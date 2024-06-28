The Profit Trap

Capitalism has become a major source of global problems, when it should be delivering solutions. But as a powerful engine of prosperity that also lends itself to the defense of political liberty, the system is well worth saving – albeit in a revised form.
LONDON – “I will trouble you no more.” That is how Colin Mayer concludes Capitalism and Crises: How to Fix Them, the third book in his trilogy – after Firm Commitment and Prosperity – analyzing the role of the business corporation in the modern world. This final installment aims high, and probably represents the culmination of Mayer’s efforts to provide a deep, nuanced description of contemporary capitalism, its dysfunctions, and what it will take to address them.
