Control de los conflictos cibernéticos

vivek iyer AUG 9, 2017

'In 1946, the US proposed the Baruch plan for UN control of nuclear energy, and the Soviet Union promptly rejected locking itself into a position of technological inferiority.' This is a bizarre view. The Soviet Union was 'technologically inferior' in '46 but started catching up soon after. Had it accepted the plan it would never have been able to produce a bomb. The US, on the other hand, could always revive its bomb making program in the event that the agreement broke down or it chose to unilaterally resile from the relevant treaty.



Why is Nye making a comparison between nuclear weapons and cyber conflict? We all know that Israel has been able to acquire nuclear weapons and also has prevented Saddam's Iraq from developing the same capacity. An American Ambassador to India alleged that the Israelis blew up a plane carrying the Pakistani President and a senior US diplomat because Israel was worried about Pakistan's nuclear ambitions. Finally, everybody knows the story about Israel using the 'internet of things' to sabotage Iran's nuclear program.



We may approve of Israel's actions because it is not a threat to us and is growing rich, through the Knowledge Economy, within its own borders. Still, its security does depend, it seems, on possessing both nuclear and cyber weapons of a strategic sort.



Is Nye saying- 'lets pretend that some Cyber treaty will eliminate our cyber weapons so as to fool our enemies into giving up their own efforts in this direction?' But our enemies are not so stupid.



Nye speaks of the lucubrations of a UN empowered Group of Governmental Experts in Cyber Security who have been spinning their wheels for over a dozen years now. Does anybody really believe these experts are any good? If they were, they would have been offered millions of dollars in salary and billions in share options to go work in Silicon Valley. Who in their right mind would work for the UN if they could get a proper job? Why not just bang one's head against a wall?



Has Nye never been hacked? Does he not understand that there are sociopaths out there who enjoy committing cyber crime? Why speak the language of 'norms' in this context?

Nye says- 'A regime of norms may be more robust when linkages are not too tight, and an over-arching UN treaty would harm such flexibility at this point'. Wow! A bunch of Blackhats spreading ransom-ware are hired to hack another country's cyber defences by an anonymous third party. They are already breaking the domestic law, why would they worry about some 'regime of norms' which isn't even enshrined in a UN treaty?

'Expansion of participation is important for the acceptance of norms,' says Nye. What is he suggesting? That the UN go on the Dark Web and send out invitations to Black Hats? Will they start to accept norms once they participate in GGE deliberations?

But Nye doesn't stop there- He says ' progress will require action on many fronts. Given this, the failure of the GGE in July 2017 should not be viewed as the end of the process.'

In other words, progress requires action on many fronts though all those actions fail because we should not view failure as the end of the process but rather as the beginning of the same process which will fail just as surely. This sort of thing is fine if you are getting a tax free UN salary and are useless for any other type of work. Otherwise, it is madness. Read more