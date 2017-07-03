9

احتواء خطر ترامب في أوروبا

بروكسل - من الواضح أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ليس قائدا للعالم الحر. ووفقا لدراسة جديدة لمركز أبحاث بيو ، فهو لا يحظى بشعبية كبيرة في معظم البلدان، وقد أضر بالفعل بسمعة الولايات المتحدة.

ويرى مركز بيو أن ثلاثة أرباع العالم لا يثقون في ترامب، الذي تعد شعبيته في معظم الدول حاليا أقل من جورج بوش عندما غادر منصبه. وعند ذلك الوقت، كان بوش قد غزا العراق وترأس بداية الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008. حتى في كندا المجاورة، أعرب 22٪ فقط من الذين شملهم الاستطلاع عن ثقتهم في ترامب.

وتعد المشاعر تجاه ترامب أكثر سلبية في أوروبا الغربية. وفي ألمانيا، 6٪ فقط من المستطلعين يعتقدون أنه مؤهل للبقاء في منصبه الحالي، و 91٪ يعتبرونه مغرور. وبالمثل، فإن 89٪ من المستطلعين في المملكة المتحدة يعتقدون أن ترامب مغرور، ولا يزال 50٪ فقط يعتقدون أن الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة لديهما علاقة خاصة الآن منذ توليه المنصب. وقد يساعد ذلك على تفسير سبب تأجيل زيارة ترامب الرسمية إلى المملكة المتحدة إلى أجل غير مسمى.

إن البلدان التي تتمتع بدعم ترامب بشكل كبير هي بولندا (73٪ يرون الولايات المتحدة بشكل إيجابي) والمجر (63٪)، والتي تقودها على حد سواء حكومات يمينية شعبوية. ووصف وزير الدفاع البولندي بالفعل زيارة ترامب المقررة إلى وارسو هذا الأسبوع بأنها "حدث هائل" و "نجاح كبير" لحكومة حزب القانون والعدالة التي استمرت في الغضب ضد المفوضية الأوروبية وانفصال حلفاء بولندا الأوربيين.

وبموجب هذا النظام، ظلت بولندا تنحرف باٍطراد نحو الاستبداد وأصبحت معزولة بشكل متزايد داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي. لذلك، ليس من المستغرب أن يريد ترامب زيارة البلاد. بعد كل شيء، هذا هو الرئيس الذي خاض حملة تحت الشعار القومي "أمريكا أولا" ، وراهن على الشعبوية المتطرفة الفرنسية مارين لو بين، وأشاد بنتيجة الاستفتاء بخروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي، كما فكر أنه على بلدان أخرى أن تحذو حذو خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ونظرا لسجله، فإن ترامب سيحاول بلا شك تعميق الانقسامات الداخلية للاتحاد الأوروبي، من خلال لعب الجناح الشرقي ضد أعضائه الغربيين. إن الحكومتين المجرية والبولندية حريصتان على المضي قدما بمشاريعهما "الديمقراطية غير الليبرالية". ويمكننا أن نتوقع أن يؤيد رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان والحاكم الفعلي غير المنتخب لبولندا، جاروساو كاكزينسكي، تعصب ترامب. ربما في الواقع، سوف يستمتعون بالأمر.

كما أن خطاب ترامب المبسط وكرهه للأجانب سيجد أيضا جمهورا متعاطفا بين البولنديين والهنغاريين الذين يخشون الهجرة الواسعة النطاق. وفي السنوات الأخيرة، تمت تعبئة مساحات كبيرة من الناخبين في أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية من خلال الخطابات الشعبية، ورفضت حكومات المنطقة التعاون مع الاستجابة الجماعية للاتحاد الأوروبي لأزمة اللاجئين. في حين تشير استطلاعات الرأي إلى أن الناخبين الأوروبيين الغربيين سيدعمون من جديد التكامل الأوروبي والمصلحين المؤيدين لأوروبا، إلا أن هذا المزاج الإيجابي لم يصل بعد إلى أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية، حيث لا تزال الشكوك تجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي قوية.

لسوء الحظ، فإن البيئة السياسية في أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية مثالية للشعبويين الذين يرفضون المشاركة البناءة في المشروع الأوروبي. وبالنظر إلى هذا، واٍلى الخطر الحقيقي الذي يمكن أن تواجهه بلدان أخرى في الخروج من الكتلة، يجب ألا يسمح لترامب بزيادة الانقسامات القائمة. ويجب على أوروبا الوسطى أن تدرك أن الانتقال إلى محيط أوروبا سيضر بمصالحها الحيوية، من خلال تقويض قدرتها على التأثير على مستقبل القارة. والأمر متروك لهذه البلدان للتوصل إلى حل توفيقي يتيح لها مواصلة المشاركة في السياسات المشتركة والتأثير عليها.

لن يستفيد أحد من أوروبا المقسمة أكثر من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الذي يسعى منذ فترة طويلة إلى تعطيل الاتحاد الأوروبي بمحاولته زعزعة استقرار البلدان الموجودة على هامشها الشرقي. ولهذا السبب، تحتاج المفوضية الأوروبية والمجلس الأوروبي والحكومات الفرنسية والألمانية إلى استخدام جميع الوسائل المتاحة لها لضمان الحفاظ على سيادة القانون في أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية.

وفي الوقت نفسه، يجب على المفوضية الأوروبية والحكومات الرائدة في الدول الأعضاء أن تدعم أولئك في بلدان وسط وشرق أوروبا الذين لا يزالون يؤيدون ويدافعون عن المثل العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي. نحن بحاجة إلى تغيير الرأي العام وبناء الجسور في مجالات السياسة التي تعمل حاليا على خلق الانقسامات، بما في ذلك الهجرة، ونشر العمال من بلد إلى آخر داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، وسياسة الطاقة.

وفيما يتعلق بآخر هذه القضايا، يحتاج الاتحاد الأوروبي على وجه الاستعجال إلى إنشاء اتحاد حقيقي للطاقة للحد من اعتماده على الخارج، والبلدان المعادية بشكل متزايد، على الأقل روسيا. كما علينا أن نطور اتحادا دفاعيا أوروبيا موثوقا به داخل حلف شمال الأطلسي، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن يعزز التعاون عبر الاتحاد الأوروبي ويخفف المخاوف الأمنية للدول الأعضاء الشرقية.

DONATE NOW

داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، هناك مجال للتوصل إلى حل وسط بشأن كل هذه القضايا. وإذا استطعنا إيجاد أرضية مشتركة، يمكننا أن نبدأ في إعادة جمهور أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية مرة أخرى. ليس من مصلحة أحد - باستثناء طبعا بوتين - السماح بإبعاد أي دول أعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو إخراجها.

الآن يعود الأمر إلى قادة أوروبا وأعضاء إدارة ترامب الأكثر مسؤولية، مثل وزير الدفاع جيمس ماتيس، لمنع الرئيس الأمريكي من إلحاق أي أضرار بالاتحاد الأوروبي. إن القيام بخلاف ذلك سيؤدي إلى  خطر إضعاف التحالف الغربي الذي يتوقف عليه الاستقرار والنظام العالميين.