Steve Hurst APR 24, 2017

As usual there is the middle-of-the-road dislike of Le Pen strangely unaccompanied by any voiced dislike of the problems that have brought her to the fore. I dont think Le Pen has any answers for France anymore than Macron. France likes to think it is different. It is not other than having different shaped bread. What should bother anybody watching events is again strangely not mentioned and that is the polarization in politics developing in so many countries



'...that enabled her to appeal to a wider variety of supporters, from unemployed young people to the disenchanted middle class, from policemen wary of losing control to second- or third-generation immigrants who wanted to close France’s doors to foreigners.' Thus 21% of French voters, some 7.6 million, are parodied as bigots, not suffering concern and their anxieties are dismissed. This is exactly the reason mainstream parties got the boot in round one.



'...Le Pen’s success reflects a kind of ideological laundering...'

No different than many other suspects. As for '...she has already succeeded in transforming the face and the psyche of France for a long time to come..'. After Hollande who managed to make blancmange appear colourful and exotic this is not exactly hard.



I would greatly welcome anybody being able to rationalise why the French elected Hollande because it was entirely obvious what he would deliver before he was elected. Perhaps it was due to trying to avoid reforms, perhaps that is Le Pen's attraction, she too will not undertake the reforms needed, nor will Marcon in reality because he has no party structure. Thus in a few years France will be deeper in it which will do nobody any good