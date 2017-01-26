8

الرهان الثلاثي لتيريزا ماي

باريس - مباشرة بعد خطاب رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي في قصر لانكستر هاوس، والذي حددت فيه أهداف حكومتها في المفاوضات القادمة حول انسحاب المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي، أعرب خبير ومعلق سياسي معروف، والذي كان يعمل في مبنى داوننغ ستريت رقم 10، عن إعجابه بشكل إيجابي. وقال لي عندما قابلته في نادي في لندن "لا يمكن الحديث عن 'الخيانة الدبلوماسية' بعد الآن". "لقد كانت تيريزا ماي واضحة وضوح الشمس: بريكست يعني الخروج".

وقد صوت مخاطبي في استفتاء بريكست ليونيو الماضي على البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، لكن مثل معظم البريطانيين، فقد رحب بخطاب ماي. وقال لي قبل التركيز على ثلاث نقاط أساسية '' إذا كنت تبحث عن صورة لوصف بريطانيا العظمى اليوم، يمكنك القول إنها تشبه "الأسد الشجاع".

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

بداية، قال: إن النموذج الأوروبي للاندماج يواجه أزمة، كما أثبت الاتحاد الأوروبي أنه غير قادر على إصلاح نفسه. إن الخروج من المجموعة  (ليس مثل الفأر الذي يختبئ في سفينة غارقة) الذي كان بأسلوب جيد  هو دليل على الواقعية البريطانية. وعلاوة على ذلك، لم يكن هناك تواصل بين المملكة المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، لأن مشروع التكامل الأوروبي قُدم في المقام الأول على أنه مشروع اقتصادي، غير أنه، قبل كل شيء، ذو طابع سياسي. إن سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحد، مثل خط السكة الحديدية يوروستار الذي يربط لندن بالقارة الأوروبية، لم يكن كافيا لتحويل البريطانيين إلى أوروبيين.

ثانيا، على الرغم من الصعوبات الواضحة، سيكون الانفصال عن الاتحاد الأوروبي ربما أسهل بكثير من التفاوض على ترتيبات معقدة مع الدول 27 الأعضاء الأخرى، وخاصة إذا كان الجميع يعطي الأولوية للحفاظ على حزب المحافظين البريطاني موحد وقوي.

وثالثا، لا تقبل بريطانيا العظمى الضغط الخارجي والذي يبدو وكأنه تهديد. بعض المراقبين البريطانيين قد يعتبرون ماي مارغريت تاتشر الجديدة، لكن خطابها في قصر لانكستر هاوس يذكرنا أيضا بونستون تشرشل. في الواقع، المواطنون البريطانيون الذين هم على قناعة بأن هناك بدائل لأوروبا كثيرا ما يشيرون إلى عام 1940 - "أفضل زمن في انجلترا".

هذه النبذة عن الموقف البريطاني هي صريحة للغاية. ومن الواضح أن ناخبي "الخروج" يشعرون ببعض الحنين إلى الإمبراطوية البريطانية. ويبدو أن ماي بدورها تقودها السياسة الداخلية لإعطاء الأولوية للسيادة الوطنية على الاقتصاد. لكن في حين أن المملكة المتحدة هي بالتأكيد ديمقراطية، حجتها للشعب البريطاني ليست مخالفة لما يقوله الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لمواطنيه: لا أحد يعيش بالخبز وحده، واستعادة السيادة والعظمة الوطنية تستحق هذه المخاطرة الاقتصادية.

لكن هل رؤية ماي لبريطانيا واقعية، بالنظر إلى السياق الدولي الجديد؟ هل يمكن للمرء أن يحلم بوجود أثينا جديدة مع وجود روما جديدة يحكمها دونالد ترامب؟ بغض النظر عن عدم ثقتها في أوروبا، ماي لديها القليل من القواسم المشتركة مع الرئيس الجديد للولايات المتحدة: فهي تؤمن بالتجارة الحرة لكنها تشك في روسيا، في حين أن ترامب يدعو إلى الحمائية ويريد إبرام شراكة خاصة مع بوتين.

