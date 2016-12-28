ولادة كينز من جديد

طوكيو - في القرن الرابع، كان إمبراطور اليابان ينظر من جبل صغير قرب قصره ولاحظ أن شيئا ما كان مفقودا: أعمدة الدخان تتصاعد من مطابخ الناس. في حين كانت ظهرت بعض المسارات الباهتة هنا وهناك، كان من الواضح أن الناس الذين يواجهون مثل هذه الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة لن يتمكنوا من شراء أي طعام للطهي. وكان الإمبراطور مستاء من فقر الشعب الياباني، الذي كان معظمه من الفلاحين، فقرر وقف الضرائب.
بعد ثلاث سنوات، كانت بوابات القصر بحاجة إلى الترميم وكانت النجوم تُرى من خلال الثقوب في السقف. لكن نظرة من نفس الجبل كشفت عن أعمدة ثابتة من الدخان تتصاعد من أكواخ الفلاحين. فقد نجحت فكرة وقف الضرائب. كان الناس ممتنين للغاية إلى الإمبراطور - الذي أصبح يعرف باسم نينتوكو (الإمبراطور ذو الفضيلة والإحسان) - حيث تطوعوا لإصلاح قصره.
بعد ما يقرب من ألفي عام، يواجه الشعب الياباني من جديد ضغوطا اقتصادية. وقد ساهم ارتفاع حاد في ضريبة الاستهلاك في عام 2014، جنبا إلى جنب مع ارتفاع آخر متوقع في المستقبل القريب، في خفض إنفاق الأسر. كما ورد في قصة نينتوكو، إن ثروة الشعب - وليس الحكومة - هي التي تتحكم في الاستهلاك.
وبطبيعة الحال، فإن ثروة الحكومة تلعب دورا في الأداء الاقتصادي. لكن القلق المفرط حول قدرة الحكومة يمكن أن تتسبب في رفض القطاع الخاص للإنفاق. هذا ما حدث في اليابان.
ويمكن لديون الحكومة المفرطة أن يتكون مدمرة للغاية. في فترات التضخم، تُضعف الديون الحكومية المرتفعة السياسة المالية، لأن هناك حاجة لزيادة الضرائب لتمويل نفس المستوى من الإنفاق الحكومي الحقيقي. ومما يجعل الأمور أسوأ، يمكن للحكومات أن تميل إلى تضخيم ديونها - القوة التي أسيء استخدامها منذ عصر الملوك، مما أدى إلى فرض ضريبة تضخم موحدة على أصحاب الأصول.
لكن الديون العامة الكبيرة لا تسيء دائما للاقتصاد، كما أن بذل الجهود لكبح جماحها ليس مفيدا دائما. التركيز على ميزانية متوازنة في الولايات المتحدة، على سبيل المثال، حرض بعض عناصر الحزب الجمهوري لمنع المهام العادية للدولة وحتى السلطات الفدرالية (إغلاق الحكومة)،وذلك باسم الانضباط المالي. وبالمثل، فقد تم منع إنعاش منطقة اليورو من الأزمة المالية لعام 2008 مرة أخرى عن طريق القواعد المالية الصارمة التي تحد من العجز المالي للبلدان الأعضاء إلى 3٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.
لفهم العلاقة بين الدين العام والأداء الاقتصادي، ينبغي الرجوع إلى النظرية المالية لمستوى الأسعار (FTPL)، وهي نظرية الاقتصاد الكلي التي حظيت باهتمام كبير في الآونة الأخيرة. في أغسطس/آب، في المؤتمر السنوي لمحافظي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول، ولاية وايومنغ، أعطى كريستوفر سيمز من جامعة برينستون تفسيرا واضحا لهذه النظرية.
كما أوضح سيمز، خلافا للاعتقاد السائد، فإن الطلب الكلي ومستوى الأسعار (التضخم) لا يصدران فقط - أو حتى في المقام الأول - عن السياسة النقدية. بل يتم تحديدهما بواسطة صافي ثروة البلاد والالتزامات المترتبة على البنك المركزي والحكومة.
عندما يكون العجز الحكومي أقل، يصبح الاستثمار في الدين الحكومي أكثر جاذبية. وإذا اشترى القطاع الخاص كميات كبيرة من هذا الدين، فإن الطلب على السلع والخدمات سيقل، مما سيخلق انكماشا. وإذا حاول البنك المركزي تحفيز التضخم عن طريق توسيع ميزانيته الخاصة من خلال التوسع النقدي وخفض أسعار الفائدة، فإن ذلك سوف يتسبب في انخفاض أكبر لعجز الميزانية، وتعزيز الدورة. في هذا السياق، قال سيمز إن السياسة النقدية وحدها لن تكون كافية لرفع التضخم، بل ينبغي إقرار سياسة مالية تزيد من عجز الميزانية .
