Новая жизнь Кейнса

ТОКИО – Однажды, в IV веке, император Японии посмотрел вокруг с небольшой горы рядом со своим дворцом и увидел, что чего-то не хватает – дыма кухонных печей. Хотя то тут, то там виднелись какие-то слабые следы дыма, было понятно, что у людей такое тяжелое экономическое положение, что они даже не могут купить себе еды, чтобы её приготовить. Потрясённый условиями жизни японского народа, а это были в основном крестьяне, император решил приостановить сбор налогов.
Три года спустя ворота дворца разваливались, а через дырки в крыше светили звёзды. Зато с той же горы открывался вид на густые столбы дыма, поднимающиеся из труб крестьянских хижин. Мораторий на налоги сработал. Люди были так благодарны императору, получившего имя Нинтоку (то есть Император добродетельный и щедрый), что они добровольно починили его дворец.
Почти две тысячи лет спустя японский народ снова оказалась в трудном экономическом положении. Резкое повышение налога на потребление в 2014 году (а также его новое повышение, которое ожидается в ближайшем будущем) вызывает снижение расходов домохозяйств. Как в истории с Нинтоку, размер богатства народа, а не правительства, определяет размеры потребления.
Конечно, размер богатства правительства играет определённую роль в состоянии экономики. Но излишняя озабоченность платежеспособностью правительства может привести к тому, что частный сектор перестаёт тратить деньги. Именно это и происходит сейчас в Японии.
Слишком высокий размер госдолга может привести к крайне негативным последствиям. В периоды высокой инфляции большой размер обязательств правительства приводит к ухудшению бюджетной политики: для обеспечения прежнего уровня реальных госрасходов надо повышать налоги. Но что ещё хуже, власти могут поддаться искушению избавиться от долгов с помощью инфляции – этой возможностью они злоупотребляют ещё со времён средневековья, фактически вводя единый инфляционный налог на владельцев активов.
Тем не менее, большой размер госдолга не всегда плох для экономики, так же как и попытки его ограничить не всегда приносят пользу. Например, в США некоторые члены Республиканской партии, зацикленные на сбалансированности бюджета, блокировали нормальную работу властей штатов и даже федеральной власти, и всё это якобы во имя бюджетной дисциплины. А в еврозоне восстановлению экономики после финансового кризиса 2008 года мешают строгие фискальные правила, которые ограничивают размер бюджетного дефицита в странах ЕС на уровне 3% ВВП.
Чтобы понять связь между размером госдолга и состоянием экономики, нам стоит обратиться к «фискальной теории уровня цен» (сокращённо FTPL). Это макроэкономическая доктрина, которая в последнее время стала привлекать большое внимание. В августе на ежегодной конференции представителей центральных банков в Джексон-Хоуле (штат Вайоминг, США) Кристофер Симс из Принстонского университета очень понятно объяснил эту теории.
Симс объяснял, что вопреки популярным взглядам совокупный спрос и уровень цен (инфляция) определяются не только (и даже не в первую очередь) монетарной политикой. Они определяются чистым размером богатства страны и обязательств центрального банка и правительства.
Когда дефицит госбюджета низкий, повышается привлекательность инвестиций в госдолг. Частный сектор наращивает покупки государственных обязательств, поэтому спрос на товары и услуги падает, создавая дефляционное давление. Когда центральный банк пытается повысить инфляцию, наращивая свои балансы за счёт мер монетарной экспансии и снижения процентных ставок, происходит дальнейшее сокращение дефицита бюджета, что усиливает цикличную тенденцию. В этом контексте, говорит Симс, одной только монетарной политики оказывается недостаточно для повышения инфляции; необходимы ещё и меры фискальной политики – увеличение бюджетного дефицита.
Теория FTPL даёт чёткий диагноз проблем японской экономики – и указывает на их решение. Когда в 2012 году началась «Абэномика», масштабное вливание ликвидности Банком Японии должно было устранить дефляцию. Но, как сказали бы и традиционные кейнсианцы, и сторонники теории FTPL, количественное смягчение, то есть фактически обмен денег на их ближайший заменитель (облигации с нулевой процентной ставкой), со временем становится менее эффективным способом стимулирования спроса. Добавьте сюда ужесточение бюджетной политики, в частности, повышение налога на потребление, и будет неудивительно, что спрос в Японии по-прежнему подавлен.
