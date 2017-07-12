jagjeet sinha JUL 12, 2017

MACULAR DEGENERATION

The Finance Minister in prioritizing GST & Demonetization as "tectonics" seems to be continuing where The Congress Party left off.

These seemingly "tectonic" changes manifest a complete misunderstanding of priorities - that WIN GENERAL ELECTIONS.

The Modi Mandate was not based in either of these Two Tectonic premises - the Finance Minister could well have The Dynasty DNA.

Misunderstanding why The Modi Mantra successfully demolished Dynastic Legacy after Seven Decades - can end The Cowboys reign.

Seven Decades of Dynasty had created an Economic Geography - wherein Marginalization of The Heartlands created the groundswell.

The BJP Cowboys demolition of Dynasty's Seven Decades capitalized on the groundswell of Geographical Inequalities.

Reduced to nearly 2 % of seats in the U.P. Parliament and down to 44 seats in The National Parliament from 400 + in 1984.



Realignment of Sovereign Economics with The Modi Mandate requires Asset Allocation template changes.

Global Capital Flows have bypassed The Heartlands for Seven Decades - leading to "The Hongkongs" GDP bypassing The Heartlands.

Domestic and Sovereign Asset Allocation Templates require fundamental redesign to reverse Seven Decades of Marginalization.

Migration Unlimited from The Heartlands to The Hongkongs - has created enormous Infrastructure deficits in The Two MegaCities.

China - where similar Unlimited Migration from The Heartlands to The Hongkongs - changed the Asset Allocation template.

China redesigned Sovereign Economics in line with The Chongqing Model - creating Seven MegaCities in The Heartlands.

China understood that Geographic Inequality between The Heartlands and The Hongkongs - created enormous Infrastructure deficits.

Capital Flows - both Global and Sovereign/ Domestic - to Seven MegaCities in The Heartlands ensured Inclusiveness.

The democratization of Finance that China's Mandarins created, surpassed the Dynasty's Seven Decades in India.

No wonder China today occupies Pole position that has become India's envy.

Should The Heartlands be able to reverse and surpass The Hongkongs - The Modi Mantra will never need Caste Sectarianism to survive.



So, while the author berates the Two Tectonics as botched - it is really semantics that is being questioned.

The Realignment of Economics with Democracy - has neither been questioned nor on the priority agenda.

Macular degeneration is an optical deficit - that best describes the inability to focus on the center.

JS



