How Dr. Strangelove Learned to Love Trump

PARIS – At first glance, former United States National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President-elect Donald Trump would seem to have nothing in common. In one corner stands the experienced, sophisticated grand old man of US diplomacy; in the other hulks the crude, braying archetypal man of Twitter.
And yet, in a recent appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, Kissinger lavished praise on Trump, calling him a “phenomenon.” That is an intriguing word choice: a “phenomenon” usually describes a savant, artist, world-class athlete, or rock star.
Sixty years ago, the young Kissinger was keen on introducing the US to Europe’s complex history and arcane style of diplomacy. He wanted American leaders to resemble such sophisticates as Klemens von Metternich and Otto von Bismarck. But, as the Nobel laureate Bob Dylan famously put it, “The times, they are a-changin’,” and today Kissinger wants to explain Trump’s uniquely “American style” to the world – a reversal that may reflect his disappointment at having failed in his original venture.
Substantively, Kissinger’s message to his sophisticated European and Asian colleagues seems to be, “Don’t panic.” Trump may look and sound strange, Kissinger might say, but he is quintessentially American, and America today needs to overhaul its relations with the world. By this reasoning, Trump’s unorthodox approach might be just what America – and the world – needs.
A Kissinger-Trump alliance certainly seems unnatural, but it is worth remembering that their relationship is not new. During the Republican primary, Kissinger refused to join a group of Republican foreign-policy mandarins who signed an open letter denouncing Trump as a dangerous amateur and usurper.
During the campaign, the question on many people’s minds was, “How could voters give such an unpredictable and inexperienced person control of the nuclear codes?” Kissinger’s silence on this question was deafening, especially given that he was one of the inspirations for Stanley Kubrick’s classic political satire Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.
One explanation for the two men’s unnatural alliance is that they have compatible views on Russian President Vladimir Putin, even if their larger foreign-policy outlooks differ. Whereas Trump admires Putin’s muscular nationalism and authoritarian decisiveness, Kissinger has long believed that there is no better alternative for Russia.
Beyond this, a more straightforward explanation is that Trump has played on Kissinger’s vanity, not least by seeking his advice early in the campaign. To be sure, Kissinger may be more sagacious than his fellow elites in claiming that there is more to Trump than meets the eye. But it is just as likely that, at 93, Kissinger is simply more susceptible than ever to flattery. By asking for his advice, Trump is intimating to Kissinger that he considers him a man of the present, not the past. And Kissinger, for his part, may be hoping for a future role in the new administration, such as a “special envoy” responsible for resetting relations with Russia or even China.
Of course, this is a marriage of convenience. Trump desperately needs to boost his gravitas, and Kissinger can offer that in spades. A reassuring foreign-policy mantra for the president-elect would be, “Don’t worry, I’ve got Kissinger behind me.”
But, an alliance with Trump would carry risks for Kissinger, whose defense of the president-elect might further tarnish his image in the US and around the world. Almost a half-century later, many people have not forgotten that Kissinger was behind such dark episodes as the 1969-70 “secret” bombing of Cambodia, which set the stage for the Khmer Rouge’s genocidal rule there, and the overthrow of Salvador Allende’s democratically elected government in Chile in the 1970s. It is possible that Kissinger’s most reactionary tendencies are now reemerging.
Putting aside ideology, we know that Kissinger is fascinated, if not obsessed, with power. He may be unable to resist the temptation to be close to it, and to have an enduring influence relatively comparable to that of Elizabeth II. But Kissinger should remember what the young queen’s private tutor taught her about British politics: the prime minister must be “efficient,” and the Crown must be “dignified.” Is it dignified to offer reassurances about Trump’s fitness to lead the world’s most powerful country through a period of far-reaching change?
Historians studying the twenty-first century may one day conclude that the “American Century” ended – and the “Asian Century” began – on November 8, 2016, with Trump’s election victory. If so, it is only fitting that the man who helped open China to the world in the early 1970s should join forces with the president who will unwittingly pass the torch of history to the Chinese.
Comment Commented TRIQUI AHMED
La tâche de M.Moisi est grande pour tenter de décrypter ce que sera la politique étrangère des USA avec l’arrivée du Président élu M.Trump.
Il serait intéressant de relire la conversation sur Trump entre Jeffrey Goldberg et Henri Kissinger paru dans The Atlantic de Nov 10, 2016, conversation qui eut lieu avant les élections de novembre.
