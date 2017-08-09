特朗普会令欧洲团结起来吗？

j. von Hettlingen AUG 9, 2017

Zaki Laïdi doesn't seem convinced that Trump has done European leaders a favour with his "America First" agenda. In fact his election last November and the Brexit vote had helped unify Europe, which had never been so divided. Facing populism propelled to power by centrifugal forces, which posed an existential threat to the European project, Europeans came to their senses.

In the past European leaders had been respectful of American leadership, and they normally repressed or softened their criticism of their American counterparts. Since Trump knows no constraints and says anything as he pleases, his European counterparts feel they can do the same. This is a departure from the mutual respect for each other, and the mutual confidence that the EU and the US had sought to cultivate for decades.

Trump had shelved the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with the EU since his first day in office - "this has put the EU on guard." And he reluctantly allows Europe to share America's security umbrella, yet with strings attached - more defence spending. Now Europeans are rallying behind Angela Merkel's call for Europe to become more self-reliant in the face of Trump, and they have stopped trying to paper over their differences with him and the US.

It's true that Trump's fiery, rambling speeches and abrasive, hyperbolic tweets not always match the actions of his administration - damage control. The whole circus can be likened to a bunch of firefighters who struggle to put out a fierce fire set by an arsonist. Fortunately Europeans are good fire-fighters themselves and have managed to stop the wildfire from spreading across Europe in this election year - the ebb of the populist tide.

The author says they are mindful of America's crucial role in European defence and global trade. But Merkel said the EU must now be prepared to “take its fate into its own hands”. Europe's "capacity for collective action varies from issue to issue." While they can agree on "soft-power issues such as trade and climate," they will have to rely largely on the Franco-German relationship for its security and defence, "which has never been more important than it is today."

Emmanuel Macron's election has renewed confidence among Europeans and Angela Merkel is set to remain in office after the September election. She has found an eager partner in Macron, and they will egg each other on. Together they gain more self-confidence. This helps keep the European project afloat and allows Europe to be more assertive toward Trump's "anti-trade agenda." European leaders have "shown a willingness to retaliate if the US enacts measures to protect the domestic steel industry."

Besides the economic data suggest Europe is on its way to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, and the European Commission is much better organised than the Trump administration. For years the US was the dominant force and set the agenda at the annual gathering of the leaders of the world’s largest economies. The G20 summit in Hamburg last July showed how isolated the US was on every issue from trade to climate change.

In the past where Trump's predecessors saw their power as a benevolent force, and were intent on spreading prosperity through open markets and multilateral cooperation, he portrayed himself as a nationalist, a unilateralist and a protectionist, eager to be seen as the only white knight America knows in history. Indeed, he has "unwittingly created real opportunities for Europe, which is slowly realizing that it can no longer trust the US unconditionally."

The author says, in order to "come together effectively in the face of a common threat, Europeans will first have to overcome their nationalist – or, in Germany's case, anti-militarist – instincts." Only time can tell how long Trump will remain in office, and whether Europe will continue to take matters into its own hands, even in the post-Trump era. But no doubt he has offered Europe an opportunity for change.