В последнее время японская политика отрицательных учётных ставок довольно хорошо помогала снижать рыночные процентные ставки. Но эта политика также ослабила состояние балансов в частном секторе, потому что для финансовых учреждений она является своего рода налогом. В итоге, она не смогла дать ожидавшийся толчок росту экономики.
В периоды рецессии или стагнации увеличение процентных платежей банками может стать нагрузкой для экономики, в то время как госдолг помогает экономике достичь состояния полной занятости. (Неорикардианцы тут стали бы уверять, что госдолг на руках у людей бесполезен, потому что потребители компенсируют будущие налоговые платежи своих детей, владея долговыми сертификатами. Но, как признавал сам Дэвид Рикардо, люди редко бывают такими умными).
Книга «Общая теория занятости, процента и денег» Джона Мейнарда Кейнса, доказывающая пользу активной бюджетной политики, была опубликована в 1936 году. Сорок лет спустя произошла контрреволюция, ставшая результатом резкой критики бюджетной активности. Прошло ещё 40 лет, и ключевая идея Кейнса опять вернулась – в форме теории FTPL. Возможно, это лишь старое вино в новой бутылке, но старое вино обычно радует тех, кто готов его попробовать.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (13)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Hamada (and Sims) are right to treat bonds like any other product in a baskets of goods, services and assets that compete with each other. And it is true that an over-supply of good bonds is going to crimp the demand for other goods and services both domestically and in export markets. But do you really want to treat the problem by turning good bonds bad; i.e., by shoveling out government bonds while simultaneously undercutting the government's ability to service those bonds? The zero-bound is a scary place, but is it so scary that you're willing to put the full faith and credit of any government at risk?
It seems more prudent to move by measured steps. Deal with an over-active financial sector and an over-supply of bonds by raising costs through capital ratios and rolling back price support programs (like Bernanke's qe and the infamous "Greenspan put" of earlier years). Then put some distance between the powers of seigniorage and financial markets by splitting the FED (like the BOE) into a banking department and an issue department. Finally, give the issue department some quasi-fiscal powers to lend against income and supplement income flows (regardless of what the USG does), as the Fed unwinds its bond position.
That's at least a decade's work, but it's all simple banking, all geared to moving funds from where they're wasted now to where they're needed. Read more
Comment Commented Egmont Kakarot-Handtke
Let Keynes rest in peace
Comment on Koichi Hamada on ‘Keynes Reborn’
Walrasian, Keynesian, Marxian and Austrian economists are groping in the dark with regard to the two most important features of the market economy, that is, the profit mechanism and the price mechanism. To get out of failed economic theory requires nothing less than a full-blown paradigm shift.
In the following a sketch* of the correct employment theory is given. The most elementary version of the objective systemic employment equation is shown on Wikimedia
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:AXEC62.png
From this equation follows:
(i) An increase of the expenditure ratio rhoE leads to higher employment (the Greek letter rho stands for ratio). An expenditure ratio rhoE greater than 1 indicates credit expansion, a ratio rhoE less than 1 indicates credit contraction.
(ii) Increasing investment expenditures I exert a positive influence on employment, a slowdown of growth does the opposite.
(iii) An increase of the factor cost ratio rhoF=W/PR leads to higher employment.
The complete employment equation gets a bit longer and contains in addition profit distribution, public deficit spending, and foreign trade.
Items (i) and (ii) cover Keynes’s well-known arguments about aggregate demand. The factor cost ratio rhoF as defined in (iii) embodies the price mechanism which, however, works other than standard economics hallucinates. As a matter of fact, overall employment INCREASES if the average wage rate W INCREASES relative to average price P and productivity R. This implication is readily testable against standard economics.
The systemic employment equation points the way to an effective employment policy. Right policy depends on true theory. Both neoclassical and Keynesian labor market theories are provable false.*
Egmont Kakarot-Handtke
* For details see ‘The Three Fatal Mistakes of Yesterday Economics: Profit, I=S, Employment’
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2489792 Read more
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
With such advisers now you know why Prime Minister Shinzo Abe economic policy has failed. Read more
Comment Commented Luc Hansen
FTPL is the theory that says CBs should increase interest rates to generate higher inflation.
