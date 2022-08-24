What Are the West’s Strategic Goals in the Ukraine War?

"But the West should have recognized that developing countries’ response to the war reflected OLD and deep-seated reflexes – namely, the bitter collective memory of European colonialism and recollections of the Soviet Union’s support for many of these countries during the struggle for independence."

This comment fully reflects the Western view that Western colonialism is in the past, and that Western democratic values are benevolent to all peoples of the world. Unfortunately, this is not how the rest of the world views the West. Many of these countries still suffer from the consequences of the borders randomly drawn by Western colonial powers. Their countries' infrastructure non-existent after centuries of colonial exploitation. Modern Western imperialism, abetted by post-war institutions shaped by the Western powers, continues to exert its claws over the "global south". Western commercial interests continue to exploit labour and natural resources in developing countries, aided by military coercion or political subterfuge. Just ask yourself how much a coffee farmer gets paid and how much profit Western companies make from the coffee, and this is just a microcosm of the system. The West profits enormously by sustaining autocratic rulers (often hand-picked by Western powers) in developing countries. This gives the lie to their evangelistic proclamations about democracy. People in the "global south" understand that Westerners are basically racist (they don't need Donald Trump to tell them), and they will always be treated as inferiors. They will never get a fair deal from the so called "rule-based international order", because these rules were made by the West to benefit themselves. If they are ever forced to choose, they will choose Russia/China over the West, for the simple reason that any shakeup of the current system can't make things any worse for them, and quite possible a lot better.