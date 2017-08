هل يتمكن ترمب من التعامل مع كوريا الشمالية والصين؟

Petey Bee AUG 24, 2017

From the point of view of coming to a negotiated agreement, the severe flaws of the Trump administration is further exacerbated the example of Libya. In that case, under the most enlightened leadership the US has had in some time, we still fell short in terms of *trustworthiness* in the context of negotiating peace and normalized relations in exchange for the other country (or their sponsors, if any) giving up some amount of leverage that was available to them.



The negotiations must proceed without the benefit of trust. That means small steps. Reduce the rate of [provocative action by side A] in exchange for reducing the rate of [provocative action by side B]. Lets say, back off from once a month to once every 2 months. And so forth.



That's the best that can be done. The world will keep turning. War can happen only if we take the huffing and puffing seriously. Read more