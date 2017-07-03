احتواء خطر ترامب في أوروبا

بروكسل - من الواضح أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ليس قائدا للعالم الحر. ووفقا لدراسة جديدة لمركز أبحاث بيو ، فهو لا يحظى بشعبية كبيرة في معظم البلدان، وقد أضر بالفعل بسمعة الولايات المتحدة.
ويرى مركز بيو أن ثلاثة أرباع العالم لا يثقون في ترامب، الذي تعد شعبيته في معظم الدول حاليا أقل من جورج بوش عندما غادر منصبه. وعند ذلك الوقت، كان بوش قد غزا العراق وترأس بداية الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008. حتى في كندا المجاورة، أعرب 22٪ فقط من الذين شملهم الاستطلاع عن ثقتهم في ترامب.
وتعد المشاعر تجاه ترامب أكثر سلبية في أوروبا الغربية. وفي ألمانيا، 6٪ فقط من المستطلعين يعتقدون أنه مؤهل للبقاء في منصبه الحالي، و 91٪ يعتبرونه مغرور. وبالمثل، فإن 89٪ من المستطلعين في المملكة المتحدة يعتقدون أن ترامب مغرور، ولا يزال 50٪ فقط يعتقدون أن الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة لديهما علاقة خاصة الآن منذ توليه المنصب. وقد يساعد ذلك على تفسير سبب تأجيل زيارة ترامب الرسمية إلى المملكة المتحدة إلى أجل غير مسمى.
إن البلدان التي تتمتع بدعم ترامب بشكل كبير هي بولندا (73٪ يرون الولايات المتحدة بشكل إيجابي) والمجر (63٪)، والتي تقودها على حد سواء حكومات يمينية شعبوية. ووصف وزير الدفاع البولندي بالفعل زيارة ترامب المقررة إلى وارسو هذا الأسبوع بأنها "حدث هائل" و "نجاح كبير" لحكومة حزب القانون والعدالة التي استمرت في الغضب ضد المفوضية الأوروبية وانفصال حلفاء بولندا الأوربيين.
وبموجب هذا النظام، ظلت بولندا تنحرف باٍطراد نحو الاستبداد وأصبحت معزولة بشكل متزايد داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي. لذلك، ليس من المستغرب أن يريد ترامب زيارة البلاد. بعد كل شيء، هذا هو الرئيس الذي خاض حملة تحت الشعار القومي "أمريكا أولا" ، وراهن على الشعبوية المتطرفة الفرنسية مارين لو بين، وأشاد بنتيجة الاستفتاء بخروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي، كما فكر أنه على بلدان أخرى أن تحذو حذو خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
ونظرا لسجله، فإن ترامب سيحاول بلا شك تعميق الانقسامات الداخلية للاتحاد الأوروبي، من خلال لعب الجناح الشرقي ضد أعضائه الغربيين. إن الحكومتين المجرية والبولندية حريصتان على المضي قدما بمشاريعهما "الديمقراطية غير الليبرالية". ويمكننا أن نتوقع أن يؤيد رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان والحاكم الفعلي غير المنتخب لبولندا، جاروساو كاكزينسكي، تعصب ترامب. ربما في الواقع، سوف يستمتعون بالأمر.
كما أن خطاب ترامب المبسط وكرهه للأجانب سيجد أيضا جمهورا متعاطفا بين البولنديين والهنغاريين الذين يخشون الهجرة الواسعة النطاق. وفي السنوات الأخيرة، تمت تعبئة مساحات كبيرة من الناخبين في أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية من خلال الخطابات الشعبية، ورفضت حكومات المنطقة التعاون مع الاستجابة الجماعية للاتحاد الأوروبي لأزمة اللاجئين. في حين تشير استطلاعات الرأي إلى أن الناخبين الأوروبيين الغربيين سيدعمون من جديد التكامل الأوروبي والمصلحين المؤيدين لأوروبا، إلا أن هذا المزاج الإيجابي لم يصل بعد إلى أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية، حيث لا تزال الشكوك تجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي قوية.
لسوء الحظ، فإن البيئة السياسية في أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية مثالية للشعبويين الذين يرفضون المشاركة البناءة في المشروع الأوروبي. وبالنظر إلى هذا، واٍلى الخطر الحقيقي الذي يمكن أن تواجهه بلدان أخرى في الخروج من الكتلة، يجب ألا يسمح لترامب بزيادة الانقسامات القائمة. ويجب على أوروبا الوسطى أن تدرك أن الانتقال إلى محيط أوروبا سيضر بمصالحها الحيوية، من خلال تقويض قدرتها على التأثير على مستقبل القارة. والأمر متروك لهذه البلدان للتوصل إلى حل توفيقي يتيح لها مواصلة المشاركة في السياسات المشتركة والتأثير عليها.
لن يستفيد أحد من أوروبا المقسمة أكثر من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الذي يسعى منذ فترة طويلة إلى تعطيل الاتحاد الأوروبي بمحاولته زعزعة استقرار البلدان الموجودة على هامشها الشرقي. ولهذا السبب، تحتاج المفوضية الأوروبية والمجلس الأوروبي والحكومات الفرنسية والألمانية إلى استخدام جميع الوسائل المتاحة لها لضمان الحفاظ على سيادة القانون في أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية.
