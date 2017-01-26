الرهان الثلاثي لتيريزا ماي

j. von Hettlingen JAN 26, 2017

Dominique Moisi says Theresa May's "triple bet" is on the "UK, the US, and the world" as outlined in her Lancaster House speech last week. She defended Brexit like a "defiant lion," while exuding confidence. Britain was determined to become a "champion of world trade" and would not back away from tough negotiations. The message was delivered with clarity - Brexit means Breixt - and aimed to let the EU know that Britain would be ready when talks begin.

The author says May's speech was well received by many in Britain, who seem to realise the "disconnect" between Britain and the EU, which has become a political union, alienating many Britons who are merely interested in the economic nature of their membership. They have also lost confidence in the European Project, seeing the EU as being "incapable of reforming itself." Britain does want to leave the EU - "not like a rat scurrying off a sinking ship, but with style ."

May opts for a "clean break with the EU" because it would be an easier way out than "negotiating a complex arrangement with the remaining 27 member states, especially if one’s priority is to keep the British Conservative Party unified and in power." But Britons are divided. Hardline Brexiteers want to pull out of the single market completely but those who advocate a "soft Brexit" want Britain to stay in at any cost. May prioritises the Leavers' demand, while ignoring the Remainers' concern.

The third reason that explains why Britons have come to terms with Brexit is that they don't "take kindly to external pressure that feels like a threat." They say they felt it during the campaign ahead of the June referendum. The author says, "some British observers might see May as a new Margaret Thatcher, but her Lancaster House speech was also reminiscent of Winston Churchill."

Patriotic Britons still cherish Churchill's 1940 speech - "England's finest hour" and are convinced that they can defend their land against threat and invasion. They see the idea of "We are fighting by ourselves alone" as better than "alternatives to Europe." May talks like Putin and persuades Britons to put "sovereignty and national greatness" ahead of economic interests, even though it means hardship.

May's bet on the UK is safe, for now. It's unclear whether she can rehearse the Reagan/Thatcher tango in the 1980s with her American partner, because she and Trump have different personalities and contrasting world views. The little they share is their "distrust of Europe." May believes in "free trade and is suspicious of Russia, while Trump is calling for protectionism and wants to forge a special partnership with Putin."

The author wonders whether the Brexit vote would have had a different outcome had it been held after the US presidential election. "Would British voters still have risked saying “no” to Europe had Trump already won?" Perhaps Trump wouldn't have won had the Brexit vote been rejected. The author says May shouldn't be too sure about China, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world being able to replace the EU. He doesn't see the new Anglo-American tie forged by May and Trump as successful as the one in the Reagan/Thatcher era. "She has denounced globalization for its harsh social consequences, but a UK that is no longer in the EU will be all the more reliant on exchange with other countries." Trump and his supporters are also against globalization. The "rise of populism and the geopolitical risks.... could mark the end of globalization as we know it."

The author sees Europe as the last bastion of hope, saying "the relationship between France and Germany will be more important than ever for the preservation of the geopolitical West." As voters in both countries - especially in France - are "confronting the temptation of populist nationalism as they head to the polls this year, that relationship, too, now hangs in the balance." Read more