الرهان الثلاثي لتيريزا ماي

باريس - مباشرة بعد خطاب رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي في قصر لانكستر هاوس، والذي حددت فيه أهداف حكومتها في المفاوضات القادمة حول انسحاب المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي، أعرب خبير ومعلق سياسي معروف، والذي كان يعمل في مبنى داوننغ ستريت رقم 10، عن إعجابه بشكل إيجابي. وقال لي عندما قابلته في نادي في لندن "لا يمكن الحديث عن 'الخيانة الدبلوماسية' بعد الآن". "لقد كانت تيريزا ماي واضحة وضوح الشمس: بريكست يعني الخروج".
وقد صوت مخاطبي في استفتاء بريكست ليونيو الماضي على البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، لكن مثل معظم البريطانيين، فقد رحب بخطاب ماي. وقال لي قبل التركيز على ثلاث نقاط أساسية '' إذا كنت تبحث عن صورة لوصف بريطانيا العظمى اليوم، يمكنك القول إنها تشبه "الأسد الشجاع".
بداية، قال: إن النموذج الأوروبي للاندماج يواجه أزمة، كما أثبت الاتحاد الأوروبي أنه غير قادر على إصلاح نفسه. إن الخروج من المجموعة (ليس مثل الفأر الذي يختبئ في سفينة غارقة) الذي كان بأسلوب جيد هو دليل على الواقعية البريطانية. وعلاوة على ذلك، لم يكن هناك تواصل بين المملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، لأن مشروع التكامل الأوروبي قُدم في المقام الأول على أنه مشروع اقتصادي، غير أنه، قبل كل شيء، ذو طابع سياسي. إن سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحد، مثل خط السكة الحديدية يوروستار الذي يربط لندن بالقارة الأوروبية، لم يكن كافيا لتحويل البريطانيين إلى أوروبيين.
ثانيا، على الرغم من الصعوبات الواضحة، سيكون الانفصال عن الاتحاد الأوروبي ربما أسهل بكثير من التفاوض على ترتيبات معقدة مع الدول 27 الأعضاء الأخرى، وخاصة إذا كان الجميع يعطي الأولوية للحفاظ على حزب المحافظين البريطاني موحد وقوي.
وثالثا، لا تقبل بريطانيا العظمى الضغط الخارجي والذي يبدو وكأنه تهديد. بعض المراقبين البريطانيين قد يعتبرون ماي مارغريت تاتشر الجديدة، لكن خطابها في قصر لانكستر هاوس يذكرنا أيضا بونستون تشرشل. في الواقع، المواطنون البريطانيون الذين هم على قناعة بأن هناك بدائل لأوروبا كثيرا ما يشيرون إلى عام 1940 - "أفضل زمن في انجلترا".
هذه النبذة عن الموقف البريطاني هي صريحة للغاية. ومن الواضح أن ناخبي "الخروج" يشعرون ببعض الحنين إلى الإمبراطوية البريطانية. ويبدو أن ماي بدورها تقودها السياسة الداخلية لإعطاء الأولوية للسيادة الوطنية على الاقتصاد. لكن في حين أن المملكة المتحدة هي بالتأكيد ديمقراطية، حجتها للشعب البريطاني ليست مخالفة لما يقوله الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لمواطنيه: لا أحد يعيش بالخبز وحده، واستعادة السيادة والعظمة الوطنية تستحق هذه المخاطرة الاقتصادية.
لكن هل رؤية ماي لبريطانيا واقعية، بالنظر إلى السياق الدولي الجديد؟ هل يمكن للمرء أن يحلم بوجود أثينا جديدة مع وجود روما جديدة يحكمها دونالد ترامب؟ بغض النظر عن عدم ثقتها في أوروبا، ماي لديها القليل من القواسم المشتركة مع الرئيس الجديد للولايات المتحدة: فهي تؤمن بالتجارة الحرة لكنها تشك في روسيا، في حين أن ترامب يدعو إلى الحمائية ويريد إبرام شراكة خاصة مع بوتين.