وتوفر النظرية المالية لمستوى الأسعار تشخيصا واضحا لمشاكل الاقتصاد الياباني - وتعطي الحلول للتخلص منها. عندما تم اعتماد أبينوميكس في عام 2012، كان من المفترض أن تقضي مبالغ ضخمة من السيولة من بنك اليابان على الانكماش. لكن، كما يلاحظ كل من أتباع كينز التقليديين وأتباع النظرية المالية، فالتيسير الكمي - الذي يتيح صرف أو استبدال المال ببدائل أساسية (سندات بدون فائدة) - يصبح أقل فعالية في تحفيز الطلب على مر الزمن. أضف إلى ذلك التشديد المالي في اليابان - وعلى وجه الخصوص، الزيادة في الضرائب – الذي سيُبقي الطلب مكبوتا لا محالة.
في الآونة الأخيرة، أدت سياسة معدل الفائدة السلبي بشكل جيد إلى تخفيض أسعار الفائدة في السوق اليابانية. لكن هذه السياسة أيضا أضعفت الميزانية العمومية للقطاع الخاص، لأنها كانت بمثابة ضريبة على المؤسسات المالية. ونتيجة لذلك، فقد فشلت في تقديم الدفعة المطلوبة.
خلال فترات الركود، تُثقل مدفوعات الفائدة الإضافية من قبل البنوك كاهل الاقتصاد، في حين أن الدين العام قد يمكن الاقتصاد من الوصول إلى التشغيل الكامل للعمالة. (تقول نظرية النيو ريكاردين أن الدين العام في أيدي الناس لا قيمة له، لأن المستهلكين يقبلون المدفوعات الضريبية المستقبلية لأطفالهم من خلال شهادات الديون. لكن كما أدرك ديفيد ريكاردو نفسه، نادرا ما يكون الناس هكذا أذكياء).
إن كتاب "النظرية العامة للتوظيف والفائدة والمال" لجون ماينارد كينز، والذي يدافع عن سياسات مالية نشطة، تم إصداره في وقت لاحق من عام 1936. بعد أربعين سنة، ظهرت الثورة المضادة، مما عكس انتقادات حادة من النشاط المالي. وبعد 40 سنة أخرى، عادت فكرة كينز الأساسية إلى الظهور، في شكل النظرية المالية لمستوى الأسعار. قد يكون هذا مثل نبيذ قديم في زجاجة جديدة، لكن النبيذ القديم في كثير من الأحيان يكافئ أولئك الذين هم على استعداد لتذوقه.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (13)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Hamada (and Sims) are right to treat bonds like any other product in a baskets of goods, services and assets that compete with each other. And it is true that an over-supply of good bonds is going to crimp the demand for other goods and services both domestically and in export markets. But do you really want to treat the problem by turning good bonds bad; i.e., by shoveling out government bonds while simultaneously undercutting the government's ability to service those bonds? The zero-bound is a scary place, but is it so scary that you're willing to put the full faith and credit of any government at risk?
It seems more prudent to move by measured steps. Deal with an over-active financial sector and an over-supply of bonds by raising costs through capital ratios and rolling back price support programs (like Bernanke's qe and the infamous "Greenspan put" of earlier years). Then put some distance between the powers of seigniorage and financial markets by splitting the FED (like the BOE) into a banking department and an issue department. Finally, give the issue department some quasi-fiscal powers to lend against income and supplement income flows (regardless of what the USG does), as the Fed unwinds its bond position.
That's at least a decade's work, but it's all simple banking, all geared to moving funds from where they're wasted now to where they're needed. Read more
Comment Commented Egmont Kakarot-Handtke
Let Keynes rest in peace
Comment on Koichi Hamada on ‘Keynes Reborn’
Walrasian, Keynesian, Marxian and Austrian economists are groping in the dark with regard to the two most important features of the market economy, that is, the profit mechanism and the price mechanism. To get out of failed economic theory requires nothing less than a full-blown paradigm shift.
In the following a sketch* of the correct employment theory is given. The most elementary version of the objective systemic employment equation is shown on Wikimedia
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:AXEC62.png
From this equation follows:
(i) An increase of the expenditure ratio rhoE leads to higher employment (the Greek letter rho stands for ratio). An expenditure ratio rhoE greater than 1 indicates credit expansion, a ratio rhoE less than 1 indicates credit contraction.
(ii) Increasing investment expenditures I exert a positive influence on employment, a slowdown of growth does the opposite.
(iii) An increase of the factor cost ratio rhoF=W/PR leads to higher employment.
The complete employment equation gets a bit longer and contains in addition profit distribution, public deficit spending, and foreign trade.
Items (i) and (ii) cover Keynes’s well-known arguments about aggregate demand. The factor cost ratio rhoF as defined in (iii) embodies the price mechanism which, however, works other than standard economics hallucinates. As a matter of fact, overall employment INCREASES if the average wage rate W INCREASES relative to average price P and productivity R. This implication is readily testable against standard economics.
