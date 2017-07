Die Eindämmung der Bedrohung Europas durch Trump

Gerry H JUL 3, 2017

One thing misunderstood about Trump is that he is not acting alone. Americans know Trump very well as he has been part of the local culture there for decades. He got voted in not because he is an outsider but because Americans feel that he is just like them and therefore represent them best. The bureaucracy may not be on his side but that can only go one of two ways; they will either ditch Trump or he will bend them his way.

Verhofstadt should realise that rejecting Trump and keeping him out of European politics equals keeping America out. He may still hope for a return to the old America under a new president but America has long turned in a direction that is not at all in Europe's best interest. It's American policies that have given us the present refugee crisis.

This would require a major rethink of the whole approach as well as of the relationship with NATO.

Russia's issue is that it does not like NATO on it's borders, while America pushes it's hardest to expand NATO to within spitting distance. Pissing off the Russians is their greatest joy as was so clearly demonstrated by the actions of Victoria Nuland, then Secretary of State, in Ukraine. However as America continues to expand it's war effort across the globe NATO will continue to lose importance and the best thing by far for Europe is to construct a credible European army as soon as possible, to balance against Russia. Maybe the Poles will then see that their best interest is not in needling Putin but in supporting their European partners. This would be the best rebuke to Trump we can give him.