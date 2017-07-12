10

印度拙劣的税收改革

新德里——7月1日，印度许多熙熙攘攘的市场笼罩着一种怪异的寂静。那天午夜，新颁布的国家商品和服务税（GST）在国会举办引人瞩目的仪式后开始生效。它被誉为印度独立以来规模最大的税制改革，但业主们完全无法确定这一税制改革对商品价格的影响，以至于许多业主当天都暂停了业务。

许多人(也包括我本人在内）一直主张实行国家商品和服务税，统一税收有可能统一印度全国市场，使经济更加透明、数字化和高效。国家商品和服务税的推行被现在执政的人民党推迟了近十年，其中就包括纳伦德拉·莫迪总理，他在担任古吉拉特邦首席部长期间提出统一税收将侵犯各州权利，并抢走它们的收入。

但莫迪升迁至德里时却改变了态度，这验证了那句名言，屁股决定立场。现在，在执政三年后，他曾经冷嘲热讽的国家商品和服务税已经在他手中得到了实施。但他所推行的版本远远低于倡导者的预期。事实上，就像八个月前曾导致所有大面额纸币突然退出流通的莫迪灾难性的废钞赌博一样，事实已经证明他的全国商品和服务税既混乱又具有破坏性。

事实上，莫迪推行的国家商品和服务税似乎是用全世界最复杂的统一间接税取代了全世界最复杂和分散的间接税系统。与绝大多数国家实行统一税率不同的是，印度将要实行的国家商品和服务税率税率分为5%、12%、18%和28%四档，再加上粮食谷物、燕麦和鲜奶等商品的零税率，以及高价车和其他消费品适用的（43%及以上）的奢侈品税率，还有3%希奇古怪的黄金进口税。（印度进口的黄金比世界上其他任何国家都多，而政府似乎不愿大量征税，担心因此导致走私增加。）

因为实行七种不同的税率，国家商品和消费税无疑没有实现“一国一税”的目标。约1，200种商品和几乎所有可以想象的服务都被划入某个税率类别，而在此之前每种商品和服务都因为民众的强烈反对而被反复调整过（例如残障人士所使用的曾经的免税商品因为被课以重税激起了民众的反抗）。而即使从最乐观的角度而言结果也是相当灰暗的。比如奶制品可能适用四种不同的税率；普通面粉可能不用交税。品牌面粉的税率为5%。结果导致人们因为不清楚哪种税率适用于哪种商品而引发市场的普遍混乱。

让问题更加复杂的是新的税制出现了重大遗漏，因为莫迪政府屈从于各州的要求，允许各州保留对高收益税源的某些征税权。值得注意的是，新税制不包括房地产和酒类商品——它们都是臭名昭著的黑钱来源，彻底根除这些洗钱渠道本应是莫迪政府的一个重要目标——此外被新税制排除在外的还有石油产品（目前税率约为45%）、电力和通讯税收。

国家商品和服务税取代此前曾困扰印度企业的形形色色的中央和地方销售税无疑能令人感到轻松。但国家商品和服务税仍然高度复杂，很可能导致逃税、套利甚至是贿赂税务官员。

国家商品和服务税还有可能引发诉讼大潮，企业会争议其自身的纳税等级，以及他们的商品应当如何分类。即使在国家商品和服务税公布之前，印度的司法系统已经充斥着形形色色的间接税诉讼，累及总值约230亿美元的税收。因为印度的司法系统已经不堪重负——令人震惊的2，400万起案件仍在排队等待审理——更多与税收相关的法律诉讼完全不符合印度的需求。

但印度新商品和服务税的问题绝不止于此。政府还要求每家公司每月至少提交三份网上报税单（合每年37份），并将这些报税请求录入到GST可怕的技术骨干网络（GSTN）系统。现在已经有约800万应税企业在GSTN登记。但绝大多数小企业主、贸易公司和商店店主都不会使用电脑，现在却不得不东拼西凑凑齐所需的计算机设备和技能。

此外，国家商品和服务税仓促出台引发了人们对软件是否已经经过充分测试以及能否处理每月预计的30到50亿份发票的合理担忧。已经开始流传系统反复崩溃的报道。

令人困惑的税率、过多的记录文件和人们对执行合规要求的忧虑已经引发了人们对国家商品和服务税可能损害民生的担忧。自营非正规部门是印度经济的主要贡献者，几个月前已经在废钞令中受到了严重的损害。国家商品和服务税可能会造成第二次沉重打击，而这一次恐怕将是致命的。

国家商品和服务税本可以为印度带来成功。但这必须要求中央政府与各州合作制定一套合理而简单的制度，并像反对党国大党所要求的那样将最高税率限制在18%，而不是人民党所选择的28%（这样的超高税率适用于高达30%的商品，只多不少）。

它还要求莫迪政府在实施前对GSTN系统进行更充分的测试，并为中小企业、跨州企业和消费者留出更多的时间学习每个月提交三份网上报税单据的任务并熟悉这套系统。应当要求税务稽查人员接受更彻底的培训，花时间下到基层企业，自己测试提交网上报税单。而且石油产品、电力和房地产同样应当包含在国家商品和服务税收计划当中。

财政部长阿里·贾伊特利赞扬废钞令和“国家商品服务税”都是能够导致“增长、竞争力提升、间接税简化和透明度提高”的结构性政策。这些目标的确值得称道。但这个财政年度人们就会看出，无序和冲动的举措绝不是实现这一目标的方法。

翻译：Xu Binbin