الإصلاح الضريبي الفاشل في الهند

نيودلهي – لقد حل صمت غريب على العديد من أسواق الهند المكتظة في الأول من يوليو حيث بدأ في منتصف الليل سريان مفعول ضريبة السلع والخدمات الوطنية الجديدة فى حفل بهيج أقيم في البرلمان الهندي ولقد تمت الإشادة بهذه الضربية لكونها أكبر إصلاح ضريبي منذ الإستقلال لكن أصحاب الأعمال كانوا غير متأكدين بالمرة من كيفية تأثيرها على أسعار بضائعهم لذا أغلق العديد منهم أعمالهم لهذا اليوم.

قد دعا العديد (بمن فيهم أنا ) منذ فترة طويلة لتطبيق ضريبة السلع والخدمات الوطنية والتي يمكن أن تؤدي لتوحيد السوق الوطنية في الهند، مما يجعل الإقتصاد أكثر شفافية ورقمية و فعالية حيث تم تأجيل تطبيقها لمدة عشر سنوات من قبل حزب بهارتيا جانتا و هو الحزب الحاكم الآن ، بما في ذلك رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي الذي قال كرئيس للوزراء في ولاية غوجارات، أنها ستتعدى على حقوق الولايات وتسلبها إيراداتها.

ولكن، لإثبات القول المأثور بأن المكان الذي تقف فيه يتوقف على المكان الذي تجلس فيه، غير مودي لهجته عندما إنتقل إلى دلهي والآن، وبعد مرور ثلاث سنوات على توليه السلطة، قام بتطبيق ضريبة السلع والخدمات التي سخر منها ذات مرة لكن النسخة التي ينفذها أقل بكثير من آمال المؤيدين و في الواقع مثل مقامرة مودي الكارثية المتعلقة بالأوراق النقدية قبل ثمانية أشهر فقط – السحب المفاجىء لجميع الأوراق النقدية ذات القيمة المرتفعة من التداول – فلقد أثبتت ضريبته للخدمات والسلع فشلها.

في الواقع، يبدو أن ضريبة السلع والخدمات التي قدمها مودي تستبدل نظام الضرائب غير المباشرة الأكثر تعقيدا وتفككا في العالم بأكثر نظام ضرائب موحدة وغير مباشرة تعقيدا على مستوى العالم  وبدلا من معدل واحد لضريبة السلع والخدمات، كما هو الحال في معظم البلدان، سيكون للهند أربعة: 5٪ و 12٪ و 18٪ و 28٪ بالإضافة إلى نسبة 0٪ لمواد مثل الحبوب الغذائية والحبوب والحليب الطازج وضريبة رفاهية (43٪ وأكثر) على السيارات باهظة الثمن وغيرها من البضائع الإستهلاكية الراقية. وهناك أيضا معدل ملتوي بنسبة 3٪ على واردات الذهب. (تستورد الهند الذهب أكثر من أي بلد آخر في العالم ويبدو أن الحكومة حريصة على عدم فرض ضرائب كبيرة قد تؤدي إلى زيادة التهريب).

إن ضريبة السلع والخدمات مع سبعة معدلات منفصلة بالتأكيد لم تحقق هدف "أمة واحدة، ضريبة واحدة" حيث تم تقسيم حوالي 1200 عنصر وكل خدمة يمكن تخيلها تقريبا إلى فئة معدل،   ولكن تم في النهاية تعديلها في إستجابة للمعارضة الشعبية (على سبيل المثال الاحتجاج على الضرائب المرتفعة على السلع المعفاة سابقا والتي يستخدمها المعوقون) والنتائج غامضة، على أقل تقدير فعلى سبيل المثال، يمكن أن تتناسب منتجات الحليب مع أربعة معدلات ضريبية مختلفة و لن يتم فرض ضريبة على الطحين العام، ولكن سيتم إحتساب ضريبة بمقدار 5% على الطحين الذي يحمل أسماء علامات تجارية وليس من االغريب أن تكون النتيجة هي الإرتباك على نطاق واسع حول أي معدلات ضرائب تنطبق على ماذا.

إن الأمور تزداد تعقيدا ب��بب وجود أمور كثيرة تم إغفالها بسبب أن حكومة مودي خضعت لمطالب الولايات للاحتفاظ ببعض سلطات الضرائب على مصادر الإيرادات ذات العائد المرتفع و الإستثناءات البارزة هي العقارات والكحول و هي مصادر سيئة السمعة للأموال المشبوهة التي من المفترض أن يكون القضاء عليها هدفا رئيسيا لحكومة مودي - وكذلك المنتجات البترولية (التي تخضع للضريبة حاليا بمقدار 45٪) والكهرباء وتعريفات الإتصالات.

