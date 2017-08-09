5

هل سيوحد ترامب أوروبا؟

باريس - إلى جانب تغريداته الغريبة على تويتر، يُشكل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب تحديا حقيقيا لأوروبا، ولكن هذا التحدي  لا يمكن تحديده  دائما  بسهولة، حيث يوجد فرق بين ما يقول ترامب، وما تفعله إدارته، وما يقول له الكونغرس القيام به. في الواقع، في الأسبوع الماضي فقط، لم يُمنح ترامب أي خيار سوى التوقيع على مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبات جديدة على روسيا كان قد عارضه بشدة.

وعلاوة على ذلك، تختلف قدرة الاتحاد الأوروبي على العمل الجماعي من قضية إلى أخرى. يمكن لأوروبا أن تتحد معا بشأن قضايا الطاقة الناعمة مثل التجارة والمناخ؛ ولكن أمنها ودفاعها يعتمدان إلى حد كبير على العلاقة الفرنسية الألمانية، التي لم تكن أبدا أكثر أهمية مما هي عليه اليوم.

وأطلق ترامب هجوما على التجارة المتعددة الأطراف فور تسلمه منصبه. وتخلى عن الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ التى تضم 12 دولة، وانسحبت الولايات المتحدة من المفاوضات حول الشراكة التجارية والاستثمارية عبر الاطلنطى (تيب) مع الاتحاد الاوروبى، الامر الذى كان سيخلق سوقا شاسعة فى شمال الاطلنطى. وهذا يضع الاتحاد الأوروبي في حالة ترقب، لأنه أكثر اعتمادا من الولايات المتحدة على التجارة، وخاصة على هيئة تسوية المنازعات التابعة لمنظمة التجارة العالمية، والتي قد تحاول إدارة ترامب تجاوزها.

ربما بسبب جدول أعمال ترامب لمكافحة التجارة، أبرم الاتحاد الأوروبي مؤخرا اتفاقا تجاريا جديدا مع اليابان بشكل أسرع بكثير مما توقعه الكثيرون؛ وأظهر استعداده للانتقام إذا سنت الولايات المتحدة تدابير لحماية صناعة الصلب المحلية.

ويبدو أن ترامب قد تخلى عن مقترحات سابقة بشأن ضريبة تعديل الحدود، ومن المرجح أن لا ينفذ كل خطابه الحمائي. ولكن حتى في ظل أسوأ السيناريوهات، ستظل أوروبا في حالة من عدم اليقين العميق. على كل حال، لا يعرف صناع السياسة في الاتحاد الأوروبي ما إذا كان ينبغي عليهم وضع الثقة في الخطاب الساخن لترامب ومستشاره التجاري بيتر نافارو، أو في الكلمات الأكثر اعتدالا لغاري كوهن، المدير التنفيذي السابق لجولدمان ساكس الذي يقود الآن مجلس الاقتصاد الوطني الأمريكي .

ومع ترامب الذي يُلح على قضايا ثانوية مثل التعريفات والعجز، سيكون من المستحيل على الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا وضع معايير تجارية عالمية جديدة. ولكن الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يزال لديه أوراق  يمكن استعمالها في قضايا أخرى، مثل تغير المناخ. في البداية، سوف يستمر في قيادة بقية مجموعة العشرين في تنفيذ اتفاق باريس للمناخ ، والآن بعد أن سحب ترامب الولايات المتحدة من ذلك الاتفاق، يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي التعاون مع العديد من المدن والولايات الأمريكية، ومنظمات المجتمع المدني التي لا تزال ملتزمة بمكافحة تغير المناخ.

ويمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي أيضا أن يصبح قائدا عالميا للطاقة المتجددة. ولكن لكي ينجح، فإنه  سيحتاج إلى دمج سوق الطاقة الأوروبية من خلال تنسيق السياسات على المستوى الوطني. وبدون استراتيجية مشتركة لتسعير الكربون، لن يصل الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى هدفه المتمثل في الصفر الصافي للانبعاثات بحلول عام 2050.

