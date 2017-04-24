巴黎—我清楚地记得法国总统候选人玛丽娜·勒庞第一次出现在电视上的情景。这是2002年总统竞选前夕，我需要组织一场公共电视辩论。为了政治平衡，我们需要一位来自当时由勒庞的父亲让-马利·勒庞（Jean-Marie Le Pen）领导的极右翼的国民阵线（FN）的代表。让-马利的竞选经理兼其指定接班人布鲁诺·戈尔尼什（Bruno Gollnisch）拒绝了我们的邀请，让玛丽娜替他出场。
显然这是一个计谋，不仅仅是针对一家被视为敌对的媒体，也是针对勒庞本身——她被戈尔尼什视为对手，他恨她在父亲的提拔下，党内地位超然擢升。当时的勒庞是一位33岁的默默无闻的小律师，没做过什么业务，但显然擅长巧舌如簧。最后，戈尔尼什搬起石头砸了自己的脚：勒庞露面几天后，一家周刊发出了这样的标题：《FN的新气象？玛丽娜！》。
2002年4月21日——这个日子至今仍萦绕在法国的政治记忆中——73岁的让-马利在总统选举第一轮投票中赢得17%的选票，从而让前社会当总理若斯潘无缘第二轮竞逐。但社会各界公民随后联合起来组成了一个“共和阵线”阻止勒庞，最后保守党候选人希拉克以82%的巨大优势胜出。
十五年后，玛丽娜·勒庞超越了乃父，有21.3%的法国选民选择她接替奥朗德入住爱丽舍宫。要赢得第二轮，她还需要打败在第一轮中以24%的得票率领先于她的39岁的中间派候选人马克龙。
她面临的任务一点也不比父亲轻松。共和党的菲永和社会党的阿蒙（Benoît Hamon）在第一轮选举后马上宣布支持马克龙——阿蒙将勒庞称为“共和国的敌人”——新的“共和阵线”很有可能再次形成，尽管规模将小得多。
但勒庞是个强硬派，也更加相信自己的命运。目前她改变FN形象的努力已经让这个政党从一个外围运动跻身主要政治力量。尽管她放弃了重新包装FN的“深蓝玛丽娜”——因为原始形象在年长选民中间有着经久的号召力——但这一方针表明她已经成功树立了个人崇拜，一个明证是她对异见者大加镇压，哪怕是她自己的侄子、冉冉升起的政治新星马里昂·马雷夏尔·勒庞（Marion Maréchal Le Pen）。
勒庞的成功反映出一种她和她的紧密顾问弗洛里安·菲利普（Florian Philippot）一起发动的意识形态洗牌。菲利普是一位外表光鲜、擅长与媒体打交道的“学院派”，他说他之所以加入勒庞，是被她的才华而不是意识形态所吸引。事实上，这对搭档给FN打造了几种新的色彩——当然了，无非是蓝白红。
早先，勒庞的竞选和她的父亲没什么两样：用粗犷的外形和怒目相向压迫面前的反对者，用她的“烟酒嗓”阐述她的观点，而从来不打“女性牌”。但她最终发现，她可以另辟蹊径。她变得不再那么粗犷，穿着更加讲究，语调也有所软化，这形成了一种魅力，使她能够吸引更广泛的支持者，比如事业年轻人和幻想破灭的中产阶级、担心失控的警察和希望法国对外国人关闭国门的第二代和第三代移民等。
FN的“去妖魔化”过程要求勒庞不但要摆脱父亲留给她的陈词滥调，还要摆脱她父亲本身。2015年夏天，玛丽娜将让-马利开除出他本人于1972年建立的政党。让-马利为此不惜将她告上法庭，但坚持了几个月便宣告投降。
当然，虽然勒庞放弃了反犹宣传、对维希法国的怀旧之情、对阿尔及利亚战争的光荣回忆、甚至自己的父亲，但她仍然煽动民粹主义之火。她坚决反对移民、伊斯兰教、全球化、多边主义、北约、精英、“体制”、市场、媒体，以及最重要的，欧盟——据说它是法国一切问题的根源。
所有23位FN欧洲议员都从欧盟拿薪水，而勒庞本身也在接受非法挪用MEP补贴的司法调查，但这些都不是问题。对许多法国人来说，身份焦虑、经济愤怒和对恐怖主义的担忧远远更加重要。
勒庞也努力打造她的国际形象。1月，她在纽约徒劳地等待特朗普的接见——据她说，特朗普借鉴了她的一些政治模式才赢得了美国总统大选。在莫斯科，她与俄罗斯总统普京会晤——FN官员随即指出，这不是为了要钱，而是讨论世界局势。
一周又一周，勒庞和她的新FN在民调中一直领先，它们似乎有新的东西要呈现。但在两周前，情况起了变化。她的会议更多地采取了电子形式，她的讲话变得更加粗暴。她为否认大屠杀的父亲开脱，宣称法国无需为将犹太人送进���粹集中营负责。这是一个弗洛伊德式口误，竞选疲劳，还是有意地试图向FN的老牌支持者保证党魁并没有堕落？
无论如何，有760万选民认为勒庞是领到法国的正确人选（投票前三天香榭丽舍大道发生的恐怖袭击可能增加了勒庞的票数）。她的重新包装和蛊惑人心的组合可能不足以为她赢得总统宝座，但她在改变法国的长期面貌和心理方面已经取得了成功。
