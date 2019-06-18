The War on Women: The View from China

When Mao Zedong declared in 1968 that “women hold up half the sky,” many were taken aback. No one expected such a progressive stance from the Communist founder of the People's Republic. Today, however, rather than seeing women as a key driver of economic advancement, China’s leaders have been cracking down on the feminist movement. Leta Hong Fincher, a scholar on women in China, explains why.

