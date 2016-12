Jak investovat ve světě uzavřených hranic

M M DEC 22, 2016

There is no escape from the current revolts in the EU and the US which was preceded and overridden by the Arab Spring. The western countries have become over regulated and it has become too expensive to hire and offer work to full time employees. The western countries must change their model of governance and it is up to the investors to force this change since any change will not come from the current generation of politicians or of their advisers. If retrenchment does happen in the west, one would be looking at decades of slow growth and instability across the board.