الإصلاح الضريبي الفاشل في الهند

نيودلهي – لقد حل صمت غريب على العديد من أسواق الهند المكتظة في الأول من يوليو حيث بدأ في منتصف الليل سريان مفعول ضريبة السلع والخدمات الوطنية الجديدة فى حفل بهيج أقيم في البرلمان الهندي ولقد تمت الإشادة بهذه الضربية لكونها أكبر إصلاح ضريبي منذ الإستقلال لكن أصحاب الأعمال كانوا غير متأكدين بالمرة من كيفية تأثيرها على أسعار بضائعهم لذا أغلق العديد منهم أعمالهم لهذا اليوم.
قد دعا العديد (بمن فيهم أنا ) منذ فترة طويلة لتطبيق ضريبة السلع والخدمات الوطنية والتي يمكن أن تؤدي لتوحيد السوق الوطنية في الهند، مما يجعل الإقتصاد أكثر شفافية ورقمية و فعالية حيث تم تأجيل تطبيقها لمدة عشر سنوات من قبل حزب بهارتيا جانتا و هو الحزب الحاكم الآن ، بما في ذلك رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي الذي قال كرئيس للوزراء في ولاية غوجارات، أنها ستتعدى على حقوق الولايات وتسلبها إيراداتها.
ولكن، لإثبات القول المأثور بأن المكان الذي تقف فيه يتوقف على المكان الذي تجلس فيه، غير مودي لهجته عندما إنتقل إلى دلهي والآن، وبعد مرور ثلاث سنوات على توليه السلطة، قام بتطبيق ضريبة السلع والخدمات التي سخر منها ذات مرة لكن النسخة التي ينفذها أقل بكثير من آمال المؤيدين و في الواقع مثل مقامرة مودي الكارثية المتعلقة بالأوراق النقدية قبل ثمانية أشهر فقط – السحب المفاجىء لجميع الأوراق النقدية ذات القيمة المرتفعة من التداول – فلقد أثبتت ضريبته للخدمات والسلع فشلها.
في الواقع، يبدو أن ضريبة السلع والخدمات التي قدمها مودي تستبدل نظام الضرائب غير المباشرة الأكثر تعقيدا وتفككا في العالم بأكثر نظام ضرائب موحدة وغير مباشرة تعقيدا على مستوى العالم وبدلا من معدل واحد لضريبة السلع والخدمات، كما هو الحال في معظم البلدان، سيكون للهند أربعة: 5٪ و 12٪ و 18٪ و 28٪ بالإضافة إلى نسبة 0٪ لمواد مثل الحبوب الغذائية والحبوب والحليب الطازج وضريبة رفاهية (43٪ وأكثر) على السيارات باهظة الثمن وغيرها من البضائع الإستهلاكية الراقية. وهناك أيضا معدل ملتوي بنسبة 3٪ على واردات الذهب. (تستورد الهند الذهب أكثر من أي بلد آخر في العالم ويبدو أن الحكومة حريصة على عدم فرض ضرائب كبيرة قد تؤدي إلى زيادة التهريب).
إن ضريبة السلع والخدمات مع سبعة معدلات منفصلة بالتأكيد لم تحقق هدف "أمة واحدة، ضريبة واحدة" حيث تم تقسيم حوالي 1200 عنصر وكل خدمة يمكن تخيلها تقريبا إلى فئة معدل، ولكن تم في النهاية تعديلها في إستجابة للمعارضة الشعبية (على سبيل المثال الاحتجاج على الضرائب المرتفعة على السلع المعفاة سابقا والتي يستخدمها المعوقون) والنتائج غامضة، على أقل تقدير فعلى سبيل المثال، يمكن أن تتناسب منتجات الحليب مع أربعة معدلات ضريبية مختلفة و لن يتم فرض ضريبة على الطحين العام، ولكن سيتم إحتساب ضريبة بمقدار 5% على الطحين الذي يحمل أسماء علامات تجارية وليس من االغريب أن تكون النتيجة هي الإرتباك على نطاق واسع حول أي معدلات ضرائب تنطبق على ماذا.
