日内瓦—马克龙节节胜利。不出一年，他就从一位政坛菜鸟，在没有建制派支持的情况下，摇身一变成为法国总统，并领导新成立的政党在议会中赢得巨大的多数优势。他可以将胜势保持下去吗？
马克龙最近的成功不仅要归功于幸运，也要归功于他利用裂痕的能力。对那些不相信政治建制的选民来说，他成功地提供了一个有吸引力的选项，这个选项不需要左右站边。他也被视为破坏性民粹主义的聪明的破坏者。
马克龙的经济计划尤其聪明，完全针对十多年来对法国经济沉疴的分析。他承诺要解放以僵化闻名于世的法国劳动力市场，减轻抑制了企业家精神的过重的税收负担。他还承诺要削减法国大而无当的国家（state），目前，国家花掉了GDP的57%。他将通过梳理叠床架屋的监管、理顺陈旧的福利制度来实现这一点。
当选后，马克龙保持了其新鲜空气的名声，组建了一个由来自社会各界的年轻人组成的政府——他们也许欠缺经验，但充满了热情和智慧。那些长期以来一直唱空法国经济的人难以置信地看着奇迹在眼前展开。
但期望越大，失望也有可能越大。马克龙政府的初期信号令人担忧。承诺的劳动力市场改革推进情况良好，可能从9月就开始实施，但由总理菲利普负责的政府的宏观经济计划，则非常令人失望。
菲利普宣布他准备在未来五年仅仅削减三个百分点的GDP的公共支出。他叫停了几项明智的、有利于增长的税收削减计划，其中几项要到马克龙第一个任期结束（2022年）后才有可能恢复。但他又准备在2018年实施普遍的增税，称这是为了部分抵消减税。
在为这一方针辩护时，菲利普引用了国民账户监督机构法国审计院（Cour des Comptes）。审计院报告，2017年存在严重的预算超支——这是离任总统奥朗德不顾事实的选举承诺的结果。因此，继任者必须让赤字回到GDP的3%，兑现去年向法国的欧洲伙伴许下的承诺。菲利普坚持说，这事关信誉。
但取悦布鲁塞尔或柏林的账房先生可能威胁到法国脆弱的经济复苏——并反过来威胁到新总统的支持率——而此时正逢法国必须兑现重要但常常不受欢迎的改革。（目前，人均GDP只略高于且几千水平，失业率在去年也才刚刚开始缓缓下降。）欧洲领导人可能更愿意接受赤字承诺稍稍延后，而不是法国的亲欧总统因为削减公共支出而导致支持率下降。
马克龙必须明白所有这些。那么，为什么他要冒这么大的宏观经济风险？以及，也许更重要的是，这是否对其剩余的总统生涯有一些暗示？
最积极的解释认为，马克龙已经决心要以深度果断的改革为重点，而在宏观经济问题上准备谨慎推进，一如其前任萨科齐和奥朗德。萨科齐和奥朗德一开始都拒绝紧缩，后来才逐渐接受。
但萨科齐和奥朗德在接受紧缩之前，他们的公众支持度就已经开始下降。马克龙是认为他的好运会一直保持下去，为法国带来（比如）比目前的预期更加强劲的经济复苏吗？还是说，他只是认为自己地位比两位前任更加稳固，令人失望的增长和失业状况也奈何不了他？换句话说，驱使马克龙做出决定的是信念还是自大？
对马克龙的决定的最悲观的解释是，他已经被他自己的政府所绑架。他所组建的法国公务员体系最高���有两个传统特征：谨小慎微，以及对宏观经济战略的理解十分糟糕。
考虑到这一点，很有可能马克龙政府中的许多成员对待欧洲协议的态度是非常严肃的，甚至可能过于严肃，而对厉行减支深恶痛绝，因为他们的权力与他们所控制的钱袋的规模有关。如果这一解读正确，那么法国政府将依旧是头重脚轻，税收负担也将依旧沉重。
但还有第三种可能：马克龙相信，要推动他所构想的欧盟，他的欧洲政策必须无可指摘，满足最严苛的德国标准。如果马克龙真的有一个新的欧盟愿景，那么这一方针是合理的。在选战期间，他大部分情况下只是重申传统的法国观念：一个共同的欧洲政府和一个欧元区财政部，以及各管各的公共投资融资预算。
其他欧盟国家大多拒绝这个愿景，许多人相信法国本身也不会同意这些改革所隐含的主权转移。无论如何，欧盟还没有到达能够讨论如此激进的步骤的程度，它的重中之重仍然必须放在解决裂痕上：半生不熟的银行联盟、无法正常行使功能的稳定与增长公约、过度监管，以及空洞的移民政策。
马克龙的迅速崛起表明他有能力在正确场合说正确的话。但这也意味着，他入主爱丽舍宫时还没有露出自己的真面目。我们希望他是他所提出的周密的经济计划所表现的那个人，而不是他执政以后所采取的宏观经济政策所表现的那个人。
Steve Hurst
'Emmanuel Macron is on a winning streak'
Well lets hope so. It's more likely he is a flash in the pan
France is at something like a 20% disadvantage v Germany in the euro. The gives so idea of the size of the problem Macron faces either within the euro or the scale of devaluation upon leaving the euro, the latter looking the realistic outcome Read more
Paul Friesen
Where is the evidence that tax cuts boost anything but inequality? Countries like Sweden seem to do very well with large government and heavy taxation, and they are able to take care of their less fortunate citizens. Should our ideal society be the USA, where lifespans are falling for the less fortunate and which cannot even provide universal health care, all to produce low taxes for the rich? Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
This is so blatantly false.
Tax cuts give private citizens more of their money to spend on goods and services. This drives demand which increase production and creates jobs. Government isn't concerned with efficiency.