L’ensemble de l’article de The Atlantic est très fécond en cas de proximité avérée entre le Président et M.Kissinger, en particulier sur M.Poutine.(“To understand Putin, one must read Dostoyevsky, not Mein Kampf. He knows that Russia is far weaker than it once was.”)
Sur Trump et la politique étrangère, reprenons l’entretien de novembre 2016 que nous terminerons par l’entretien de décembre 2016 :
A la question de Jeffrey Goldberg: Give me your underlying view of Donald Trump on foreign policy.
Henry Kissinger: In public, he speaks with great assurance, but some of the proposals he has made most emphatically will encounter obstacles to implementation. Neither Congress nor Mexico is likely to fund the construction of his wall.
(…)
Goldberg: Would Trump accelerate the U.S.’s decline? Would Hillary reverse this feeling of declinism, in part because she believes in a strong alliance system and the positive use of American power?
Kissinger: If Trump were to win, the shock might create an opportunity, but also a serious dislocation. The uncertainty of Clinton is whether the Sanders wing of the Democratic Party would permit her to carry out what she believes.
Goldberg: If [Trump] took American political analysts by surprise, it must have taken Chinese analysts by surprise.
Kissinger: I happened to be in China when it crystallized last April. And they reacted by having a discussion about “what is really going on.” What is he trying to do? What should they do in response? Since they have also paid attention to what Trump keeps saying about negotiations, they are reflecting about the possibility that, shocking as his behavior is, it might provide the occasion for a comprehensive discussion. Now, they seem to be motivated by a certain ambivalence.
Goldberg: Do you think Trump could bring about a globalized understanding of the relationship?
Kissinger: Trump has not put forward a worldview. He argues in a general way that he could solve the economic problems between China and the United States in a comprehensive deal, which would take care of our other problems. Could he, in fact, do that? It would require qualities different from those needed to win primaries and elections. I don’t feel that Trump has addressed the question of world order yet.
Goldberg: He doesn’t seem to have operating theories. There is no “Trump Doctrine.”
Kissinger: For a foreign policy operating along a continuum of American thought, what I have sketched is nearly impossible to define in a political campaign: to come to an understanding with the Chinese, I mean.
Goldberg: Everyone says the Chinese want Trump [to win] because Clinton has been hard-edged on their issues.
Kissinger: I don’t think they prefer Trump. As cautious strategists, they’re just thinking about how they’d deal with him if he was elected.
Goldberg: You don’t think they see him as an easy mark?
Kissinger: They don’t know what he is. I think the Chinese want to attempt a significant exploration of purpose between us and them regardless of who our president is. There’s no sense faking that because if they fool us and it doesn’t occur, they will have undermined confidence. That’s not a good outcome for them.
Goldberg: Come to the two candidates right now. Which one has the better understanding? If you want to endorse Hillary Clinton, feel free. If you want to endorse Donald Trump, take it somewhere else.
(…)
Kissinger: I disagree with several of Trump’s statements, but I do not historically participate in presidential campaigns. My view of my role is that together with like-minded men and women, I could help contribute to a bipartisan view of American engagement in the world for another period; I could do my part to overcome this really, in a way, awful period in which we are turning history into personal recriminations, depriving our political system of a serious debate. That’s what I think my best role is.
Goldberg: Donald Trump does not rise in your mind to the level of a person who is so clearly unqualified for the presidency that you should preemptively say, “this person cannot function in this job?” More and more Republicans are saying that, especially national security professionals.
Kissinger: I’ve decided I’m not going into the name-calling aspect of the campaign. I’m approaching 94; I will not play a role in the execution of day-to-day policy, but I can still aid our thinking about purposeful strategy compatible with our role in shaping the postwar world. Before the campaign, I said over the years friendly things about Hillary. They are on the record. I stand by them. In fact, my views have been on the record for decades, including a friendly attitude towards Hillary as a person.
Goldberg: Let me ask again: Is Donald Trump teachable?
Kissinger: Every first-term president has to learn something after he comes into office. Nobody can be completely ready for the inevitable crises. If Trump is elected, it is in the national interest to hope that he is teachable.
Goldberg: You know, there’s a chance he would govern as a pragmatic liberal Democrat.
Kissinger: He has said things that sound like it. He has also said many much more contrary things. I simply do not want to get into this sort of speculation. I don’t know Trump well. I intend to make my contribution to the national debate on substance. There is no point in trying to get me into the personal aspects of the campaign.