ماي وترامب شخصيتان مختلفتان بشكل ملحوظ. إن الوديع المتفائل ونجم هوليوود السابق رونالد ريغان وتاتشر المرأة الحديدية كانا متوافقان بشكل جيد للغاية من خلال التعاطف المتبادل والرؤية الإستراتيجية للعالم. لكن مثل هذه العلاقة بين الأميركي المتقلب نجم التلفزيون-الواقع ورئيسة الوزراء البريطانية المتشددة غير واردة تقريبا.
يمكن للمرء أن يتساءل دائما إن كانت الأمور ستكون مختلفة إذا ما سبقت الانتخابات الأميركية استفتاء بريكست. هل كان يستطيع الناخبون البريطانيون المخاطرة بقول "لا" لأوروبا بما أن ترامب قد فاز بالفعل؟ ومن المؤكد أن التاريخ لا يمكن إعادة كتابته، لكن العديد من الذين صوتوا للبقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي قلقون الآن لأن ماي قد استسلمت للتفكير الحالم نحو المستقبل.
بطبيعة الحال، لا يساعدنا وصف خطة ماي للخروج بأنها "صعبة" أو "ضعيفة"، لأن الخيار الأخير، من الواضح الآن، أنه لم يكن ممكنا. لكن يبدو أن خطاب ماي كان يهدف منذ البداية إلى القضاء على أي غموض متبقي حول هدف المملكة المتحدة في العملية القادمة، وقضت المحكمة العليا البريطانية الآن أنه يجب استشارة البرلمان قبل الدخول في مفاوضات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.
بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، شجع تشرشل الأوروبيين على الوحدة، لكنه قال أيضا أنه إذا كان على المملكة المتحدة أن تختار بين العلاقة عبر الأطلسي وأوروبا، فإنها ستختار دائما الأولى. في ذلك الوقت، كان الانحياز الغربي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة قلب عالم تشرشل، بينما كانت الصين تعاني من الحرب الأهلية.
لكن هذه لم تعد تشكل القضية الأساسية. الصين الآن تنافس الولايات المتحدة، وبعد أن قررت المملكة المتحدة ترك أوروبا، ليس هناك ما يضمن أن الولايات المتحدة ستأخذ المسألة على محمل الجد. مع تشكيك ترامب علنا في منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، تبدو هذا اللحظة كأنها غير مناسبة للمملكة المتحدة لتلعب ورقة "العزلة الرائعة". لأسباب تتعلق تحديدا بالهوية الوطنية، قامت ماي برهان ثلاثي: على بريطانيا وعلى الولايات المتحدة والعالم.
يبدو أن ماي تفترض أن رابطة الأمم والهيئات الاقتصادية المتعددة الأطراف الأخرى يمكن أن تكون بديلا للاتحاد الأوروبي، وأن ترامب، مثل وزير الخارجية البريطاني بوريس جونسون، سيكون في النهاية رجل دولة منطقي رغم كونه ببساطة لا يستطيع السيطرة على كلماته. فقد اتهمت العولمة بسبب عواقبها الاجتماعية القاسية، لكن المملكة المتحدة التي لم تعد في الاتحاد الأوروبي سيكون عليها الاعتماد بشكل كبير على التبادل مع البلدان الأخرى. وفي الوقت نفسه، فإن تصاعد الشعوبية والمخاطر الجيوسياسية التي تشكلها رئاسة ترامب لن تكون مجرد هوامش تاريخية، بل يمكن أن تمثل نهاية العولمة كما نعرفها.
بعد استفتاء بريكست وانتخاب ترامب، هناك حقيقة واحدة هي أن العلاقة بين فرنسا وألمانيا سوف تكون أكثر أهمية من أي وقت مضى للحفاظ على الغرب الجيوسياسي. ومع كون الناخبين في كلا البلدين - وخاصة في فرنسا - في مواجهة إغراء القومية الشعبوية حيث سوف يتوجهون إلى صناديق الاقتراع هذا العام، توجد الآن هذه العلاقة أيضا في الميزان.