إن الأمور تزداد تعقيدا ب��بب وجود أمور كثيرة تم إغفالها بسبب أن حكومة مودي خضعت لمطالب الولايات للاحتفاظ ببعض سلطات الضرائب على مصادر الإيرادات ذات العائد المرتفع و الإستثناءات البارزة هي العقارات والكحول و هي مصادر سيئة السمعة للأموال المشبوهة التي من المفترض أن يكون القضاء عليها هدفا رئيسيا لحكومة مودي - وكذلك المنتجات البترولية (التي تخضع للضريبة حاليا بمقدار 45٪) والكهرباء وتعريفات الإتصالات.
ومما لاشك فيه أنه من المفيد أن يتم إستبدال ضرائب المبيعات المركزية والولائية التي كانت في السابق تضر بالشركات الهندية بضريبة السلع والخدمات ولكن تحتفظ ضريبة السلع والخدمات بما يكفي من التعقيد لدرجة من المرجح أن تؤدي إلى التهرب الضريبي والشراء والبيع المتزامن للسلع وحتى رشوة مسؤولي الضرائب.
ومن المرجح أن تؤدي ضريبة السلع والخدمات أيضا إلى زيادة كبيرة في التقاضي بسبب التصنيفات الضريبية للشركات وكيفية تصنيف بضائعها وحتى قبل بدء تطبيق ضريبة السلع والخدمات فقد إختنق النظام القضائي الهندي بسبب قضايا استئناف الضريبية غير المباشرة مما أدى إلى خفض الإيرادات الضريبية بنحو 23 مليار دولار ومع تراكم القضايا في النظام القضائي الهندي بشكل كبير - هناك 24 مليون قضية معلقة – فإن المزيد من الدعاوى القضائية ذات الصلة بالضرائب هي آخر شيء تحتاجه الهند.
ولكن المشاكل مع ضريبة السلع والخدمات الجديدة في الهند لا تنتهي هناك حيث يتطلب النظام من الشركات تقديم ما لا يقل عن ثلاثة إقرارات ضريبية عبر الإنترنت شهريا (37 في السنة) إلى شبكة ضريبة السلع والخدمات وهي العمود الفقري التقني الهائل لضريبة السلع الخدمات وقد سجلت الآن حوالي 8 ملايين شركة خاضعة للضريبة لدى شبكة ضريبة السلع والخدمات ولكن معظم أصحاب الأعمال الصغيرة فضلا عن التجار وأصحاب المحلات التجارية، ليسوا قادرين على إستخدام الحاسوب وعليهم الآن أن يعملوا جاهدين من أجل التغلب على مشكلة الوصول للحاسوب والأمية.
وعلاوة على ذلك، يثير التسرع الذي تم به تنفيذ ضريبة السلع والخدمات مخاوف مشروعة بشأن ما إذا كان برنامج الحاسوب قد تم إختباره بشكل ملائم وسيكون قادرا على التعامل مع 3-5 مليار فاتورة كل شهر وقد بدأت بالفعل تظهر تقارير عن أعطال متكررة في النظام.
وقد أثارت المعدلات الضريبية المربكة والوثائق المفرطة والقلق بشأن تنفيذ متطلبات الإلتزام المخاوف من أن تلحق ضريبة السلع والخدمات الضرر بسبل معيشة الناس و كان قد أصيب القطاع غير الرسمي الذي يعمل لحسابه الخاص وهو مساهم رئيسي في إقتصاد الهند بالفعل بأذى شديد بسبب مسألة سحب العملات النقدية ذات القيمة الكبيرة قبل بضعة أشهر فقط حيث يمكن أن تتحول ضريبة السلع و الخدمات إلى أن تكون ضربة قاصمة ثانية وهذه المرة قد تكون قاتلة.
كان يمكن أن تكون ضريبة السلع والخدمات قصة نجاح للهند و لكن كان ذلك سيتطلب من الحكومة المركزية أن تعمل مع الولايات لتطوير نظام رشيد و أكثر بساطة و مع وجود حد أعلى للمعدل كما طالب حزب المؤتمر المعارض بنسبة 18٪، بدلا من المعدل الفائق 28٪ الذي إختاره حزب بهارتيا جانتا ( لحوالي 30% من البنود).
