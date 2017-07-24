11

الغرب وسياسته الخارجية الفاسدة

لندن ــ في أيامنا هذه، نستطيع أن نصف الغرب بأنه منحل وفاسد. وهذا لا يعني ببساطة أننا مدمنون على "الخبز والسيرك" (أساليب الاسترضاء السطحية)، من برامج الرفاهة الاجتماعية في أوروبا (التي لا يمكننا تحملها إلا بالكاد) إلى بطولة دوري كرة القدم الأميركية في الولايات المتحدة. بل يعني أيضا أننا عازفون على نحو متزايد عن السماح لرؤيتنا للحريات المدنية وحقوق الإنسان بتشكيل سياستنا الخارجية، نظرا للتكاليف التجارية المحتملة.

لنتأمل هنا حالة المعارِض الصيني الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام ليو شياو بو، الذي توفي مؤخرا أثناء تنفيذه حكم السجن لمدة 11 عاما لأنه دعا إلى الديمقراطية في الصين. فقد رفضت السلطات الصينية الطلب الذي تقدم به ليو قبل أسابيع فقط من وفاته للسفر إلى الخارج للعلاج من السرطان الشرس الذي أوهنه، ولا تزال زوجته قيد الإقامة الجبرية.

الحق أن معاملة الصين للمعارضين من أمثال ليو لا توصف بأقل من وحشية. ومع ذلك، لم يقدم القادة الغربيون سوى قِلة من التصريحات الدبلوماسية الدقيقة الصياغة في انتقادها.

ولا يسعني إلا أن أتساءل عن عدد القادة الغربيين الذين أثاروا في السنوات الأخيرة قضية ليو مع نظرائهم الصينيين وراء الأبواب المغلقة. من المؤكد أن الفرص كانت وفيرة، بما في ذلك في اجتماع مجموعة العشرين هذا الصيف، عندما كان ليو على فراش الموت.

ولكن يبدو من غير المرجح أن يكون القادة الغربيون واجهوا الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج في هذا الشأن. فعندما حصل ليو على جائزة نوبل في عام 2010، وحاولت الصين الغاضبة نبذ النرويج، لم يُعِرب الغرب عن استيائه ولم يُظهِر تضامنا حقيقا مع الدولة حليفة الناتو.

وعلى نحو مماثل، مرت معاملة الصين لهونج كونج دون معارضة من قِبَل القادة الغربيين. ويبدو أن الصين عازمة على انتهاك التزاماتها المنصوص عليها في "الإعلان المشترك" الموقع مع المملكة المتحدة والذي يقضي بالحفاظ على طريقة حياة المدينة وسيادة القانون إلى عام 2047. وبالفعل هددت الصين استقلال السلطة القضائية، واستقلال الجامعات، وحرية الصحافة. ومع ذلك لم نر سوى القليل من المقاومة من الغرب، بما في ذلك المملكة المتحدة.

تُرى ما السبب وراء عزوف الدول الغربية عن انتقاد سلوك الصين بصوت أعلى وأكثر تماسكا؟ يبدو أن الإجابة هي "المال".

فاليونان التي تدعي بفخر أنها مهد الديمقراطية يحكمها قادة نشأوا إلى حد كبير على معارضة الحكومة العسكرية الاستبدادية. ومع ذلك، منعت حكومتها التي تعاني من ضائقة مالية الاتحاد الأوروبي من انتقاد سجل الصين في مجال حقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة، لأن الصين توفر استثمارات بالغة الأهمية، وخاصة من شركة الشحن البحري الصينية المعروفة باسم كوسكو، والتي استحوذت في أغسطس/آب 2016 على حصة الأغلبية في ميناء بيراوس. وتحول رئيس الوزراء اليوناني أليكسيس تسيبراس ــ اليساري المتطرف المفترض الذي أسمى ابنه إرنستو تكريما لتشي جيفارا ــ إلى ألعوبة في يد الصين.