Enfin en décembre 2016 Jeffrey Goldberg interview Henri Kissinger dans The Atlantic,
JG: What would you advise the 45th president to do first?
Kissinger: The president should ask, “What are we trying to achieve, even if we must pursue it alone?” and “What are we trying to prevent, even if we must combat it alone?” The answers to these questions are the indispensable aspects of our foreign policy, which ought to form the basis of our strategic decisions.
The world is in chaos. Fundamental upheavals are occurring in many parts of the world simultaneously, most of which are governed by disparate principles. We are therefore faced with two problems:
first, how to reduce regional chaos ;
second, how to create a coherent world order based on agreed-upon principles that are necessary for the operation of the entire system.
A la relecture de certains travaux de M. Kissinger, on peut se demander dans quelle mesure, M.Kissinger ne songe pas à élaborer ce que nous pourrions appeler une « Paix de Wesphalie II « au niveau mondial.
La Paix de Westphalie, définie dans L’Ordre du Monde 2016, p 341, « incarnait un jugement de la réalité - et plus particulièrement des réalités de pouvoir et de territoire - sous forme d’un concept d’ordre séculier supplantant les préceptes de la religion. »
Car la question essentielle, posée par Kissinger est : Est-il possible de traduire des cultures divergentes dans un système commun westphalien ?
Rappelons-nous dans quelles circonstances la paix de Westphalie fut prononcée. Demandons-nous aujourd’hui dans un contexte de perspectives sombres, quelles exigences notre époque doit-elle affronter avant d’être submergée par tous les Strangelove du monde ? Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
The American Century ended and the Asian Century began. I do not know if Prof. Moisi literally meant it. I am afraid it might give a misimpresion if it was taken to mean that Asia would be have a bigger existence and influence.
The torch of history passing to the Chinese. The Chinese have a very well-developed skill which they have cultivated in their mutual distrust and blufff for thousands of years to make themselves look larger for survival than they are. China had been an isolated and autarkical country but it is hugely dependent on the intercourse with the outside world today. Weaknesses rather than strengths are visible in its overseas offensives.
I gave one star to Mr. Kissinger's On China and two stars to his World Order, amazon japan. His interpretation of Japan and China is upside down.
Prof. Stanley Hoffman said Mr. Kissinger's diplomacy far more resembled Bismarck's than Metternichi's. Averrel Harriman said to a Japanese newpaper in 1972 that Kissinger's German style of diplomacy was incomprehensible to him. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
REDEPLOYMENT OF GENIUS - EVERY 100 YEARS
Henry Kissinger was the difference between PetroDollar and PetroEuro.
Charles Degaulle & Jacques Chirac grandiose plans demolished the Dollar Standard on 15 August 1971.
But failure in securing The PetroEuro - to pay for OPEC OIL - is a rancour reminiscent of Waterloo.
Henry Kissinger was the reason America is both An Atlantic Power and A Pacific Power.
In the aftermath of the treacherous DeGaulle, The Situation Room in 1971 required Pacific Power.
Pacific America Pacific Australia Pacific Canada - all three seized The Pacific option along with Asia.
Just as France brings The Mediterranean into play, The Anglosphere brought The Pacific.
The Transatlantic Dreams that France-led-Europe wanted to dominate - ended in tears.
No wonder The Anglosphere remains the Greatest Guarantee in The Age of Uncertainty for nearly 500 years.
The Enlargement of Europe is an adventure born of ClubMed megalomania.
The Genius of Henry Kissinger perhaps the redeployment the World requires.
There is a reason why Brexit & Brexit plus plus happens every 100 years.
Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Dominique, I hope you have read a couple of books by Kissinger and maybe one or two by George Friedman? If not you should; if you have you should re-read, you may have gotten lost in the words and missed the essence.
Europe is in decay, France is in shit, intellectuals like you have completely divorced from fact and reality. Your observations are shallow and your explanations are wrong. And I am being as wordy and unconstructve as your article is, I know, but I do not want to do more in a comment is free column. "he wanted AMerican leaders to resemble such sophisticates as". . .- are you sure? This is childish. Worry about le Pen, your time will be better spent, leave the world out side of France to others. Read more
Comment Commented M M
China has been in ever since GW Bush Jr days, it has nothing to do with Trump. It may have something to do with the backers of Trump but definitely not Trump. As far as H Kissinger is concerned, god must love him very much together with all the other Gods... Read more
