Will US Inflation Lead to Recession?

Perhaps it's now time for the US Treasury, not the US Fed, to steal the limelight of the US economic stage.

---

If

(i) the US consumers' willingness and ability to spend declines too quickly,

(ii) their (real) savings also fall quickly long after the tapering of the government's free-money distribution in early 2020 (or their debts keep rising quickly),

(iii) the consumers' real wages are also falling due to accelerating inflation,

(iv) the US corporations invest less in the real economy,

(v) the US current account runs into deeper and deeper deficits as a result of the persistent strengthening of the US dollar against most other currencies,

then the country's central and local governments, the public sector, should and can deficit-spend more in response, to replenish the falling and deficient aggregate demand of the country's private sector, to help prevent the quick decline of the country's total aggregate demand, and so prevent potential recession from being realizing in the country in the foreseeable future.

---

Considering the still-high inflation rates prevailing in the country, the US government should issue new bills and treasuries to absorb the extra private savings, and spend the raised funds productively in the real economy, like propping up the country's rather outdated infrastructure system, or broadening R&D spending.

This time, the Fed should stay behind the curtain, and should no longer accommodate the Treasury's increased deficit spending through new QEs (aka new money printing), so as not to exacerbate the problem of inflation in the country.

---