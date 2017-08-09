特朗普会令欧洲团结起来吗？

发自巴黎——在他那些古怪而随意的推文之外，美国总统唐纳德·特朗普对欧洲提出的挑战虽然真实存在，但却是不那么容易被定义的。这是因为特朗普自身的言论，他手下政府的所为，以及国会迫使他去做的事情这三者之间往往会出现不一致。事实上就在上个星期，特朗普还不得不签署了一份对俄方实行新制裁的法案，而他本人对此是极为反对的。
此外，欧盟实施集体行动的能力因事而异。欧洲可以在贸易和气候等软实力问题上团结一致；但其安全和防务方面则在很大程度上取决于法德关系，而这方面事务的重要性已经上升到了前所未有的高度。
特朗普在上台后就开始反对多边贸易。他退出了12国参加的跨太平洋伙伴关系协定（TPP），并撤出了与欧盟的跨大西洋贸易和投资伙伴关系谈判，而后者本应构建一个广阔的北大西洋共同市场。这以做法引起了欧盟的警惕，因为它比美国更加依赖贸易，尤其是世界贸易组织的争端解决机构，而特朗普政府则可能试图绕过这一机构。
也许是基于特朗普的反贸易议程，欧盟最近以出于许多人意料的速度与日本缔结了一项新的贸易协定；同时如果美国采取措施保护其国内钢铁业，欧洲也表现出了可能实施报复的态度。
特朗普似乎已经放弃了先前提出的边境调整税提案，也可能不会兑现自己所有的保护主义言论。但即使排除了最坏的情况，欧洲仍将处于深刻的不确定状态之中。毕竟欧盟决策者还摸不清楚自己是该相信特朗普及其贸易顾问彼得·纳瓦罗（Peter Navarro）的激烈言辞，还是听信现领导美国国家经济委员会的高盛集团前主席加里·科恩（Gary Cohn）的安抚性言论。
由于特朗普一直纠缠于诸如关税和赤字等次要性问题，美国和欧洲将完全不可能制定新的全球贸易规范。但欧盟仍然在气候变化等其他问题上发挥实力。首先，在特朗普治下的美国退出巴黎气候协议后，欧盟将继续领导二十国集团中的其他国家执行该协议，同时还可以与许多致力于应对气候变化的美国城市，州和民间社会团体展开合作。
欧盟也有机会成为全球可再生能源的领导者。然而要取得成功就需要通过协调国家层面的各项政策来整合欧洲的能源市场。如果无法制定一个碳定价的共同战略，欧盟就无法在2050年之前达到零净排放的目标。
而在安全事务方面则没有那么不明朗，特别是考虑到特朗普政府的言论和现实事实之间所存在的巨大差异。比如说虽然特朗普对俄罗斯总统普京表示钦佩，但他却并未推翻其前任奥巴马关于在北约的支持下于波兰和波罗的海国家派驻美军部队的决定。现在随着美国国会的介入，特朗普也无法单方面取消对俄方的制裁。此外美国国务院似乎想重新接纳乌克兰，即使这意味着要规避某些“诺曼底架构（Normandy format）”——由德国、俄罗斯，乌克兰和法国四国建立的旨在协调东乌问题的外交联络组织——的成员，也就是法国和德国。
不幸的是，美国对俄罗斯或欧洲的政策缺乏连贯性，也因此产生了新的不确定因素。例如许多德国人就担心美国针对俄罗斯能源部门的制裁将会影响到北溪2号管道（Nord Stream 2，一条由俄罗斯绕过乌克兰直接向德国提供天然气的管道）的建设。与此同时，长期以来一直怀疑俄方企图与德国建立能源联盟的波兰则对新的制裁表示欢迎。
这意味着一个日益增长的风险：各欧盟成员国可以罔顾一个欧盟-美国的共同立场而自行其事。他们是否会这样做则有可能取决于法德联盟的实力，而该联盟长期以来一直是推进欧洲一体化的力量。
相对德国来说，法国对美国与欧洲脱钩的忧虑较少。随着美英两国政府陷入动荡，身为联合国安理会常任理事国的法国对非洲和中东的外交影响力将大大增加。法国总统马克龙可不会忘记在2013年时奥巴马单方面放弃了在叙利亚使用化学武器的“红线”让法国蒙羞的事实。因此马克龙也声明，一但阿萨德政权再次使用化学武器，法国将保留介入叙利亚的权利。
尽管���济地位强劲，德国的地缘战略状况却更为凶险。德国安全的两大支柱是北约的集体防务保障以及与俄罗斯的稳定关系。如今这两者都是岌岌可危，而德国与逐渐转向专制的波兰政府的关系也是如此。
德国必须最终对法国公开推动的欧洲战略自主权理念做出考量。当然，在德国长期处于禁忌状态的战略自主权必须通过法德联合军事方案的方式逐步得到发展。
法德两国政府最近决定推动共同开发新型战斗机的计划当然算是迈出了良好的第一步，但不要因此寄望能在不久的将来看到任何明显的合作成果。从2018年开始德国将在未来七年内更新其作战飞机，试问它是会以欧洲团结的名义购买法国阵风战斗机，还是会从美国这个传统的安全保障者手中选择F-35？
特朗普无意中为欧洲创造了真正的机会，令后者慢慢意识到它无法再无条件地信任美国。但是为了能在面对共同威胁有效地联合在一起，欧洲人首先要克服自身的民族主义——或者在德国案例下的军国主义——本能。
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Let us be honest, France should not be a permanent member of the Security Counsel. France is not even representative of a regional civilization it purports to represent. What I am saying is that French views should not be taken seriously.
