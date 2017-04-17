Peter Schaeffer APR 17, 2017

People don’t trust “scientists” because “scientists” are not worthy of trust. Basically, so-called “scientists” are ideological servants of some (typically left-wing) agenda, promoting self-interest as truth. Let me offer a few examples.



The pseudo-Stalinist show trial of Larry Summers (roughly derived from Saletan, Parker, Taylor, and others) was a virulent (and highly-successful) attack on science. Larry Summers’s comments to the NBER conference were a model of legitimate, highly rational, scientific, academic discourse (read them in the original). For daring to mention (part of) what science (as in “biology”) knows he was pilloried around the world and driven from office. His subsequent recantations and groveling apologies would have made a communist show-trial judge proud.



So much for the supposed “scientific” commitment to “science”.



It should be obvious that low-skill immigration (importing poor people) is a net negative in any welfare state (they can never pay their own way). Do “scientists” acknowledge this? Do they admit the (large) economic harm from low-skill immigration? Of course, not. Quote from Professor George Borjas (perhaps the leading immigration economist in the world).



"There's also been a lot of fake fog thrown into the question of whether immigrants pay their way in the welfare state. It's time for some sanity in this matter as well. The welfare state is specifically designed to transfer resources from higher-income to lower-income persons. Immigrants fall disproportionately into the bottom part of the income distribution. It is downright ridiculous to claim that low-skill immigrants somehow end up being net contributors into the public treasury."



Poor people are a burden. No one questions that Europe’s or America's own poor people are a burden. Why would anyone with a neuron left, question whether imported poor people are any better?



For decades, so-called “scientists” (economists) have endlessly claimed that “free-trade” and Open Borders will benefit everyone. There is nothing in the economics literature (theoretical or empirical) to support this argument. Even if you believe that “free-trade” and Open Borders are a net benefit for the economy as a whole, not everyone (not even a majority) will benefit. Have “scientists” (economists) in Europe and America admitted these harsh truths? Or have they comprehensively lied to promote a “free-trade” / Open Borders agenda?



The answer is obvious. If “scientists” want greater public trust, they might start by telling the truth.

