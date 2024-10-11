OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Longer Reads provide in-depth analysis of the ideas and forces shaping politics, economics, international affairs, and more.
America’s Broken Constitution
While many argue that America’s founding document must be completely overhauled, reforming the Supreme Court may well be sufficient. And with the Electoral College and the Senate politically off-limits, bringing the Court into the twenty-first century may have to suffice.
LONDON – Calling the United States a democracy has become a bit of a stretch. Even the country’s (and the world’s) most feted democratic event is an illusion of popular will. Owing to the Electoral College, most Americans’ votes for president are ultimately irrelevant. The outcome depends not on the collective desire of the American people, but rather on the whims of a tiny sliver of voters in a few counties in a few states.