Now, anyone in the world can be insightful and strategic, but being part of the US, Chinese, Indian, etc, establishment gives one's words additional weight that no individual European country will ever match.
And if you look at the substance - its B/S anyway, so move on. . . Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
No, because Trump is not Europe's fundamental problem. Next. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Zaki Laïdi doesn't seem convinced that Trump has done European leaders a favour with his "America First" agenda. In fact his election last November and the Brexit vote had helped unify Europe, which had never been so divided. Facing populism propelled to power by centrifugal forces, which posed an existential threat to the European project, Europeans came to their senses.
In the past European leaders had been respectful of American leadership, and they normally repressed or softened their criticism of their American counterparts. Since Trump knows no constraints and says anything as he pleases, his European counterparts feel they can do the same. This is a departure from the mutual respect for each other, and the mutual confidence that the EU and the US had sought to cultivate for decades.
Trump had shelved the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with the EU since his first day in office - "this has put the EU on guard." And he reluctantly allows Europe to share America's security umbrella, yet with strings attached - more defence spending. Now Europeans are rallying behind Angela Merkel's call for Europe to become more self-reliant in the face of Trump, and they have stopped trying to paper over their differences with him and the US.
It's true that Trump's fiery, rambling speeches and abrasive, hyperbolic tweets not always match the actions of his administration - damage control. The whole circus can be likened to a bunch of firefighters who struggle to put out a fierce fire set by an arsonist. Fortunately Europeans are good fire-fighters themselves and have managed to stop the wildfire from spreading across Europe in this election year - the ebb of the populist tide.
The author says they are mindful of America's crucial role in European defence and global trade. But Merkel said the EU must now be prepared to “take its fate into its own hands”. Europe's "capacity for collective action varies from issue to issue." While they can agree on "soft-power issues such as trade and climate," they will have to rely largely on the Franco-German relationship for its security and defence, "which has never been more important than it is today."
Emmanuel Macron's election has renewed confidence among Europeans and Angela Merkel is set to remain in office after the September election. She has found an eager partner in Macron, and they will egg each other on. Together they gain more self-confidence. This helps keep the European project afloat and allows Europe to be more assertive toward Trump's "anti-trade agenda." European leaders have "shown a willingness to retaliate if the US enacts measures to protect the domestic steel industry."
Besides the economic data suggest Europe is on its way to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, and the European Commission is much better organised than the Trump administration. For years the US was the dominant force and set the agenda at the annual gathering of the leaders of the world’s largest economies. The G20 summit in Hamburg last July showed how isolated the US was on every issue from trade to climate change.
In the past where Trump's predecessors saw their power as a benevolent force, and were intent on spreading prosperity through open markets and multilateral cooperation, he portrayed himself as a nationalist, a unilateralist and a protectionist, eager to be seen as the only white knight America knows in history. Indeed, he has "unwittingly created real opportunities for Europe, which is slowly realizing that it can no longer trust the US unconditionally."
The author says, in order to "come together effectively in the face of a common threat, Europeans will first have to overcome their nationalist – or, in Germany’s case, anti-militarist – instincts." Only time can tell how long Trump will remain in office, and whether Europe will continue to take matters into its own hands, even in the post-Trump era. But no doubt he has offered Europe an opportunity for change. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Will Trump unite Europe?
Nope, the migrant crisis, the Schengen failure and the GR crisis tells you nothing will unite Europe. Each member looks to their own so the chances of all members being in agreement is nonexistent. Even the article points to different definitions of threat QED Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Well written, solid and informative. However, there is an element of fantasy to this analysis. Russia is not a security threat to Germany. It is a desirable trade partner. France has no real security interests in Syria or other Muslim countries. Any adventurism on its part will feed terrorism and radicalisation within its own borders. There is no European consensus on Climate Change- Poland will stick with Coal whatever happens- and the Paris accord is a red herring. Trade is probably going to be of declining significance. The big, make or break, questions for Europe have to do with economic and military integration- in other words, evolution towards a unitary State. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
vivek
Yup, Germany wants Russian gas and Russia wants German cash; Russia is a gas pumping station Read more