The systemic employment equation points the way to an effective employment policy. Right policy depends on true theory. Both neoclassical and Keynesian labor market theories are provable false.*
Egmont Kakarot-Handtke
* For details see ‘The Three Fatal Mistakes of Yesterday Economics: Profit, I=S, Employment’
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2489792 Read more
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
With such advisers now you know why Prime Minister Shinzo Abe economic policy has failed. Read more
Comment Commented Luc Hansen
FTPL is the theory that says CBs should increase interest rates to generate higher inflation.
Narayana Kocherlakota was a great proponent of FTPL until the empirical evidence against it finally convinced him to courageously admit his mistake and change horses in midstream.
FTPL only exists to justify permanent fiscal austerity, which is a morality-based theoretical construct, not economics.
Read more
Comment Commented William Grava
With due respect, I don’t agree with the author’s interpretation of the Keynesian emperor. The palace gates that were in disrepair and the stars that shone through leaks in the roof are no indication of a virtuous government deficit but rather the indication the emperor reduced his expenditures to reduce taxation. Read more
Comment Commented Bruce Parker
Mr. Araujo and Mr. Grava both of you and Mr. Hamada are misreading the point of this legend, It has as much to do with economic policy as the story of King Solomon threatening to cut the baby in half has to do with childcare. First it should be noted that the emperor in this story Nintoku is regarded as legendary by modern day historians, i.e. he was either imaginary or at best was real in the same sense the king Arthur was. That is to say there was some guy that the stories are based off of but the person in question bares no resemblance to the stories that are supposedly about them.
All that said what is the actual point of the story then? Well the most straight forward explanation is that this story is a Confucian parable, demonstrating that a good ruler will sacrifice his own prosperity for the sake of his people just as good parents will go without eating if that's what it takes to make sure their children have food. And note how the story ends, the people volunteer to repair the palace, to go back to the starving children analogy when those children grow up they support their parents without having to be asked because they love their parents, and if they didn't help their parents that would be proof that they don't love their parents and are consequently bad people. likewise the Emperor doesn't need to tax his people to repair his palace because they love him like their father, and just as a good son will go their father's aid without being asked a good subject will do the same for their ruler, because if they didn't that would be proof that they don't love their monarch which would make them bad subjects and consequentially bad people.
Finally I would note that even if you insisted on seeing this almost certainly fictional story as being true there's no reason to assume the degradation of the palace was due to laziness on Emperor Nintoku's part. Remember Japan gets hit with approximately 1000 earthquakes a year and has a typhoon season just to add insult to injury. So it's believable that the palace could rapidly fall apart in three years without funds to repair it no matter how industrious Nintoku was. Especially when you consider that in the context of 4rth century Japan a "palace" would have basically been an oversized log cabin. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
William, I was commenting on the emperor not the author. Read more
Comment Commented William Grava
I've just disagreed with the author in a specific example. I wouldn't like my comment to bridge an insult to the author... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Most probably he was so lazy that in 3 years the whole palace degraded.
Hardly virtuous or benevolent, and probably stupid since it took the absence of smoke to notice that the taxes were too high. Probably he didn't tax the nobles, just the peasants…
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
No need to investigate further... FTPL is the "micro foundations" re-labeled..
This guys are like ZOMBIES Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Can we please leave Ricardo alone, he's been dead, buried and wrong for centuries...
Economic science is the laziest science that exists; we keep on refusing to move one, always going back to the same absurd creationist concepts and authors…
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Mr. Koichi has been wrong so many times, it’s hard to believe he will get it right some time. Why the denial of Keynes and liquidity trap conditions, and the need for some weird explanation that produces pearls like:
"When government deficits are lower, investing in government debt becomes more attractive. As the private sector purchases more of that debt, demand for goods and services falls" which is wrong in so many ways, it’s even hard to critic. First because it’s not good and services that fall, but demand for private debt in the first place. Second because government will not be idle and will spend the money, making demand for goods and services rise….
I’m going to investigate the FTPL, most probably Mr. Hamada got all wrong, like he got his Keynes wrong…
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Public debt crowding out private investment is an aberrant concept that has the premise that all private investments are better than any public investments, not to talk about the premise of full employment..
Even if you don’t think there are merits in having a good education, health or security systems, It doesn't take a genius to see how many failed and ridicule private investments are there, and how many are going to be…
These guys are able to defend the crowding out of private investments by public debt and the existence of market bubbles and over valuation of assets… Amazing but true.
Read more
Featured
Trump’s Extreme Oligarchy
Simon Johnson sees in the US president-elect's agenda government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.
The American Public Against Trump
Alan S. Blinder points out that the president-elect is out of step with voters on almost every economic issue.
How Dr. Strangelove Learned to Love Trump
Dominique Moisi examines the unseemly alliance emerging between the president-elect and Henry Kissinger.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.