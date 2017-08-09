هل سيوحد ترامب أوروبا؟

باريس - إلى جانب تغريداته الغريبة على تويتر، يُشكل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب تحديا حقيقيا لأوروبا، ولكن هذا التحدي لا يمكن تحديده دائما بسهولة، حيث يوجد فرق بين ما يقول ترامب، وما تفعله إدارته، وما يقول له الكونغرس القيام به. في الواقع، في الأسبوع الماضي فقط، لم يُمنح ترامب أي خيار سوى التوقيع على مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبات جديدة على روسيا كان قد عارضه بشدة.
وعلاوة على ذلك، تختلف قدرة الاتحاد الأوروبي على العمل الجماعي من قضية إلى أخرى. يمكن لأوروبا أن تتحد معا بشأن قضايا الطاقة الناعمة مثل التجارة والمناخ؛ ولكن أمنها ودفاعها يعتمدان إلى حد كبير على العلاقة الفرنسية الألمانية، التي لم تكن أبدا أكثر أهمية مما هي عليه اليوم.
وأطلق ترامب هجوما على التجارة المتعددة الأطراف فور تسلمه منصبه. وتخلى عن الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ التى تضم 12 دولة، وانسحبت الولايات المتحدة من المفاوضات حول الشراكة التجارية والاستثمارية عبر الاطلنطى (تيب) مع الاتحاد الاوروبى، الامر الذى كان سيخلق سوقا شاسعة فى شمال الاطلنطى. وهذا يضع الاتحاد الأوروبي في حالة ترقب، لأنه أكثر اعتمادا من الولايات المتحدة على التجارة، وخاصة على هيئة تسوية المنازعات التابعة لمنظمة التجارة العالمية، والتي قد تحاول إدارة ترامب تجاوزها.
ربما بسبب جدول أعمال ترامب لمكافحة التجارة، أبرم الاتحاد الأوروبي مؤخرا اتفاقا تجاريا جديدا مع اليابان بشكل أسرع بكثير مما توقعه الكثيرون؛ وأظهر استعداده للانتقام إذا سنت الولايات المتحدة تدابير لحماية صناعة الصلب المحلية.
ويبدو أن ترامب قد تخلى عن مقترحات سابقة بشأن ضريبة تعديل الحدود، ومن المرجح أن لا ينفذ كل خطابه الحمائي. ولكن حتى في ظل أسوأ السيناريوهات، ستظل أوروبا في حالة من عدم اليقين العميق. على كل حال، لا يعرف صناع السياسة في الاتحاد الأوروبي ما إذا كان ينبغي عليهم وضع الثقة في الخطاب الساخن لترامب ومستشاره التجاري بيتر نافارو، أو في الكلمات الأكثر اعتدالا لغاري كوهن، المدير التنفيذي السابق لجولدمان ساكس الذي يقود الآن مجلس الاقتصاد الوطني الأمريكي .
ومع ترامب الذي يُلح على قضايا ثانوية مثل التعريفات والعجز، سيكون من المستحيل على الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا وضع معايير تجارية عالمية جديدة. ولكن الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يزال لديه أوراق يمكن استعمالها في قضايا أخرى، مثل تغير المناخ. في البداية، سوف يستمر في قيادة بقية مجموعة العشرين في تنفيذ اتفاق باريس للمناخ ، والآن بعد أن سحب ترامب الولايات المتحدة من ذلك الاتفاق، يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي التعاون مع العديد من المدن والولايات الأمريكية، ومنظمات المجتمع المدني التي لا تزال ملتزمة بمكافحة تغير المناخ.
ويمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي أيضا أن يصبح قائدا عالميا للطاقة المتجددة. ولكن لكي ينجح، فإنه سيحتاج إلى دمج سوق الطاقة الأوروبية من خلال تنسيق السياسات على المستوى الوطني. وبدون استراتيجية مشتركة لتسعير الكربون، لن يصل الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى هدفه المتمثل في الصفر الصافي للانبعاثات بحلول عام 2050.
