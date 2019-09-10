Trump’s North Korean Appeasement

The US military is like cancer. Invite them into your country at your own peril. They will metastasize and kill the host, especially if the host doesn't bend over and yield.



Nobody invited the US into Syria. But they invited their fat clumsy buttocks anyway. Just like Ukraine. And Afghanistan. And Libya. And Iraq. And Yemen. And the list goes on and on.



US leaders consistently fund/agitate protests in other countries (Iran, Syria, Ukraine, etc) and turn them into expedient little regime change projects...



Lets talk about US leaders' thugocracy like say, telling lies, illegal actions/activities in other countries, breaking law to attack/invade illegally (Iraq, Libya, Syria etc. which are war crimes) setting fires in these countries, plunging them into endless bloodshed with millions (children, women, men, young and old) being raped / murdered / injured / traumatized/ enslaved and/or displaced and these illegal attacks/invasions are radicalizing and creating more and more terrorists around the world which provoke more terrorist attacks, more bloodshed.... all unfolding daily and endlessly, unprecedented atrocities committed by these US/UK/France leaders.



So many years of illegal attacks (of Iraq, Syria, Libya, etc. by US/UK/France leaders) have destroyed the economies of these countries, have destabilized the whole region with these countries wretched and lied in ruins.



Is this rule of law?

Are these Iraqis, Libyans, Syrians, etc. sub-humans?

Are they apes, chimpanzees, monkeys to be hunted/killed?

Does US live up to the values?



The violent chaos and damages from these illegal attacks/invasions are extremely devastating to say the least.



Population-based studies produce estimates of the number of Iraq War casualties ranging from 151,000 violent deaths as of June 2006 (per the Iraq Family Health Survey) to over a million (per the 2007 Opinion Research Business (ORB) survey).

Other survey-based studies covering different time-spans find 461,000 total deaths (over 60% of them violent) as of June 2011 (per PLOS Medicine 2013), and 655,000 total deaths (over 90% of them violent) as of June 2006 (per the 2006 Lancet study).

Body counts counted at least 110,600 violent deaths as of April 2009 (Associated Press).



The Iraq Body Count project documents 183,348 - 205,908 violent civilian deaths through April 2019.



In Libya, over 4,000 people have died from the fighting with extremist groups proliferating, and nearly a third of the country's population has fled to Tunisia as refugees.



Land mines and other hidden explosives remain a persistent threat in Libya and civilians remain the primary casualties inflicted by land mines with mines alone killing 145 people and wounding another 1,465 according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.



According to Reuters, 50 civilians were killed in Syria by US-led airstrikes, from the start of the campaign in late September 2014 to mid-November. On 28 December 2014, a U.S. airstrike in the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab killed more than 50 civilians.



On 19 July 2016 a coalition led airstrike on Tokhar and Hoshariyeh reportedly killed at least 56 civilians, including 11 children. On 3 August 2016, dozens of civilians were killed after an airstrike in al-Qa'im, some sources claiming that 30 were killed.



Airwars, which "maintains an extensive database of all known allegations in which civilians and friendly forces have been reported killed by the Coalition since August 2014", reports between 503 and 700 civilians were killed by Coalition airstrikes in Syria as of April 2016.



At least 33 people were killed in a U.S.-led coalition airstrike on a school near Raqqa in March 2017 in what is described as war crime. On 16 March 2017, a U.S. airstrike in rebel-held Aleppo killed at least 46 people and wounded more than 100 after warplanes hit a mosque.



According to a report by Amnesty International, the U.S.-led Coalition has provided falsified data to conceal the actual number of civilian deaths resulting from their bombing campaigns and is "deeply in denial" about civilian casualties in Raqqa.



After an investigation by Amnesty International in June 2018, the U.S.-led Coalition confirmed that "coalition air strikes killed 70 civilians, mostly women and children – including 39 members of a single family."



According to Airwars, the strikes of U.S.-led coalition killed as many as 6,000 civilians in Syria and Iraq in 2017.



At the end of 2018, Airwars estimated 2,736–3,877 civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria due to Coalition airstrikes, including 1,532–1,973 children and 3,195 named victims. The Coalition's own estimate of civilian deaths was 1,124.