Narayana Kocherlakota was a great proponent of FTPL until the empirical evidence against it finally convinced him to courageously admit his mistake and change horses in midstream.
FTPL only exists to justify permanent fiscal austerity, which is a morality-based theoretical construct, not economics.
Read more
Comment Commented William Grava
With due respect, I don’t agree with the author’s interpretation of the Keynesian emperor. The palace gates that were in disrepair and the stars that shone through leaks in the roof are no indication of a virtuous government deficit but rather the indication the emperor reduced his expenditures to reduce taxation. Read more
Comment Commented Bruce Parker
Mr. Araujo and Mr. Grava both of you and Mr. Hamada are misreading the point of this legend, It has as much to do with economic policy as the story of King Solomon threatening to cut the baby in half has to do with childcare. First it should be noted that the emperor in this story Nintoku is regarded as legendary by modern day historians, i.e. he was either imaginary or at best was real in the same sense the king Arthur was. That is to say there was some guy that the stories are based off of but the person in question bares no resemblance to the stories that are supposedly about them.
All that said what is the actual point of the story then? Well the most straight forward explanation is that this story is a Confucian parable, demonstrating that a good ruler will sacrifice his own prosperity for the sake of his people just as good parents will go without eating if that's what it takes to make sure their children have food. And note how the story ends, the people volunteer to repair the palace, to go back to the starving children analogy when those children grow up they support their parents without having to be asked because they love their parents, and if they didn't help their parents that would be proof that they don't love their parents and are consequently bad people. likewise the Emperor doesn't need to tax his people to repair his palace because they love him like their father, and just as a good son will go their father's aid without being asked a good subject will do the same for their ruler, because if they didn't that would be proof that they don't love their monarch which would make them bad subjects and consequentially bad people.
Finally I would note that even if you insisted on seeing this almost certainly fictional story as being true there's no reason to assume the degradation of the palace was due to laziness on Emperor Nintoku's part. Remember Japan gets hit with approximately 1000 earthquakes a year and has a typhoon season just to add insult to injury. So it's believable that the palace could rapidly fall apart in three years without funds to repair it no matter how industrious Nintoku was. Especially when you consider that in the context of 4rth century Japan a "palace" would have basically been an oversized log cabin. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
William, I was commenting on the emperor not the author. Read more
Comment Commented William Grava
I've just disagreed with the author in a specific example. I wouldn't like my comment to bridge an insult to the author... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Most probably he was so lazy that in 3 years the whole palace degraded.
Hardly virtuous or benevolent, and probably stupid since it took the absence of smoke to notice that the taxes were too high. Probably he didn't tax the nobles, just the peasants…
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
No need to investigate further... FTPL is the "micro foundations" re-labeled..
This guys are like ZOMBIES Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Can we please leave Ricardo alone, he's been dead, buried and wrong for centuries...
Economic science is the laziest science that exists; we keep on refusing to move one, always going back to the same absurd creationist concepts and authors…
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Mr. Koichi has been wrong so many times, it’s hard to believe he will get it right some time. Why the denial of Keynes and liquidity trap conditions, and the need for some weird explanation that produces pearls like:
"When government deficits are lower, investing in government debt becomes more attractive. As the private sector purchases more of that debt, demand for goods and services falls" which is wrong in so many ways, it’s even hard to critic. First because it’s not good and services that fall, but demand for private debt in the first place. Second because government will not be idle and will spend the money, making demand for goods and services rise….
I’m going to investigate the FTPL, most probably Mr. Hamada got all wrong, like he got his Keynes wrong…
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Public debt crowding out private investment is an aberrant concept that has the premise that all private investments are better than any public investments, not to talk about the premise of full employment..
Even if you don’t think there are merits in having a good education, health or security systems, It doesn't take a genius to see how many failed and ridicule private investments are there, and how many are going to be…
These guys are able to defend the crowding out of private investments by public debt and the existence of market bubbles and over valuation of assets… Amazing but true.
Read more
Featured
Trump’s Extreme Oligarchy
Simon Johnson sees in the US president-elect's agenda government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.
The American Public Against Trump
Alan S. Blinder points out that the president-elect is out of step with voters on almost every economic issue.
How Dr. Strangelove Learned to Love Trump
Dominique Moisi examines the unseemly alliance emerging between the president-elect and Henry Kissinger.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.