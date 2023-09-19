Protectionism Started the Geopolitical Fire

Similarly, one can correctly argue either that

(i) many high-savings EM countries have been financing non-saving US's trade deficit every year,

or that

(ii) the US has been financing many other net-exporting (internal-demand-deficient) EM countries to practise exports-oriented economic growth year-in and year-out.

Like what's been said upstairs, the causality runs both ways, depending ultimately on your own point of view, or on your own argument you want to put forward.

The US had trade deficits with 101 countries in 2015, including China of course.

But contrary to the misleading claims of the world's rebalance economists, the US doesn't inescapably rely on foreign savings to finance her own deficient (private) savings.

Those economists are wrongly putting the cart in front of the horse.

It's rather (or also the case) that the US households and private companies, which are willing and able to borrow and deficit-spend in their country en masse, almost year-in and year-out, that have helped finance the foreign EM countries' net exports to the US every year (ie, have helped to sustain their massive yearly trade surpluses against the US), and so

(ai) sustaining the US's massive trade deficits year-in and year-out, and

(aii) enabling the foreign net-exporting EM countries like China to be able to accumulate more and more US-dollar FX reserves every year.

The Global Financial Crisis of 2008 shows that, without the US households' precarious and persistent accumulation of more and more debts of their own, the US alone is now no longer rich enough in the coming years to keep acting as the world's unique consumers of last resort, to satisfy all the net savings demand of more than 100 other countries in the world.

Unless the US government always chooses to accommodate, that is, by appropriately ------ and equally importantly, correctly ------ deficit-spending en masse every fiscal year in the foreseeable future.

But doing so requires the US government to become ever more and more indebted over time, which may not be sustainable in the long run given the higher and higher interest-rate environment in the country, especially if the US Fed doesn't give a helping hand through her more frequent use of inflation-prone new-money-printing QEs in the coming years.

Other more sustainable ways to help rebalance the world economy --- and to sustain non-protectionist free-trade globalization in the foreseeable future, are

(bi) to encourage or enable the other wealthy advanced countries (like Germany and Japan, and other wealthier DM and EM countries) to supplement the US, by starting to act also as the other major consumers of last resort on this planet, to help the other poorer EM countries to grow more quickly, and so to escape the poverty-trap, through proven-to-be-effective exports-led growth,

(bii) to convince China(-et-al) to gradually forsake her good old race-to-the-bottom and hence can't-get-very-rich exports-led growth model in the rest of this century.

