Live from Brooklyn Public Library: How Democrats Can Win in 2020

Podcasts

“Make America Great Again” was a powerful campaign slogan in 2016, appealing in states that mattered to voters who felt that the US economy had passed them by. Winning them over – or winning them back – will be crucial to Democrats’ chances in November’s presidential and congressional elections. In a live recording at the Brooklyn Public Library, Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz and author Anand Giridharadas discuss how to do it.

  6. rogoff191_Anthony KwanGetty Images_wuhangrocerystorecoronavirus Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

    That 1970s Feeling

    Kenneth Rogoff

    Policymakers and too many economic commentators fail to grasp how the next global recession may be unlike the last two. In contrast to recessions driven mainly by a demand shortfall, the challenge posed by a supply-side-driven downturn is that it can result in sharp drops in production, generalized shortages, and rapidly rising prices.