كما أنه كان سيتعين على حكومة مودي أن تختبر شبكة ضريبة البضائع والخدمات بشكل أكثر دقة قبل تنفيذها وإعطاء الوقت إلى الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم والشركات التجارية التي تعمل في ولايات متعددة والمستهلكين وذلك للتعود على عملية تقديم ثلاثة اقرارات ضريبية كل شهر وينبغي أن يطلب من مفتشي الضرائب أن يخضعوا لتدريب أكثر شمولا وأن يقضوا وقتا مع الشركات وأن يختبروا بإنفسهم عملية ارسال الاقرارات الضريبية وكان ينبغي إدراج المنتجات النفطية والكهرباء والعقارات في برنامج ضريبة السلع والخدمات.
لقد أشاد وزير المالية ارون جايتلي بكلا من عملية سحب بعض العملات النقدية وضريبة السلع والخدمات ووصفها بإنها "مبادرات سياسية ضخمة" من شأنها ان تؤدي الى "النمو والقدرة التنافسية والتبسيط غير المباشر للضرائب وزيادة الشفافية" وهذه أهداف تستحق الثناء ولكن كما سيظهر على الأرجح خلال هذه السنة المالية، فإن التدابير المتسرعة و غير المنضبطة ليست الطريق لتحقيقها.
Comment Commented Vivek Chand
Irrespective of the politics a couple of things are clear. BJP isn't strong on execution just as the demonetization disaster showed. Some care on GST regarding implementation and teething issues would have been useful. And it goes without saying that so many is just unusual and unnecessary. The idea is to simplify not make it hard. Read more
Comment Commented Raja Rajamani
Surprised that a publication of the calibre of Project Syndicate, has Shashi Tharoor among its contributors. Read more
Comment Commented Vivek Chand
Perhaps they should get Amit Shah on board? Or Yogi Adityanath? Read more
Comment Commented Raja Rajamani
Shashi is a card carrying member of the Congress Party. He stood and failed to get elected during the previous election. Congress is the party that gave India 50 years of socialism and 2% stultifying growth rate, pampered by corruption and nepotism, not to mention the worst of crony capitalism. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
Congress given credit for India Transformation 1991 - THE TRUTH.
Manmohan Singh was Chief Economic Adviser - Did not trigger Enlightenment.
Manmohan Singh was Finance Secretary - Did not trigger Enlightenment.
Manmohan Singh was RBI Governor - Did not trigger Enlightenment.
Manmohan Singh was Chairman Planning Commission - Did not trigger Enlightenment.
Manmohan Singh was rewarded with U.N. Assignment @ South Centre Geneva - Did not trigger Enlightenment.
Manmohan Singh retired in November 1990 after 3 years in Switzerland.
November 1990 - Chandrasekhar Singh Government - Yashwant Sinha became Finance Minister.
The appointment of Manmohan Singh as Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister was made to avail of his services.
After 44 years of Congress in power, Government of India was in dire straits.
Foreign Debt was $ 90 billion, FX Reserves were less than $ 354 million, Stock Markets Capitalization was less than $ 10 billion.
The Enlightenment was triggered by Yashwant Sinha - the bravado of the Gold Swap was Sinha's response in 1991.
My personal involvement commenced when Consultants from The Finance Minister met me in London at the time.
Looking for fundamental solutions to solve a perennial predicament - The Finance Minister did not wish to beg and plead.
As Citibank Vice President in European Capital Markets in London - my greatest challenge was Product Development to ensure Capital Market access to India was established, in line with The Finance Minister's directions to explore every Market Option possible.
The bravado of The Finance Minister started the First Chapter of The Enlightenment - and in 1998 Sinha came back as BJP Finance Minister.
To complete the job - both The Prologue and The Epilogue was due to Yashwant Sinha, and his bravado.
Singh was given credit. And when faced with further challenges later on as Prime Minister, Yashwant Sinha was on the other side.
Am being as honest as is possible in remembering the sequence of events that led to the 1991 India Transformation
(Fortunately have preserved all emails - to ensure that The Truth is recorded for posterity and replication when needed again)
The 1991 India Transformation was monumental - but failure to harness The Second Pillar recommended has led to another predicament.