ماي وترامب شخصيتان مختلفتان بشكل ملحوظ. إن الوديع المتفائل ونجم هوليوود السابق رونالد ريغان وتاتشر المرأة الحديدية كانا متوافقان بشكل جيد للغاية من خلال التعاطف المتبادل والرؤية الإستراتيجية للعالم. لكن مثل هذه العلاقة بين الأميركي المتقلب نجم التلفزيون-الواقع ورئيسة الوزراء البريطانية المتشددة غير واردة تقريبا.

يمكن للمرء أن يتساءل دائما إن كانت الأمور ستكون مختلفة إذا ما سبقت الانتخابات الأميركية استفتاء بريكست. هل كان يستطيع الناخبون البريطانيون المخاطرة بقول "لا" لأوروبا بما أن ترامب قد فاز بالفعل؟ ومن المؤكد أن التاريخ لا يمكن إعادة كتابته، لكن العديد من الذين صوتوا للبقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي قلقون الآن لأن ماي قد استسلمت للتفكير الحالم نحو المستقبل.

بطبيعة الحال، لا يساعدنا وصف خطة ماي للخروج بأنها "صعبة" أو "ضعيفة"، لأن الخيار الأخير، من الواضح الآن، أنه لم يكن ممكنا. لكن يبدو أن خطاب ماي كان يهدف منذ البداية إلى القضاء على أي غموض متبقي حول هدف المملكة المتحدة في العملية القادمة، وقضت المحكمة العليا البريطانية الآن أنه يجب استشارة البرلمان قبل الدخول في مفاوضات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، شجع تشرشل الأوروبيين على الوحدة، لكنه قال أيضا أنه إذا كان على المملكة المتحدة أن تختار بين العلاقة عبر الأطلسي وأوروبا، فإنها ستختار دائما الأولى. في ذلك الوقت، كان الانحياز الغربي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة قلب عالم تشرشل، بينما كانت الصين تعاني من الحرب الأهلية.

لكن هذه لم تعد تشكل القضية الأساسية. الصين الآن تنافس الولايات المتحدة، وبعد أن قررت المملكة المتحدة ترك أوروبا، ليس هناك ما يضمن أن الولايات المتحدة ستأخذ المسألة على محمل الجد. مع تشكيك ترامب علنا في منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، تبدو هذا اللحظة كأنها غير مناسبة للمملكة المتحدة لتلعب ورقة "العزلة الرائعة". لأسباب تتعلق تحديدا بالهوية الوطنية، قامت ماي برهان ثلاثي: على بريطانيا وعلى الولايات المتحدة والعالم.

Fake news or real views Learn More

يبدو أن ماي تفترض أن رابطة الأمم والهيئات الاقتصادية المتعددة الأطراف الأخرى يمكن أن تكون بديلا للاتحاد الأوروبي، وأن ترامب، مثل وزير الخارجية البريطاني بوريس جونسون، سيكون في النهاية رجل دولة منطقي رغم كونه ببساطة لا يستطيع السيطرة على كلماته. فقد اتهمت العولمة بسبب عواقبها الاجتماعية القاسية، لكن المملكة المتحدة التي لم تعد في الاتحاد الأوروبي سيكون عليها الاعتماد بشكل كبير على التبادل مع البلدان الأخرى. وفي الوقت نفسه، فإن تصاعد الشعوبية والمخاطر الجيوسياسية التي تشكلها رئاسة ترامب لن تكون مجرد هوامش تاريخية، بل يمكن أن تمثل نهاية العولمة كما نعرفها.

بعد استفتاء بريكست وانتخاب ترامب، هناك حقيقة واحدة هي أن العلاقة بين فرنسا وألمانيا سوف تكون أكثر أهمية من أي وقت مضى للحفاظ على الغرب الجيوسياسي. ومع كون الناخبين في كلا البلدين - وخاصة في فرنسا - في مواجهة إغراء القومية الشعبوية حيث سوف يتوجهون إلى صناديق الاقتراع هذا العام، توجد الآن هذه العلاقة أيضا في الميزان.