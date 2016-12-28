ولادة كينز من جديد

Bruce Parker DEC 30, 2016

Mr. Araujo and Mr. Grava both of you and Mr. Hamada are misreading the point of this legend, It has as much to do with economic policy as the story of King Solomon threatening to cut the baby in half has to do with childcare. First it should be noted that the emperor in this story Nintoku is regarded as legendary by modern day historians, i.e. he was either imaginary or at best was real in the same sense the king Arthur was. That is to say there was some guy that the stories are based off of but the person in question bares no resemblance to the stories that are supposedly about them.



All that said what is the actual point of the story then? Well the most straight forward explanation is that this story is a Confucian parable, demonstrating that a good ruler will sacrifice his own prosperity for the sake of his people just as good parents will go without eating if that's what it takes to make sure their children have food. And note how the story ends, the people volunteer to repair the palace, to go back to the starving children analogy when those children grow up they support their parents without having to be asked because they love their parents, and if they didn't help their parents that would be proof that they don't love their parents and are consequently bad people. likewise the Emperor doesn't need to tax his people to repair his palace because they love him like their father, and just as a good son will go their father's aid without being asked a good subject will do the same for their ruler, because if they didn't that would be proof that they don't love their monarch which would make them bad subjects and consequentially bad people.



Finally I would note that even if you insisted on seeing this almost certainly fictional story as being true there's no reason to assume the degradation of the palace was due to laziness on Emperor Nintoku's part. Remember Japan gets hit with approximately 1000 earthquakes a year and has a typhoon season just to add insult to injury. So it's believable that the palace could rapidly fall apart in three years without funds to repair it no matter how industrious Nintoku was. Especially when you consider that in the context of 4rth century Japan a "palace" would have basically been an oversized log cabin. Read more