Only The Corporate Stock Markets were opened up. The Real Estate Stock Markets as the Second (perhaps greater) Pillar were not.
China understood. China opened up BOTH - The Thirty Chinese MegaCities became China's Sensex. Real Estate was indeed greater.
Nevertheless. India was transformed.
2017 : FX Reserves are $ 354 billion Stock Markets Capitalization is $ 2000 billion Foreign Debt is a mere footnote.
JS
Read more
Comment Commented Tridib Bhattacharya
Shashi Tharoor won reelection from the Thiruvanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. Congress is also the party which liberalised and open up the Indian economy. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
MACULAR DEGENERATION
The Finance Minister in prioritizing GST & Demonetization as "tectonics" seems to be continuing where The Congress Party left off.
These seemingly "tectonic" changes manifest a complete misunderstanding of priorities - that WIN GENERAL ELECTIONS.
The Modi Mandate was not based in either of these Two Tectonic premises - the Finance Minister could well have The Dynasty DNA.
Misunderstanding why The Modi Mantra successfully demolished Dynastic Legacy after Seven Decades - can end The Cowboys reign.
Seven Decades of Dynasty had created an Economic Geography - wherein Marginalization of The Heartlands created the groundswell.
The BJP Cowboys demolition of Dynasty's Seven Decades capitalized on the groundswell of Geographical Inequalities.
Reduced to nearly 2 % of seats in the U.P. Parliament and down to 44 seats in The National Parliament from 400 + in 1984.
Realignment of Sovereign Economics with The Modi Mandate requires Asset Allocation template changes.
Global Capital Flows have bypassed The Heartlands for Seven Decades - leading to "The Hongkongs" GDP bypassing The Heartlands.
Domestic and Sovereign Asset Allocation Templates require fundamental redesign to reverse Seven Decades of Marginalization.
Migration Unlimited from The Heartlands to The Hongkongs - has created enormous Infrastructure deficits in The Two MegaCities.
China - where similar Unlimited Migration from The Heartlands to The Hongkongs - changed the Asset Allocation template.
China redesigned Sovereign Economics in line with The Chongqing Model - creating Seven MegaCities in The Heartlands.
China understood that Geographic Inequality between The Heartlands and The Hongkongs - created enormous Infrastructure deficits.
Capital Flows - both Global and Sovereign/ Domestic - to Seven MegaCities in The Heartlands ensured Inclusiveness.
The democratization of Finance that China's Mandarins created, surpassed the Dynasty's Seven Decades in India.
No wonder China today occupies Pole position that has become India's envy.
Should The Heartlands be able to reverse and surpass The Hongkongs - The Modi Mantra will never need Caste Sectarianism to survive.
So, while the author berates the Two Tectonics as botched - it is really semantics that is being questioned.
The Realignment of Economics with Democracy - has neither been questioned nor on the priority agenda.
Macular degeneration is an optical deficit - that best describes the inability to focus on the center.
JS
Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
@P.K.
Thanks for suggesting - Blaming the British : That is the stuff for Dynasty's Durbaris.
For Seven Decades - they kept blaming either The British or The BJP.
Tharoor in fact recently was in the news fir An Era of Darkness - The British Empire in India.
Instead of mastering the templates that built The Anglosphere so that India could be counted.
Alongside America Australia Canada - and not Pakistan and Bangladesh.
As for Religion and its icons and rituals - every major Religion has these and best to respect the Incumbent Majority sentiments.
In Arabia, staying away from pork. In India, staying away from beef. In Israel, staying with kosher.
Looking for rationality in Religion often produces behaviour that is considered deviant - beliefs don't matter as much as behaviour.
Behaviour that respects local sentiments - without compromising the different roads to Spirituality.
Truth remains Pathless.
JS Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
J.S: India's myriad problems can be explained by putting the blame on the British who left India seven decades ago ! How about that? So according to ruling party supremo, one should start with protecting cows , then ban beef! All will be Kosher!
Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
Errata - Para 2 Line 9 : " ...Dynasty's Seven Democratic Decades in India." Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Reads like a paid for opposition party piece. It is full of rumors and anecdotal stories and is curiously light on quoted facts. This GST could well turn out to be good or bad or neither but the only thing I am convinced of is that the author has made me none the wiser. Read more
