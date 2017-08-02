在后真相的世界中存活

Steve Hurst AUG 2, 2017

Arh yes safety in numbers, a frequent habitat of human risk takers, and frequently unhelpful despite their calculations



But let us look at the predators and the foodstock.

Where is the risk to predatory action - as stephan has noted below when there is no penalty, there is no missed lunch ever. More generally where is the risk other than psychological to the worker in a welfare state where the society pledges to provide food and shelter. Though how sustainable that all is is another matter. But mental issues are not part of your animal derived model although they are crucial to human existence. Nor are your animals able to manipulate situations or miss-sell futures.



So the walking lunch and nomadic predator is not really transferable to developed - if that is indeed the word - developed human societies.



As for the truth - it is out there somewhere. Let us assume scientists are superior in their training. Are scientists not vulnerable to deception due to cognitive bias. Do scientists not engage in irrational exuberance. Of course they do



As for the wisdom of ancestors, maybe within limits, but the tragedy of the commons comes to mind, except now it is industrialised and digitised

