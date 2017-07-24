伦敦——可以用颓废来形容现在的西方。这不仅意味着我们沉迷于欧洲福利计划的“小恩小惠”（其实我们已经难以负担相关的开销）和美国的超级碗，还意味着因为潜在的商业成本，我们越来越不愿意让公民自由和人权观来决定自己的外交政策。
以中国持不同政见者及诺贝尔和平奖得主刘晓波为例，他因为呼吁中国实行民主制度不久前在服刑11年期间死于狱中。中国政府拒绝了刘在死前几周所提出的到国外治疗癌症的请求，而他的妻子依然被软禁。
中国对待像刘这样持不同政见者的态度可以用野蛮来形容。但西方领导人仅仅发表了一些措辞谨慎的批评性的外交言论。
我只想知道近年来有多少西方领导人曾关起门来向中国官员提到刘晓波。这样的机会肯定不少，其中包括今年夏天召开的G20峰会，当时刘晓波已经濒临死亡。
但西方领导人不太可能因此正面对抗中国国家主席习近平。毕竟，当刘在2010年被授予诺贝尔奖以及被激怒的中国试图惩罚挪威时，西方并没有表达愤怒，也没有展现出与北约盟友的真正团结。
中国对香港的态度同样没有引起西方领导人的反抗。中国似乎决意违反与英国所签署的“联合声明”所规定的义务，到2047年前保持这座城市的法治体系和生活方式。中国已经开始威胁香港的司法独立、大学自治和新闻自由。但西方国家，包括英国在内，几乎没有任何反抗的企图。
西方国家为什么不愿大肆批评中国的所作所为？答案似乎是钱在作祟。
自诩为民主摇篮的希腊领袖在成长过程中大都有反对独裁军政府的经历。但希腊现金紧张的政府最近阻止欧盟在联合国对中国的人权状况提出批评，因为中国为他们提供了关键投资，尤其是来自中国远洋运输公司（英文缩写为COSCO）的投资，该公司于2016年8月完成了对希腊比雷埃夫斯港大部分股权的收购。希腊总理亚历克西斯·齐普拉斯——据称是一名敬重切·格瓦拉的激进左翼份子，他为自己的儿子取名为埃内斯托——现在已经成为中国的傀儡。
西方也越来越接近道义上的破产。欧盟继续拒绝对谋财害命的匈牙利总理欧尔班进行谴责。欧尔班曾自豪地吹嘘自己信仰“非自由民主”（非自由民主的说法本身就充满了矛盾）。在欧尔班的领导下，匈牙利不仅违反难民待遇人权公约而且镇压民间社会，尤其是那些资金来自国外的民间组织。
主要的镇压目标是中欧大学，这所大学是乔治·索罗斯出资修建的匈牙利教学、研究和公开辩论的堡垒。欧尔班甚至恢复了20世纪30年代匈牙利某些最恶毒的反犹形象（这些形象曾经是纳粹德国的盟友）以妖魔化索罗斯。但欧尔班本人曾在索罗斯奖学金的资助下在牛津大学就读（我现在担任牛津大学的校长），并曾经跟随伟大的自由思想家以赛亚·柏林学习。
即便欧尔班的匈牙利拒绝履行欧盟成员国义务，该国仍从欧洲每年收到超过55亿欧元（合64亿美元）的巨资，而仅为共同预算贡献不到10亿欧元。欧洲民众为什么要为一个无视他们并将欧盟比作苏联的政府提供那么多资金？至少，欧盟应当适用《里斯本条约》的相关条款，该条约允许欧盟暂时收回破坏其规则并藐视其标准和价值观的某些国家的权利。
波兰法律与正义党政府的行为——虽然该党对法律和正义几乎鲜有关注——提出了类似的问题。该政府正在竭尽全力修宪，目的是取消民主制衡。政府显然希望法官执行政客的命令，而且不希望媒体能够自由评论。我敢说中国的执政者能够与波兰法律与正义党产生共鸣。
土耳其当然不是欧盟成员国，而且如果它沿埃尔多安独裁镇压的道路继续走下去也永远不可能加入欧盟。雷杰普·塔伊普·埃尔多安总统非常崇拜俄国的弗拉基米尔·普京。但根据欧盟对非自由主义越来越宽容的态度判断，某些欧盟领导人可能准备考虑与埃尔多安的土耳其建立更密切的关系。
欧盟不仅是关税同盟而且是价值共同体，而外交政策上的这种堕落有可能破坏欧盟的共同价值观。正如20世纪20年代和20世纪30年代的历史所告诉我们的那样，随着颓废滋生更多颓废，世界将变得越来越危险和不稳定。欧盟是时候联合唐纳德·特朗普总统离任后的美国——再次找到我们的道德定位。
Comment Commented Paul Martin
Strange, I see the decadence of Europe rather in gay marriage and multiculturalism. Probably Chris Patten has another notion of the conditions for the very survival of people's and nations than me. Read more
Comment Commented Nicolas Cornejo
The West's moral bankruptcy is as old as the West. What finished is the hipocresy. For 600 years "the west" pillaged the world, using slavery, colonization and foreign intervention as tools. Now that the world has realized that the "universal values" don't mean a thing, the west cries. Written by the last governor of Hong Kong? come on. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
I think that most governments are driven by the same practical rules to validate themselves, in front of their power bases. You may want to take a look at U.S. President Trump. A very important difference remains that in the West people is able to express their opinion with far greater freedom, and that counts a lot. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Chris,
The West is, in some strata of society, decadent.
