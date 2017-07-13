Anthony DeAngelis JUL 13, 2017

Ha Ha Ha.



Macron won with one of the lowest voter turnouts in history and no majority in parliament. His policies would surely benefit France, but the odds of them being realistically implemented are slim to none.



Aggressive labor reforms? In a country where the contrat à durée indéterminée rules supreme. Labor unions and normal French will object with all of their might.



Cutting the antiquated social safety net? Sure, sounds reasonable. Much like fixing Social Security in the USA. Yet even mentioning it is a death sentence.



And the truth about the EU is exposed. France going against the powerful Germany and its proxy in Brussels. And people wonder why the EU is hated by so many and these national parties are rising.



A government full of energetic and youthful politicians? Once again, sounds nice. I'd gaze across the Atlantic and see how a government full of outsiders (who aren't young or inexperienced in life/business) is fairing now that they've been shoved into the meat grinder that is government.



Sorry, but Macron is a stuffed suit. Sadly, France needs more. Terrorism will not abate, the economy is touchy and Europe as a whole needs strong and experienced leadership. I would also imagine Hollande will be the advisor du jour once Macron gets into a jam, a disaster if I ever saw one.



France - a message. Get some strong leadership and start looking out for France. Failure to do so will only grow and encourage the Le Pen's of the country.



Is the shine off? Never was a shine to begin with. Read more