وفي الوقت نفسه، يجب على المفوضية الأوروبية والحكومات الرائدة في الدول الأعضاء أن تدعم أولئك في بلدان وسط وشرق أوروبا الذين لا يزالون يؤيدون ويدافعون عن المثل العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي. نحن بحاجة إلى تغيير الرأي العام وبناء الجسور في مجالات السياسة التي تعمل حاليا على خلق الانقسامات، بما في ذلك الهجرة، ونشر العمال من بلد إلى آخر داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، وسياسة الطاقة.
وفيما يتعلق بآخر هذه القضايا، يحتاج الاتحاد الأوروبي على وجه الاستعجال إلى إنشاء اتحاد حقيقي للطاقة للحد من اعتماده على الخارج، والبلدان المعادية بشكل متزايد، على الأقل روسيا. كما علينا أن نطور اتحادا دفاعيا أوروبيا موثوقا به داخل حلف شمال الأطلسي، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن يعزز التعاون عبر الاتحاد الأوروبي ويخفف المخاوف الأمنية للدول الأعضاء الشرقية.
داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، هناك مجال للتوصل إلى حل وسط بشأن كل هذه القضايا. وإذا استطعنا إيجاد أرضية مشتركة، يمكننا أن نبدأ في إعادة جمهور أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية مرة أخرى. ليس من مصلحة أحد - باستثناء طبعا بوتين - السماح بإبعاد أي دول أعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو إخراجها.
الآن يعود الأمر إلى قادة أوروبا وأعضاء إدارة ترامب الأكثر مسؤولية، مثل وزير الدفاع جيمس ماتيس، لمنع الرئيس الأمريكي من إلحاق أي أضرار بالاتحاد الأوروبي. إن القيام بخلاف ذلك سيؤدي إلى خطر إضعاف التحالف الغربي الذي يتوقف عليه الاستقرار والنظام العالميين.
Comment Commented Jacob jacob.bech.andersen1@gmail.com
The United States is not trying to harm the EU; rather, the EU is harming the EU, including by trying to force the Central European Member States to participate in a refugee relocation schemes that they so clearly wishes to stand apart from (something which is actually true for most of the Western European Member States as well). Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Guy Verhofstadt fears that Trump's visit to Poland this week will only stoke anti-EU sentiments, deepening the east/west divide. While he hopes that members of the Trump administration would "prevent /him/ from harming the EU," he also hopes that we all seek to "find common ground" and "start to bring Central and Eastern European publics back on board."
In this commentary the author strikes a much conciliatory tone, saying "it is in no one’s interest – except, of course, Putin’s – to allow any EU member states to be pushed into a corner, and potentially toward the door." On May 24, 2017, he was more combative and called for a confrontation with Europe's "illiberals," maintaining that the EU, a "values-based community has no place for governments" like the ones in Hungary and Poland. He proposed EU leaders to invoke Article 7 of the Treaty of Lisbon, "which could ultimately remove Hungary’s voting rights within the EU." Once Orban is dealt with, "we must turn our attention" to Poland's de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
It's true that teaching Orban and Kaczynski a lesson shouldn't take a toll on "the publics." Yet the ruling parties came to power thanks to their constituents, who resent the EU, and trash its liberal values. But there are many who still seek to defend the European ideals of Englightenment. Earlier in May, thousands of Polish opposition supporters marched in Warsaw to protest against curbs on democracy imposed by the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), which has been accused of trying to stack the constitutional court with judges loyal to the regime. In Hungary, thousands of people took part in a protest to demand the abolition of laws which could force the closure of one of the country's most prestigious universities - the Central European University founded by George Soros.
In recent opinion polls, well over 80% of respondents in Western Europe strongly disapprove of Trump's behaviour and policies, and despise him deeply. Yet he seems extremely popular in Hungary (63% approval rating) and Poland (73%). So much so that the authoritarian regimes in Budapest and Warsaw are seeking to captialise on these sentiments for their own political gains. Both Orban and Kaczynski will "gladly indulge Trump’s bigotry," which must be "music to their ears."
On the whole Trump’s "simplistic, xenophobic rhetoric will also find a sympathetic audience among Poles and Hungarians who fear large-scale immigration." In recent years, while millions have been benefiting from the freedom of movement, "large swaths of Central and Eastern Europe’s electorates have been mobilized by populist rhetoric, and the region’s governments have refused to cooperate with the EU’s collective response to the refugee crisis."
Fortunately the populist tide has been stopped earlier this year by voters in Austria, the Netherlands and France, who voiced their support for European integration and reform. It may take at least a generation or two for people in this region, to overcome their "suspicion toward the EU" and to adopt its values. Among those born before 1989 they may still have a problem with ditching their communist past and fully integrating into the European Union.