على الجبهة الأمنية، الأمور ليست واضحة، خاصة بالنظر إلى الفجوات الكبيرة بين خطاب إدارة ترامب والحقائق على الأرض. على سبيل المثال، في حين أعرب ترامب عن إعجابه بالرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، فإنه لم يُلغ قرار سلفه باراك أوباما بنشر القوات الأمريكية في بولندا ودول البلطيق تحت رعاية الناتو. والآن وبعد أن تدخل الكونغرس الأمريكي، لم يعد بإمكان ترامب رفع العقوبات عن روسيا من جانب واحد. وعلاوة على ذلك، يبدو أن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تريد إعادة الاندماج مع أوكرانيا، حتى لو كان ذلك يعني التحايل على بعض أعضاء "اتفاق نورماندي"، أي فرنسا وألمانيا.
لسوء الحظ، يُثير عدم وجود سياسة أمريكية منسجمة بشأن روسيا أو أوروبا شكوكا جديدة. على سبيل المثال، كثيرون في ألمانيا قلقون بشأن العقوبات الأمريكية التي تستهدف قطاع الطاقة الروسي، والتي يمكن أن تؤثر على نورد ستريم 2، وهو خط أنابيب يتجاوز أوكرانيا لتوصيل الغاز الطبيعي مباشرة من روسيا إلى ألمانيا. وفى الوقت نفسه، رحبت بولندا بالجزاءات الجديدة، وهي التى كانت حذرة منذ وقت طويل من المحاولات الروسية لتشكيل تحالف طاقي مع المانيا.
وهذا يشير إلى خطر متزايد: بدلا من التوقيع على موقف أوروبي مشترك إزاء الولايات المتحدة، يمكن للدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي أن تقرر سياستها بمفردها. وقرارها سيكون رهين قوة التحالف الفرنسي الألماني الذي كان منذ فترة طويلة محركا للتكامل الأوروبي.
فرنسا لديها سبب أقل من ألمانيا للقلق بشأن فك الارتباط الأمريكي. وبسبب تعثر الحكومتين الامريكية والبريطانية فى حالة من الفوضى، ستصبح فرنسا، العضو الدائم فى مجلس الامن الدولى، اكثر تأثيرا دبلوماسيا فى افريقيا والشرق الاوسط. الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون لم ينس أنه في عام 2013، هدد أوباما فرنسا بتخليه من جانب واحد عن "الخط الأحمر" ضد استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في سوريا. وبناء على ذلك، احتفظ ماكرون بحق التدخل في سوريا إذا استخدم نظام بشار الأسد الأسلحة الكيميائية مرة أخرى.
الوضع الجيوستراتيجي الألماني هو أكثر هشاشة، على الرغم من مكانة ألمانيا القوية اقتصاديا. وتُعد الركائز المزدوجة للأمن الألماني ضمان الدفاع الجماعي لحلف الناتو وضمان علاقات مستقرة مع روسيا. الآن، كلاهما في خطر، كما هو حال علاقة ألمانيا مع الحكومة البولندية الغير الليبرالية بشكل متزايد.
يجب على ألمانيا أن تقبل أخيرا فكرة الحكم الذاتي الاستراتيجي الأوروبي، الذي تشجعه فرنسا علنا. وبطبيعة الحال، فإن الحكم الذاتي الاستراتيجي، الذي كان منذ فترة طويلة من المحرمات في ألمانيا، عليه أن يتطور تدريجيا، من خلال البرامج العسكرية الفرنسية الألمانية المشتركة.
وهكذا قررت الحكومتان الفرنسية والألمانية مؤخرا المضي قدما فى خطة مشتركة لتطوير طائرة مقاتلة جديدة، وهى بالتأكيد خطوة أولى جيدة. ولكن لا ينبغي أن يتوقع المرء إنجازات مشتركة مذهلة في المستقبل القريب. وفي عام 2018، سوف تحتاج ألمانيا إلى تحديث طائراتها المقاتلة للسنوات السبع المقبلة. هل ستشتري طائرات رافال الفرنسية، باسم التضامن الأوروبي؛ أم أنها سوف تختار المقاتلات الأمريكية F-35s من كفيل أمنها التقليدي؟
لقد خلق ترامب دون قصد فرصا حقيقية لأوروبا، التي تدرك ببطء أنها لم تعد مستعدة لوضع الثقة في الولايات المتحدة دون قيد أو شرط. ولكن لكي يقف الأوروبيون بشكل فعال لمواجهة تهديد مشترك، سيتعين على الأوروبيين أولا التغلب على مشاعرهم القومية – وعلى الألمان التخلص من مشاعرهم المناهضة للتسلح.
