armed. But non-violent demonstrators, who wanted to promote the values of antiracism, feminism, LGBT rights and equality, maintained they would have been "crushed like cockroaches if it were not for the anarchists and the anti-fascists." The counter-protesters seemed behave themselves and they only turned violent in response to provocation.

What the author says is untenable: "Let’s grant that the antifa activists are right about the irrationality of hard-core racist fanatics. It remains true that in the United States, and other countries where elections are the path to power, the far right can achieve its goals only by winning over middle-of-the-road voters. Even if many of these voters are also not completely rational – few people are – they are not likely to be won over to the anti-racist cause by seeing footage of anti-racists hitting racists with clubs or throwing urine-filled water bottles."

There are peopele who want anti-racists to be seen as "hooligans looking for a fight." It is the task of the FBI to conduct an investigation into the incident and hold perpetrators to account. It's true that "dignified nonviolent resistance and disciplined civil disobedience are more conducive to demonstrating a sincere ethical commitment to a better, non-racist society than clubbing people and hurling piss at them." But Trump has created a toxic political environment, that glorifies violence.

The author points out that "violent resistance is particularly dangerous in the US because some states allow anyone to carry a firearm. In Charlottesville, a large number of white supremacists paraded through the streets dressed in camouflage and carrying semi-automatic assault rifles. If the antifa activists are going to match the racists in violence, will it be possible to hold the line at clubs? How long will it be before the deadly weapons now openly on display are also used?" It raises the question: Is it proper that alt-right groups are allowed to bear arms going to rallies, while counter-protesters should stay away for fear of being shot?

The author points out the danger of resorting to violence as a means to counter facism in Europe during the interwar period. In Germany before Hitler came to power, Jews and political adversaries were constantly battered by Nazis' Stormtroopers. In self-defence, the left formed its own militias, leading to "an escalation of street violence". The wider public had enough and longed for the restoration of law and order, prompting many to see Hitler as their white knight.

It's most unlikely that history would repeat itself. That antifa activists "see violence as the answer to the far right," reveals the failure of the political establishment to stem hatred among white supremacists. Another antifa activist: “If we just stand back, we are allowing them to build a movement whose end goal is genocide.” Let's hope that Heather Heyer hasn't died in vain, and that her death will spark a national debate on racial harmony and national unity.