ويتجلى إفلاس الغرب الأخلاقي أيضا في مكان أقرب إلى الديار. إذ يواصل الاتحاد الأوروبي الامتناع عن إدانة جرائم رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان، الذي تفاخر بإيمانه بالديمقراطية غير الليبرالية (وهو مصطلح متناقض في الأساس). ففي ظل قيادة أوربان، كانت انتهاكات اتفاقيات حقوق الإنسان في معاملة اللاجئين مصحوبة بحملة شرسة ضد المجتمع المدني، وخاصة المنظمات التي تتلقى التمويل من خارج البلاد.

وبين أهداف القمع البارزة كانت جامعة أوروبا الوسطى، معقل المناقشة المفتوحة والتدريس والبحث في المجر، والتي مولها جورج سوروس. حتى أن أوربان ذهب إلى حد إحياء بعض صور معاداة السامية الأكثر بشاعة في المجر في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين (عندما كانت المجر حليفة لألمانيا النازية) لشيطنة سوروس. والعجيب أن أوربان ذاته تعلم في جامعة أكسفورد (التي أتولى رئاستها) على منحة دراسية ممولة من سوروس، كما درس هناك على المفكر الليبرالي العظيم أشعيا برلين.

وحتى مع رفض المجر بقيادة أوربان التزاماتها بموجب عضويتها في الاتحاد الأوروبي، فإنها تتلقى أكثر من 5.5 مليار يورو (6.4 مليار دولار أميركي) من الاتحاد الأوروبي كل عام، في حين تساهم بأقل من مليار يورو في الميزانية المشتركة. لماذا إذن يدفع المواطنون الأوروبيون كل هذه الأموال لحكومة تتعالى عليهم وتشبه الاتحاد الأوروبي بالاتحاد السوفييتي؟ على أقل تقدير، ينبغي للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يطبق أحكام معاهدة لشبونة التي تسمح له بتعليق بعض حقوق الدول التي تخرق قواعده وتُبدي الازدراء لمعاييره وقيمه.

الواقع أن سلوك حكومة حزب القانون والعدالة في بولندا ــ التي تُظهِر أقل اهتمام بالقانون والعدالة ــ تثير قضايا مماثلة. فالحكومة تعمل على تعديل الدستور، من أجل إحباط الضوابط والتوازنات الديمقراطية. ومن الواضح أنها تريد من القضاة أن يفعلوا ما يطلبه منهم الساسة، ولا تريد تمكين وسائل الإعلام من الإسهاب في الحديث عن ذلك الأمر. وأعتقد أن حكام الصين لن يجدوا صعوبة في فهم النهج الذي تتبناه حكومة حزب القانون والعدالة.

وتركيا ليست عضوا في الاتحاد الأوروبي بطبيعة الحال، ولن تلتحق بعضويته أبدا إذا استمرت على طريق القمع الدكتاتوري الذي سلكه الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان، وهو من كبار المعجبين بالرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن. ولكن إذا حكمنا على التسامح المتزايد من قِبَل الاتحاد الأوروبي مع الحكم غير الليبرالي، فربما يكون بعض قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي على استعداد للتفكير في إقامة علاقات أوثق مع تركيا في عهد أردوغان.

DONATE NOW

إن انحلال السياسة الخارجية على هذا النحو يهدد بتقويض ادعاء الاتحاد الأوروبي بأنه مجتمع القيم، وليس مجرد اتحاد جمركي مفخم. وكما نعلم من تجارب عشرينيات وثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، مع تسبب الانحلال في توليد المزيد من الانحلال يُصبِح العالَم مكانا متزايد الخطورة وعدم الاستقرار. والآن حان الوقت لكي تسعى أوروبا جاهدة ــ مع انضمام الولايات المتحدة إليها بعد ترك الرئيس دونالد ترمب منصبه ــ لإيجاد بوصلتنا الأخلاقية مرة أخرى.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali