Rule-Making in a Divided World

I wrote the following comments in a certain Asian newspaper around 4 years ago.

As always, a typical commentator's comment is usually premature or too prescient at the time of its first appearance, and by the time when the main predictions from the comments become near facts in the real world, both he and his previous comments will no longer be remembered by the readers at that time, even though he is already a world-famous commentator.

---

"According to Juliet, Romeo 'kiss by the book.'

If the book meant the Bible then Juliet probably wanted to imply that Romeo kissed very formally.

Well, a formal kiss may not be able to win over a pretty girl quickly and easily.

An informal kiss sometimes can do the trick much more effectively.

Similarly, so far as a country's economic policy is concerned, it sometimes pays for the policymakers to be more Machiavellian rather than too formal.

-

One informal kiss that can be performed by the United States is to quickly raise her domestic interest rates by a larger-than-expected extent, to attract foreign capital to go en masse and quickly back to the country.

The main hare the hunting US is chasing after is of course China.

Since China's capital control is porous, doing so will force China to massively lose her foreign exchange reserves if maintaining the yuan's exchange rate with the US dollar is an economic policy that won't be changed by China.

China's quick, persistent, and massive loss of her foreign exchange reserves is bad news for the coming Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Belt-and-Road Initiative.

It's even better if China is forced to devalue the yuan against the US dollar so as to reduce the speed of loss of her precious foreign exchange reserves, for this will induce a vicious cycle of greater pressure of future yuan devaluation and hence a possible massive bursting of the bubbles of China's property and stock markets.

Then it will be time for China to experience her own balance-sheet recession and the subsequent secular stagnation.

This is one good way for the US to shatter the China Dream of Middle Kingdom Revival.

Like the one from Mister Goldfinger's pretty girl, a kiss sometimes may be the kiss of death."

---

Which means, today's US Fed should take China, not the US's domestic inflationary pressure, into main consideration, when she's seriously considering whether to keep or drop her current high(er)-for-longer interest-rate cycle.

---