Sweden went through a financial crisis in the 90's and had to reign in their social spending. They run a relatively flat budget, but we will see how long that holds with the recent influx of new citizens.
Additionally, you ask for evidence, but propose none of your own. Plenty of high tax countries with advanced welfare systems that have high debt to GDP figures, lagging economies and are otherwise suffering.
Taxes should be as low as possible. Increasing taxes should have iron clad justification. All tax revenue should be used judiciously and wasted as little as possible.
Read more
Anthony DeAngelis
Ha Ha Ha.
Macron won with one of the lowest voter turnouts in history and no majority in parliament. His policies would surely benefit France, but the odds of them being realistically implemented are slim to none.
Aggressive labor reforms? In a country where the contrat à durée indéterminée rules supreme. Labor unions and normal French will object with all of their might.
Cutting the antiquated social safety net? Sure, sounds reasonable. Much like fixing Social Security in the USA. Yet even mentioning it is a death sentence.
And the truth about the EU is exposed. France going against the powerful Germany and its proxy in Brussels. And people wonder why the EU is hated by so many and these national parties are rising.
A government full of energetic and youthful politicians? Once again, sounds nice. I'd gaze across the Atlantic and see how a government full of outsiders (who aren't young or inexperienced in life/business) is fairing now that they've been shoved into the meat grinder that is government.
Sorry, but Macron is a stuffed suit. Sadly, France needs more. Terrorism will not abate, the economy is touchy and Europe as a whole needs strong and experienced leadership. I would also imagine Hollande will be the advisor du jour once Macron gets into a jam, a disaster if I ever saw one.
France - a message. Get some strong leadership and start looking out for France. Failure to do so will only grow and encourage the Le Pen's of the country.
Is the shine off? Never was a shine to begin with. Read more
Tim Bowler
@Anthony I think most of us in Europe would back Macron over Trump any time. And you're wrong - from inside the Hexagon there still is a shine thanks to Macron. Whether it will last is of course debatable, given the unions' opposition to jobs reform, but he stands more of a chance than Hollande. And God forbid Le Pen ever gets in, she and her ilk really would be a disaster for France and the rest of us in Europe. But yes the real issue is the euro and the way in which it strengthens Germany against the rest. Read more
