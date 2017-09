الشهر الأشد قسوة هذا العام

Tok Koon Chia AUG 30, 2017

Once again, I'm bemused at this display of historical amnesia with regards to China in here. There is absolutely nothing the Chinese are currently doing which the Western countries did not do in their road to development. Just because trade protectionism is odious right now to free market advocates does not invalidate the fact that it is a powerful tool for a country at a certain stage of development, one which was liberally employed by countries like the USA in the 19th century all the way up till the Second World War. I daresay the Chinese are much more interested in imitating what the Western world did, rather than what they said, when it comes to developing the economy and improving people's livelihoods. Read more