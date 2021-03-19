The Enduring Populist Threat

Contrary to the hopes of many, Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 US presidential election will not automatically cause populism around the world to weaken. Yet populism is hardly invulnerable, and political and economic research in recent years should equip policymakers to push back against it.
PARIS/LONDON – As Donald Trump’s presidency begins to recede, his defeat now seems to be a harbinger of populism’s demise, with the storming of the US Capitol that he incited on January 6 amounting to little more than his presidency’s death rattle. And yet, there is plenty of reason to think that populism will persist – and possibly even gain ground in the coming months and years.
It has a lot of momentum, growing in strength in the advanced economies since the turn of the century, and receiving a major boost from the 2008 global financial crisis. But it was in 2016 – with the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom, followed by Trump’s electoral victory in the United States – that populism began to dominate western political discourse.
At that point, Hungary’s right-wing populist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, had been in power for more than six years. Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS), led by Jarosław Kaczyński, had controlled the country’s government – often following Orbán’s illiberal playbook – for a little over one year. And in Greece, a coalition of right- and left-wing populists had emerged following the country’s 2015 debt standoff with the European Union.
We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.
To continue reading, subscribe now.
Subscribe
or
Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.
Register
Already have an account?
Log in
PARIS/LONDON – As Donald Trump’s presidency begins to recede, his defeat now seems to be a harbinger of populism’s demise, with the storming of the US Capitol that he incited on January 6 amounting to little more than his presidency’s death rattle. And yet, there is plenty of reason to think that populism will persist – and possibly even gain ground in the coming months and years.
It has a lot of momentum, growing in strength in the advanced economies since the turn of the century, and receiving a major boost from the 2008 global financial crisis. But it was in 2016 – with the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom, followed by Trump’s electoral victory in the United States – that populism began to dominate western political discourse.
At that point, Hungary’s right-wing populist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, had been in power for more than six years. Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS), led by Jarosław Kaczyński, had controlled the country’s government – often following Orbán’s illiberal playbook – for a little over one year. And in Greece, a coalition of right- and left-wing populists had emerged following the country’s 2015 debt standoff with the European Union.
We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.
To continue reading, subscribe now.
Subscribeor
Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.
Register
Already have an account? Log in