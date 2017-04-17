伦敦—4月22日，全世界科学家将通过参与一场前所未有的“为了科学的游行”纪念地球日。这场行军的目的是“在各个层次宣扬和捍卫科学——从地方学校到联邦机构”。对世界其他国家来说，很重要的一点是要理解为什么通常沉默寡言的科学界将走出实验室和办公室，走上街头参加一场全球问题的游行。
答案在11月26日就有所暗示。《牛津词典》将“后真理”（post-truth）选为其“年度词汇”。在一个“客观事实在影响公众观点方面的影响力比不上情绪和个人信念诉求”的时代，我们这样的科学家无法再保持沉默了。因此，我们将站出来，克服万难让科学“确定性”重新回到它在公共争论中应有的位置。
“后真理”恰如其分地描述了无视事实成为世界政坛的普遍特征的一年。美国总统特朗普在他还是候选人的时候否认关于气候变化的压倒性证据、一口咬定疫苗导致自闭症的无稽之谈，并宣称紧凑型荧光灯泡会致癌。
但特朗普并非后真理政治运动的孤家寡人。美国和欧洲的决策者都在兜售骇人听闻的“专家观点”，说他们的反对者在从转基因食品到核能和英国退欧等问题上的立场会引起如何如何的问题。最近，印度甚至掀起了一场在社交媒体上抨击麻疹-风疹疫苗的风潮，阴谋论、安全担忧和动机质疑甚嚣尘上，充分说明了当事实被忽视时生命会受到怎样的危险。
早先的警告，如拉尔夫·凯斯（Ralph Keyes）2004年的著作《后真理时代：当代生活中的狡诈与欺骗》（The Post-Truth Era: Dishonesty and Deception in Contemporary Life），基本上没有引起科学界的关注。这是因为我们对此早已耳熟能详了；对“客观事实”的“后真理”的反应和科学本身一样古老。一个古老的例子是地方说，在古希腊人拿出明确的证据证明地圆说之后的几百年里，这一观点仍然经久不衰。在某些地方，达尔文及其进化论从十九世纪开始便受到否定和咒骂，并一直延续至今。“不要把我和事实搞混了，”一则抓住了后真理情绪的老笑话如是说，“我的观点是捏造的。”
但如今，我们到达了一个分水岭，因为这种情绪已经蔓延到政治主流，影响着将给地球及其居民的健康和福祉造成巨大影响的政策。如果你认为科学方法是社会的核心价值观之一，那么你必须站出来捍卫科学方法在指导公共争论和决策制定中的核心作用。科学方法即系统观察、测量和假设检验，几百年来，人类就是用它来了解我们自己和世界。
但是，要具有说服力，我们科学家必须先正己，避免可能为后真理修辞煽风点火的行为。道德沦丧给了科学的敌人崛起的机会。当发表的发现是基于造假的数据或有意误导的结论，那么所有科学家的信誉都会受到损失。同行评议必须严格执行，并且务必要尽力找出和消灭劣质或欺骗性的工作。
同样重要的是，研究者必须更好地去解释科学“确定性”意味着什么，帮助公众和决策者区分已证实的假设和未证实的理论。他们必须说明，候选的（alternate）模型是如何在控制条件下用所有可得证据进行检验、产生可由其他研究者重复——以及复制测量——的观察结果的。不是来自如此仔细地控制的观察的结论都必须归为猜想。
参与科学活动的人士急需制定和实施更有效的策略就影响社会和环境的科学进展和发现进行沟通。这方面的一个核心焦点应该放在解释和捍卫证据收集和验证这一挤出过程的方法和严格性上。简言之，公众、媒体以及（特别是）决策者必须提高科学素养，这是识别并拒绝抹黑科学和科学家的无理行为的关键。
在1946年出版的《发现印度》（The Discovery of India）中，印度第一任总理尼赫鲁提出要发展“科学素质”——即将科学方法作为生活方式。要挫败后真理威胁，如今我们比以往任何时候都更加需要这一素质。4月22日，让我们一起用激情捍卫科学。
Steve Hurst
I found it fascinating going around a large corp being introduced to what they did. In each department I was shown a management diagram of communications and importance. It was a spider diagram. Emblazoned with its statement of critical importance to the corp, with all other departments rated less critical than the spider was the name of the department being visited. Obviously we are visiting the science department today Read more
Craig Morris
How sad: you lump people against GMOs, nuclear, and vaccinations in one basket. Is "science" when other people change their minds and agree with you, and those who don't are "post-factual"? What if nuclear has never delivered on its promises (France officially had a plan, the Messmer Plan, for 100% nuclear covering all energy, not just power, by 2000), and we now have better options? Does that make me post-factual -- or you? Read more
Peter Schaeffer
People don’t trust “scientists” because “scientists” are not worthy of trust. Basically, so-called “scientists” are ideological servants of some (typically left-wing) agenda, promoting self-interest as truth. Let me offer a few examples.
The pseudo-Stalinist show trial of Larry Summers (roughly derived from Saletan, Parker, Taylor, and others) was a virulent (and highly-successful) attack on science. Larry Summers’s comments to the NBER conference were a model of legitimate, highly rational, scientific, academic discourse (read them in the original). For daring to mention (part of) what science (as in “biology”) knows he was pilloried around the world and driven from office. His subsequent recantations and groveling apologies would have made a communist show-trial judge proud.
So much for the supposed “scientific” commitment to “science”.
It should be obvious that low-skill immigration (importing poor people) is a net negative in any welfare state (they can never pay their own way). Do “scientists” acknowledge this? Do they admit the (large) economic harm from low-skill immigration? Of course, not. Quote from Professor George Borjas (perhaps the leading immigration economist in the world).
"There's also been a lot of fake fog thrown into the question of whether immigrants pay their way in the welfare state. It's time for some sanity in this matter as well. The welfare state is specifically designed to transfer resources from higher-income to lower-income persons. Immigrants fall disproportionately into the bottom part of the income distribution. It is downright ridiculous to claim that low-skill immigrants somehow end up being net contributors into the public treasury."
Poor people are a burden. No one questions that Europe’s or America's own poor people are a burden. Why would anyone with a neuron left, question whether imported poor people are any better?
So much for the supposed “scientific” commitment to “science”.
For decades, so-called “scientists” (economists) have endlessly claimed that “free-trade” and Open Borders will benefit everyone. There is nothing in the economics literature (theoretical or empirical) to support this argument. Even if you believe that “free-trade” and Open Borders are a net benefit for the economy as a whole, not everyone (not even a majority) will benefit. Have “scientists” (economists) in Europe and America admitted these harsh truths? Or have they comprehensively lied to promote a “free-trade” / Open Borders agenda?
The answer is obvious. If “scientists” want greater public trust, they might start by telling the truth.
Vittoria Canale
Thank you Authors for taking the time to explain why scientists will be Marching on April 22, 2017. Very well written article, I am hopeful this article will instil the urge to March to all young scientists around the world. Read more
