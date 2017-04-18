埃尔多安的得不偿失的胜利？

Melih Erdoğmuş APR 19, 2017

A clear-cut? It's disappointing to see that the author just ignored that 48.58% of the voters ''voted'' no. Despite of all those rigged movements acted by Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, he must have been disappointed to see that there was only a majority of 51.42% that voted yes on Sunday. As it's been mentioned by the author as well, after all those tension-included movements in the Netherlands, it's surpisingly awkward to see the Turks living in the European countries such as Germany, Austria and the Netherlands voted yes despite of the annoying movements of the AKP to turn the politics around the table in order to be so-called victims of the subject matter. The judiciary’s already-fragile independence system which we could barely see that the actual justice has been on duty for the last 15 years in now smashed to the ground by the desires of one individual and millions to grant it in the first place. The unstoppable increase on the rate of the US Dollar for the last 3 years is now a serious threat for the state's fragile economic movements. Another fact to be worried about is that there were millions of people who had no idea about what they were going to vote even though all those campaings done by the led-law consultants in Turkey but, they were still on track to believe so-called and would-be decent system that had a heavy campaign on the national broadcasting channel of Turkey, TRT1, which is financially supported by the taxes collected by each of every citizen of the Republic of Turkey. What I believe is that a group of people at amount of 48.58% is enough to shake him just the like that way we saw him while going on the stage on Sunday. Read more