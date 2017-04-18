埃尔多安的得不偿失的胜利？

伊斯坦布尔—当土耳其选民在复活节走向第18次修宪公投的投票箱时，他们早已有了明确的选择。此前，修宪方案已经获得国民大会批准。“赞成”的投票结果将改变土耳其政治制度，开启土耳其历史的新纪元。持续了一个多世纪的议会制将让位给为现任埃尔多安量身定制的土耳其特色的总统制。
土耳其在修改宪法方面“经验”丰富，因此，大部分法律专家认为这次选民们以微弱多数支持的修宪绝对是一次倒退。这部宪法的起草者对150年以来的土耳其历史视而不见，更不用说自由民主的最基本的教训了。
新制度将从2019年议会和总统选举后开始实行，它废除了总理，行政权力全部集中在同时身为政党领袖的总统手中。国民大会——土耳其共和国的国体——将失去许多权力，其制衡总统的能力将严重削弱，因为总统可以随时解散国民大会。
此外，法官任命制度的改变将让总统同时获得司法机关的决定权。土耳其已然摇摇欲坠的司法独立将进一步被削弱，权力分割将变得毫无意义。
尽管公投所涉意义巨大——它意味着抛弃土耳其共和国长期以来的政治框架——但在投票之前完全没有严肃或充分的争论，自去年7月的未遂政变以来，埃尔多安便一直宣布土耳其处于紧急状态。而在土耳其正在经历重大政治变革的同时，埃尔多安还将推动一场旨在清除可以追溯到奥斯曼帝国末期的西方化遗产的社会变革。
修宪在经历了一系列昏聩、扭曲和诽谤的运作后得到批准。反对者被控与恐怖分子勾结，西方官员（特别是欧盟领导人）被公开攻击。但领导这场运动的埃尔多安却对其修宪计划的细节避而不谈，只是承诺它将让土耳其更加伟大。
在修宪运作期间，埃尔多安几乎垄断了整个国家机器——包括各省首脑和大部分国家和地方官僚机构——让它们为自己服务。政府用经济激励和国家补贴收买土耳其各界，亲政府媒体也被充分动员起来，用荒谬可笑的煽动性一边倒的报道支持修宪运动。其他大部分媒体选择或被迫进行不痛不痒的报道。
除了这场国家领导的运动，“反对”阵营还至少受到了200次记录在案的攻击，其中不乏暴力攻击。多名库尔德政党人民民主党（HDP）成员——包括两位联职主席、其他党干部和大量地方官员——在去年11月后被投入监狱。
投票当天，土耳其最高选举委员会做出了一项争议裁决。这项裁决——关于是否可以接受背面没有官方戳记的投票箱——突显出人们对投票合规性的质疑，也给投票结果的合法性蒙上了一层阴影。对投票结果合法性存在强烈的质疑，但徒劳无用。总而言之，欧安组织的选举观察员指出，这场修宪运动和投票从既有国际标准看，是远远不合格的。
尽管如此，埃尔多安的险胜可能得不偿失，因为土耳其已经几近分裂。反对票集中在土耳其的经济枢纽地区（如西部和沿海地区）、以库尔德人为主的东南部，以及最大的两个城市伊斯坦布尔和首都安卡拉。在对土耳其经济最重要的20个城市中，有13个城市的选民（占总国民收入的62%）压倒性地反对宪法改革。此外，这些城市贡献了土耳其经济和文化产出的大部分，因此他们也代表了土耳其教育程度最高的群体。
相反，支持阵营几乎全部是土耳其教育程度最低、经济上无关紧要的农村、狭隘和保守的省份。这与此前让埃尔多安取得巨大的政治成功的前瞻性日程截然相反。很有说明意义的是——不管在象征意义还是在经济意义上——修宪反对派控制着伊斯坦布尔，而埃尔多安正是凭借着1994年在该市市长选举中胜出步入全国政治舞台的。
埃尔多安显然被如此接近的公投结果——及其背后的支持率崩溃——所震惊。但是，作为安卡拉政治游戏大师，埃尔多安将竭力掌控大局并坚持当前道路——依靠国内政治极化甚至大胆地出击境外。他没有表现出将尽力调和土耳其紧张局面的迹象。相反，他暗示他将重新引入死刑——这一举动将让土耳其无法加入欧盟。
公投的结果几乎肯定将加剧自7月未遂政变以来土耳其所面临的国内和国际挑战。好消息是修宪反对派所表现出来的强势，以及他们通过非常规媒体（alternative media）和微组织（micro-organizations）——即使承受着胁迫的压力——进行动员的能力，表明土耳其公民社会仍然生机勃勃。
但这只是开始。希望阻止土耳其跌入民选极权主义陷阱的人必须从现在开始打造新的政治空间和其他领导选择。若非如此，埃尔多安将赢得2019年总统选举——并迅速地使用他新扩张的权力，使自己更加难以挑战。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
My advice to the professor who wrote this would be to get out of Turkey as soon as possible. Not only do I think this will have a significant negative impact on the Turkish economy, I also think that dissidents such as the professor will be at risk of arrest. Read more
Comment Commented Melih Erdoğmuş
A clear-cut? It's disappointing to see that the author just ignored that 48.58% of the voters ''voted'' no. Despite of all those rigged movements acted by Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, he must have been disappointed to see that there was only a majority of 51.42% that voted yes on Sunday. As it's been mentioned by the author as well, after all those tension-included movements in the Netherlands, it's surpisingly awkward to see the Turks living in the European countries such as Germany, Austria and the Netherlands voted yes despite of the annoying movements of the AKP to turn the politics around the table in order to be so-called victims of the subject matter. The judiciary’s already-fragile independence system which we could barely see that the actual justice has been on duty for the last 15 years in now smashed to the ground by the desires of one individual and millions to grant it in the first place. The unstoppable increase on the rate of the US Dollar for the last 3 years is now a serious threat for the state's fragile economic movements. Another fact to be worried about is that there