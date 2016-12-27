How Dr. Strangelove Learned to Love Trump

TRIQUI AHMED DEC 28, 2016

La tâche de M.Moisi est grande pour tenter de décrypter ce que sera la politique étrangère des USA avec l’arrivée du Président élu M.Trump.

Il serait intéressant de relire la conversation sur Trump entre Jeffrey Goldberg et Henri Kissinger paru dans The Atlantic de Nov 10, 2016, conversation qui eut lieu avant les élections de novembre.

L’ensemble de l’article de The Atlantic est très fécond en cas de proximité avérée entre le Président et M.Kissinger, en particulier sur M.Poutine.(“To understand Putin, one must read Dostoyevsky, not Mein Kampf. He knows that Russia is far weaker than it once was.”)

Sur Trump et la politique étrangère, reprenons l’entretien de novembre 2016 que nous terminerons par l’entretien de décembre 2016 :

A la question de Jeffrey Goldberg: Give me your underlying view of Donald Trump on foreign policy.

Henry Kissinger: In public, he speaks with great assurance, but some of the proposals he has made most emphatically will encounter obstacles to implementation. Neither Congress nor Mexico is likely to fund the construction of his wall.

(…)

Goldberg: Would Trump accelerate the U.S.’s decline? Would Hillary reverse this feeling of declinism, in part because she believes in a strong alliance system and the positive use of American power?



Kissinger: If Trump were to win, the shock might create an opportunity, but also a serious dislocation. The uncertainty of Clinton is whether the Sanders wing of the Democratic Party would permit her to carry out what she believes.



Goldberg: If [Trump] took American political analysts by surprise, it must have taken Chinese analysts by surprise.



Kissinger: I happened to be in China when it crystallized last April. And they reacted by having a discussion about “what is really going on.” What is he trying to do? What should they do in response? Since they have also paid attention to what Trump keeps saying about negotiations, they are reflecting about the possibility that, shocking as his behavior is, it might provide the occasion for a comprehensive discussion. Now, they seem to be motivated by a certain ambivalence.



Goldberg: Do you think Trump could bring about a globalized understanding of the relationship?



Kissinger: Trump has not put forward a worldview. He argues in a general way that he could solve the economic problems between China and the United States in a comprehensive deal, which would take care of our other problems. Could he, in fact, do that? It would require qualities different from those needed to win primaries and elections. I don’t feel that Trump has addressed the question of world order yet.



Goldberg: He doesn’t seem to have operating theories. There is no “Trump Doctrine.”



Kissinger: For a foreign policy operating along a continuum of American thought, what I have sketched is nearly impossible to define in a political campaign: to come to an understanding with the Chinese, I mean.



Goldberg: Everyone says the Chinese want Trump [to win] because Clinton has been hard-edged on their issues.



Kissinger: I don’t think they prefer Trump. As cautious strategists, they’re just thinking about how they’d deal with him if he was elected.



Goldberg: You don’t think they see him as an easy mark?



Kissinger: They don’t know what he is. I think the Chinese want to attempt a significant exploration of purpose between us and them regardless of who our president is. There’s no sense faking that because if they fool us and it doesn’t occur, they will have undermined confidence. That’s not a good outcome for them.



Goldberg: Come to the two candidates right now. Which one has the better understanding? If you want to endorse Hillary Clinton, feel free. If you want to endorse Donald Trump, take it somewhere else.

(…)

Kissinger: I disagree with several of Trump’s statements, but I do not historically participate in presidential campaigns. My view of my role is that together with like-minded men and women, I could help contribute to a bipartisan view of American engagement in the world for another period; I could do my part to overcome this really, in a way, awful period in which we are turning history into personal recriminations, depriving our political system of a serious debate. That’s what I think my best role is.



Goldberg: Donald Trump does not rise in your mind to the level of a person who is so clearly unqualified for the presidency that you should preemptively say, “this person cannot function in this job?” More and more Republicans are saying that, especially national security professionals.



Kissinger: I’ve decided I’m not going into the name-calling aspect of the campaign. I’m approaching 94; I will not play a role in the execution of day-to-day policy, but I can still aid our thinking about purposeful strategy compatible with our role in shaping the postwar world. Before the campaign, I said over the years friendly things about Hillary. They are on the record. I stand by them. In fact, my views have been on the record for decades, including a friendly attitude towards Hillary as a person.



Goldberg: Let me ask again: Is Donald Trump teachable?



Kissinger: Every first-term president has to learn something after he comes into office. Nobody can be completely ready for the inevitable crises. If Trump is elected, it is in the national interest to hope that he is teachable.



Goldberg: You know, there’s a chance he would govern as a pragmatic liberal Democrat.



Kissinger: He has said things that sound like it. He has also said many much more contrary things. I simply do not want to get into this sort of speculation. I don’t know Trump well. I intend to make my contribution to the national debate on substance. There is no point in trying to get me into the personal aspects of the campaign.



Enfin en décembre 2016 Jeffrey Goldberg interview Henri Kissinger dans The Atlantic,

JG: What would you advise the 45th president to do first?



Kissinger: The president should ask, “What are we trying to achieve, even if we must pursue it alone?” and “What are we trying to prevent, even if we must combat it alone?” The answers to these questions are the indispensable aspects of our foreign policy, which ought to form the basis of our strategic decisions.

The world is in chaos. Fundamental upheavals are occurring in many parts of the world simultaneously, most of which are governed by disparate principles. We are therefore faced with two problems:

first, how to reduce regional chaos ;

second, how to create a coherent world order based on agreed-upon principles that are necessary for the operation of the entire system.



A la relecture de certains travaux de M. Kissinger, on peut se demander dans quelle mesure, M.Kissinger ne songe pas à élaborer ce que nous pourrions appeler une « Paix de Wesphalie II « au niveau mondial.

La Paix de Westphalie, définie dans L’Ordre du Monde 2016, p 341, « incarnait un jugement de la réalité - et plus particulièrement des réalités de pouvoir et de territoire - sous forme d’un concept d’ordre séculier supplantant les préceptes de la religion. »

Car la question essentielle, posée par Kissinger est : Est-il possible de traduire des cultures divergentes dans un système commun westphalien ?

Rappelons-nous dans quelles circonstances la paix de Westphalie fut prononcée. Demandons-nous aujourd'hui dans un contexte de perspectives sombres, quelles exigences notre époque doit-elle affronter avant d'être submergée par tous les Strangelove du monde ?