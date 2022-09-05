Is Nuclear War Inevitable?

Alex: The whole scenario you paint here may turn out to be just speculative! Agreed.that using a nuke on another nuke-armed nation would be just suicidal

But, it is quite possible that a powerful nuke powered nation might use it on a weaker non-nuked one. Under those conditions, do you think anyone would risk their neck in the ensuing madness. There would be abundant protest and condemnations and .all will tapered down and ultramarely forgotten!