The widespread nativist and populist phenomenon is real, and it is based on lowering, not rising expectations. Democracy until now has been associated with rising prosperity, and tragically, its core tenets of equality before the law and mutual respect were not as dear to populations as one may have hoped. Both through policies to favor the wealthy, and through technical change, returns increasingly are to capital alone, and labor is in dire surplus. We'll so more rounds of ideological hot air from all sides before anyone owns up to the stark reality that there is no more promising full employment at high wages, even with education and training. As this is sinking in, the support for the status quo wavers under an onslaught of desperation.
Commitment to ideals is strongest, sadly, after major conflict, and that is exactly where we are already, headed for more and larger wars to come. Let us hope, somehow, one losing side does not toss the nuclear dice in desperation. Read more
Dominique Moisi says Theresa May's "triple bet" is on the "UK, the US, and the world" as outlined in her Lancaster House speech last week. She defended Brexit like a "defiant lion," while exuding confidence. Britain was determined to become a "champion of world trade" and would not back away from tough negotiations. The message was delivered with clarity - Brexit means Breixt - and aimed to let the EU know that Britain would be ready when talks begin.
The author says May's speech was well received by many in Britain, who seem to realise the "disconnect" between Britain and the EU, which has become a political union, alienating many Britons who are merely interested in the economic nature of their membership. They have also lost confidence in the European Project, seeing the EU as being "incapable of reforming itself." Britain does want to leave the EU - "not like a rat scurrying off a sinking ship, but with style ."
May opts for a "clean break with the EU" because it would be an easier way out than "negotiating a complex arrangement with the remaining 27 member states, especially if one’s priority is to keep the British Conservative Party unified and in power." But Britons are divided. Hardline Brexiteers want to pull out of the single market completely but those who advocate a "soft Brexit" want Britain to stay in at any cost. May prioritises the Leavers' demand, while ignoring the Remainers' concern.
The third reason that explains why Britons have come to terms with Brexit is that they don't "take kindly to external pressure that feels like a threat." They say they felt it during the campaign ahead of the June referendum. The author says, "some British observers might see May as a new Margaret Thatcher, but her Lancaster House speech was also reminiscent of Winston Churchill."
Patriotic Britons still cherish Churchill's 1940 speech - "England's finest hour" and are convinced that they can defend their land against threat and invasion. They see the idea of "We are fighting by ourselves alone" as better than "alternatives to Europe." May talks like Putin and persuades Britons to put "sovereignty and national greatness" ahead of economic interests, even though it means hardship.
May's bet on the UK is safe, for now. It's unclear whether she can rehearse the Reagan/Thatcher tango in the 1980s with her American partner, because she and Trump have different personalities and contrasting world views. The little they share is their "distrust of Europe." May believes in "free trade and is suspicious of Russia, while Trump is calling for protectionism and wants to forge a special partnership with Putin."
The author wonders whether the Brexit vote would have had a different outcome had it been held after the US presidential election. "Would British voters still have risked saying “no” to Europe had Trump already won?" Perhaps Trump wouldn't have won had the Brexit vote been rejected. The author says May shouldn't be too sure about China, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world being able to replace the EU. He doesn't see the new Anglo-American tie forged by May and Trump as successful as the one in the Reagan/Thatcher era. "She has denounced globalization for its harsh social consequences, but a UK that is no longer in the EU will be all the more reliant on exchange with other countries." Trump and his supporters are also against globalization. The "rise of populism and the geopolitical risks.... could mark the end of globalization as we know it."
The author sees Europe as the last bastion of hope, saying "the relationship between France and Germany will be more important than ever for the preservation of the geopolitical West." As voters in both countries - especially in France - are "confronting the temptation of populist nationalism as they head to the polls this year, that relationship, too, now hangs in the balance." Read more
This article has been written by a gentleman, not a careerist hack. This line is splendid- 'Can one still dream of being a New Athens when there is a New Rome, lorded over by Donald Trump?'
The UK can stay in a reformed EU, the basis of which must be the consent of its peoples. As presently constituted, the EU does not enjoy the consent of its peoples. Read more
New Athens? A New Jerusalem is more in line with English thinking:
"I shall not cease from mental strife
Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand
Till we have built Jerusalem
In England's green and pleasant land." Read more
Written by a dreamer without experience of public life and its difficulties.
It was tried once, led to Cromwell's dictatorship and ended in restoration. Read more
May's Athens to Caligula's Rome. Read more
