特朗普能和中朝做交易吗？

Gerry H AUG 27, 2017

The Korean war, when it took place, was a proxy war between China/Russia on one side and freshly emerging from WWII, America on the other. The US gave it all it had, bombed the country to destruction while killing between 10%-15% of the population.

NK is still traumatised by what took place but has now armed itself to the point where attacking it is no longer a winnable option.

So for what possible reason would either Russia or China disapprove of a nuclear armed North Korea?

The nuclear weapons are an ironclad guarantee that NK will not be overrun and not be bombed by western forces. It guarantees stability in the region until north and south find the will to come to some sort of negotiated settlement. As long as the situation persists, there will not be a reason for China to take a stand against the US, while the collapse of the NK regime followed by SK/US invasion forces on the border with China, will lead to unpredictable consequences in regards to Chinese policies towards the west.

China's wealth depends on it's trade with the west. This trade depends on stability and peace, so in the case of NK it depends on maintaining the status quo. It's really not that hard to figure out.

America's problem is not that it's not tough enough on NK or that it misjudges trade with China. America's problem is that it is not honest about it's own history or about it's own intentions. Asian countries understand that history better and they fear not North Korea but what America might do to destabilise the region. There is only one country in the world that believes that war is good for it's economy- and that is the United States.



