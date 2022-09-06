Don’t Let Young Pakistanis’ Futures Be Washed Away

Dear Madam Yasmine and Sir Gordon Brown, an absolute must and right emphasis on Education can't wait and that education shouldn't wait for its rightful deliverance to the children. And thank you for being so compassionate for Pakistani children most of whom in flood affected areas would miss out school as noted by your article. Some time ago I have written a piece about informal education in tribal areas of Pakistan. My humble suggestion would be in light of the fact noted in the article that school infrastructure has also been affected, in the short term for few months at least, college and university students or recent graduates can volunteer to go to affected areas and conduct regular classes to young children or the ones who are enrolled in early school years in informal settings. These informal settings can be any suitable place that is accessible for the school going pupils in and around all the remote and rural areas. One of the most coordinated youth movements reside with mainstream political parties and they can direct some effort to gather a decent number of young volunteers on nonpartisan basis and a monthly stipend can be paid to the volunteers managed by the very NGO of Madam Yasmine or DFID or any other organization depending upon usual disclaimers and No conflict-of-interest clauses.