On 25 April 2019 a joint investigation by Amnesty International and Airwars of over 200 strike sites reported that anti-ISIL Coalition bombing during the 2017 Battle of Raqqa had killed 1,600 civilians alone. CJTF-OIR reported the month prior that its 4-year operations over both Iraq and Syria amounted to 1,257 civilian casualties overall. "Coalition forces razed Raqqa...Amnesty International and Airwars call upon the Coalition forces to end their denial about the shocking scale of civilian deaths and destruction caused by their offensive in Raqqa," the investigators said in a joint statement.



8 years into a savage Syria war, the images still numb. Near the village of Haas, a headless child lies amid the rubble of bombed homes. In the town of Ariha, an infant dangles several stories up from the wreckage of another building while her father looks on in horror. There is smoke and dust and blood, gnarled metal and smashed concrete, and the vacant stares of people who have endured almost a decade of violence...



Syria war (caused by US-led illegal regime-change sinister plot) cost 500,000 lives with millions more being displaced/ traumatized.



Where is your moral compass? Where is your moral obligation?



What is rule of law?



Are these US/UK/France leaders (and their senior officers/advisors/generals) responsible for these illegal attacks/invasions above the law?



When will these US/UK/France leaders (and their senior officers/advisors/generals) responsible for these illegal attacks/invasions be brought to justice to face the music?



How many millions of innocents (children, women, etc.) need to be killed/raped/injured/traumatized and/or displaced before US/UK/France leaders (and their senior officers/advisors/generals) stop engaging illegal attacks/invasions and committing war crimes?



Are these victims sub-humans with no rights at all?



Please don't look the other way, answer all the above questions.



Justice delayed is justice denied, please bring these US/UK/France leaders and their senior officers/advisors/generals (who are responsible for these illegal attacks/invasions) to justice.



U.S/UK/France must accept at least a million refugees in each of these 3 countries since they have created all these refugees in the first place.



US/UK/France must pick up the pieces and restore peace/stability in all these countries that were attacked/invaded illegally by US/UK/France.



The world is watching closely as US leaders (and their senior officers/advisors/generals) are pondering/preparing more illegal attacks/invasions (Iran, Venezuela, etc.) and committing more war crimes to do sinister regime changes.



The US state department has confirmed it offered millions of dollars to bribe the captain of an Iranian oil tanker to sail to somewhere the US could seize it.

So, US leaders again knowingly breaking the law (anti-corruption law), huh!!?

Is this rule of law?

It says as much that the US leaders are corrupted to the very core.



US leaders' naked aggression, US leaders' law-breaking, US leaders' blatant war crimes are on full display.



Why US has nukes while others are not allowed to have nukes when US in fact is the real threat to world peace that repeatedly breaking law to attack/invade illegally (Iraq, Libya, etc) with catastrophic consequences of millions suffering?



If US truly believe in peace and denuclearization, US must get rid of all its nukes to be the true moral leader that truly has credibility for all others to follow to rid of all their nukes.



If US has the right (including pre-emptive right) of self defense, then Iran, NKorea (or any countries who refuse to lick the dirty US boots) also have the right (including pre-emptive right) of self defense (rightly so) against US that endlessly tyrannizes them with sinister plots to do regime changes (including illegal attacks and/or all other illegal activities) and the US leaders know it.



It's unlikely that any US president will be able to convince them otherwise given the history of US leaders being serial liars and serial cheats.



NKorea is now working with US leaders to denuclearize.

Take heed: When you're dealing with US leaders, always remember they'll lie, they'll cheat, they'll break laws, they'll attack/invade illegally, they'll commit war crimes, they'll lure you to a corner and you'll be slaughtered mercilessly, this is how US leaders operate.



NKorea must insist there must be permanent, verifiable and irreversible total US withdrawal of troops and all military hardware/installations from Korea.

There must be permanent, verifiable and irreversible total end of all military drills involving US in or around Korea peninsular.

There must be permanent, verifiable and irreversible total peace in Korean peninsula that no one (US, Japan or any crooks) will attack/invade NKorea and NKorea will never attack others.



US is now the biggest threat to world peace.

US must be kicked out of Middle-East, Asia and elsewhere and the prospects of world peace will improve dramatically.