Potlačování kybernetických konfliktů

suzanne p goard AUG 8, 2017

Thank you for exploring this question that lives in everyone's minds. It is challenging to focus on any aspect of our daily lives that is not affected by cyber technology. Tightening security is much like taming our atmosphere. Abuse of this medium is too common and control is too mesmerizing. The GGE are working at structuring a morphing entity that we all can concede manipulates our world.