But that represents only a fraction of the totality of the Western experience.
It's more like 'amoral' -- being neither moral, nor immoral. The West is amoral, but only because that is what serves its best interests. If being moral better served its interests, Western political thought would be aligned along those lines.
"Countries don't have friends, they have interests." -- Winston Churchill
Nations have taught each other over the centuries that being 'amoral' in politics is the best way to prosper. It's too bad that they didn't teach each other that the moral path is the path to the better reward!!!
"Every day, we teach others how to treat us."
We have taught every nation, how to treat our nation. Therefore, we shouldn't complain about their treatment of us.
In your opening paragraph you suggest that Europe cannot afford its generous welfare programmes, yet the European nations with the most generous welfare programs are the most successful.
Norway with a typical 2.5% unemployment rate! Always in the Top 10 in every positive metric, especially lack of corruption, per capita income, lowest crime rate per capita, debt-to-GDP, government deficits, education level, life expectancy, UN Happiness Index, SDI (Index) and in many other ways, Norway provides the largest amount of supports and receives the largest amount of gain from doing so. Only the productivity index ranking lags (a bit) coming in at 18th place in the entire world. Not bad!
"Generous welfare programs" clearly aren't the problem in Norway, nor in any of the other Scandinavian nations which have similar stats to Norway.
It's not a case of "can't afford" it's a case of 'can't afford not to' !!!
Unless a person is addicted to money (Wall Street's Gordon Gekko, "Greed is Good") there is more to life than profit. Quality of life is surely more important than counting your dividends.
_____
Liu Xiaobo was, no doubt, a well intentioned soul who saw a chance to 'Westernize' China. In his mind, this was obviously a good thing. Had he stayed in the West longer, he might have become our critic instead of China's critic!
I and many others wished him well, particularly at the beginning of his journey through life.
But it became clear that Liu did not enjoy the support of the government -- leading to one inevitable conclusion, his death in a concentration camp, prison, sanitarium, hospital, or while under house arrest.
(A boy pulling an elephant isn't going to get very far unless the elephant also wants to travel in that direction)
Sometimes, it's good enough to make a point. Then leave.
Hong Kong and Taiwan are both former Chinese provinces which left China during a time of upheaval and many decades ago British gunboats may have helped contrive that outcome.
It is natural that both jurisdictions must 'find their way back' to China, and for Western nations to try to prevent it is supreme arrogance and is provocative in the extreme.
For instance, if the Chinese Navy had taken the Isle of Wight from Britain 200 years ago, wouldn't it seem natural by now that the Chinese should return it and no longer comment on the method of its governance thenceforth? Rather obvious.
Great man that he was, I feel that Liu Xiaobo should have made his point and then continued on with his life, keeping away from protest movements. He made his point which was his to make. Prolonging it only opened him up to criticism, both fair and unfair, which took away from his pure points that he made in the beginning.
The reason we have younger generations is so that we can pass the torch to them, once we have made *our* point.
If no one deigns to take that torch, then it was only a passing fancy. But if younger people pick up that torch and run with it, then there is something to that movement.
For a movement's founder to stay on too long, it obfuscates whether there is strong support for the actual movement, or is it only a cult built around the personality of one?
So, did Liu Xiaobo succeed? Certainly. But I feel that 95% of his success was made in the first 24 months.
Did I respect Liu Xiaobo? Of course. Right or wrong, he was a person of strong convictions and determination. A person to be admired by the people and a person to be feared by governments. Which always has one result, doesn't it?
Did China benefit from Liu Xiaobo's actions? Yes. The people saw that they too could have a say in how they were governed and have more rights than the government was (then) comfortable with.
_____
Regarding your comments about Viktor Orbán, the PiS government, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vlad Putin and Donald Trump:
These people are simply the individuals that their respective citizens have chosen. A majority of voters in each country chose those people to lead.
If we criticize those leaders, we must also realize that we are criticizing every single person who voted for them (hundreds of millions of people, in total) and we must take that into account.
I enjoyed reading your fine essay. Thank you for posting it at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Michael Heng
With the benefit of hindsight, the EU might have expanded too fast and too hastily, driven by an over optimistic assessment of development down the road. The same could be said of the Euro.
Having discovered the shortcomings of EU membership regulation, what is to be done?
For starters, it is not too late for the EU to formulate rules to remove subsidies to states like Hungary and Poland who go against the democratic norms of the EU. If these countries really cannot live by EU's norms and rules, they should leave. If they fulfil the conditions again later on, they are welcome to apply again. The EU is not like the Warsaw Pact where a member left with the risk of Soviet tanks rolling down the main streets.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Chris Patten is the Chancellor of Oxford University. Has he called for an academic boycott of China? Why not? Is the answer 'money'? Or is Oxford decadent?
No country has ever had an ethical foreign policy. It has had a hypocritical policy. Why pretend otherwise? Who is fooled? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
It would be nice if US foreign policy were principled. But If you removed the shameless dominance of commercial interests, the only thing left would be an equally shameless group of alliances with maybe evn more unprincipled dictators, for purely state-power purposes. Decadent isn't really the right adjective - "unprincipled" is.
EU foreign policy isn't on the same level of significance or hypocrisy as the US's or China's, but the hypocrisy runs deep there too. Anyway, it is US and Chinese policy that counts in today's world. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
This reads like an outburst of elite self-righteousness. The author knows quite well that different civilisations can well be on different stages of development. Britain may have a legitimate stake regarding Hongkong. But beyond that it is pure arrogance. Read more