ومما لاشك فيه أنه من المفيد أن يتم إستبدال ضرائب المبيعات المركزية والولائية التي كانت في السابق تضر بالشركات الهندية بضريبة السلع والخدمات ولكن تحتفظ ضريبة السلع والخدمات بما يكفي من التعقيد لدرجة من المرجح أن تؤدي إلى التهرب الضريبي والشراء والبيع المتزامن للسلع وحتى رشوة مسؤولي الضرائب.

ومن المرجح أن تؤدي ضريبة السلع والخدمات أيضا إلى زيادة كبيرة في التقاضي بسبب التصنيفات الضريبية للشركات وكيفية تصنيف بضائعها وحتى قبل بدء تطبيق ضريبة السلع والخدمات فقد إختنق النظام القضائي الهندي بسبب قضايا استئناف الضريبية غير المباشرة مما أدى إلى خفض الإيرادات الضريبية بنحو 23 مليار دولار ومع تراكم القضايا في النظام القضائي الهندي بشكل كبير - هناك 24 مليون قضية معلقة – فإن المزيد من الدعاوى القضائية ذات الصلة بالضرائب هي آخر شيء تحتاجه الهند.

ولكن المشاكل مع ضريبة السلع والخدمات الجديدة في الهند لا تنتهي هناك حيث يتطلب النظام من الشركات تقديم ما لا يقل عن ثلاثة إقرارات ضريبية عبر الإنترنت شهريا (37 في السنة) إلى شبكة ضريبة السلع والخدمات وهي العمود الفقري التقني الهائل لضريبة السلع الخدمات وقد سجلت الآن حوالي 8 ملايين شركة خاضعة للضريبة لدى شبكة ضريبة السلع والخدمات ولكن معظم أصحاب الأعمال الصغيرة فضلا عن التجار وأصحاب المحلات التجارية، ليسوا قادرين على إستخدام الحاسوب وعليهم الآن أن يعملوا جاهدين من أجل التغلب على مشكلة الوصول للحاسوب والأمية.

وعلاوة على ذلك، يثير التسرع الذي تم به تنفيذ ضريبة السلع والخدمات مخاوف مشروعة بشأن ما إذا كان برنامج الحاسوب قد تم إختباره بشكل ملائم وسيكون قادرا على التعامل مع 3-5 مليار فاتورة كل شهر وقد بدأت بالفعل تظهر تقارير عن أعطال متكررة في النظام.

وقد أثارت المعدلات الضريبية المربكة والوثائق المفرطة والقلق بشأن تنفيذ متطلبات الإلتزام المخاوف من أن تلحق ضريبة السلع والخدمات الضرر بسبل معيشة الناس و كان قد أصيب القطاع غير الرسمي الذي يعمل لحسابه الخاص وهو مساهم رئيسي في إقتصاد الهند بالفعل بأذى شديد بسبب مسألة سحب العملات النقدية ذات القيمة الكبيرة قبل بضعة أشهر فقط حيث يمكن أن تتحول ضريبة السلع و الخدمات إلى أن تكون ضربة قاصمة ثانية وهذه المرة قد تكون قاتلة.

كان يمكن أن تكون ضريبة السلع والخدمات قصة نجاح للهند و لكن كان ذلك سيتطلب من الحكومة المركزية أن تعمل مع الولايات لتطوير نظام رشيد و أكثر بساطة و مع وجود حد أعلى للمعدل كما طالب حزب المؤتمر المعارض بنسبة 18٪، بدلا من المعدل الفائق 28٪ الذي إختاره حزب بهارتيا جانتا ( لحوالي 30% من البنود).

كما أنه كان سيتعين على حكومة مودي أن تختبر شبكة ضريبة البضائع والخدمات بشكل أكثر دقة قبل تنفيذها وإعطاء الوقت إلى الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم والشركات التجارية التي تعمل في ولايات متعددة والمستهلكين وذلك للتعود على عملية تقديم ثلاثة اقرارات ضريبية كل شهر وينبغي أن يطلب من مفتشي الضرائب أن يخضعوا لتدريب أكثر شمولا وأن يقضوا وقتا مع الشركات وأن يختبروا بإنفسهم عملية ارسال الاقرارات الضريبية وكان ينبغي إدراج المنتجات النفطية والكهرباء والعقارات في برنامج ضريبة السلع والخدمات.

لقد أشاد وزير المالية ارون جايتلي بكلا من  عملية سحب بعض العملات النقدية وضريبة السلع والخدمات ووصفها بإنها "مبادرات سياسية ضخمة" من شأنها ان تؤدي الى "النمو والقدرة التنافسية والتبسيط غير المباشر للضرائب وزيادة الشفافية" وهذه أهداف تستحق الثناء ولكن كما سيظهر على الأرجح خلال هذه السنة المالية، فإن التدابير المتسرعة و غير المنضبطة ليست الطريق لتحقيقها.