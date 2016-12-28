13

ولادة كينز من جديد

طوكيو - في القرن الرابع، كان إمبراطور اليابان ينظر من جبل صغير قرب قصره ولاحظ أن شيئا ما كان مفقودا: أعمدة الدخان تتصاعد من مطابخ الناس. في حين كانت ظهرت بعض المسارات الباهتة هنا وهناك، كان من الواضح أن الناس الذين يواجهون مثل هذه الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة لن يتمكنوا من شراء أي طعام للطهي. وكان الإمبراطور مستاء من فقر الشعب الياباني، الذي كان معظمه من الفلاحين، فقرر وقف الضرائب.

بعد ثلاث سنوات، كانت بوابات القصر بحاجة إلى الترميم وكانت النجوم تُرى من خلال الثقوب في السقف. لكن نظرة من نفس الجبل كشفت عن أعمدة ثابتة من الدخان تتصاعد من أكواخ الفلاحين. فقد نجحت فكرة وقف الضرائب. كان الناس ممتنين للغاية إلى الإمبراطور - الذي أصبح يعرف باسم نينتوكو (الإمبراطور ذو الفضيلة والإحسان) - حيث تطوعوا لإصلاح قصره.

بعد ما يقرب من ألفي عام، يواجه الشعب الياباني من جديد ضغوطا اقتصادية. وقد ساهم ارتفاع حاد في ضريبة الاستهلاك في عام 2014، جنبا إلى جنب مع ارتفاع آخر متوقع في المستقبل القريب، في خفض إنفاق الأسر. كما ورد في قصة نينتوكو، إن ثروة الشعب - وليس الحكومة - هي التي تتحكم في الاستهلاك.

وبطبيعة الحال، فإن ثروة الحكومة تلعب دورا في الأداء الاقتصادي. لكن القلق المفرط حول قدرة الحكومة يمكن أن تتسبب في رفض القطاع الخاص للإنفاق. هذا ما حدث في اليابان.

ويمكن لديون الحكومة المفرطة أن يتكون مدمرة للغاية. في فترات التضخم، تُضعف الديون الحكومية المرتفعة السياسة المالية، لأن هناك حاجة لزيادة الضرائب لتمويل نفس المستوى من الإنفاق الحكومي الحقيقي. ومما يجعل الأمور أسوأ، يمكن للحكومات أن تميل إلى تضخيم ديونها - القوة التي أسيء استخدامها منذ عصر الملوك، مما أدى إلى فرض ضريبة تضخم موحدة على أصحاب الأصول.

لكن الديون العامة الكبيرة لا تسيء دائما للاقتصاد، كما أن بذل الجهود لكبح جماحها ليس مفيدا دائما. التركيز على ميزانية متوازنة في الولايات المتحدة، على سبيل المثال، حرض بعض عناصر الحزب الجمهوري لمنع المهام العادية للدولة وحتى السلطات الفدرالية (إغلاق الحكومة)،وذلك باسم الانضباط المالي. وبالمثل، فقد تم منع إنعاش منطقة اليورو من الأزمة المالية لعام 2008 مرة أخرى عن طريق القواعد المالية الصارمة التي تحد من العجز المالي للبلدان الأعضاء إلى 3٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.

لفهم العلاقة بين الدين العام والأداء الاقتصادي، ينبغي الرجوع إلى النظرية المالية لمستوى الأسعار (FTPL)، وهي نظرية الاقتصاد الكلي التي حظيت باهتمام كبير في الآونة الأخيرة. في أغسطس/آب، في المؤتمر السنوي لمحافظي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول، ولاية وايومنغ، أعطى كريستوفر سيمز من جامعة برينستون تفسيرا واضحا لهذه النظرية.

كما أوضح سيمز، خلافا للاعتقاد السائد، فإن الطلب الكلي ومستوى الأسعار (التضخم) لا يصدران فقط - أو حتى في المقام الأول - عن السياسة النقدية. بل يتم تحديدهما بواسطة صافي ثروة البلاد والالتزامات المترتبة على البنك المركزي والحكومة.

عندما يكون العجز الحكومي أقل، يصبح الاستثمار في الدين الحكومي أكثر جاذبية. وإذا اشترى القطاع الخاص كميات كبيرة من هذا الدين، فإن الطلب على السلع والخدمات سيقل، مما سيخلق انكماشا. وإذا حاول البنك المركزي تحفيز التضخم عن طريق توسيع ميزانيته الخاصة من خلال التوسع النقدي وخفض أسعار الفائدة، فإن ذلك سوف يتسبب في انخفاض أكبر لعجز الميزانية، وتعزيز الدورة. في هذا السياق، قال سيمز إن السياسة النقدية وحدها لن تكون كافية لرفع التضخم، بل ينبغي إقرار سياسة مالية تزيد من عجز الميزانية .

وتوفر النظرية المالية لمستوى الأسعار تشخيصا واضحا لمشاكل الاقتصاد الياباني - وتعطي الحلول للتخلص منها. عندما تم اعتماد أبينوميكس في عام 2012، كان من المفترض أن تقضي مبالغ ضخمة من السيولة من بنك اليابان على الانكماش. لكن، كما يلاحظ كل من أتباع كينز التقليديين وأتباع  النظرية المالية، فالتيسير الكمي - الذي يتيح  صرف أو استبدال المال ببدائل أساسية (سندات بدون فائدة) - يصبح أقل فعالية في تحفيز الطلب على مر الزمن. أضف إلى ذلك التشديد المالي في اليابان - وعلى وجه الخصوص، الزيادة في الضرائب – الذي سيُبقي الطلب مكبوتا لا محالة.

في الآونة الأخيرة، أدت سياسة معدل الفائدة السلبي بشكل جيد إلى تخفيض أسعار الفائدة في السوق اليابانية. لكن هذه السياسة أيضا أضعفت الميزانية العمومية للقطاع الخاص، لأنها كانت بمثابة ضريبة على المؤسسات المالية. ونتيجة لذلك، فقد فشلت في تقديم الدفعة المطلوبة.

خلال فترات الركود، تُثقل مدفوعات الفائدة الإضافية من قبل البنوك  كاهل الاقتصاد، في حين أن الدين العام قد يمكن الاقتصاد من الوصول إلى التشغيل الكامل للعمالة. (تقول نظرية النيو ريكاردين أن الدين العام في أيدي الناس لا قيمة له، لأن المستهلكين يقبلون المدفوعات الضريبية المستقبلية لأطفالهم من خلال شهادات الديون. لكن كما أدرك ديفيد ريكاردو نفسه، نادرا ما يكون الناس هكذا أذكياء).

إن كتاب "النظرية العامة للتوظيف والفائدة والمال" لجون ماينارد كينز، والذي يدافع عن سياسات مالية نشطة، تم إصداره في وقت لاحق من عام 1936. بعد أربعين سنة، ظهرت الثورة المضادة، مما عكس انتقادات حادة من النشاط المالي. وبعد 40 سنة أخرى، عادت فكرة كينز الأساسية إلى الظهور، في شكل النظرية المالية لمستوى الأسعار. قد يكون هذا مثل نبيذ قديم في زجاجة جديدة، لكن النبيذ القديم في كثير من الأحيان يكافئ أولئك الذين هم على استعداد لتذوقه.