على الجبهة الأمنية، الأمور ليست واضحة، خاصة بالنظر إلى الفجوات الكبيرة بين خطاب إدارة ترامب والحقائق على الأرض. على سبيل المثال، في حين أعرب ترامب عن إعجابه بالرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، فإنه لم يُلغ قرار سلفه باراك أوباما بنشر القوات الأمريكية في بولندا ودول البلطيق تحت رعاية الناتو. والآن وبعد أن تدخل الكونغرس الأمريكي، لم يعد بإمكان ترامب رفع العقوبات عن روسيا من جانب واحد. وعلاوة على ذلك، يبدو أن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تريد إعادة الاندماج مع أوكرانيا، حتى لو كان ذلك يعني التحايل على بعض أعضاء "اتفاق نورماندي"، أي فرنسا وألمانيا.

لسوء الحظ، يُثير عدم وجود سياسة أمريكية منسجمة بشأن روسيا أو أوروبا شكوكا جديدة. على سبيل المثال، كثيرون في ألمانيا قلقون بشأن العقوبات الأمريكية التي تستهدف قطاع الطاقة الروسي، والتي يمكن أن تؤثر على نورد ستريم 2، وهو خط أنابيب يتجاوز أوكرانيا لتوصيل الغاز الطبيعي مباشرة من روسيا إلى ألمانيا. وفى الوقت نفسه، رحبت بولندا بالجزاءات الجديدة، وهي التى كانت حذرة منذ وقت طويل من المحاولات الروسية لتشكيل تحالف طاقي مع المانيا.

وهذا يشير إلى خطر متزايد: بدلا من التوقيع على موقف أوروبي مشترك إزاء الولايات المتحدة، يمكن للدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي أن تقرر سياستها بمفردها. وقرارها سيكون رهين قوة التحالف الفرنسي الألماني الذي كان منذ فترة طويلة محركا للتكامل الأوروبي.

فرنسا لديها سبب أقل من ألمانيا للقلق بشأن فك الارتباط الأمريكي. وبسبب تعثر الحكومتين الامريكية والبريطانية فى حالة من الفوضى، ستصبح فرنسا، العضو الدائم فى مجلس الامن الدولى، اكثر تأثيرا دبلوماسيا فى افريقيا والشرق الاوسط. الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون لم ينس أنه في عام 2013، هدد أوباما فرنسا بتخليه من جانب واحد عن "الخط الأحمر" ضد استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في سوريا. وبناء على ذلك، احتفظ ماكرون بحق التدخل في سوريا إذا استخدم نظام بشار الأسد الأسلحة الكيميائية مرة أخرى.

الوضع الجيوستراتيجي الألماني هو أكثر هشاشة، على الرغم من مكانة ألمانيا القوية اقتصاديا. وتُعد الركائز المزدوجة للأمن الألماني ضمان الدفاع الجماعي لحلف الناتو وضمان علاقات مستقرة مع روسيا. الآن، كلاهما في خطر، كما هو حال علاقة ألمانيا مع الحكومة البولندية الغير الليبرالية بشكل متزايد.

يجب على ألمانيا أن تقبل أخيرا فكرة الحكم الذاتي الاستراتيجي الأوروبي، الذي تشجعه فرنسا علنا. وبطبيعة الحال، فإن الحكم الذاتي الاستراتيجي، الذي كان منذ فترة طويلة من المحرمات في ألمانيا، عليه أن يتطور تدريجيا، من خلال البرامج العسكرية الفرنسية الألمانية المشتركة.

DONATE NOW

وهكذا قررت الحكومتان الفرنسية والألمانية مؤخرا المضي قدما فى خطة مشتركة لتطوير طائرة مقاتلة جديدة، وهى بالتأكيد خطوة أولى جيدة. ولكن لا ينبغي أن يتوقع المرء إنجازات مشتركة مذهلة في المستقبل القريب. وفي عام 2018، سوف تحتاج ألمانيا إلى تحديث طائراتها المقاتلة للسنوات السبع المقبلة. هل ستشتري طائرات رافال الفرنسية، باسم التضامن الأوروبي؛ أم أنها سوف تختار  المقاتلات الأمريكية F-35s من كفيل أمنها التقليدي؟

لقد خلق ترامب دون قصد فرصا حقيقية لأوروبا، التي تدرك ببطء أنها لم تعد مستعدة لوضع الثقة في الولايات المتحدة دون قيد أو شرط. ولكن لكي يقف الأوروبيون بشكل فعال لمواجهة تهديد مشترك، سيتعين على الأوروبيين أولا التغلب على مشاعرهم القومية – وعلى الألمان التخلص من مشاعرهم المناهضة للتسلح.