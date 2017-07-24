8

颓废的西方外交政策

伦敦——可以用颓废来形容现在的西方。这不仅意味着我们沉迷于欧洲福利计划的“小恩小惠”（其实我们已经难以负担相关的开销）和美国的超级碗，还意味着因为潜在的商业成本，我们越来越不愿意让公民自由和人权观来决定自己的外交政策。

以中国持不同政见者及诺贝尔和平奖得主刘晓波为例，他因为呼吁中国实行民主制度不久前在服刑11年期间死于狱中。中国政府拒绝了刘在死前几周所提出的到国外治疗癌症的请求，而他的妻子依然被软禁。

中国对待像刘这样持不同政见者的态度可以用野蛮来形容。但西方领导人仅仅发表了一些措辞谨慎的批评性的外交言论。

我只想知道近年来有多少西方领导人曾关起门来向中国官员提到刘晓波。这样的机会肯定不少，其中包括今年夏天召开的G20峰会，当时刘晓波已经濒临死亡。

但西方领导人不太可能因此正面对抗中国国家主席习近平。毕竟，当刘在2010年被授予诺贝尔奖以及被激怒的中国试图惩罚挪威时，西方并没有表达愤怒，也没有展现出与北约盟友的真正团结。

中国对香港的态度同样没有引起西方领导人的反抗。中国似乎决意违反与英国所签署的“联合声明”所规定的义务，到2047年前保持这座城市的法治体系和生活方式。中国已经开始威胁香港的司法独立、大学自治和新闻自由。但西方国家，包括英国在内，几乎没有任何反抗的企图。

西方国家为什么不愿大肆批评中国的所作所为？答案似乎是钱在作祟。

自诩为民主摇篮的希腊领袖在成长过程中大都有反对独裁军政府的经历。但希腊现金紧张的政府最近阻止欧盟在联合国对中国的人权状况提出批评，因为中国为他们提供了关键投资，尤其是来自中国远洋运输公司（英文缩写为COSCO）的投资，该公司于2016年8月完成了对希腊比雷埃夫斯港大部分股权的收购。希腊总理亚历克西斯·齐普拉斯——据称是一名敬重切·格瓦拉的激进左翼份子，他为自己的儿子取名为埃内斯托——现在已经成为中国的傀儡。

西方也越来越接近道义上的破产。欧盟继续拒绝对谋财害命的匈牙利总理欧尔班进行谴责。欧尔班曾自豪地吹嘘自己信仰“非自由民主”（非自由民主的说法本身就充满了矛盾）。在欧尔班的领导下，匈牙利不仅违反难民待遇人权公约而且镇压民间社会，尤其是那些资金来自国外的民间组织。

主要的镇压目标是中欧大学，这所大学是乔治·索罗斯出资修建的匈牙利教学、研究和公开辩论的堡垒。欧尔班甚至恢复了20世纪30年代匈牙利某些最恶毒的反犹形象（这些形象曾经是纳粹德国的盟友）以妖魔化索罗斯。但欧尔班本人曾在索罗斯奖学金的资助下在牛津大学就读（我现在担任牛津大学的校长），并曾经跟随伟大的自由思想家以赛亚·柏林学习。

即便欧尔班的匈牙利拒绝履行欧盟成员国义务，该国仍从欧洲每年收到超过55亿欧元（合64亿美元）的巨资，而仅为共同预算贡献不到10亿欧元。欧洲民众为什么要为一个无视他们并将欧盟比作苏联的政府提供那么多资金？至少，欧盟应当适用《里斯本条约》的相关条款，该条约允许欧盟暂时收回破坏其规则并藐视其标准和价值观的某些国家的权利。

波兰法律与正义党政府的行为——虽然该党对法律和正义几乎鲜有关注——提出了类似的问题。该政府正在竭尽全力修宪，目的是取消民主制衡。政府显然希望法官执行政客的命令，而且不希望媒体能够自由评论。我敢说中国的执政者能够与波兰法律与正义党产生共鸣。

土耳其当然不是欧盟成员国，而且如果它沿埃尔多安独裁镇压的道路继续走下去也永远不可能加入欧盟。雷杰普·塔伊普·埃尔多安总统非常崇拜俄国的弗拉基米尔·普京。但根据欧盟对非自由主义越来越宽容的态度判断，某些欧盟领导人可能准备考虑与埃尔多安的土耳其建立更密切的关系。

欧盟不仅是关税同盟而且是价值共同体，而外交政策上的这种堕落有可能破坏欧盟的共同价值观。正如20世纪20年代和20世纪30年代的历史所告诉我们的那样，随着颓废滋生更多颓废，世界将变得越来越危险和不稳定。欧盟是时候联合唐纳德·特朗普总统离任后的美国——再次找到我们的道德定位。