The author suggests that Brexit may inspire new EU-members to "pursue their own exit from the bloc," and "Trump must not be allowed to exacerbate existing divisions." In August 2016, Trump took to Twitter and called himself "Mr. Brexit." He used the reference to imply that he would win the presidential election despite a general consensus of polls showing that he trailed his rival significantly.
Instead of playing tough with Hungary and Poland, the author urges Central Europeans to "understand that moving to Europe’s periphery will harm their own vital interests, by undermining their ability to influence the future of the continent." Sure, it is up to these countries "to seek a compromise that enables them to continue participating in and influencing common policies." The problem is that they cherry-pick, seeking advantages, while refusing to share the burden.
The author calls for a creation of "a true energy union" which is urgently needed "to reduce its dependence on outside, increasingly hostile countries, not least Russia." More importantly Europe "should develop a credible European Defense Union within NATO, which would strengthen cooperation across the EU and alleviate eastern member states’ security concerns." But would this help Hungary and Poland be responsible members within the EU?
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Oh, the eternal choice of Central Europe. You're either with Czar Vladimir or with the newly created Kaiser "Mercon". A word of advice to Mr. Verhofstadt, unless your ultimate goal is to reinstate Warsaw Pact, there's no point of pushing your liberal values on still conservative societies. The lands east of Elbe have always been transition countries: European but with significant Asian and Islamic influences. Acknowledge the differences and focus on the basics of what EU used to do best: trade union. I know, the chances of that are slim. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
One thing misunderstood about Trump is that he is not acting alone. Americans know Trump very well as he has been part of the local culture there for decades. He got voted in not because he is an outsider but because Americans feel that he is just like them and therefore represent them best. The bureaucracy may not be on his side but that can only go one of two ways; they will either ditch Trump or he will bend them his way.
Verhofstadt should realise that rejecting Trump and keeping him out of European politics equals keeping America out. He may still hope for a return to the old America under a new president but America has long turned in a direction that is not at all in Europe's best interest. It's American policies that have given us the present refugee crisis.
This would require a major rethink of the whole approach as well as of the relationship with NATO.
Russia's issue is that it does not like NATO on it's borders, while America pushes it's hardest to expand NATO to within spitting distance. Pissing off the Russians is their greatest joy as was so clearly demonstrated by the actions of Victoria Nuland, then Secretary of State, in Ukraine. However as America continues to expand it's war effort across the globe NATO will continue to lose importance and the best thing by far for Europe is to construct a credible European army as soon as possible, to balance against Russia. Maybe the Poles will then see that their best interest is not in needling Putin but in supporting their European partners. This would be the best rebuke to Trump we can give him. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Do the people of Easter Europe understand that there is a choice to be made between solidarity with Donald Trump and solidarity with the majority of the American people?
Trump's cabinet may feel "blessed" to squat at his feet, but most Americans don't share that view. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I think you've raised a very good question Pundalik. There are always voices giving early warning about looming problems. The growing U.S. economic inequality is a good example. But they have often been ignored.
Some will say hindsight is always 20/20. Others will argue I suppose that the U.S. has been too preoccupied with its wars to pay adequate attention to emerging crisis here at home.
But I really don't have an answer to off you. Your question is well worth thinking about though. One suspects that there is a structural, systemic problem in the role of our government. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Curtiss: President Trump has done great deal of harm to US and world order, but it baffles me why te causes of this tragedy never alanysed and studied by economists, politicians or public intellectuals in previous decades by either party! US has no dearth of such talents. Sometimes common sense eluded them. ,whenever ther is great disparity in production cost, between N.America and other countries, globallization in full swing manufacturing is bound to be lost. The dark clouds of job insecurity was gathering few decades ago. No body took a challenge to examine it!
US has no choice but take up the challenge and invent new policies and put into practice to overcome the danger! Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
If Germany, and Brussels, continue to try by coercion that Poland, Hungary, and others, should settle refugees from the Middle East and from Africa in their midst, then we aggravate the problems within the EU to a breaking point. The respective parties in those countries will get 90%-plus support to become even more nationalistic and illiberal. Any naive missionary zeal for liberal values will have the opposite effect. Read more
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
It is hard to know where to start with a man so infected by Confirmation biases and a sense of his own self-importance. I always Thought the EU was its own Worse enemy, but to paraphrase the Great Ernest Bevin, Not whilst Verhofstad is alive it´s not.
The EU is a critical thinking free zone and Verhoftand is the chief evangelist of its Neo-Liberal Madness.His talk of Populist Governments reveals his deep distaste for and opposition against Social Democracy he is, in short, the Chief Idiot of the EU idiocracy.
Karl Bilt Said recently what is needed is more Europe and Less Brussels. I echo that and add More Europe and less Idiocracy, Less Verhoftad, more subsidiarity and an end of the technocratic Commission. Ideologues of Verhofstads Type talk of preserving the Post WW2 peace and claim credit for it whilst Baiting Mr Putin and Here Mr Trump, whilst promoting Middle East Conflict and assisting in fomenting the Fascist Coup in Ukraine. This Verhostad should be in Prison not contaminating these pages with his Sophistry and bile.
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/06/the-eu-idiocracy-does-eu-have.html
Read more
