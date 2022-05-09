The Billionaire Raj?

Its a balanced take on the situation in India and where it is headed. I think "Billionaire Raj" made a distinction between billionaires who made wealth by innovative ideas (for products and services, not for bribes) and others who got rich through through crony capitalism. For the bad billionaire, the source of all the billions is just theft, which would have otherwise gone to the poor or to other rich people. But in India, there are both good and bad billionaires. The poverty related indices and peer analyses make it clear that India as a whole has benefitted, not just a handful of people. Also, I am sure that the number of wealthy people has risen across all income brackets - not just the billion+ one.