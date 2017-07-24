الغرب وسياسته الخارجية الفاسدة

لندن ــ في أيامنا هذه، نستطيع أن نصف الغرب بأنه منحل وفاسد. وهذا لا يعني ببساطة أننا مدمنون على "الخبز والسيرك" (أساليب الاسترضاء السطحية)، من برامج الرفاهة الاجتماعية في أوروبا (التي لا يمكننا تحملها إلا بالكاد) إلى بطولة دوري كرة القدم الأميركية في الولايات المتحدة. بل يعني أيضا أننا عازفون على نحو متزايد عن السماح لرؤيتنا للحريات المدنية وحقوق الإنسان بتشكيل سياستنا الخارجية، نظرا للتكاليف التجارية المحتملة.
لنتأمل هنا حالة المعارِض الصيني الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام ليو شياو بو، الذي توفي مؤخرا أثناء تنفيذه حكم السجن لمدة 11 عاما لأنه دعا إلى الديمقراطية في الصين. فقد رفضت السلطات الصينية الطلب الذي تقدم به ليو قبل أسابيع فقط من وفاته للسفر إلى الخارج للعلاج من السرطان الشرس الذي أوهنه، ولا تزال زوجته قيد الإقامة الجبرية.
الحق أن معاملة الصين للمعارضين من أمثال ليو لا توصف بأقل من وحشية. ومع ذلك، لم يقدم القادة الغربيون سوى قِلة من التصريحات الدبلوماسية الدقيقة الصياغة في انتقادها.
ولا يسعني إلا أن أتساءل عن عدد القادة الغربيين الذين أثاروا في السنوات الأخيرة قضية ليو مع نظرائهم الصينيين وراء الأبواب المغلقة. من المؤكد أن الفرص كانت وفيرة، بما في ذلك في اجتماع مجموعة العشرين هذا الصيف، عندما كان ليو على فراش الموت.
ولكن يبدو من غير المرجح أن يكون القادة الغربيون واجهوا الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج في هذا الشأن. فعندما حصل ليو على جائزة نوبل في عام 2010، وحاولت الصين الغاضبة نبذ النرويج، لم يُعِرب الغرب عن استيائه ولم يُظهِر تضامنا حقيقا مع الدولة حليفة الناتو.
وعلى نحو مماثل، مرت معاملة الصين لهونج كونج دون معارضة من قِبَل القادة الغربيين. ويبدو أن الصين عازمة على انتهاك التزاماتها المنصوص عليها في "الإعلان المشترك" الموقع مع المملكة المتحدة والذي يقضي بالحفاظ على طريقة حياة المدينة وسيادة القانون إلى عام 2047. وبالفعل هددت الصين استقلال السلطة القضائية، واستقلال الجامعات، وحرية الصحافة. ومع ذلك لم نر سوى القليل من المقاومة من الغرب، بما في ذلك المملكة المتحدة.
تُرى ما السبب وراء عزوف الدول الغربية عن انتقاد سلوك الصين بصوت أعلى وأكثر تماسكا؟ يبدو أن الإجابة هي "المال".
فاليونان التي تدعي بفخر أنها مهد الديمقراطية يحكمها قادة نشأوا إلى حد كبير على معارضة الحكومة العسكرية الاستبدادية. ومع ذلك، منعت حكومتها التي تعاني من ضائقة مالية الاتحاد الأوروبي من انتقاد سجل الصين في مجال حقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة، لأن الصين توفر استثمارات بالغة الأهمية، وخاصة من شركة الشحن البحري الصينية المعروفة باسم كوسكو، والتي استحوذت في أغسطس/آب 2016 على حصة الأغلبية في ميناء بيراوس. وتحول رئيس الوزراء اليوناني أليكسيس تسيبراس ــ اليساري المتطرف المفترض الذي أسمى ابنه إرنستو تكريما لتشي جيفارا ــ إلى ألعوبة في يد الصين.
ويتجلى إفلاس الغرب الأخلاقي أيضا في مكان أقرب إلى الديار. إذ يواصل الاتحاد الأوروبي الامتناع عن إدانة جرائم رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان، الذي تفاخر بإيمانه بالديمقراطية غير الليبرالية (وهو مصطلح متناقض في الأساس). ففي ظل قيادة أوربان، كانت انتهاكات اتفاقيات حقوق الإنسان في معاملة اللاجئين مصحوبة بحملة شرسة ضد المجتمع المدني، وخاصة المنظمات التي تتلقى التمويل من خارج البلاد.
وبين أهداف القمع البارزة كانت جامعة أوروبا الوسطى، معقل المناقشة المفتوحة والتدريس والبحث في المجر، والتي مولها جورج سوروس. حتى أن أوربان ذهب إلى حد إحياء بعض صور معاداة السامية الأكثر بشاعة في المجر في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين (عندما كانت المجر حليفة لألمانيا النازية) لشيطنة سوروس. والعجيب أن أوربان ذاته تعلم في جامعة أكسفورد (التي أتولى رئاستها) على منحة دراسية ممولة من سوروس، كما درس هناك على المفكر الليبرالي العظيم أشعيا برلين.