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
No, because Trump is not Europe's fundamental problem. Next. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Zaki Laïdi doesn't seem convinced that Trump has done European leaders a favour with his "America First" agenda. In fact his election last November and the Brexit vote had helped unify Europe, which had never been so divided. Facing populism propelled to power by centrifugal forces, which posed an existential threat to the European project, Europeans came to their senses.
In the past European leaders had been respectful of American leadership, and they normally repressed or softened their criticism of their American counterparts. Since Trump knows no constraints and says anything as he pleases, his European counterparts feel they can do the same. This is a departure from the mutual respect for each other, and the mutual confidence that the EU and the US had sought to cultivate for decades.
Trump had shelved the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with the EU since his first day in office - "this has put the EU on guard." And he reluctantly allows Europe to share America's security umbrella, yet with strings attached - more defence spending. Now Europeans are rallying behind Angela Merkel's call for Europe to become more self-reliant in the face of Trump, and they have stopped trying to paper over their differences with him and the US.
It's true that Trump's fiery, rambling speeches and abrasive, hyperbolic tweets not always match the actions of his administration - damage control. The whole circus can be likened to a bunch of firefighters who struggle to put out a fierce fire set by an arsonist. Fortunately Europeans are good fire-fighters themselves and have managed to stop the wildfire from spreading across Europe in this election year - the ebb of the populist tide.
The author says they are mindful of America's crucial role in European defence and global trade. But Merkel said the EU must now be prepared to “take its fate into its own hands”. Europe's "capacity for collective action varies from issue to issue." While they can agree on "soft-power issues such as trade and climate," they will have to rely largely on the Franco-German relationship for its security and defence, "which has never been more important than it is today."
Emmanuel Macron's election has renewed confidence among Europeans and Angela Merkel is set to remain in office after the September election. She has found an eager partner in Macron, and they will egg each other on. Together they gain more self-confidence. This helps keep the European project afloat and allows Europe to be more assertive toward Trump's "anti-trade agenda." European leaders have "shown a willingness to retaliate if the US enacts measures to protect the domestic steel industry."
Besides the economic data suggest Europe is on its way to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, and the European Commission is much better organised than the Trump administration. For years the US was the dominant force and set the agenda at the annual gathering of the leaders of the world’s largest economies. The G20 summit in Hamburg last July showed how isolated the US was on every issue from trade to climate change.
In the past where Trump's predecessors saw their power as a benevolent force, and were intent on spreading prosperity through open markets and multilateral cooperation, he portrayed himself as a nationalist, a unilateralist and a protectionist, eager to be seen as the only white knight America knows in history. Indeed, he has "unwittingly created real opportunities for Europe, which is slowly realizing that it can no longer trust the US unconditionally."
The author says, in order to "come together effectively in the face of a common threat, Europeans will first have to overcome their nationalist – or, in Germany’s case, anti-militarist – instincts." Only time can tell how long Trump will remain in office, and whether Europe will continue to take matters into its own hands, even in the post-Trump era. But no doubt he has offered Europe an opportunity for change. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Will Trump unite Europe?
Nope, the migrant crisis, the Schengen failure and the GR crisis tells you nothing will unite Europe. Each member looks to their own so the chances of all members being in agreement is nonexistent. Even the article points to different definitions of threat QED Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Well written, solid and informative. However, there is an element of fantasy to this analysis. Russia is not a security threat to Germany. It is a desirable trade partner. France has no real security interests in Syria or other Muslim countries. Any adventurism on its part will feed terrorism and radicalisation within its own borders. There is no European consensus on Climate Change- Poland will stick with Coal whatever happens- and the Paris accord is a red herring. Trade is probably going to be of declining significance. The big, make or break, questions for Europe have to do with economic and military integration- in other words, evolution towards a unitary State. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
vivek
Yup, Germany wants Russian gas and Russia wants German cash; Russia is a gas pumping station Read more
