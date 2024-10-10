OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Is Antitrust Enforcement Broken?
From Google and Visa in the United States to Apple and Amazon in the European Union, dominant firms have lately faced increasingly harsh scrutiny by antitrust authorities. Yet tackling anti-competitive practices often resembles a game of whac-a-mole, and it is not without economic risks.
In this Big Question, we ask Todd G. Buchholz, Cristina Caffarra, Mordecai Kurz, Tara Pincock, and Yanis Varoufakis whether current antitrust law is fit for purpose, and if not, how it needs to change.