وحتى مع رفض المجر بقيادة أوربان التزاماتها بموجب عضويتها في الاتحاد الأوروبي، فإنها تتلقى أكثر من 5.5 مليار يورو (6.4 مليار دولار أميركي) من الاتحاد الأوروبي كل عام، في حين تساهم بأقل من مليار يورو في الميزانية المشتركة. لماذا إذن يدفع المواطنون الأوروبيون كل هذه الأموال لحكومة تتعالى عليهم وتشبه الاتحاد الأوروبي بالاتحاد السوفييتي؟ على أقل تقدير، ينبغي للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يطبق أحكام معاهدة لشبونة التي تسمح له بتعليق بعض حقوق الدول التي تخرق قواعده وتُبدي الازدراء لمعاييره وقيمه.
الواقع أن سلوك حكومة حزب القانون والعدالة في بولندا ــ التي تُظهِر أقل اهتمام بالقانون والعدالة ــ تثير قضايا مماثلة. فالحكومة تعمل على تعديل الدستور، من أجل إحباط الضوابط والتوازنات الديمقراطية. ومن الواضح أنها تريد من القضاة أن يفعلوا ما يطلبه منهم الساسة، ولا تريد تمكين وسائل الإعلام من الإسهاب في الحديث عن ذلك الأمر. وأعتقد أن حكام الصين لن يجدوا صعوبة في فهم النهج الذي تتبناه حكومة حزب القانون والعدالة.
وتركيا ليست عضوا في الاتحاد الأوروبي بطبيعة الحال، ولن تلتحق بعضويته أبدا إذا استمرت على طريق القمع الدكتاتوري الذي سلكه الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان، وهو من كبار المعجبين بالرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن. ولكن إذا حكمنا على التسامح المتزايد من قِبَل الاتحاد الأوروبي مع الحكم غير الليبرالي، فربما يكون بعض قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي على استعداد للتفكير في إقامة علاقات أوثق مع تركيا في عهد أردوغان.
إن انحلال السياسة الخارجية على هذا النحو يهدد بتقويض ادعاء الاتحاد الأوروبي بأنه مجتمع القيم، وليس مجرد اتحاد جمركي مفخم. وكما نعلم من تجارب عشرينيات وثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، مع تسبب الانحلال في توليد المزيد من الانحلال يُصبِح العالَم مكانا متزايد الخطورة وعدم الاستقرار. والآن حان الوقت لكي تسعى أوروبا جاهدة ــ مع انضمام الولايات المتحدة إليها بعد ترك الرئيس دونالد ترمب منصبه ــ لإيجاد بوصلتنا الأخلاقية مرة أخرى.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The West has nice values. Is it not common sense to consider the practical consequences in dealing with other countries ?
It is decadent that we cannot protect the EU borders and that we are not proud of our culture anymore but embrace diversity.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Chris Patten as a neo-conservative, demanding crusades on behalf of secular democracy.
Comment Commented Paul Martin
Strange, I see the decadence of Europe rather in gay marriage and multiculturalism. Probably Chris Patten has another notion of the conditions for the very survival of people's and nations than me.
Comment Commented Jochen Klingler
As much as I would love to see Emmanuel Kant’s perpetual peace to be extended from Europe to the rest of the world, I wonder if the West really wants to be more vociferous about its values towards non-Westerners. This is not just about money because standing up more forcefully for liberalism would create (even) more conflicts with non-Western societies. And to be clear, Western electorates would hardly support such normative foreign policy.
Furthermore, it would imply some sort of interventionism and interference that weakens the very bedrock of international law (invulnerability of sovereignty and the principle of non-interference). But many European states like Germany rely on the international legal framework.
The article highlights a number of really concerning developments, none of which are new to anyone finding his or her way to Project Syndicate, but the real question is how to deal with those developments.
Comment Commented Nicolas Cornejo
The West's moral bankruptcy is as old as the West. What finished is the hipocresy. For 600 years "the west" pillaged the world, using slavery, colonization and foreign intervention as tools. Now that the world has realized that the "universal values" don't mean a thing, the west cries. Written by the last governor of Hong Kong? come on.
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
I think that most governments are driven by the same practical rules to validate themselves, in front of their power bases. You may want to take a look at U.S. President Trump. A very important difference remains that in the West people is able to express their opinion with far greater freedom, and that counts a lot.
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Chris,
The West is, in some strata of society, decadent.
But that represents only a fraction of the totality of the Western experience.
It's more like 'amoral' -- being neither moral, nor immoral. The West is amoral, but only because that is what serves its best interests. If being moral better served its interests, Western political thought would be aligned along those lines.
"Countries don't have friends, they have interests." -- Winston Churchill
Nations have taught each other over the centuries that being 'amoral' in politics is the best way to prosper. It's too bad that they didn't teach each other that the moral path is the path to the better reward!!!
"Every day, we teach others how to treat us."