were millions of people who had no idea about what they were going to vote even though all those campaings done by the led-law consultants in Turkey but, they were still on track to believe so-called and would-be decent system that had a heavy campaign on the national broadcasting channel of Turkey, TRT1, which is financially supported by the taxes collected by each of every citizen of the Republic of Turkey. What I believe is that a group of people at amount of 48.58% is enough to shake him just the like that way we saw him while going on the stage on Sunday. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
It is worth noting that Turks with the strongest experience with Parliamentary democracy, tended to vote Yes in this referendum. The European numbers vary, but lean strongly towards Yes. Overall, the external vote was 831,208 for Yes and 575,365 for No. Turks in Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Denmark, France, Germany, Kosovo, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and Norway, all voted Yes. Turks in Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, The Ukraine and the UK voted No. Of course, the countries with the largest Turkish populations (in Europe) voted Yes. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Turks in Europe stay (in Europe) for a variety of historical, economic, and welfare related reasons. Of course, they have seen how well (poorly) European parliamentary systems are functioning. That said, the single biggest factor is probably the growing estrangement between Europe and Turkey. Europe and the ottoman Empire were at war off and on for centuries. The current conflict is (in part) a extension and continuation of the old one. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
One can interpret the fact that Turks living in Europe voted for this in different ways.
For example, it could be interpreted as a rejection of the governing systems in their new place of abode. However, if that were the case then it would make no sense for them to live in Europe when they could move back to Turkey.
Another possible interpretation is that they didn't care about the impact on those who still live in Turkey because they don't live there and they don't have to live with the consequences of their vote.
Yet another possible interpretation is that they were angry at those currently living in Turkey and wanted to make the lives of those living in Turkey worse.
I would have loved to have seen the results of the vote by Turks in Europe if they had been told in advance of the vote that all Turks would be deported if the "yes" vote won. Read more
Comment Commented ferdinand van Dieten
Did Erdogan win ? see this statistical analysis of probable fraud: https://erikmeyersson.com/2017/04/17/the-curious-case-of-the-vanishing-never-akpers-in-southeastern-turkey/ Read more
Featured
The Coming French Revolution
Zaki Laïdi explains why France's political system is on the verge of a fundamental transformation.
The Second Year of Europe
Richard N. Haass is confident that the continent's future will be mostly determined from within, beginning in France.
Donald Trump’s Unexamined Life
Steven Nadler applies a lesson from Plato to a US president who is utterly lacking in self-awareness.
PS authors in concise videos
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.