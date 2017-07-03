احتواء خطر ترامب في أوروبا

j. von Hettlingen JUL 5, 2017

Guy Verhofstadt fears that Trump's visit to Poland this week will only stoke anti-EU sentiments, deepening the east/west divide. While he hopes that members of the Trump administration would "prevent /him/ from harming the EU," he also hopes that we all seek to "find common ground" and "start to bring Central and Eastern European publics back on board."

In this commentary the author strikes a much conciliatory tone, saying "it is in no one’s interest – except, of course, Putin’s – to allow any EU member states to be pushed into a corner, and potentially toward the door." On May 24, 2017, he was more combative and called for a confrontation with Europe's "illiberals," maintaining that the EU, a "values-based community has no place for governments" like the ones in Hungary and Poland. He proposed EU leaders to invoke Article 7 of the Treaty of Lisbon, "which could ultimately remove Hungary’s voting rights within the EU." Once Orban is dealt with, "we must turn our attention" to Poland's de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

It's true that teaching Orban and Kaczynski a lesson shouldn't take a toll on "the publics." Yet the ruling parties came to power thanks to their constituents, who resent the EU, and trash its liberal values. But there are many who still seek to defend the European ideals of Englightenment. Earlier in May, thousands of Polish opposition supporters marched in Warsaw to protest against curbs on democracy imposed by the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), which has been accused of trying to stack the constitutional court with judges loyal to the regime. In Hungary, thousands of people took part in a protest to demand the abolition of laws which could force the closure of one of the country's most prestigious universities - the Central European University founded by George Soros.

In recent opinion polls, well over 80% of respondents in Western Europe strongly disapprove of Trump's behaviour and policies, and despise him deeply. Yet he seems extremely popular in Hungary (63% approval rating) and Poland (73%). So much so that the authoritarian regimes in Budapest and Warsaw are seeking to captialise on these sentiments for their own political gains. Both Orban and Kaczynski will "gladly indulge Trump’s bigotry," which must be "music to their ears."

On the whole Trump’s "simplistic, xenophobic rhetoric will also find a sympathetic audience among Poles and Hungarians who fear large-scale immigration." In recent years, while millions have been benefiting from the freedom of movement, "large swaths of Central and Eastern Europe’s electorates have been mobilized by populist rhetoric, and the region’s governments have refused to cooperate with the EU’s collective response to the refugee crisis."

Fortunately the populist tide has been stopped earlier this year by voters in Austria, the Netherlands and France, who voiced their support for European integration and reform. It may take at least a generation or two for people in this region, to overcome their "suspicion toward the EU" and to adopt its values. Among those born before 1989 they may still have a problem with ditching their communist past and fully integrating into the European Union.

The author suggests that Brexit may inspire new EU-members to "pursue their own exit from the bloc," and "Trump must not be allowed to exacerbate existing divisions." In August 2016, Trump took to Twitter and called himself "Mr. Brexit." He used the reference to imply that he would win the presidential election despite a general consensus of polls showing that he trailed his rival significantly.

Instead of playing tough with Hungary and Poland, the author urges Central Europeans to "understand that moving to Europe’s periphery will harm their own vital interests, by undermining their ability to influence the future of the continent." Sure, it is up to these countries "to seek a compromise that enables them to continue participating in and influencing common policies." The problem is that they cherry-pick, seeking advantages, while refusing to share the burden.

The author calls for a creation of "a true energy union" which is urgently needed "to reduce its dependence on outside, increasingly hostile countries, not least Russia." More importantly Europe "should develop a credible European Defense Union within NATO, which would strengthen cooperation across the EU and alleviate eastern member states’ security concerns." But would this help Hungary and Poland be responsible members within the EU?

