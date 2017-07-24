John Brian Shannon JUL 24, 2017

Hi Chris,



The West is, in some strata of society, decadent.

But that represents only a fraction of the totality of the Western experience.



It's more like 'amoral' -- being neither moral, nor immoral. The West is amoral, but only because that is what serves its best interests. If being moral better served its interests, Western political thought would be aligned along those lines.



"Countries don't have friends, they have interests." -- Winston Churchill



Nations have taught each other over the centuries that being 'amoral' in politics is the best way to prosper. It's too bad that they didn't teach each other that the moral path is the path to the better reward!!!



"Every day, we teach others how to treat us."



We have taught every nation, how to treat our nation. Therefore, we shouldn't complain about their treatment of us.



In your opening paragraph you suggest that Europe cannot afford its generous welfare programmes, yet the European nations with the most generous welfare programs are the most successful.



Norway with a typical 2.5% unemployment rate! Always in the Top 10 in every positive metric, especially lack of corruption, per capita income, lowest crime rate per capita, debt-to-GDP, government deficits, education level, life expectancy, UN Happiness Index, SDI (Index) and in many other ways, Norway provides the largest amount of supports and receives the largest amount of gain from doing so. Only the productivity index ranking lags (a bit) coming in at 18th place in the entire world. Not bad!



"Generous welfare programs" clearly aren't the problem in Norway, nor in any of the other Scandinavian nations which have similar stats to Norway.



It's not a case of "can't afford" it's a case of 'can't afford not to' !!!



Unless a person is addicted to money (Wall Street's Gordon Gekko, "Greed is Good") there is more to life than profit. Quality of life is surely more important than counting your dividends.

_____



Liu Xiaobo was, no doubt, a well intentioned soul who saw a chance to 'Westernize' China. In his mind, this was obviously a good thing. Had he stayed in the West longer, he might have become our critic instead of China's critic!



I and many others wished him well, particularly at the beginning of his journey through life.



But it became clear that Liu did not enjoy the support of the government -- leading to one inevitable conclusion, his death in a concentration camp, prison, sanitarium, hospital, or while under house arrest.



(A boy pulling an elephant isn't going to get very far unless the elephant also wants to travel in that direction)



Sometimes, it's good enough to make a point. Then leave.



Hong Kong and Taiwan are both former Chinese provinces which left China during a time of upheaval and many decades ago British gunboats may have helped contrive that outcome.



It is natural that both jurisdictions must 'find their way back' to China, and for Western nations to try to prevent it is supreme arrogance and is provocative in the extreme.



For instance, if the Chinese Navy had taken the Isle of Wight from Britain 200 years ago, wouldn't it seem natural by now that the Chinese should return it and no longer comment on the method of its governance thenceforth? Rather obvious.



Great man that he was, I feel that Liu Xiaobo should have made his point and then continued on with his life, keeping away from protest movements. He made his point which was his to make. Prolonging it only opened him up to criticism, both fair and unfair, which took away from his pure points that he made in the beginning.



The reason we have younger generations is so that we can pass the torch to them, once we have made *our* point.



If no one deigns to take that torch, then it was only a passing fancy. But if younger people pick up that torch and run with it, then there is something to that movement.



For a movement's founder to stay on too long, it obfuscates whether there is strong support for the actual movement, or is it only a cult built around the personality of one?



So, did Liu Xiaobo succeed? Certainly. But I feel that 95% of his success was made in the first 24 months.



Did I respect Liu Xiaobo? Of course. Right or wrong, he was a person of strong convictions and determination. A person to be admired by the people and a person to be feared by governments. Which always has one result, doesn't it?



Did China benefit from Liu Xiaobo's actions? Yes. The people saw that they too could have a say in how they were governed and have more rights than the government was (then) comfortable with.

_____



Regarding your comments about Viktor Orbán, the PiS government, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vlad Putin and Donald Trump:



These people are simply the individuals that their respective citizens have chosen. A majority of voters in each country chose those people to lead.



If we criticize those leaders, we must also realize that we are criticizing every single person who voted for them (hundreds of millions of people, in total) and we must take that into account.



I enjoyed reading your fine essay. Thank you for posting it at ProSyn.



As always, very best regards, JBS Read more