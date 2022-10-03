A Shocking Ten Days for the UK

The concept of Impossible Trinity in international macroeconomics says that a country can only have two out of the following three options,

(i) free capital movement (absence of capital controls),

(ii) an independent monetary policy,

(iii) a fixed exchange rate.

In most of the time period before, and during, the shocking ten days, Britain, like the US and many Euro-using countries in the EU, has chosen (i) and (ii), by forsaking (iii).

It seems that, during non-war peaceful times, only today's most advanced DM countries are able to safely choose this (i)+(ii) combination.

---

Unlike the US, which has a global hegemon currency that is the US dollar, Britain in the recent past has had to suffer more in the form of a much bigger extent of depreciation of her own currency, the Pound, in the global FX market, during war-time, especially when the battlefield is also near her own country, and when (i) is still chosen by her.

Britain's recent pound predicament, a big and unusual drop of the currency to almost parity with the stronger and stronger US dollar, has also been aggravated by her lack of imposition of a certain degree of capital control in her country.

---

The latest drop of the Euro to below parity with the US dollar can be similarly explained.

Note that the current continued relative strength of Russia's gas-ruble in the global FX market is also strongly supported by Russia's imposition of very strict capital control in her country during her ongoing military conflicts with Ukraine, even though her capital control has recently been relaxed.

Other Asian countries during the Ukraine War, including China, allow their currencies to keep depreciating rather massively against the much strengthening US dollar, and so the Asian Financial Crisis of the late 1990s will not be repeated this time, because their accumulated relatively massive FX reserves will no longer run out as quickly and destructively as in the late 1990s, even though many of those Asian countries are still suffering from their now much bigger US-dollar-denominated external debts following the non-trivial depreciations of their own currencies vis-a-vis the US dollar.

China, always with the help of her traditional rather strict capital control, has been able to artificially manipulate and therefore control the degree of devaluation of her yuan against the US dollar in the past months, to suit her own macroeconomy.

---