在后真相的世界中存活

洛杉矶——尽管某些政客兜售谎言，但事实依然关键，而且正确理解事实对能否生存至关重要。我知道这一点，因为我经常看到错误理解事实所造成的致命后果。

作为一名行为生态学家，动物如何评估和管理捕猎风险是我的研究对象。但相比研究长着尖锐牙齿、行动隐蔽、冲刺能力令人叹为观止的华丽的捕食动物，研究它们的猎物才是我的专长。

有些袋鼠认识现实的能力很差。这些长着四条腿的点心经常会忽视近在眼前的信息——比如草丛中的沙沙作响或者路过的食肉动物的气味。它们为无知付出的代价非常惨重，或者被突然出现的利爪划破喉咙，或者被强健的下颌紧紧咬住。

但我的研究结果显示许多可能的被捕猎动物——包括旱獭、鸟类、蜥蜴、鱼类和无脊椎牡蛎——在评估风险方面更加擅长。1979年，生态学家理查德·道金斯（Richard Dawkins）和约翰·克雷布斯（John Krebs）提出了“生存-晚餐法则”，认为猎物因为面临比掠食者更为严重的后果，所以会找到更有创意的生存方法。被吃掉——进而被从基因库中彻底抹去——的风险促使它们拼命学习更多技能。对掠食者而言，失败的唯一后果是在下一顿饭之前挨饿。

我们的周围随处可见生存-晚餐法则。当水鸟或鸭子因为一只狗跑向海滩或池塘而聚集在一起时，这是因为鸟们知道成群结队能增加安全性。人类也遵循同样的法则。比方说，我们在独自冲浪时感到更加焦虑，这是因为我们知道，如果鲨鱼想吃一顿玻璃钢及合成橡胶晚餐这样极端不可能的事件发生，那么鲨鱼如果有不止一个目标可以选择，我们的生存几率就会增加。

人类就像动物一样，需要可靠真实的数据才能做出好的决策。曾经有一次，在中国和巴基斯坦之间的喀喇昆仑山研究旱獭时，对事实缺乏了解差点让我丧了命。一次灾难性的暴雨和由此导致的塌方切断了我研究营地所有的进口和出口，并在我试图离开时令我迷失了方向。随着情况不断恶化，找到离开的方法已经不再可能。

因为我当时患有伤寒，而且带着许多研究设备，因此根本就没有能力穿越长达数英里的坍塌的岩石和泥土。当威胁解除，我最终得以离开那片区域时，我才意识到我所掌握的道路和可选线路的信息是多么匮乏。

虽然任何有自尊心的科学家都必须质疑一切，并且对既定认知持怀疑态度，但是做出预测，设计试验搜集数据，并在分析所搜集的数据后得出支持或否定原有预测的结论是可能的。人类总是通过不断用最新事实信息挑战假设来学习知识并推动科学进步。我们用这种方式来测试和打磨我们的想法，直到我们得出的结论不再那么容易遭到反驳。这就是我们所谓“揭示的真相”。

但揭示的科学真相总是需要接受新的分析、检验和解读。人们总把它们视为“临时真相”——也就是说，可能后来会被证伪——而不是成为一种完全被接受的教条。

当科学家和公众用仅靠情感或个人信念支撑的所谓替代性事实来驳斥有充分证据证明的假设时（这就是政治语境中的后真相），我们就失去了强化分析的重要机会。当我们毫不犹豫地将享有盛誉的新闻媒体所刊载的经过事实检验的文章斥之为“假消息”时，我们未能用证据来支撑我们的结论。和在科学领域一样，如果我们在政治领域忽略“被揭示的现实”，会导致发生灾难性后果的可能性大大增加。

人类因为祖先对��实的准确理解才得以生存下来，就像海鸟在濒临危险时聚集在一起一样。在生活的一切领域，我们都应当坚持采用科学的态度，把决策建立于长期累积的观察之上。如果有足够的证据支持一种特定的结论，我们就应当接受它。自我批判的持续分析至关重要，但必须建立在新理念、新证据或新试验方法的基础之上。

对人类而言，模仿对天敌一无所知的袋鼠，完全忽略灌木丛中的沙沙声，无法让我们避免成为猎物。相反，这是一种通往灭绝的确定的食谱。

