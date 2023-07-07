Focus on Productivity, Not Technology

Professor Dani Rodrik,



Amazing article as you refine the debate further by suggesting productivity of a firm and productivity of society are two different things. And in both cases, academia has yet to control for either productivity of the firm and that of the society. If you ask me, what ever economics I have learned from you, Acemoglu, Joe Stiglitz and my PhD supervisor Mansoob Murshed and My ISS professors including Arjun Singh Bedi, Howard Nicholas, and myriads of colleagues, I am happy to say I understand the brilliance and far reaching effects of the debate you are having here on Project Syndicate. It seems we are just scratching the surface of what economics would be in future from running controlled experiments in learning consumer values, indigenous values in determining economic decisions and human behavior to undertaking macro economic analysis of economic, social and political institutions. And the economy and society are both outcomes of human thought, behavior and actions at individual level or in groups. Within democratic systems there are myriad of examples to study in historic and contemporary context and then their are other systems of governance that are evolving and took motivation from may be Karl Marx . Humanity is still trying to figure out a good balance between modern values and traditional values and there is a lot of friction to reach for a good balance both at individual level and level of the society. I personally think the most cherished value and achievement of the modern world is to realize human rights that should be the barometer of every method of progress in society. And human rights become more foundational when there are urban areas entirely representing a significant concentration of humans with different trades, values and capabilities. It is suffice to say that animal rights or for example the climate resilient future for mother Earth and all its habitants are no less important.



While serving for human rights where every one has the right to live and prosper, keep up with climate resilience and care for other life forms becomes a challenge to the same proportion and unguided AI future would pose to humanity and I am adding future generations and angels of today that are innocent and inquisitive children how we were few decades ago. We have become adults and few lucky ones to be familiar with the world and this universe for all its beauty and the possibilities the modern world has offered us to simulate, experience or visualize. Yes, capitalism, democracy, economic growth and entrepreneurship through innovation has created millions like us in every country and it wont be an exaggeration to say billions of us are just lucky and bit of hard work we got to understand the beauty in modern life and traditional aesthetics but billions are not like us and they are trying to find justice in their presence in an unequal world.



Is their any research that suggests what AI is to offer to the society. Yes the foundational question with some basic discussion has carried by you and Professor Acemoglu that economic growth and productivity is still the best answer we have got and it is about to expand the definition to not only include business competitiveness but also include the society and its values.



In other words, if I may add my bit of perspective should religious, ethnic, cultural values bring productivity to the society and the economy. Let us assume we are talking about few decades in future. In this case, I think then it is already happening for example every year on Hajj millions of Muslims present themselves to Kaba and visit both Maka and Medina, the holiest sites for Muslims. On the side lines of Hajj, it has drawn a lot of economic activity. Since I have already mentioned human rights take precedence of every definition of human progress, maintaining human rights propositions, even religious values in a society can be a great proponent of economic and social progress and may add to productivity in a society.



I remember one of my colleagues at my alma mater Quaid-e-Azam University was given a post doc scholarship by Harvard University in early years of 21st century as he was doing research on the link between economics and spiritual actions like Namaz.



So I think Universities like Harvard and other academic places in the West are already in top of their game with respect to understanding and developing theories that add up to our understanding between economics and society.



AI is just a new variable determining a far more personal and professional role in human life. I think the future debate in economics may as well be about understanding the role of human values and I have written a bit on values like trust, ethics, compassion and kindness that may have a far greater cause in productivity of society than considering mundane every day economic values.



As a student of economics I look forward to the learned debate on Project Syndicate that may include discussion on human values based on the lessons from research done not only in economics but political science, cultural studies, sociology and anthropology.