We have taught every nation, how to treat our nation. Therefore, we shouldn't complain about their treatment of us.
In your opening paragraph you suggest that Europe cannot afford its generous welfare programmes, yet the European nations with the most generous welfare programs are the most successful.
Norway with a typical 2.5% unemployment rate! Always in the Top 10 in every positive metric, especially lack of corruption, per capita income, lowest crime rate per capita, debt-to-GDP, government deficits, education level, life expectancy, UN Happiness Index, SDI (Index) and in many other ways, Norway provides the largest amount of supports and receives the largest amount of gain from doing so. Only the productivity index ranking lags (a bit) coming in at 18th place in the entire world. Not bad!
"Generous welfare programs" clearly aren't the problem in Norway, nor in any of the other Scandinavian nations which have similar stats to Norway.
It's not a case of "can't afford" it's a case of 'can't afford not to' !!!
Unless a person is addicted to money (Wall Street's Gordon Gekko, "Greed is Good") there is more to life than profit. Quality of life is surely more important than counting your dividends.
_____
Liu Xiaobo was, no doubt, a well intentioned soul who saw a chance to 'Westernize' China. In his mind, this was obviously a good thing. Had he stayed in the West longer, he might have become our critic instead of China's critic!
I and many others wished him well, particularly at the beginning of his journey through life.
But it became clear that Liu did not enjoy the support of the government -- leading to one inevitable conclusion, his death in a concentration camp, prison, sanitarium, hospital, or while under house arrest.
(A boy pulling an elephant isn't going to get very far unless the elephant also wants to travel in that direction)
Sometimes, it's good enough to make a point. Then leave.
Hong Kong and Taiwan are both former Chinese provinces which left China during a time of upheaval and many decades ago British gunboats may have helped contrive that outcome.
It is natural that both jurisdictions must 'find their way back' to China, and for Western nations to try to prevent it is supreme arrogance and is provocative in the extreme.
For instance, if the Chinese Navy had taken the Isle of Wight from Britain 200 years ago, wouldn't it seem natural by now that the Chinese should return it and no longer comment on the method of its governance thenceforth? Rather obvious.
Great man that he was, I feel that Liu Xiaobo should have made his point and then continued on with his life, keeping away from protest movements. He made his point which was his to make. Prolonging it only opened him up to criticism, both fair and unfair, which took away from his pure points that he made in the beginning.
The reason we have younger generations is so that we can pass the torch to them, once we have made *our* point.
If no one deigns to take that torch, then it was only a passing fancy. But if younger people pick up that torch and run with it, then there is something to that movement.
For a movement's founder to stay on too long, it obfuscates whether there is strong support for the actual movement, or is it only a cult built around the personality of one?
So, did Liu Xiaobo succeed? Certainly. But I feel that 95% of his success was made in the first 24 months.
Did I respect Liu Xiaobo? Of course. Right or wrong, he was a person of strong convictions and determination. A person to be admired by the people and a person to be feared by governments. Which always has one result, doesn't it?
Did China benefit from Liu Xiaobo's actions? Yes. The people saw that they too could have a say in how they were governed and have more rights than the government was (then) comfortable with.
_____
Regarding your comments about Viktor Orbán, the PiS government, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vlad Putin and Donald Trump:
These people are simply the individuals that their respective citizens have chosen. A majority of voters in each country chose those people to lead.
If we criticize those leaders, we must also realize that we are criticizing every single person who voted for them (hundreds of millions of people, in total) and we must take that into account.
I enjoyed reading your fine essay. Thank you for posting it at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Michael Heng
With the benefit of hindsight, the EU might have expanded too fast and too hastily, driven by an over optimistic assessment of development down the road. The same could be said of the Euro.
Having discovered the shortcomings of EU membership regulation, what is to be done?
For starters, it is not too late for the EU to formulate rules to remove subsidies to states like Hungary and Poland who go against the democratic norms of the EU. If these countries really cannot live by EU's norms and rules, they should leave. If they fulfil the conditions again later on, they are welcome to apply again. The EU is not like the Warsaw Pact where a member left with the risk of Soviet tanks rolling down the main streets.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Chris Patten is the Chancellor of Oxford University. Has he called for an academic boycott of China? Why not? Is the answer 'money'? Or is Oxford decadent?
No country has ever had an ethical foreign policy. It has had a hypocritical policy. Why pretend otherwise? Who is fooled? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
It would be nice if US foreign policy were principled. But If you removed the shameless dominance of commercial interests, the only thing left would be an equally shameless group of alliances with maybe evn more unprincipled dictators, for purely state-power purposes. Decadent isn't really the right adjective - "unprincipled" is.
EU foreign policy isn't on the same level of significance or hypocrisy as the US's or China's, but the hypocrisy runs deep there too. Anyway, it is US and Chinese policy that counts in today's world. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
This reads like an outburst of elite self-righteousness. The author knows quite well that different civilisations can well be on different stages of development. Britain may have a legitimate stake regarding Hongkong. But beyond that it is pure arrogance.
