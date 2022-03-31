How to Eat Russia’s Oil Lunch

To state the obvious, oil is fungible, and gas too in the long run. Also many hydrocarbon derived commodities like fertilizer.



Also obvious, the world does not consist of just Europe, US and China. The rest of the world can and will absorb Russian output at the right price.



What Western sanctions will do, even widely coordinated ones, is simply creating an inefficient two-tiered market. The ways things go, when next conflict comes along, there could be a new villain du jour. Case in point: Venezuela, Iran.



It is clear who is eating ALL the win here, the US. What a coup de grace. For years to come, even their expensive, but “good” oil and gas are guaranteed loaded buyer.

It is also clear, who is the sucker that gets eaten up here. Who pays the dearest?