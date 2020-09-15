Will We Solve the Climate Crisis in Time?
In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that the world will face worsening food crises, devastating wildfires, and coral reef die-offs unless it halves greenhouse-gas emissions within the next decade. Yet emissions actually rose in 2019, suggesting that growing public support for climate action may be too little, too late.
